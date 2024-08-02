If you are new to the world of travel credit cards, the sheer number of terms you’ll need to learn can prove overwhelming. In simplest terms, these cards earn either rewards points or airline miles that you can redeem for flights, hotel stays, and other perks to reduce your travel costs. While every travel card has different offerings, a few stand out as ideal first choices if you’re a beginner entering the world of travel rewards.

Comparing the best travel credit cards for beginners

If you’re looking for your first rewards credit card that earns miles or points, here are a few solid options:

Card Name Best for Welcome offer Rewards rates Annual fee
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Beginner travelers Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.
  • 5X points on hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotel purchases that qualify for the $50 anniversary hotel credit), Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025) and on Peloton equipment and accessory purchases over $150 (through March 31, 2025, maximum 25,000 points)
  • 3X points at dining, select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
 $95 4.8
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Perks Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
  • 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
  • 2X miles for all other purchases
 $395 5.0
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card No annual fee Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
  • 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • 1.25X miles for all other purchases
 $0 4.1
Citi Strata Premier℠ Card Rewards on everyday spending Earn 70,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $700 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com
  • 10X points on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through Citi Travel
  • 3X points at restaurants (including takeout), supermarkets, air travel, hotels, gas stations and EV charging stations
 $95 4.5

Top travel credit cards for beginners

Here are a few of the best credit cards to ease you into the world of travel rewards and perks.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card image
Best for beginner travelers

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

4.8
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card image
Best for perks

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

5
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card image
Best for no annual fee

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

4.1
Citi Strata Premier℠ Card image
Best for everyday spending

Citi Strata Premier℠ Card

4.5

How to choose the best travel credit cards for beginners

Figure out what rewards you need and what card gives you the most of it.

There are several factors to consider when picking a travel credit card. Here are some of the most important:

Determine whether you want a flexible or co-branded card

Several airlines and hotels offer co-branded credit cards. These cards earn miles and points for their specific brand (though some will let you transfer to partners). If you always fly with a particular airline or stay at the same hotel chain, an airline credit card or hotel credit card would be the most efficient choice. But looking for a general travel card may make more sense if you don’t have a preferred airline or hotel. These cards allow you more flexibility with how you can earn and use your rewards.

Determine what issuer works best

Once you’ve figured out what rewards you want to earn, you want to find out how best to earn those miles and points. The issuers of the top travel cards all have different sets of transfer partners and redemption options. Look at the redemption options and list of partners for each issuer and examine if they fit your needs. Remember that points earned with certain airlines can be used to book awards on other airlines in its partner network.

Also, issuers of co-branded cards may offer several card options for the same brand. You might find cards with no fee, a mid-tier fee or a premium annual fee. Consider the welcome offer and bonus categories to determine what price point suits your needs.

Learn more: Are travel credit cards worth it?

Additional benefits

When choosing a travel rewards card, perks are a major contributor to its value. Some cards give you a statement credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, which can help you skip the long security lines at airports. Others offer airport lounge access or let you check bags for free. Hotel cards may offer perks like elite status, room upgrades or late checkout. These perks can provide outsized value as you travel more frequently.

Other factors to consider

Before you apply for a travel rewards card, consider the following:

Frequently asked questions

  • While each card has different requirements, you’ll generally be eligible for approval with a good credit score. That means a FICO Score of 670 or higher or a VantageScore of 661 or higher.
  • Ideally, you’ll want a travel card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. Those fees can quickly add up and wipe out the value of any rewards earned while traveling abroad.
  • You’ll want to compare cash and point rates based on your needs. Our points and miles valuation guide can help you determine the value of your points and the best method for your specific trip.

What’s next?

Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and to help budget for your next trip.

The bottom line

The best cards for beginner travelers offer easy ways to earn and redeem points and give the flexibility to use your rewards based on your spending and travel habits. You’ll want to determine what type of miles and points you need the most and which card enables you to accumulate them the quickest.