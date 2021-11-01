California residents: If you are a California resident and we share information with affiliates, or if we have entered into joint marketing agreements with nonaffiliated financial companies, we have separately provided you with a California Privacy Notice. In accordance with California law, we will not share information we collect about you with nonaffiliated third parties, except as permitted by law, including, for example, with your consent. We will limit sharing among our companies to the extent required by California law. If you are a new consumer, we can begin sharing your information 45 days from the date we sent this notice. Vermont residents: We will not disclose information about your creditworthiness to our affiliates and will not disclose your personal information, financial information, credit report, or health information to nonaffiliated third parties to market to you, other than as permitted by Vermont law, unless you authorize us to make those disclosures.

Additional information concerning our privacy policies can be found at www.bankrate.com/privacy/ North Dakota residents: We will not share information we collect about you with non-affiliated third parties, except as permitted by law, such as to process your transactions or to maintain your account.