Chase transfer partners: How to get the best value

Published on December 12, 2024

Key takeaways

  • Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to 14 popular airline and hotel partners, all at a 1:1 ratio.
  • Transferred points can be worth an average of 0.7 cents each to 2.6 cents each, depending on the Chase transfer partner you choose.
  • Some of the best redemptions for Chase points come from programs like Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus and World of Hyatt.

Chase Ultimate Rewards are one of the most valuable credit card currencies in circulation today, and it’s easy to see why. These points can be redeemed for flexible options like gift cards, merchandise or cash back, or they can be used to book travel directly through Chase. Premium Chase travel cards even boost your points value by 25 to 50 percent when you redeem points directly through the Chase Travel portal.

More importantly, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to a range of popular airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio. These partners include some sought after programs that don’t overlap with options from other flexible programs, particularly Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus and World of Hyatt.

If you’re looking to increase the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points, transferring your points to a Chase travel partner is one way to do this. You might even find that transferring your points is better for you than booking through the Chase Travel portal with a premium card that would otherwise boost your points value.

This guide will explain how much points are typically worth when transferred to Chase airline and hotel partners, some of the best redemption options and everything else you need to know.

How to redeem points with Chase partners

Chase Ultimate Rewards airline and hotel partners include a range of domestic and international travel partners that can be used to book trips all over the world. Chase transfers are all available at a 1:1 ratio as well, which isn’t the case with other flexible programs like American Express Membership Rewards or Capital One Miles.

To use your Chase Ultimate Rewards points with a transfer partner, you’ll have to first decide which transfer partner you want to use and then move your points via the Chase Travel portal. We outline those steps below.

Choose your Chase transfer partner

Before we dive into the details of each Chase transfer partner, here’s an overview of the available airline and hotel loyalty programs and their current average point values:

Chase transfer partner Average point value (per Bankrate valuations)
Aer Lingus (Avios) 0.0 cents
Air France/KLM Flying Blue 1.5 cents
Air Canada Aeroplan 1.6 cents
British Airways (Avios) 0.7 cents
Emirates Skywards® 1.2 cents
Iberia Airlines (Avios) 0.9 cents
JetBlue TrueBlue 1.3 cents
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer 1.6 cents
Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards® 1.5 cents
United MileagePlus® 0.9 cents
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club 2.6 cents
IHG One Rewards 0.7 cents
Marriott Bonvoy® 0.7 cents
World of Hyatt® 2.3 cents

Transfer your Chase Ultimate Rewards points to partners

To transfer your points to a Chase airline or hotel partner, follow these steps:

  1. Log in to your Chase credit card account and head to your Chase Ultimate Rewards dashboard.
  2. Click on “Transfer to Travel Partners.”
  3. Pick the travel partner you’re interested in.
  4. Link your desired airline or hotel loyalty program account to your Chase account.
  5. Transfer your points and follow the prompts to complete your booking.

Once you transfer Chase points to an airline or hotel loyalty program, you cannot transfer those points back to Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Chase airline transfer partners

Three top travel credit cards from Chase — the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card — allow you to transfer points at a 1:1 ratio. This means that you can turn Chase Ultimate Rewards points into airline miles or hotel points in increments of 1,000. Here’s an overview of Chase’s airline partners and some potential strategies you could use to maximize them, based on valuations from Bankrate:

Chase hotel transfer partners

Similar to Chase airline partners, Chase Ultimate Rewards points will vary in value depending on which hotel partner you redeem points with. Each approximate value listed below is based on Bakrate’s points valuations.

Which Chase transfer partners are best?

The best Chase transfer partners make it easy for users to receive outsized value for their rewards points. Some rewards currencies are also considerably easier to use than others, either because the program doesn’t have blackout dates or there are more available flight options or hotel and resort properties offered through the brand.

The best Chase transfer partners include:

Chase transfer partner Best for Notable benefits
Southwest Rapid Rewards Airline partner for domestic travel
  • No blackout dates

  • Two free checked bags
United Mileage Plus Airline partner for international travel
  • Star alliance partnership access

  • No fuel surcharges on international itineraries
World of Hyatt Hotel partner for domestic travel
  • High value for points

  • Many low-cost redemption options
Marriott Bonvoy Hotel partner for international travel
  • Large international hotel footprint

Ask the experts: What’s your favorite Chase transfer partner?

Ryan Flanigan, a credit cards expert and writer at Bankrate, favors the Southwest Rapid Rewards program as an airline transfer partner, but overall, he finds the best value in the World of Hyatt hotel rewards program. Of the program, he has this to say:

Hyatt points are far and away more valuable than any other hotel currency. I also have Globalist status, so the more stays at Hyatt properties I have, the more times I can take advantage of those benefits. I always get outsized value from transferring to Hyatt, because I know which properties offer the top value for my points. I can quickly accumulate points with Chase, making many of my stays cost me practically nothing other than my time. — Ryan Flanigan, Bankrate credit cards writer

Sarah Gage, a credit cards editor at Bankrate, agrees with Flanigan:

Hyatt has plenty of great redemption options for Chase points. I booked the Wild Dunes Resort in Charleston, SC in 2024 for 17,000 points per night, and I have plans to visit Coconut Point in Florida and Baha Mar in the Bahamas in 2025. Those reservations would have cost me thousands of dollars out of pocket without the ability to redeem Chase points through Hyatt. — Sarah Gage, Bankrate credit cards editor

The best transfer partner for you, however, will ultimately depend on the type of trip you’re planning and the types of redemptions you use most often.

The bottom line

Transferring your Chase Ultimate Rewards points to a Chase airline or hotel partner can be one of the best ways to get the most value out of your points. Depending on the transfer partner and your travel goals, you could get more than 1 cent in value out of your points, making it a lucrative redemption option.

If you have a premium Chase travel credit card, you also have the option of increasing the value of your points by 25 to 50 percent if you redeem through the Chase Travel℠ portal, so be sure to weigh your options carefully. In some instances, booking through the Chase Travel portal might give you a better deal than if you transferred your points to a partner, and in others, the opposite would be true.

