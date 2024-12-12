Chase transfer partners: How to get the best value

Key takeaways Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to 14 popular airline and hotel partners, all at a 1:1 ratio.

Transferred points can be worth an average of 0.7 cents each to 2.6 cents each, depending on the Chase transfer partner you choose.

Some of the best redemptions for Chase points come from programs like Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus and World of Hyatt.

Chase Ultimate Rewards are one of the most valuable credit card currencies in circulation today, and it’s easy to see why. These points can be redeemed for flexible options like gift cards, merchandise or cash back, or they can be used to book travel directly through Chase. Premium Chase travel cards even boost your points value by 25 to 50 percent when you redeem points directly through the Chase Travel portal.

More importantly, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to a range of popular airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio. These partners include some sought after programs that don’t overlap with options from other flexible programs, particularly Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus and World of Hyatt.

If you’re looking to increase the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points, transferring your points to a Chase travel partner is one way to do this. You might even find that transferring your points is better for you than booking through the Chase Travel portal with a premium card that would otherwise boost your points value.

This guide will explain how much points are typically worth when transferred to Chase airline and hotel partners, some of the best redemption options and everything else you need to know.

How to redeem points with Chase partners

Chase Ultimate Rewards airline and hotel partners include a range of domestic and international travel partners that can be used to book trips all over the world. Chase transfers are all available at a 1:1 ratio as well, which isn’t the case with other flexible programs like American Express Membership Rewards or Capital One Miles .

To use your Chase Ultimate Rewards points with a transfer partner, you’ll have to first decide which transfer partner you want to use and then move your points via the Chase Travel portal. We outline those steps below.

Choose your Chase transfer partner

Before we dive into the details of each Chase transfer partner, here’s an overview of the available airline and hotel loyalty programs and their current average point values:

Chase transfer partner Average point value (per Bankrate valuations ) Aer Lingus (Avios) 0.0 cents Air France/KLM Flying Blue 1.5 cents Air Canada Aeroplan 1.6 cents British Airways (Avios) 0.7 cents Emirates Skywards® 1.2 cents Iberia Airlines (Avios) 0.9 cents JetBlue TrueBlue 1.3 cents Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer 1.6 cents Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards® 1.5 cents United MileagePlus® 0.9 cents Virgin Atlantic Flying Club 2.6 cents IHG One Rewards 0.7 cents Marriott Bonvoy® 0.7 cents World of Hyatt® 2.3 cents

Transfer your Chase Ultimate Rewards points to partners

To transfer your points to a Chase airline or hotel partner, follow these steps:

Log in to your Chase credit card account and head to your Chase Ultimate Rewards dashboard. Click on “Transfer to Travel Partners.” Pick the travel partner you’re interested in. Link your desired airline or hotel loyalty program account to your Chase account. Transfer your points and follow the prompts to complete your booking.

Once you transfer Chase points to an airline or hotel loyalty program, you cannot transfer those points back to Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Chase airline transfer partners

Three top travel credit cards from Chase — the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card , Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card — allow you to transfer points at a 1:1 ratio. This means that you can turn Chase Ultimate Rewards points into airline miles or hotel points in increments of 1,000. Here’s an overview of Chase’s airline partners and some potential strategies you could use to maximize them, based on valuations from Bankrate :

Aer Lingus (Avios): Best for those flying within the U.K. Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 0.0 cents each Aer Lingus Avios are worth around 0.0 cents each, though how you redeem them will determine how much value you get out of your rewards. This transfer partner typically offers exceptional value for flights within the U.K. as well as flights from the eastern U.S. For example, you may be able to find an off-peak economy award flight from Boston to Dublin, Ireland, for just 13,000 Avios points, or from Dublin to Los Angeles or Miami for just 16,250 Avios points.

Air France/KLM Flying Blue: Best for those who also like to fly Delta Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 1.5 cents each Air France/KLM Flying Blue is a popular transfer option for flights from the U.S. to Europe, and that’s especially true for people who don’t mind redeeming miles for an international economy award flight. Air France/KLM Flying Blue miles are typically worth around 1.5 cents each, although redemption values vary. While Delta is not a transfer partner with Chase, you can redeem miles with Flying Blue to fly back and forth with Delta to various European cities like Paris or Amsterdam. It’s usually not very hard to find a flight with plenty of availability for less than 25,000 miles one way, although your results may vary.

Air Canada Aeroplan: Best for pooling points with families Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 1.6 cents each Chase cardholders can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to Aeroplan in increments of 1,000 at a 1:1 value. Rewards points are redeemable for any seat on any Air Canada flight and for travel with over 50 airline partners. Plus, with Aeroplan Family Sharing, families can combine points together at no additional charge. Aeroplan’s Points Predictor Tool helps you plan out your flights based on distance. For instance, with this tool, you can see that an economy flight from Chicago to Toronto would cost between 6,000 and 10,000 points at the time of writing. There are flexible options to pay for all or part of a trip with points, too.

British Airways (Avios): Best for sweet spot redemptions Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 0.7 cents each British Airways uses a distance-based chart that makes it possible to book shorter award flights for fewer points overall. You can also utilize this transfer partner to book flights with oneworld Alliance partners like American Airlines. British Airways Avios are worth around 0.7 cents each, and this program has plenty of sweet spots. A “sweet spot” is known as flight or hotel stay paid for with points that’s offered at a significantly lower price compared to most other programs. For example, a short flight of fewer than 650 miles may set you back as little as 6,000 points in economy when you use British Airways.

Emirates Skywards: Best for flying throughout the Middle East Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 1.2 cents each While Emirates is popular for its flights within the Middle East, you can also use this airline and its partners to fly from major U.S. cities like Chicago and New York to Europe, Africa, Australia and many other destinations worldwide. Emirates Skywards Miles are typically worth 1.2 cents each, but how you cash them in will ultimately determine their value. Fortunately, it’s easy to use your miles given the wide selection of destinations. For example, you may be able to fly round-trip from Dubai to London with 45,000 miles with an economy Saver award, while Economy Flex Plus for the same flight may set you back 77,500 Skywards Miles at the time of writing. You can use the Emirates miles calculator to run your own numbers.

Iberia Airlines (Avios): Best for off-peak travel dates Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 0.9 cents each Iberia Avios are worth approximately 0.9 cents each, and you can use them to fly with Iberia Plus or with partner airlines like American Airlines and British Airways, among others. You may be able to find sweet spots in the Iberia award chart. At the time of writing, there were off-peak business class flights from Chicago to Madrid for 34,000 Avios and short trips around the U.S. (flights under 6,000 miles) for just 11,000 Avios one way, although your results will vary. Also note that Iberia Plus has peak and off-peak dates, with off-peak dates offering exceptionally better value for rewards. For example, you’ll stretch your Avios further during most of October or November versus the rest of the year.

JetBlue TrueBlue: Best for flying throughout Central and South America Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 1.3 cents each JetBlue is another transfer partner that can offer exceptional value, although this airline only flies to select destinations within the U.S., the Caribbean and Central and South America, plus London, England and Vancouver, British Columbia. There is no specific award chart, but it’s not uncommon to see award flights to destinations in the Caribbean for as little as 15,000 miles one way. While values can vary, JetBlue TrueBlue miles are typically worth 1.3 cents each.

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer: Best for select international flights Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 1.6 cents each Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer miles are worth around 1.6 cents each, although values vary. Flight awards typically start at 15,000 KrisFlyer miles (not including airline taxes and fees). Some options available at the time of writing include booking an economy award from the West Coast or Europe to Singapore for 84,000 miles one way or from Singapore to the Middle East for 58,000 miles one way. When thinking of ways to use your miles, try out the Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer miles calculator to find the right flight for your needs. Note that your results may vary.

Southwest Rapid Rewards: Best for consumer perks and protections Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 1.5 cents each Southwest Rapid Rewards is a popular transfer partner for people who want to fly within the U.S. (including Hawaii) or to Central America or the Caribbean. Generally, Southwest Rapid Rewards points are worth around 1.5 cents each. And during one of Southwest’s big sales, it’s not uncommon to see one-way domestic flights for less than 8,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points. Southwest lets customers check two bags for free. It also offers one of the best cancellation and rebooking policies of any airline and a fare-based rewards program, which means that lower-priced airfare translates to cheaper award flights.

United Airlines MileagePlus: Best for Star Alliance partnership redemptions Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 0.9 cents each United miles are worth around 0.9 cents each. You can use them to fly with an array of Star Alliance partners including Lufthansa, ANA, TAP Air Portugal and Turkish Airlines. While the United MileagePlus program no longer follows a traditional award chart, you may be able to find one-way domestic flights for as little as 18,000 miles or one-way flights to Europe from the U.S. for as little as 40,000 miles. Your flight results may vary from these results, however.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club: Best for high-value points Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio: 1:1 Approximate value: 2.6 cents each Virgin Atlantic miles are worth 2.6 cents each, and there are plenty of ways to redeem them for popular routes between the U.S. and Europe or for flights to Asia. For example, Virgin Atlantic offers one-way flights in business class for just 50,000 miles and one-way business class flights between the U.S. and Asia for just 60,000 miles at the time of writing. Standard season award flights usually start at about 20,000 miles (not including airline taxes and fees), and peak-season award flights usually start at roughly 40,000 miles round-trip. The Virgin Atlantic earning calculator can help you see how many points you might need for the flight you want.

Chase hotel transfer partners

Similar to Chase airline partners, Chase Ultimate Rewards points will vary in value depending on which hotel partner you redeem points with. Each approximate value listed below is based on Bakrate’s points valuations .

IHG One Rewards: Best for budget-friendly redemptions Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 0.7 cents each IHG One Rewards points are estimated to be worth about 0.7 cents each, so they aren’t one of the highest-value redemption options. However, they are pretty versatile. Points can be used for InterContinental Hotels Group properties, which range from Holiday Inn Express hotels to Hotel Indigo, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts and even Kimpton Hotels and Resorts. Free nights start at just 5,000 points, and this program promises no blackout dates. Note that you can redeem points at more than 6,000 hotels and resorts around the world. While you can cash in IHG Rewards Club points for free nights at small-town Holiday Inns, you can also use them for all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean or for luxury resorts in the Maldives and Bora Bora. For example, at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, you may be able to find a stay starting at just 59,000 points per night.

Marriott Bonvoy: Best for international availability Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio : 1:1 Approximate value : 0.7 cents each Marriott Bonvoy includes a wide range of resort brands ranging from Ritz-Carlton properties to Westin Hotels and Resorts. Free nights typically start at just 10,000 points during the off-peak season, although that’s for a lower tier property. For a high-end Marriott hotel or resort, you’ll likely fork over 85,000 to 100,000 points per night and potentially more. Marriott Bonvoy points are worth approximately 0.7 cents each, which is similar to IHG One Rewards. But Marriott also offers its PointSavers program, which lets you book award nights for 20 percent off in select destinations at various times throughout the year.

World of Hyatt: Best for high-value points Caret Down Icon Transfer ratio: 1:1 Approximate value: 2.3 cents each World of Hyatt points are typically worth around 2.3 cents each. This hotel brand has a smaller footprint worldwide than others with large loyalty programs, but you can get significant value from your hotel points and from building loyalty with World of Hyatt. Free nights at Hyatt properties usually start at just 3,500 points for a Category 1 property, but they can cost up to 40,000 points per night or higher for premium properties available through the brand. World of Hyatt is probably most popular for the luxurious resort experiences you can book with very few points, although results can vary. For example, a free night at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome in December can be booked for between 35,000 and 45,000 World of Hyatt points at the time of writing.

Which Chase transfer partners are best?

The best Chase transfer partners make it easy for users to receive outsized value for their rewards points. Some rewards currencies are also considerably easier to use than others, either because the program doesn’t have blackout dates or there are more available flight options or hotel and resort properties offered through the brand.

The best Chase transfer partners include:

Chase transfer partner Best for Notable benefits Southwest Rapid Rewards Airline partner for domestic travel No blackout dates



Two free checked bags United Mileage Plus Airline partner for international travel Star alliance partnership access



No fuel surcharges on international itineraries World of Hyatt Hotel partner for domestic travel High value for points



Many low-cost redemption options Marriott Bonvoy Hotel partner for international travel Large international hotel footprint

Ask the experts: What’s your favorite Chase transfer partner?

Ryan Flanigan, a credit cards expert and writer at Bankrate, favors the Southwest Rapid Rewards program as an airline transfer partner, but overall, he finds the best value in the World of Hyatt hotel rewards program. Of the program, he has this to say:

Hyatt points are far and away more valuable than any other hotel currency. I also have Globalist status, so the more stays at Hyatt properties I have, the more times I can take advantage of those benefits. I always get outsized value from transferring to Hyatt, because I know which properties offer the top value for my points. I can quickly accumulate points with Chase, making many of my stays cost me practically nothing other than my time. — Ryan Flanigan, Bankrate credit cards writer

Sarah Gage, a credit cards editor at Bankrate, agrees with Flanigan:

Hyatt has plenty of great redemption options for Chase points. I booked the Wild Dunes Resort in Charleston, SC in 2024 for 17,000 points per night, and I have plans to visit Coconut Point in Florida and Baha Mar in the Bahamas in 2025. Those reservations would have cost me thousands of dollars out of pocket without the ability to redeem Chase points through Hyatt. — Sarah Gage, Bankrate credit cards editor

The best transfer partner for you, however, will ultimately depend on the type of trip you’re planning and the types of redemptions you use most often.

The bottom line

Transferring your Chase Ultimate Rewards points to a Chase airline or hotel partner can be one of the best ways to get the most value out of your points . Depending on the transfer partner and your travel goals, you could get more than 1 cent in value out of your points, making it a lucrative redemption option.

If you have a premium Chase travel credit card , you also have the option of increasing the value of your points by 25 to 50 percent if you redeem through the Chase Travel℠ portal , so be sure to weigh your options carefully. In some instances, booking through the Chase Travel portal might give you a better deal than if you transferred your points to a partner, and in others, the opposite would be true.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Chase transfer partners