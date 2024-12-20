If you only travel occasionally, you may not want to commit to a travel credit card . These cards tend to come with high annual fees, which can be hard to offset if you don’t use enough of the card benefits. In that case, using a cash back credit card might make more sense to help fund your travel needs.

Many cash back cards offer rewards on both everyday and travel spending which you can redeem for statement credits to reimburse yourself for travel expenses. Plus, some cash back cards provide access to an issuer’s travel portal and other travel benefits.

Comparing the best cash back credit cards for travel

The best cash back credit cards for travel provide a combination of solid earning rates with benefits that can help with your travel needs or provide value while away from home.

Card name Best for Highlights Bankrate score Chase Freedom Flex® * Rotating categories 5 percent cash back on quarterly rotating bonus category each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent, activation required), Chase Travel℠ purchases and Lyft rides (through March 2025)

3 percent cash back on dining and drugstore purchases

1 percent cash back on all other purchases 4.8 Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Everyday spending 6 percent cash back on U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit purchases

1 percent cash back on all other purchases 4.4 Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card International travel 8 percent cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked using Capital One Travel

Unlimited 3 percent cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming subscriptions and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)

1 percent cash back on all other purchases 5.0 Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Flat rate cash back 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked using Capital One Travel

Unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase 4.6

Top cash back credit cards for travel

Best for rotating categories Chase Freedom Flex® Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card offers solid travel protections for a no-fee cash back card. Using bonus categories when they align with travel needs can provide an excellent return. Cons You have to activate the bonus categories every quarter to earn higher rewards. You must pair this card with a premium Chase card to access transfer partners or elevated travel portal value.



Best for everyday spending Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card is one of the top choices for maximizing everyday spending with one card. The welcome offer and intro APR on purchases and balance transfers can help finance larger travel purchases. Cons The card doesn’t provide travel-specific benefits. The annual fee and spending caps may make this card tough to justify if you don’t maximize your spending.



Best for international travel Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card is an excellent choice for a standalone card while traveling, covering many categories at an elevated reward rate. Combining solid rewards with the intro APR and welcome offer provides substantial initial value and flexibility. Cons You must book through Capital One for the best rates in multiple categories, which may not have the best prices or availability. Merchant coding may not work correctly while traveling internationally, which may cost you rewards.



Best for flat rate cash back Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card is straightforward and low-maintenance. You’ll have access to standard Mastercard travel benefits with this card. Cons There aren’t any extra travel benefits unique to this card. There aren’t any extra travel benefits unique to this card.



How to choose the best cash back credit cards for travel

Here are some important considerations to keep in mind when selecting a cash back credit card for travel.

Look for cards that offer bonuses on everyday expenses and travel

Numerous cash back cards offer rewards on both everyday expenses and travel purchases, so look for a card with bonus categories that fit well with your spending and travel needs. Finding a card with a good balance of both features gives the card more practical everyday use.

Redeem cash back as a statement credit to reimburse yourself

Even if your cash back credit card doesn’t have travel-specific redemption options, you can redeem your cash back to pay yourself back for any travel-related expenses. For instance, you could save up your rewards from other bonus categories until you reach the amount you spend on your travel purchases. Then, you could redeem your rewards for a statement credit to pay yourself back for those expenses.

See if you have access to your issuer’s travel portal

Many cash back credit cards now offer access to the issuer’s travel portal. These portals may offer exclusive deals on travel or boosted rewards rates for select bookings, while others allow you to redeem your rewards for travel purchases through the travel portal. See how you can leverage a travel portal for additional value.

Decide if you need a card with no foreign transaction fees

Many cash back credit cards include a foreign transaction fee (usually 3 percent) on any purchases you make outside of the United States or in a foreign currency. If you travel abroad, you’ll want a card with no foreign transaction fee so you don’t cancel out the rewards you’ll earn with your card. For instance, all Capital One credit cards come with no foreign transaction fees.

Why you might want a different card

While you can use the rewards you earn from a cash back credit card to help fund your travel plans, make sure that you’re actually better off with a cash back card rather than a points or miles credit card . Here’s when other cards might make more sense for you:

You plan to travel two or more times per year

You plan to travel more frequently

You plan on traveling abroad

You spend significant money on travel

You want access to premium travel perks

In these instances, you would likely be better off with one of our top travel credit cards , which come with perks like high welcome bonuses, travel protections, annual statement credits for travel-related purchases or airport lounge access . Just make sure you can offset the potentially higher fees through card spending and benefits.

If you’re just starting to travel more frequently — or if you’re not sure if a travel card is right for you — there are a number of entry-level travel cards with low annual fees or no annual fees. That way, you can test out the travel card space to see if it’s right for you before committing to a card with a higher annual fee, while still reaping better rewards than you would get with a cash back card.

Frequently asked questions

What credit score do I need for a cash back credit card for travel? Caret Down Icon While the requirements vary depending on the card, you’ll generally need at least good credit or better ( FICO score of 670 or higher) to get approved for the best cash back credit cards for travel.

Is paying an annual fee worth it for a cash back credit card for travel? Caret Down Icon Weigh the value of the benefits offered and an estimation of how much you might earn in rewards against the cost of the annual fee to determine whether you can justify the cost . If the math doesn’t add up, consider a no-annual-fee card

Can I combine earnings from cash back cards with other cards? Caret Down Icon Depending on the issuer, you can pool your cash back earnings with other cards from the same issuer, which would allow you to turn them into points or miles if desired. Card combinations, like the Chase trifecta , can be leveraged as powerful earning tools for your travel needs.

The bottom line

If you don’t travel frequently, you might find value in strategically using a cash back credit card to reimburse travel-related purchases. The right cash back card can provide travel-related perks like elevated rewards on travel purchases, no foreign transaction fees or access to the issuer’s travel portal. However, if you travel often, you’ll likely benefit from credit cards specifically for travel.

*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

*For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

*For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred Card, please click here.