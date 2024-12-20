Skip to Main Content

Best cash back credit cards for travel

Ryan Flanigan Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Written by
Ryan Flanigan,
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Published on December 20, 2024 | 4 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer. Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Woman looking out over steps of historic building in Budapest
Dorottya/ EyeEm/Getty Images

If you only travel occasionally, you may not want to commit to a travel credit card. These cards tend to come with high annual fees, which can be hard to offset if you don’t use enough of the card benefits. In that case, using a cash back credit card might make more sense to help fund your travel needs.

Many cash back cards offer rewards on both everyday and travel spending which you can redeem for statement credits to reimburse yourself for travel expenses. Plus, some cash back cards provide access to an issuer’s travel portal and other travel benefits.

Comparing the best cash back credit cards for travel

The best cash back credit cards for travel provide a combination of solid earning rates with benefits that can help with your travel needs or provide value while away from home.

Card name

Best for

Highlights

Bankrate score

Chase Freedom Flex®*

Rotating categories
  • 5 percent cash back on quarterly rotating bonus category each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent, activation required), Chase Travel℠ purchases and Lyft rides (through March 2025)
  • 3 percent cash back on dining and drugstore purchases
  • 1 percent cash back on all other purchases

4.8

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Everyday spending
  • 6 percent cash back on U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit purchases
  • 1 percent cash back on all other purchases

4.4

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

International travel
  • 8 percent cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
  • 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked using Capital One Travel
  • Unlimited 3 percent cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming subscriptions and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)
  • 1 percent cash back on all other purchases

5.0

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Flat rate cash back
  • 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked using Capital One Travel
  • Unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase

4.6

Top cash back credit cards for travel

Chase Freedom Flex® image
Best for rotating categories

Chase Freedom Flex®

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express image
Best for everyday spending

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for international travel

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for flat rate cash back

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6

How to choose the best cash back credit cards for travel

Here are some important considerations to keep in mind when selecting a cash back credit card for travel.

Look for cards that offer bonuses on everyday expenses and travel

Numerous cash back cards offer rewards on both everyday expenses and travel purchases, so look for a card with bonus categories that fit well with your spending and travel needs. Finding a card with a good balance of both features gives the card more practical everyday use.

Redeem cash back as a statement credit to reimburse yourself

Even if your cash back credit card doesn’t have travel-specific redemption options, you can redeem your cash back to pay yourself back for any travel-related expenses. For instance, you could save up your rewards from other bonus categories until you reach the amount you spend on your travel purchases. Then, you could redeem your rewards for a statement credit to pay yourself back for those expenses.

See if you have access to your issuer’s travel portal

Many cash back credit cards now offer access to the issuer’s travel portal. These portals may offer exclusive deals on travel or boosted rewards rates for select bookings, while others allow you to redeem your rewards for travel purchases through the travel portal. See how you can leverage a travel portal for additional value.

Decide if you need a card with no foreign transaction fees

Many cash back credit cards include a foreign transaction fee (usually 3 percent) on any purchases you make outside of the United States or in a foreign currency. If you travel abroad, you’ll want a card with no foreign transaction fee so you don’t cancel out the rewards you’ll earn with your card. For instance, all Capital One credit cards come with no foreign transaction fees.

Why you might want a different card

While you can use the rewards you earn from a cash back credit card to help fund your travel plans, make sure that you’re actually better off with a cash back card rather than a points or miles credit card. Here’s when other cards might make more sense for you:

  • You plan to travel two or more times per year
  • You plan to travel more frequently
  • You plan on traveling abroad
  • You spend significant money on travel
  • You want access to premium travel perks

In these instances, you would likely be better off with one of our top travel credit cards, which come with perks like high welcome bonuses, travel protections, annual statement credits for travel-related purchases or airport lounge access. Just make sure you can offset the potentially higher fees through card spending and benefits.

If you’re just starting to travel more frequently — or if you’re not sure if a travel card is right for you — there are a number of entry-level travel cards with low annual fees or no annual fees. That way, you can test out the travel card space to see if it’s right for you before committing to a card with a higher annual fee, while still reaping better rewards than you would get with a cash back card.

Frequently asked questions

What’s next?

Check out these Bankrate tools to match your next card.

Header: CardMatch™

Find your credit card match

Caret Right Icon

Spender Type Tool

Get card recommendations based on your spending

Caret Right Icon

The bottom line

If you don’t travel frequently, you might find value in strategically using a cash back credit card to reimburse travel-related purchases. The right cash back card can provide travel-related perks like elevated rewards on travel purchases, no foreign transaction fees or access to the issuer’s travel portal. However, if you travel often, you’ll likely benefit from credit cards specifically for travel.

*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

*For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

*For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred Card, please click here.

Written by
Ryan Flanigan Arrow Right Icon
Writer, Credit cards
Ryan Flanigan is a Bankrate credit cards writer with more than 10 years of experience using credit cards to help people reach their travel goals.

Explore our top credit card picks

Select a category:

Balance transfer Cash back 0% Intro APR Business Best credit cards

Up next

Part of Introduction to Cash Back Credit Cards
Black woman laying on couch using laptop and holding credit card

Why you should have a 2% cash back card

Cash Back
By Ted Rossman
5 min read
man paying with credit card

How to choose a cash back credit card

Cash Back
By Seychelle Thomas
8 min read

Best Cash Back Credit Cards of 2024

Cash Back