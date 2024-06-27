At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Southwest Rapid Rewards program is popular among families due to its generous redemption options and lack of blackout dates.

Southwest is also known for its popular Companion Pass, which lets users add a companion to every flight they take for the cost of airline taxes and fees.

Members can earn points in the program through flights with the airline, spending on Southwest credit cards and other qualifying activities.

Southwest Rapid Rewards is one of the most popular frequent flyer programs for people who travel within the United States, as well as those who fly to the Caribbean and Mexico. This program is somewhat unique because it comes with unlimited rewards seats, no blackout dates and points that never expire. Plus, Southwest always offers two free checked bags per person for flights paid with cash or rewards, so members can save even more each time they travel with the airline.

Southwest Rapid Rewards points can be redeemed for flights, other types of travel, gift cards and more, so they’re slightly more flexible than other airline-based rewards. Better yet, Southwest is a Chase transfer partner, so you can rack up rewards with Chase travel credit cards and transfer them to Southwest Rapid Rewards later on.

If you’re curious about how this program works, read on to learn about the best ways to rack up and redeem Southwest points, the program’s elite status tiers and more.

Southwest Rapid Rewards basics

Southwest Airlines flies to over 100 destinations across the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico. That said, Southwest does not belong to an airline alliance, so you can’t use points to book with other airline partners.

How many points you’ll earn when you fly with the airline depends on your elite status level (if you’re an elite flyer) as well as the type of fare you book. Here’s a breakdown of how many points you’ll earn for flying, by fare type:

Points you'll earn for flying, by fare type Wanna Get Away: 6X points per dollar

Wanna Get Away Plus: 8X points per dollar

Anytime: 10X points per dollar

Business Select: 12X points per dollar

From here, Southwest elites earn 25 percent to 100 percent more points for each dollar they spend on airfare, depending on their status tier. We’ll go over the types of Southwest elite status and how you can earn them in this article.

How to earn Southwest Rapid Rewards points

While you can earn Southwest Rapid Rewards points by booking paid airfare through the program, there are other ways to earn rewards. Consider the following strategies to increase your Southwest points haul:

Earn points through Southwest partners

Flying Southwest may be one of the best ways to earn Rapid Rewards points, but it isn’t the only way. The Southwest Rapid Rewards program partners with popular brands like Marriott Bonvoy, Alamo, Hertz and many more. The number of points you’ll earn will vary depending on the partner, but you can earn points when you book an eligible hotel or rental car or else make an eligible retail purchase.

Earn points through Southwest’s shopping portal

Southwest Rapid Rewards has its own shopping portal that lets you rack up points when you make purchases online. How many points you can earn varies by retailer and current promotions, but you can typically earn 2X to 5X points per dollar spent on eligible purchases when you click through the portal before you shop.

Earn points through Southwest’s dining program

You can also join the Rapid Rewards Dining program to earn points when you eat out. Rapid Rewards Dining members can earn 3X points per dollar spent at participating restaurants when they opt in to receive email communications and pay with their linked card.

New members can even earn 500 bonus points within the first 30 days of joining. To achieve this bonus, you have to spend $25 or more at a participating restaurant and complete an online review within the 30-day period.

Earn points through credit card spending

Southwest is a partner of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program; as such, you can use an eligible Chase credit card to rack up Ultimate Rewards points and then transfer them to Southwest Rapid Rewards.

However, Chase also offers a handful of co-branded credit cards with Southwest. These cards let you earn points for every purchase you make while enjoying perks like early boarding and discounts on in-flight purchases. With that in mind, signing up for a Southwest card could be well worth it.

How to redeem Southwest Rapid Rewards points

Once you have Southwest Rapid Rewards points to spend, there are plenty of ways to use them. Consider the following strategies to get the most value from your rewards.

Redeem for flights

The number of points required to book a flight varies based on the dollar value of the flight. This means that, when a Southwest flight drops in price, so does the number of points required to book the flight using your rewards. Also, note that the fare type will dictate how many points you need for a flight award. For example, Wanna Get Away flights cost less than Business Select flights.

Southwest also introduced a Cash + Points redemption option for airfare in April 2024. This option lets users pay for a flight with a combination of cash and points, which can come in handy if you’re short the points you need for a redemption.

Redeem for other travel

Southwest lets you redeem points for stays at more than 400,000 hotels around the world. Redemption options and available properties vary, as do the number of points you’ll need to cash in for a free night.

Redeem for gift cards or merchandise

You can also cash in Southwest points for gift cards with retailers like Apple, Target, Best Buy or Lowe’s. Alternatively, you can redeem rewards for select merchandise available through Southwest.

Redeem for experiences and events

Some experiences are also bookable with points, including spa packages and outdoor adventure tours. If you’re a Southwest credit card member, you can also use points to book exclusive events through Rapid Rewards Access Events.

How much are Southwest Rapid Rewards points worth?

According to our internal points and miles valuations, Southwest Rapid Rewards points are worth about 1.5 cents each. This means that 50,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points could be worth up to $750 if used for airfare.

How do Southwest Rapid Rewards points compare to other programs?

While some frequent flyer miles are worth more than Southwest points, rewards earned in the majority of programs are less valuable on average. The chart below shows how Southwest points compare in value to rewards from several other popular programs.

Airline loyalty program Bankrate value Southwest Rapid Rewards 1.5 cents Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles 0.7 cents Cathay Pacific Asia Miles 2.9 cents American AAdvantage 1.0 cents Delta SkyMiles 1.2 cents JetBlue TrueBlue 1.3 cents Virgin Atlantic Flying Club 2.6 cents

Southwest Rapid Rewards elite status tiers and benefits

Southwest Rapid Rewards offers two main status tiers: A-List and A-List Preferred. It also offers a highly-celebrated Companion Pass that’s often called out as the best in the industry. The chart below shows how you can achieve each status tier, along with the Companion Pass, and the perks you’ll get when you do:

Elite status tiers and benefits A-List A-List Preferred Companion Pass How to earn it Fly 20 qualifying one-way flights or earn 35,000 tier qualifying points in a calendar year Fly 40 qualifying one-way flights or earn 70,000 tier qualifying points in a calendar year Fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year Earning bonus 25% 100% N/A Benefits Priority boarding

Same-day flight changes (based on availability)

Priority check-in (based on availability)

Dedicated customer service line

Same-day standby (based on availability) Priority boarding

Same-day flight changes (based on availability)

Priority check-in (based on availability)

Dedicated customer service line

Same-day standby (based on availability)

Free in-flight Wi-Fi Enjoy a free companion flight each time you book airfare with cash or points (airline taxes and fees apply)

Benefit applies to the remainder of the calendar year you earn it in and the following calendar year

Southwest Rapid Rewards partners

Southwest Airlines doesn’t have any airline partners because it’s not a part of an airline alliance. However, the program does partner with other travel brands to help Rapid Rewards members earn more rewards. Here’s a rundown of major Southwest partners you should be aware of:

Hotel partners Caret Down Best Western Choice Hotels Marriott Bonvoy MGM Rewards Southwest Hotels World of Hyatt

Rental car partners Caret Down Alamo Avis Budget Dollar Hertz National Payless Thrifty

Other partners Caret Down Emergency Assistance Plus eRewards NRG Reliant Rewards for Opinions



Top credit cards that earn Southwest Rapid Rewards points

There are a range of Southwest credit cards you can use to earn points in this program, and some offer perks that can make flying with the airline a better experience. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Southwest credit cards to consider:

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Details Caret Down

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Details Caret Down

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Details Caret Down

The bottom line

Frequent flyer programs are free to join, so you can earn rewards with every airline you fly. However, if you’re looking for one program to stick with, the best program for you will depend on which airline you fly with most often.

Southwest Rapid Rewards offer a lot of flexibility and value, especially for people who can earn and use a Companion Pass. If you aren’t ready to commit to an airline, though, you can still get a lot of mileage for your travel buck with a top travel rewards card, perhaps even one that allows you to transfer miles to your favorite airline, Southwest or otherwise.

*Information about the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been approved or reviewed by the issuer.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Southwest Rapid Rewards