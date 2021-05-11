Chanelle Gibson

Writer and Editor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Technology
  • Finance
  • Business
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor's degree in Screenwriting for Television and Film, The University of Texas-Austin

Highlights

  • Wide variety of experience ranging from pop culture to software engineering
  • Unique creative edge from screenwriting background
  • Member of the International Association of Professional Writers & Editors

Experience

Chanelle Gibson is a former contributor at Bankrate. Her writing journey started off in journalism, editing for multiple news publications until deciding to pursue a career more focused on writing. She joined a new team at Indeed as a writer and grew her talents exponentially. Wanting to diversify her portfolio and have more time to pursue creative projects, she became a freelance writer and editor. Now, her clients have included Citrix, The American Cancer Society, Pocket Gems, UPS, African Pride and more. She also volunteers as a communications manager for The League of Women Voters, a non-profit organization dedicated to voting rights, and tutors writing at a local university.

A good writer isn’t merely a writer. Tackling a diverse selection of projects requires me to wear three hats. I am a researcher who becomes an expert on the topic, a writer focused on the target audience and objective and a listener eager to receive feedback. Applying this philosophy to financial subjects is especially important because the information can directly create impactful change for individual lives.

— Chanelle Gibson

