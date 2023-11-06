Why you might want the Citi Double Cash

The Citi Double Cash is one of the best no-annual-fee cash back cards available. Whether you’re looking for a standalone card or want to combine it with other cards, the flat rate earned for all purchases makes it a great option. It could also be a top choice if you need to pay off debt thanks to its strong intro APR on balance transfers.

Rewards: Stellar flat cash back rate

Besides being one of the best flat-rate cash back cards on the market with up to 2 percent cash back, the Citi Double Cash can help keep your spending habits in check with its earn-as-you-pay rewards structure. You automatically earn 1 percent cash back when purchasing, but you must pay off that purchase to receive the additional 1 percent back. If you’re new to rewards cards, this structure can incentivize you to pay on time to avoid interest charges and the slippery slope into debt.

The Citi Double Cash is also a great option if you’re looking for a low-maintenance rewards card. You’ll earn the same unlimited rewards rate on any purchase, so you won’t have to track spending categories or juggle multiple cards to maximize rewards. Plus, for a limited time through Dec. 31, 2024, you can earn 5 percent total cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked via the Citi Travel portal.

Although Citi advertises the Double Cash as a cash back card, you actually earn ThankYou points, which you can redeem for cash back in the form of a statement credit, direct deposit or check. You can also use your rewards for gift cards, travel through Citi or Shop with Points on Amazon or PayPal. However, it’s important to note that these are “basic” ThankYou points, so you can’t transfer them to a Citi travel partner. You’ll need to pair this card with a premium Citi travel card for that.