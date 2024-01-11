Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which Bankrate.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and the likelihood of applicants' credit approval, also impact how and where products appear on this site. Bankrate.com does not include the entire universe of available financial or credit offers.
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate, focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards programs, point valuation and credit scores, and his stories on building credit have been cited by Mic.com, LifeHacker, People.com and more. Through his thorough card reviews and product comparisons, Nouri strives to demystify personal finance topics and credit card terms and conditions to help readers save money and protect their credit score.
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert who has been contributing to online publications since 2008. He was one of the original contributors to The Points Guy, and his work has been appearing there since 2011. He has also contributed to over 100 of the leading personal finance and travel outlets.
Cash back credit cards earn a small percentage of your purchases back, redeemable in the form of statement credits, gift cards, direct deposits or more. Many of these cards earn cash back on eligible categories automatically, with some requiring quarterly activations to achieve the highest rate. The best cash back cards on the market offer high cash back rates and flexible reward categories, letting you earn anywhere from 1 percent to 6 percent cash back on common spending items, including travel, groceries, gas and more. Here are the best cash back cards on the market for January 2024.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
2%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
2%
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
If you prefer not to keep up with bonus categories or spending caps, this card offers a simple solution: unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on purchases. It also comes with one of the most generous intro APR offers available on a cash rewards card, giving it terrific long-term value even after you pay off debt.
This card offers one of the highest flat cash rewards rates available for a no-annual-fee card.
In addition to a lengthy intro APR, you can also take advantage of varied redemption options like redeeming cash rewards at a Wells Fargo ATM.
Cons
The intro balance transfer fee will jump from 3 percent to up to 5 percent after the first 120 days from account opening (min: $5).
The 3 percent foreign transaction fee could eat into cash rewards if you use this card abroad.
Select "Apply Now" to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
$0 annual fee.
No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open.
Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
1% - 8%
Rewards rate
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
8%
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5%
5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
3%
3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
1%
1% Cash Back on all other purchases
This card earns a solid cash back rate whether you’re out on the town, cooking at home or ordering in. The sign-up bonus is competitive, too, offering a nice chunk of change with a relatively small spending requirement.
Intro offer
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
1% - 3%
Rewards rate
3% cash back in the category of your choice 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
3%
3% cash back in the category of your choice
2%
2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
1%
1% cash back on all other purchases
This card is one of the few that lets you change your highest bonus category as often as once a month, so it’s a smart choice if you want flexibility. It also offers a great mix of bonus categories, ranging from everyday staples like dining to unique options like home improvement stores.
You can swap your choice category once per calendar month to maximize rewards based on your spending habits.
It’s one of the few cards that earns bonus rewards year round at both grocery stores and wholesale clubs (a hard-to-find bonus category).
Cons
The spending cap on your highest earning categories could hamper your earning potential.
It carries a high sign-up bonus spending requirement (twice as high as some rivals in the cash back card category).
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice - now with expanded categories, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
Newly expanded categories based on Bank of America customer feedback! 3% cash back on Gas (to now include Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) Stations) and Online Shopping (to now include Cable, Streaming, Internet and Phone Services).
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 3.75%-5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Intro offer
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.
Annual fee
Regular APR
1%
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.
5%
Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.
If you make your payments on time each month, it’ll be tough to find a better cash back card than the Double Cash. Its unlimited flat cash back rate makes it a perfect standalone low-maintenance card or great for stacking with cards that earn at a higher rate in specific categories.
If you pair this card with the Citi Premier® Card, you can transfer points to airline and hotel partners and potentially enjoy a higher redemption value.
You don't have to keep track of spending category restrictions or rotating categories.
Cons
You could earn more with a card that offers a higher rewards rate in your biggest spending categories.
Its introductory APR offer only covers balance transfers — not purchases — so it won’t be of much help if you need to chip away at new spending.
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.
Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% - 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Intro offer
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
1.5%
Rewards rate
1.5% cash back on all purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
1.5%
1.5% cash back on all purchases.
The Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card offers a well-balanced package of features, including an elevated cash rewards rate on all purchases. But qualifying Bank of America loyalists can receive a cash back boost that transforms the card into one of the most lucrative flat-rate cash back cards available.
Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can boost their cash rewards earnings by 25 to 75 percent, greatly increasing the card’s rewards potential.
The card offers additional features with its intro APR on purchases and balance transfers.
Cons
This card is light on benefits and perks compared to other cash back cards.
The lowest tier for boosted cash back rates requires at least a $20,000 average balance across qualifying accounts, which may be hard to reach for some people.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 1.87%-2.62% cash back on every purchase with Preferred Rewards.
No annual fee.
No limit to the amount of cash back you can earn and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Intro offer
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1% - 6%
Rewards rate
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
6%
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6%
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3%
3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
1%
1% Cash Back on other purchases
This card offers one of the highest rewards rates you can get at U.S. supermarkets, making the annual fee more than worth it if you spend a lot on groceries. Based on the card’s rewards rate, you’ll only need to spend around $132 per month in grocery purchases offset the $95 annual fee.
It offers high rewards rates in a practical mix of everyday categories, including gas and transit, making it a good choice if you’re focused on long-term value.
You don’t have to keep track of rotating spending categories or enrollment deadlines.
Cons
Purchases at wholesale clubs, superstores (like Walmart), and specialty stores (bakeries, farmers markets, etc.) are excluded from the card’s U.S. supermarket bonus category and only earn 1 percent back.
You can only redeem cash rewards as a statement credit, so you don't have much flexibility in redemption options.
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Low Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.24% - 29.99%. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations.
3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Get up to $120 in statement credits annually when you pay for an auto-renewing subscription to Equinox+ at equinoxplus.com with your Blue Cash Preferred® Card. That's $10 in statement credits each month. Enrollment required.
Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Preferred® Card. Enrollment required.
Intro offer
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.
1%
Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Since its bonus category automatically adjusts based on where you spend most, this card can be a great option if you want a simple rewards card.
Since the card automatically earns rewards in your top eligible spending category each billing cycle, you won’t have to worry about strategizing to maximize rewards.
You likely won't miss out on cash back rewards because you can earn in popular categories like gas and groceries, in addition to more select picks like fitness clubs and live entertainment.
Cons
There is a $500 spending cap on your top cash back rewards category each billing cycle (1 percent after you reach the limit), which might limit your earnings.
You may need to pair this card with another rewards card since you only earn the elevated cash back rate in one eligible category per month.
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% - 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
No Annual Fee
Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash® Card account per person.
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
This card’s rotating bonus categories should appeal to deal hunters who get a kick out of strategizing about where and when to buy to maximize their rewards.
Discover matches the cash back you earn at the end of the first year — potentially more valuable than the average no-annual-fee card bonus.
Discover’s cash back calendar offers terrific variety, typically including a mix of everyday categories like groceries and extras like online shopping.
Cons
You must enroll to take advantage of the bonus categories each quarter, so it’s not a great fit if you’re looking for simplicity.
You’ll only earn a top rewards rate on your first $1,500 in spending each quarter.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.24% to 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
1.5% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
1.5%
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
This card earns an unlimited flat cash back rate and comes with a few enticing perks and benefits plus a solid welcome offer — all for no annual fee — making it a great option for simple, everyday rewards.
Intro offer
$200 bonus after opening a Rewards Checking Plus account and making 3 debit card transactions*
2.2%
Rewards rate
Earn 2.2% unlimited cash back on card purchases every time you make a payment
Annual fee
Regular APR
2.2%
Earn 2.2% unlimited cash back on card purchases every time you make a payment
This card combines the convenience of a credit card with the predictability of an installment loan, allowing you to earn rewards as you pay off purchases at a fixed interest rate. In fact, it carries one of the highest flat cash back rates you can get with no annual fee.
Since there’s no annual fee, you won’t need to rely on reward earnings to offset card costs.
You’ll earn a bonus after you open a Rewards Checking account and make three debit card transactions in your first 60 days.
Cons
The high-end APR range is much higher than the average card APR and could prove costly if you end up carrying a balance.
You won’t get a break on interest if you carry a balance since there are no intro APR offers on purchases or balance transfers.
$200 bonus after opening a Rewards Checking Plus account and making 3 debit card transactions*
Earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on card purchases every time you make a payment
Combine the flexibility of a credit card with the predictability of a personal loan
No annual fee
No touch payments with contactless technology built in
See if you qualify in minutes without hurting your credit score
Great for large purchases with predictable payments you can budget for
Mobile app to access your account anytime, anywhere
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud liability
Earn a $200 bonus after you open & fund a Rewards Checking Plus account & make 3 debit card transactions within 60 days. If you previously opened a checking account through Upgrade or do not do so as part of this process, you are not eligible. Payout made within 60 days of meeting the conditions.
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this USAA credit card.
1.5% cash back
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, no category restrictions, no caps on cash back.
Annual fee
Regular APR
1.5% cash back
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, no category restrictions, no caps on cash back.
This card's unlimited flat rewards rate, straightforward redemption options, intro purchase APR offer and potentially low ongoing APR should appeal to USAA members looking for a streamlined rewards card.
Pros
You don't have to worry about a complicated rewards program or rotating categories. A flat rewards rate makes earning cash back simple and straightforward.
It charges no foreign transaction fees and comes with a few key travel protections, making it an especially great companion for USAA members who live or frequently travel abroad.
Cons
Unlike many competing cash back cards, this card doesn’t offer a welcome bonus, limiting its short-term value.
Several competing cash back cards offer a higher flat rewards rate — 2 percent back or higher — while still charging no annual fee.
Must be a USAA member, or become a member, to apply. USAA proudly offers membership to current and former military, as well as their spouses and dependents.
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, no category restrictions, no caps on cash back.
Intro Offer: Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. After this time, the variable regular APR of 17.15% to 31.15% will apply to these introductory balances.
A fee of 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, cash advance and convenience check applies.
No annual fee.
Cash back rewards never expire.
Redeem cash back your way, on your schedule.
No foreign transaction fees.
See Rates and Fees for details.
Compare Bankrate's top cash back credit cards
Card name
Best for
Cash back highlights
Welcome offer
Annual fee
Bankrate review score
2% cash rewards
2% cash rewards on purchases
Intro Offer: $200 cash rewards
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Regular APR: 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR
Up to 2% cash back (1% when you purchase and 1% when you pay)
Intro Offer: $200 cash back
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
5% cash back on your top eligible category purchases each billing cycle (up to $500, then 1% cash back)
Intro Offer: $200
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
5% cash back on up to $1,500 per quarter of rotating category purchases (activation required), then 1%
Intro Offer: Cashback Match
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
The stellar rewards rate is the card's standout feature, but the relatively lengthy intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers makes it hard to pass up if you want to earn rewards and save on interest during the intro period.
Simplicity seekers and people planning to make a large purchase.
If you’d like to earn a higher rate of rewards in different spending categories, the Discover it® Cash Back earns higher cash back in different bonus categories that rotate each quarter (upon enrollment) subject to a quarterly maximum.
Not only does it have various ways to earn if you are a foodie, its entertainment category packs in a lot of value. Purchases that would earn just 1 percent back with most other cash back cards, like movie tickets and sporting events, earn 3 percent cash back too.
Restaurant-goers, grocery shoppers and even social butterflies can find something to love about this card.
Other cards may earn more in specific categories, including the Citi Custom Cash® Card, which offers 5 percent back on up to $500 each billing cycle in your top eligible spending category (restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and more).
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Best for customizable 3% category
The ability to pick from different choices in bonus categories is pretty great. Even better is the fact that you can change your pick once per calendar month to match your spending habits.
People looking for flexibility. If you want the freedom to choose and change your bonus rewards category, this card is a great option.
This card’s cash back limits may hold you back compared to other cards’ reward programs. Heavy spenders may earn more with a card that offers an unlimited flat rate on all purchases, such as the Citi Double Cash Card.
The rewards structure incentivizes you to stay on top of your payments. You’ll only earn the full 2 percent cash back on your purchases once you’ve paid them off — 1 percent back when you buy, 1 percent when you pay off purchases.
Hands-off rewards earners. Cardholders get a straightforward cash back card for no annual fee without tracking or enrolling in tiered categories.
If you want to make a large purchase and save on interest charges during an intro offer, consider the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card which earns cash rewards. It earns the same flat rate on purchases but comes with a long intro APR offer for purchases and balance transfers.
Few cash back cards offer rates as high as this card, much less in a rewards category as valuable as U.S. supermarkets.
People with a moderate-to-large grocery budget who can offset the card’s annual fee and still rake in a considerable amount of cash back.
If groceries are your top spend every month, the Citi Custom Cash Card could also earn significant cash back in this category without the annual fee. Pair it with another cash back card to help you score as much or more cash back on other everyday essentials like gas and dining.
There are 10 eligible bonus categories to choose from and many of them conveniently fit into a cash back or rewards strategy.
Someone looking for a high rate of cash back who doesn’t want to remember to activate bonus categories.
Since you’ll only earn a top rewards rate in a single category each billing cycle, consider pairing this card with one that earns boosted rewards in several categories. For example, the Capital One SavorOne earns unlimited rewards on dining, entertainment, grocery stores and more.
This card’s elevated rewards rates can be especially rewarding for cardholders who can flex their spending to align with the Discover boosted cash back categories each quarter (enrollment required, quarterly maximum applies).
People who can keep track of Discover’s 2023 cash back calendar and adjust their spending to maximize earnings.
It's possible to earn more with a flat-rate cash rewards card like the Citi Double Cash Card or Wells Fargo Active Cash without the hassle of activating new bonus categories each quarter.
The no-annual-fee Quicksilver card (See Rates & Fees) offers quite a few protections, including travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance services and extended warranty protection.
Cash back beginners. With a flat rate and no annual fee, this card is a solid low-maintenance option for someone just getting started earning cash back rewards.
If you spend most in a specific category like groceries or gas, consider cards that earn bonus rewards in those categories. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card even gives cardholders the option to change their highest cash back category once per calendar month.
Every time you make a payment, you earn one of the highest flat cash back rates on the market. It also charges fewer fees than the typical credit card and comes with a sign-up bonus (not always found on flat-rate cash back cards).
Fans of flat-rate cards who can pay their balances in full and people who can qualify for the low end of the card’s ongoing APR range.
You may want to consider a card that offers cash back and an intro APR for new purchases. The Discover it® Cash Back allows you to do just that, so you can finance a large purchase while racking in rewards.
Along with its streamlined cash back program, this card carries a generous intro purchase APR offer and a chance at a low ongoing APR, so it could strike a nice balance if you want a simple way to earn rewards while minimizing interest charges.
USAA members looking for a simple flat-rate cash back card.
Though this card comes with a few key perks like an intro purchase APR offer, its flat cash back rate isn’t the highest on the market. A card like the Citi Double Cash Card should offer better long-term value since it earns 2 percent cash back on all purchases (1 percent when you buy and 1 percent when you pay off purchases).
This card’s 1.5 percent cash back rate on general purchases beats out the rate you’ll find on other tiered bonus category cards. You can also pool your points for a high redemption value in travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards.
People who only want a single everyday rewards card and frequent travelers looking to avoid annual fees and earn bonus rewards on more than just travel.
A few cards also have a high rewards rate in travel and other everyday categories. For instance, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards card earns bonus rewards on Capital One travel and in several popular everyday categories.
The card features one of the highest year-round reward rates for online shopping at Amazon.com, which includes Whole Foods Market. Plus, new Prime Visa cardholders receive a great welcome offer: Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
Whole Foods shoppers and Amazon Prime members who can take advantage of 5 percent back for both online purchases and groceries, a rare offer.
This card offers one of the highest flat rates around for Alliant Credit Union account holders — even higher than the Wells Fargo Active cash card.
Rewards maximizers willing to join Alliant Credit Union and keep an average daily balance of $1,000 in your Alliant High-Rate Checking account every month.
If you don’t want to sign up for a credit union and maintain an account balance at Alliant, a no-annual-fee flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash can be a great alternative despite the slightly lower rate.
Welcome bonuses are rare among credit cards for bad credit, but the Discover it® Secured Credit Card stands out for automatically matching all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year with the card.
People with bad or no credit who want to earn rewards while they work on their score.
If you don’t want to tie up $200 in a security deposit, the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card may offer you a credit line of $200 with a deposit of just $49, $99 or $200 based on creditworthiness. With no security deposit, the SuperCash™ Card may be even more accessible, and it earns bonus cash back on purchases.
It’s a rare treat to find a card that lets you choose which categories will earn bonus cash back. Users can pick two high-earning quarterly cash back categories and one everyday category that earns at a slightly lower rate year round.
People who don’t mind managing multiple credit cards to get as much value out of them as possible.
A flat-rate rewards card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card may be a better fit if you prefer simplicity.
Cash back credit cards reward you for eligible purchases by giving you a percentage of your purchase price back. Their flexibility, simplicity and ongoing value make them one of the more popular types of credit cards on the market. Chances are if you frequently spend on groceries, gas or other essentials, there's a cash back card that's a great fit for your wallet.
LEARN MORE
How does cash back work?
Pros and cons of using cash back credit cards
While cash back cards can put hundreds of dollars per year back into your wallet, they can also come with drawbacks. Here are some advantages and disadvantages of carrying a cash back card.
Pros
Earn rewards: If you pick a card that fits your spending habits, you can earn some extra cash every month just by using your credit card.
Build credit: Used responsibly, a cash back credit card can help you improve your credit score by adding to your credit history.
Many have no annual fee: If you choose a no-annual-fee card, you won’t have to worry about whether you’re coming out ahead with your cash back earnings (as long as you pay your bill in full each month).
Sign-up bonuses: A first-year sign-up bonus or welcome offer can be worth a few hundred dollars if you can meet the spending requirement.
Cons
Travel rewards can be more valuable: With cash back cards, you usually can’t score a particularly lucrative deal with your redemption, as you might when redeeming travel rewards points for a flight.
Higher APRs: Rewards cards typically come with higher interest rates, so carrying a balance can eat through any value you’d get via rewards. Some cards also hit you with a higher penalty APR if you are late making a payment, which can last a year or more.
Can be high maintenance: Some cards require you to periodically activate or enroll in your cash back category to earn cash back rewards.
Fewer travel perks: You might not see a ton of travel benefits on cash back cards, like lounge access, free hotel room upgrades or a TSA Precheck application statement credit.
Types of cash back credit card rewards
Cash back cards come in many forms. The best one for you depends on your spending habits and lifestyle. Before you apply, make sure you know the types of cash back cards available.
Flat-rate cash back cards offer the same rewards rate for each eligible purchase. These cards are great for those who prefer not to keep activating and tracking bonus categories each quarter.
Top examples include:
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card (earns cash rewards)
Citi Double Cash Card
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
Who they’re best for:
Minimalists
Students and people new credit
Infrequent travelers
Tiered cash back cards offer different rates of cash back for different types of purchases. For example, a tiered card may offer a boosted cash back rate of 3 percent on restaurant purchases, while all other purchases earn 1 percent cash back. To maximize your cash back earnings, carry multiple tiered cards that reward your most common purchases at high rates.
Top examples include:
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Who they’re best for:
Large families
Food lovers
Savvy spenders
Some credit cards offer bonus categories that change based on your preferences, your spending habits or the time of year. This can be an advantageous structure for those who don’t want to commit to specific bonus categories. Here are a few of the most common bonus category structures.
Quarterly rotating bonus categories: These cards rotate or change bonus categories every quarter, and typically require you to enroll in or activate categories to receive the bonus rate.
Choose your own category: Some cards let you choose your cash back category every month. These cards enable you to optimize your spending based on the category and plan your year based on the cash back potential.
Auto-optimizing bonus categories: This setup is a lot like the “choose your own category” structure. However, instead of choosing your bonus category every month, these cards will do the work for you. Usually, the card will retroactively apply the bonus rate to purchases within your top eligible category each month.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Choose your own category
Citi Custom Cash® Card: Auto-optimizing bonus category
Who they’re best for:
Large families
Savvy spenders
Some of the most lucrative cash back credit cards require a membership. Co-branded credit cards generally let you earn rewards and extra perks at specific stores or service providers. They often skip the annual fee, given you’ll need to pay for an annual membership to enjoy the card’s benefits.
Some credit unions also offer cash back card options to their members. Since credit unions are controlled and financed by members themselves, these members will often reap the benefits of more favorable interest rates and fewer banking and penalty fees than a not-for-profit institution. Membership requirements vary by credit union.
Top examples include:
Prime Visa (requires an Amazon Prime membership, $139 a year)
For suggestions based on your spending habits, try Bankrate’s Spender Type Tool. Select the spender type that you most closely identify with and you’ll get card recommendations that may suit your spending habits.
This should be your starting point. Most of the best cash back credit cards require at least good credit.
2
Review your spending habits
Evaluate your expenses to determine which cards reward the highest for your top spending categories. Be sure the places you shop most are eligible for rewards based on how each card defines its bonus categories.
3
Compare welcome offers
A card's sign-up bonus can add significantly to its short-term value. Make sure the spending requirement is fairly easy to reach, as carrying a balance will cut into your earnings.
4
Think about your cash back strategy
You’ll need to choose between flat-rate and bonus category credit cards. Flat-rate credit cards are a great option to earn consistent cash back on all purchases with minimal effort. Bonus category cash back cards can offer higher cash back rates but require strategic spending to maximize rewards.
5
Weigh the costs
Factor ongoing costs of keeping the card. For instance, you might decide a card's annual fee is worth it if you can offset the cost with rewards and perks. Interest rates and common credit card fees, like late charges and balance transfer fees, can also eat into your cash back earnings.
6
Review the perks
Cash back cards may come with an assortment of perks that can add value to your wallet, such as statement credits on select subscription services. These perks can push one card’s value over another if you find them useful.
Expert advice for cash back cards
Here are some tips from Bankrate’s experts that can help ensure you’re getting as much cash back as possible with your credit card.
Don’t spend just to earn
It’s tempting to spend more than you normally would knowing that you’re getting some of that spending back. But overspending can result in a balance you can’t pay off in full. And if you carry a balance instead of paying it off in full each month, you’ll lose the cash back you’ve earned (and then some) to interest. Paying monthly balances on time and in full is a credit card best practice, no matter what type of card you’re carrying.
Enroll or activate your bonus categories each quarter
Rotating category cards typically require you to enroll in or activate your bonus cash back categories for the upcoming quarter to earn the higher bonus rate. If you don’t, you’ll earn the standard rate and lose out on the additional value.
Earn your welcome bonus
Welcome bonuses can deliver a substantial amount of value, and some cards are worth getting for the welcome bonus alone. Leaving this value on the table is a missed opportunity. Just make sure you won't have to overspend to meet the spending requirement.
Combine cards
A combination of cards will allow you to maximize your cash back opportunities when making purchases. Pick cards that cover your major spending categories and at least one card that earns a high flat rate on all purchases so that you’re always earning the maximum amount of rewards on purchases.
Explore your card’s shopping portal
Shopping portals are common on many cash back cards. These portals offer special cash back deals — like 5 percent back at a specific retailer for a limited time — that the card doesn’t normally have. Explore your issuer’s shopping portal and activate the offers to earn some extra cash back when you’re shopping.
Here’s how a Bankrate editor crafted his cash back strategy
With all of this advice in mind, let’s see how a credit card expert made their picks. Here’s Bankrate editor Nouri Zarrugh on how he chose his cash back cards to create his own cash rewards strategy:
I’ve been writing about cash back and credit card rewards for several years now, so I understand the benefit of carrying multiple cards and using them strategically to maximize my earnings. But I also know that sometimes juggling so many cards to earn a little more cash back can be more trouble than it’s worth.
When I first got into rewards strategy, I went a little overboard, carrying a card for every spending category I could think of, constantly switching based on where I was shopping or which bonus category was available in a given quarter. I even had a spreadsheet I used to track my purchases and cash back earnings. It eventually became a headache, though. Now I take a more streamlined approach, focusing on a few key spending categories as I try to strike a balance between high earnings and low maintenance.
Here’s what I focus on with my current credit card stack:
Groceries: The Citi Custom Cash Card. This card automatically rewards your top spending category each billing cycle, and I only use it for groceries, making that my top category by default.
Gas and online shopping: The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express. Since I use the Custom Cash for groceries, it made sense for me to use the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday to get a solid rewards rate on gas. As an added bonus, this card comes with an online shopping category missing from the Blue Cash Preferred’s categories. Online shopping is another key category for me, so this card is quite versatile.
Dining: The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card. This card offers one of the best rates you can get at restaurants without paying an annual fee (See Rates & Fees).
Everything else: The Citi Double Cash. I use this card for all purchases that fall outside of groceries, gas, dining, travel and online shopping. A flat rate of up to 2 percent back (1 percent when you buy, 1 percent when you pay off purchases) is hard to beat.
Is my stack perfect? Definitely not. I still have a co-branded airline card, a rotating category card and a specific online retailer card sitting around, and using them could help me squeeze a little more earnings out of my purchases. But for now, five cards is plenty to juggle."
— Nouri Zarrugh, Bankrate Editor
Bankrate Insight
People who spend across a wide variety of categories can often combine cards from the same issuer for greater effect. For example, by having a Chase Freedom Flex, Chase Freedom Unlimited and a Chase Sapphire card, you can use the Chase Trifecta's bonus categories to maximize rewards.
Cash back credit cards vs. alternatives
Here’s a comparison of cash back credit cards with other card types that you may be considering in your search for your next card.
Cash back vs. rewards credit cards: A rewards credit card earns points or miles instead of cash back. You can redeem these points in various ways, including gift cards, travel and statement credits. These cards may also come with additional perks, such as annual statement credits for specific retailers or travel benefits.
Cash back vs. travel credit cards: Travel credit cards are best for frequent travelers who want to redeem their rewards for flights and hotel stays. Frequent travelers can take advantage of a travel card’s additional benefits to cut down on travel costs and potentially make their next trip more affordable. You can choose from general travel credit cards, airline credit cards and hotel credit cards.
Cash back vs. student credit cards: Student credit cards are best for college students new to the credit world who want to improve their credit score and establish good credit habits. Students may also want to check out low-interest credit cards or balance transfer credit cards to help manage school debts and purchasing needs.
How we assess the best cash back credit cards
150+
cards rated
50+
rewards programs valued
1800
data points analyzed
25
spending categories analyzed
When evaluating the best cash back cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points.
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best cash back cards.
Here are some of the key factors that we considered:
The primary criteria for a rewards-earning card’s rating is its rewards value. This includes the card’s average rewards rate, estimated annual rewards earnings, sign-up bonus value and reward redemption value.
To estimate a card’s average annual rewards earnings, we first calculate its average rewards rate based on how much it earns in different bonus categories and how closely its categories align with the average person’s spending habits. In other words, we assess whether the card earns rewards at a high rate in the most popular spending categories.
We use consumer spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to get a reliable third-party measure of people’s spending habits. The most recent BLS data estimates average total spending in 2021 was $66,928 per consumer. From here, we determine a “chargeable” spend (which purchases are likely to be put on a credit card and earn rewards). After subtracting expenditures like housing, vehicle purchases, education and healthcare, we get a total “chargeable” annual spend of around $22,500.
This includes the following spending by category:
Groceries: $5,200
Dining out: $3,000
Entertainment: $2,500
Gas: $2,100
Apparel and services: $1,700
Using this data, we are able to assign a weighting to each of a card’s bonus categories. For example, a card’s grocery rewards rate receives a 23 percent weighting based on how much of the average person’s budget is spent on groceries.
This weighting and rewards valuation allows us to estimate a card’s average annual rewards earnings — how many points or miles you’d earn with a given card if your spending was about average and you used the card for all of your purchases — as well as what those points are worth. We also use point valuations to determine a card’s sign-up bonus value
With these calculations complete, we assign each card a score based on how its average rewards earnings, sign-up bonus value, rewards rate and redemption value stack up against other rewards cards.
The better these values, the higher its score will be, making it more worthy of inclusion in our list and increasing its potential ranking.
We also score cards based on how much it costs to keep them in your wallet or carry a balance.
To start, each card is scored based on whether it offers an intro APR and how its ongoing APR compares to the rates available on other rewards cards. However, the latter rating only has a slight influence on the card’s score and whether the card is included in our list, since rewards card users generally try to avoid carrying a balance.
More important to both a card’s score and its inclusion in our list is how its annual fee influences its overall value. We consider a card’s annual fee in two ways — how it ranks relative to the fees you’ll find on other cards in the category and how it impacts a card’s overall rewards value.
Cards with an annual fee will always be at a slight disadvantage in our scoring system since annual fees inherently cut into your rewards value. However, if a card offers terrific value via its ongoing rewards and perks, it can earn a high score and a spot in our list even if it carries a high annual fee. After all, the highest rewards rates and most valuable perks are often found on cards with annual fees.
With this in mind, we rate a card based primarily on how its ongoing rewards value and ongoing perk value (such as annual credits or bonuses) stack up against those of other cards in the category when you subtract annual fees.
That said, we strive to include as many no-annual-fee options in our list as possible since many people would rather not worry about offsetting fees, even if a card carries impressive rewards and perks.
Rewards cards may make it easy to earn a lot of points, miles or cash back, but how easy is it to use those rewards? After all, if it takes a ton of effort to redeem rewards or you can only redeem rewards in a couple of ways, a card may be more trouble than it’s worth.
As such, we rate each card’s flexibility based on the restrictions it imposes on earning and redeeming rewards. We factor this rating into a card’s overall score and consider it when deciding on a card’s inclusion in our list.
Flexibility factors include whether a card only allows you to earn a high rewards rate on only a small amount of spending or requires you to meet a certain earning threshold before you can redeem rewards. We also examine whether your points are worth less when you opt for some redemption options over others and whether a card gives you the flexibility to transfer rewards to travel partners.
We also score each card’s set of features – its perks and benefits — against five tiers of features to provide a rating.
We break down these tiers as follows:
Tier 1 includes fewer features than even standard credit cards (for example, an ultra-streamlined card that offers basic utility and next to nothing in the way of ancillary benefits).
Tier 2 includes the benefits you’d expect on standard Visa or Mastercard credit cards, such as free access to your credit score, car rental insurance and $0 liability for fraudulent charges.
Tier 3 includes “prime card” or better-than-average card features like cellphone insurance, lost luggage insurance, concierge services and purchase protection.
Tier 4 includes luxury features such as airport lounge access, elite status with an airline or hotel and credits for expedited security screening membership programs.
Tier 5 includes the sort of exemplary benefits you’ll find on top-tier luxury cards, such as high-value travel credits, cardholder memberships and other unique and valuable perks.
In evaluating the best cards, we tend to favor cards that offer at least Tier 3 benefits, unless they include other unique features that could make up for less-impressive perks.
Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.
*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex, Aspire Mastercard, and Chase Freedom Unlimited credit cards has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Frequently asked questions about cash back credit cards
The right credit card for you will depend on your spending habits and the perks that matter most to you. Travel cards are great for people who know they want to redeem rewards for travel expenses like airline and hotel bookings. Travel cards also make sense if you want perks like hotel or airline elite status, free checked bags, free hotel stays or airport lounge access.
But even some of the best travel credit cards for beginners charge an annual fee, and the fee for premium travel cards that offer luxury perks can be quite high. Cash back cards can be simpler to use and offer more flexibility in how you can earn and redeem rewards, with some allowing you to use rewards for cash back, travel spending and more. If you don’t travel often enough to justify an annual fee or want more redemption flexibility, a cash back credit card may be a better option.
You may not receive cold, hard cash, but issuers offer redemption options like a direct deposit into a checking account, mailed checks, statement credits or gift cards.
Perhaps the closest you can get to redeeming rewards for physical cash is through a Wells Fargo card that allows you to redeem for cash withdrawals at eligible ATMs.
Many cards offer cash back rewards that never expire, as long as your account remains open and in good standing. However, not every issuer has this policy, so it’s best to check the terms and conditions before applying.
It depends on how you plan to redeem your rewards. If you plan to deposit your cash rewards into a high-yield savings account, it's best to redeem often so that you don't lose out on interest. However, if you prefer to use your rewards for travel, you might save up your rewards to help cut future travel costs. In fact, your cash back might be worth more if you redeem through an issuer's travel portal, like Chase Ultimate Rewards. To maximize your earnings, check your issuer's redemption options and be strategic in how and when you redeem.
Ask the experts: How do you maximize flat-rate and rotating category cash back cards?
Flat-rate cards do not require any pre-planning, which is great. You buy what you buy and earn cash back at the same rate for everything.
To make the most of cash back cards that have rotating categories, however, you have to pay a bit more attention. Quite a few cards offer 5 percent back when you make purchases at places like grocery stores, gas stations, big box retailers, and more, but you’ll need to plan out where and when to shop to take full advantage. For example, if a card offers 5 percent cash back at Amazon in Q4, you may consider doing most of your holiday shopping through that site.
I like to have both a flat-rate and rotating cash back card in my wallet — particularly a flat-rate card that earns at a higher rate (usually 1.5X-2X) than the base rate of the rotating category card. I maximize this duo by making purchases in the card’s rotating categories as much as possible, and when my purchase isn’t in one of these 3X-5X rotating categories, I use my flat rate card to capture the higher rate.
I have found the most difficult part of maximizing rotating category cash-back cards is keeping track of which categories are currently earning bonus cash back. Setting reminders and keeping a rewards calendar helps, especially if you have multiple cards of each type. Of course, you also want to make sure you are putting the right expense on the right card to maximize the rewards.
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate, focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards…
