Expert advice for cash back cards

Here are some tips from Bankrate’s experts that can help ensure you’re getting as much cash back as possible with your credit card.

Don’t spend just to earn

It’s tempting to spend more than you normally would knowing that you’re getting some of that spending back. But overspending can result in a balance you can’t pay off in full. And if you carry a balance instead of paying it off in full each month, you’ll lose the cash back you’ve earned (and then some) to interest. Paying monthly balances on time and in full is a credit card best practice, no matter what type of card you’re carrying.

Enroll or activate your bonus categories each quarter

Rotating category cards typically require you to enroll in or activate your bonus cash back categories for the upcoming quarter to earn the higher bonus rate. If you don’t, you’ll earn the standard rate and lose out on the additional value.

Earn your welcome bonus

Welcome bonuses can deliver a substantial amount of value, and some cards are worth getting for the welcome bonus alone. Leaving this value on the table is a missed opportunity. Just make sure you won't have to overspend to meet the spending requirement.

Combine cards

A combination of cards will allow you to maximize your cash back opportunities when making purchases. Pick cards that cover your major spending categories and at least one card that earns a high flat rate on all purchases so that you’re always earning the maximum amount of rewards on purchases.

Explore your card’s shopping portal

Shopping portals are common on many cash back cards. These portals offer special cash back deals — like 5 percent back at a specific retailer for a limited time — that the card doesn’t normally have. Explore your issuer’s shopping portal and activate the offers to earn some extra cash back when you’re shopping.

Here’s how a Bankrate editor crafted his cash back strategy

With all of this advice in mind, let’s see how a credit card expert made their picks. Here’s Bankrate editor Nouri Zarrugh on how he chose his cash back cards to create his own cash rewards strategy: