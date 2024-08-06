At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

The investment information provided in this table is for informational and general educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment or financial advice. Bankrate does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it provide individualized recommendations or personalized investment advice. Investment decisions should be based on an evaluation of your own personal financial situation, needs, risk tolerance and investment objectives. Investing involves risk including the potential loss of principal.

Our investing reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — how to get started, the best brokers, types of investment accounts, how to choose investments and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

The terms financial advisor and financial planner are often used interchangeably. However, they actually refer to two different types of professionals who offer distinct services. While both offer guidance on investments, taxes and other financial matters, financial advisors generally focus on managing an individual’s investment portfolios, while financial planners take a look at the entire financial picture and an individual’s long-term goals.

Understanding these two roles can help individuals choose the right professional to meet their unique financial needs.

Let’s explore the differences between a financial advisor vs. financial planner so you can determine which one is best for you.

What is a financial advisor?

A financial advisor is a professional who provides guidance and advice to individuals or organizations on various financial matters, including investments, tax laws and insurance. They evaluate the financial needs of their clients and help them make informed decisions to build wealth and achieve their financial goals.

It’s important to note that financial advisors who work with securities are typically required to be licensed or registered with the state. It’s to ensure that they meet qualifications and comply with regulatory requirements designed to protect investors.

What is a financial planner?

Financial planners, on the other hand, specialize in creating comprehensive financial plans for their clients, taking into account various aspects like savings, investments, insurance, retirement and estate planning. The range of services offered by financial planners can differ significantly.

Many financial planners hold credentials such as certified financial planner (CFP) or chartered financial analyst (CFA) and meet stringent educational, ethical and experiential requirements and must continually recertify. Financial planners who give investment advice to their clients must register with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the appropriate state securities regulator.

Financial advisor vs. financial planner: What’s the difference?

Financial advisors and financial planners are both professionals who provide financial advice and guidance, but there are some key differences.

Tasks and responsibilities: A financial planner assists with creating and coordinating comprehensive financial plans, while a financial advisor can offer advice on investing money wisely within those plans.

A financial planner assists with creating and coordinating comprehensive financial plans, while a financial advisor can offer advice on investing money wisely within those plans. Fiduciary vs. suitability standard: One important factor to consider is whether the individual is a fiduciary. A fiduciary must prioritize the client’s interest over their own. Financial advisors may work under the “suitability standard,” which requires that the decision be suitable — not necessarily the best — for meeting the client’s goals, risk tolerance and other considerations.

One important factor to consider is whether the individual is a fiduciary. A fiduciary must prioritize the client’s interest over their own. Financial advisors may work under the “suitability standard,” which requires that the decision be suitable — not necessarily the best — for meeting the client’s goals, risk tolerance and other considerations. Compensation: A final consideration is how these professions are compensated. Financial planners may sell commission-based products like life insurance and require a license from their state regulatory agency. Financial planners may typically receive payment with a flat fee, commission or bonus, while financial advisors may receive an hourly rate, commission, a quarterly or annual retainer, percentage of assets under management or a combination of commissions and other fees. Costs for both professionals can vary greatly.

When to get a financial advisor

If you require help in managing your finances and investments, seeking the guidance of a financial advisor can be a great decision. It’s especially true if you lack the confidence in managing your own finances, have a complex financial situation or if you are planning for a significant event like retirement, homeownership or anything else.

A financial advisor can help plan for the future by monitoring your portfolio and recommend the best investments that align with your goals. They can also recommend and make adjustments based on your specific circumstances. Keep in mind that when selecting an advisor, it’s important to do your research and choose one who prioritizes your best interest.

When to get a financial planner

It makes sense to get a financial planner when you need help analyzing your income, expenses, assets and liabilities. Financial planners will collaborate with you to help establish financial goals and recommend a course of action.

Additionally, a financial planner can provide guidance on investment choices, tax planning and retirement plans, among others. It’s important to seek out a trustworthy financial planner who has the necessary qualifications to provide expert and sound financial advice.

How to find a financial planner or advisor

Finding a financial planner or advisor can sometimes be tricky, but here are some steps to make the process easier:

Determine your needs: Identifying your specific needs and financial goals will help you narrow your search on finding the right person with the right expertise. Ask for referrals: Asking your friends, family or colleagues for recommendations is a good way to find someone with a good track record. Research online: Use online resources to search for advisors in your area. If you’re looking for a financial advisor, use Bankrate’s tool for finding a financial advisor in your area. Check credentials: Be sure to check any credentials such as education, certificates and licenses.

Having a plan in place and working toward measurable goals with trusted professionals can be the key to a successful future.

Bottom line

While a financial advisor focuses on managing investments, a financial planner takes into account all aspects of your financial picture and long-term goals. Whether you need help with investments or creating a comprehensive financial plan, it’s important to do your research and choose a trustworthy professional who has your best interest in mind. By seeking the guidance of these professionals, you can pave the way for a successful financial future.

— Bankrate’s Rachel Christian contributed to an update of this story.