Mercedes Barba

Senior investing editor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Investing
  • Stock analysis
  • Retirement
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, California State University, Los Angeles
  • Master's degree in News and Documentary, New York University

Mercedes Barba is a seasoned editorial leader and video producer. Presently, she holds the position of Senior Editor at Bankrate. Prior to this, she served as a senior editor at NextAdvisor and led the video team at Money.com, where she executive produced a short documentary that received an Emmy nomination. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her son Luke and two pet dogs.

The key to successful investing is to take action and not let fear or over-analyzing prevent you from taking advantage of the benefits of compound interest over time.

— Mercedes Barba

Mercedes's latest articles