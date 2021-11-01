Gramm-Leach-Bliley Privacy Notice

Rev. 11/2021

FACTS

WHAT DOES BANKRATE DO WITH YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

Why?

Financial companies choose how they share your personal information. Federal law gives consumers the right to limit some but not all sharing. Federal law also requires us to tell you how we collect, share, and protect your personal information. Please read this notice carefully to understand what we do.

What?

The types of personal information we collect and share depend on the product or service you have with us. This information can include:

  • Social Security number and income
  • Credit scores and employment information
  • Credit card or other debt

How?

All financial companies need to share consumers’ personal information to run their everyday business. In the section below, we list the reasons financial companies can share their consumers’ personal information; the reasons Bankrate chooses to share; and whether you can limit this sharing.
Reasons we can share your personal information
Does Bankrate share?
Can you limit this sharing?
For our everyday business purposes—

such as to process your transactions, maintain your account(s), respond to court orders and legal investigations, or report to credit bureaus

 Yes No
For our marketing purposes—

to offer our products and services to you

 Yes No
For joint marketing with other financial companies
 Yes No
For our affiliates’ everyday business purposes—

information about your transactions and experiences

 Yes No
For our affiliates’ everyday business purposes—

information about your creditworthiness

 Yes Yes
For affiliates to market to you
 Yes Yes
For nonaffiliates to market to you
 Yes Yes

To limit our sharing

Use our online form to submit your preferences

Please note:

If you are a new consumer, we can begin sharing your information 30 days from the date we sent this notice. When you are no longer our consumer, we continue to share your information as described in this notice. However, you can contact us at any time to limit our sharing.

Questions?

 Contact customerservice@bankrate.com

Who we are
Who is providing this notice?
 Bankrate, LLC and its subsidiary BR Tech Services, Inc.

What we do
How does BANKRATE protect my personal information?
 To protect your personal information from unauthorized access and use, we use security measures that comply with federal law. These measures include computer safeguards and secured files and buildings.
How does BANKRATE collect my personal information?

We collect your personal information, for example, when you

  • give us your contact information or give us your income information
  • provide employment information or apply for a loan
  • provide your mortgage information

We also collect your personal information from others, such as credit bureaus, affiliates, or other companies.
Why can’t I limit all sharing

Federal law gives you the right to limit only

  • sharing for affiliates’ everyday business purposes –information about your creditworthiness
  • affiliates from using your information to market to you
  • sharing for nonaffiliates to market to you

State laws and individual companies may give you additional rights to limit sharing. See below for more on your rights under state law.

Definitions
Affiliates

Companies related by common ownership or control. They can be financial and nonfinancial companies.

  • Our affiliates include financial companies such as Coverage.com, Homeinsurance.com; nonfinancial companies, such as Creditcards.com, NextAdvisor, The Points Guy, CNET, BestColleges, and MYMOVE; and other companies owned or controlled by Red Ventures.
Nonaffiliates

Companies not related by common ownership or control. They can be financial and nonfinancial companies.

  • Nonaffiliates we share with can include financial service providers such as consumer banks, credit card companies, mortgage companies, insurance companies and companies offering financial and credit products or services; or nonfinancial companies such as technology, health, entertainment, retailers, direct marketing companies, and nonprofit organizations.
Joint marketing

A formal agreement between nonaffiliated financial companies that together market financial products or services to you.

  • Our joint marketing partners include financial service providers such as consumer banks, credit card companies, mortgage companies, insurance companies and companies offering financial and credit products or services.

Other important information

California residents: If you are a California resident and we share information with affiliates, or if we have entered into joint marketing agreements with nonaffiliated financial companies, we have separately provided you with a California Privacy Notice. In accordance with California law, we will not share information we collect about you with nonaffiliated third parties, except as permitted by law, including, for example, with your consent. We will limit sharing among our companies to the extent required by California law. If you are a new consumer, we can begin sharing your information 45 days from the date we sent this notice.

Vermont residents:

  • We will not disclose information about your creditworthiness to our affiliates and will not disclose your personal information, financial information, credit report, or health information to nonaffiliated third parties to market to you, other than as permitted by Vermont law, unless you authorize us to make those disclosures.
  • Additional information concerning our privacy policies can be found at www.bankrate.com/privacy/

North Dakota residents: We will not share information we collect about you with non-affiliated third parties, except as permitted by law, such as to process your transactions or to maintain your account.