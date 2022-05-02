Average homeowners insurance cost in January 2024

The average cost of homeowners insurance in the U.S. is $1,687 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. However, your actual rates may vary depending on a variety of factors.

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Updated Jan 09, 2024
How much is home insurance?

Based on rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the national average home insurance cost is $1,687 per year — about $141 per month — for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is about 18 percent more than the 2023 home insurance average of $1,428 for the same level of coverage. Insurance is not one size fits all. Coverage and cost vary drastically based on several unique factors, including the age of a home, square footage, cost of building materials and location. Each state has different regulations and natural hazards that also impact the cost of home insurance.

Lightbulb

Key insights from Bankrate's 2023 home insurance rates analysis:

  • In 2023, the average homeowner spends $1,687 on homeowners insurance per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
  • On average, the most expensive states for homeowners insurance in 2023 are Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska, while the least expensive states are Hawaii, Vermont and Delaware.
  • Homeowners insurance costs are rising, likely due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and increased costs for materials and labor.
  • According to our research, Erie, Auto-Owners and USAA offer some of the lowest average home insurance rates for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
  • On average, homeowners with poor credit histories pay for home insurance than homeowners with excellent credit.
Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

Experience is the key to our insight at Bankrate. Licensed agents are a part of our insurance editorial staff, using decades of combined industry knowledge to provide accurate and in-depth content on various insurance subjects. With access to proprietary premium data from Quadrant Information Services, we use our expertise to analyze and transcribe this data into meaningful insights for our readers. The insurance landscape can be confusing, but Bankrate is here with current and accurate information that may help you make effective coverage decisions.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How much does home insurance cost in my state?

To get a better sense of what your home policy might cost, it could help to review average home insurance rates in your state. Some states may not face a high risk of natural disasters, while others have a cheaper cost of living that makes it more affordable to rebuild after a claim. Based on Bankrate’s analysis of average home insurance costs, policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage can cost less than $750 per year, as seen in Hawaii, Vermont and Delaware, but cost close to or over $3,000 a year in states like Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. Below is a breakdown of the average cost of homeowners insurance by state.

Learn more: How to estimate the cost of home insurance

Average home insurance cost by state

The average annual home insurance premium for a home with a dwelling coverage amount of $250,000.

Caret DownCaret Up
Alabama
Average annual premium
$1,971
Average monthly premium
$164
Difference from national average
+ $284
Alaska
Average annual premium
$1,027
Average monthly premium
$86
Difference from national average
- $660
Arizona
Average annual premium
$1,767
Average monthly premium
$147
Difference from national average
+ $80
Arkansas
Average annual premium
$2,649
Average monthly premium
$221
Difference from national average
+ $962
California
Average annual premium
$1,217
Average monthly premium
$101
Difference from national average
- $470
Colorado
Average annual premium
$3,030
Average monthly premium
$252
Difference from national average
+ $1,343
Connecticut
Average annual premium
$1,554
Average monthly premium
$130
Difference from national average
- $133
Delaware
Average annual premium
$739
Average monthly premium
$62
Difference from national average
- $948
Florida
Average annual premium
$1,884
Average monthly premium
$157
Difference from national average
+ $197
Georgia
Average annual premium
$1,680
Average monthly premium
$140
Difference from national average
- $7
Hawaii
Average annual premium
$400
Average monthly premium
$33
Difference from national average
- $1,287
Idaho
Average annual premium
$980
Average monthly premium
$82
Difference from national average
- $707
Illinois
Average annual premium
$1,802
Average monthly premium
$150
Difference from national average
+ $115
Indiana
Average annual premium
$1,461
Average monthly premium
$122
Difference from national average
- $226
Iowa
Average annual premium
$1,601
Average monthly premium
$133
Difference from national average
- $86
Kansas
Average annual premium
$3,932
Average monthly premium
$328
Difference from national average
+ $2,245
Kentucky
Average annual premium
$2,194
Average monthly premium
$183
Difference from national average
+ $507
Louisiana
Average annual premium
$2,816
Average monthly premium
$235
Difference from national average
+ $1,129
Maine
Average annual premium
$1,127
Average monthly premium
$94
Difference from national average
- $560
Maryland
Average annual premium
$1,334
Average monthly premium
$111
Difference from national average
- $353
Massachusetts
Average annual premium
$1,237
Average monthly premium
$103
Difference from national average
- $450
Michigan
Average annual premium
$1,720
Average monthly premium
$143
Difference from national average
+ $33
Minnesota
Average annual premium
$2,118
Average monthly premium
$176
Difference from national average
+ $431
Mississippi
Average annual premium
$1,943
Average monthly premium
$162
Difference from national average
+ $256
Missouri
Average annual premium
$1,784
Average monthly premium
$149
Difference from national average
+ $97
Montana
Average annual premium
$2,100
Average monthly premium
$175
Difference from national average
+ $413
Nebraska
Average annual premium
$4,561
Average monthly premium
$380
Difference from national average
+ $2,874
Nevada
Average annual premium
$1,057
Average monthly premium
$88
Difference from national average
- $630
New Hampshire
Average annual premium
$808
Average monthly premium
$67
Difference from national average
- $879
New Jersey
Average annual premium
$881
Average monthly premium
$73
Difference from national average
- $806
New Mexico
Average annual premium
$2,094
Average monthly premium
$175
Difference from national average
+ $407
New York
Average annual premium
$1,680
Average monthly premium
$140
Difference from national average
- $7
North Carolina
Average annual premium
$1,374
Average monthly premium
$115
Difference from national average
- $313
North Dakota
Average annual premium
$2,453
Average monthly premium
$204
Difference from national average
+ $766
Ohio
Average annual premium
$1,260
Average monthly premium
$105
Difference from national average
- $427
Oklahoma
Average annual premium
$4,376
Average monthly premium
$365
Difference from national average
+ $2,689
Oregon
Average annual premium
$922
Average monthly premium
$77
Difference from national average
- $765
Pennsylvania
Average annual premium
$936
Average monthly premium
$78
Difference from national average
- $751
Rhode Island
Average annual premium
$1,395
Average monthly premium
$116
Difference from national average
- $292
South Carolina
Average annual premium
$1,202
Average monthly premium
$100
Difference from national average
- $485
South Dakota
Average annual premium
$2,366
Average monthly premium
$197
Difference from national average
+ $679
Tennessee
Average annual premium
$2,089
Average monthly premium
$174
Difference from national average
+ $402
Texas
Average annual premium
$2,114
Average monthly premium
$176
Difference from national average
+ $427
Utah
Average annual premium
$904
Average monthly premium
$75
Difference from national average
- $783
Vermont
Average annual premium
$677
Average monthly premium
$56
Difference from national average
- $1,010
Virginia
Average annual premium
$1,103
Average monthly premium
$92
Difference from national average
- $584
Washington
Average annual premium
$1,106
Average monthly premium
$92
Difference from national average
- $581
West Virginia
Average annual premium
$1,125
Average monthly premium
$94
Difference from national average
- $562
Wisconsin
Average annual premium
$991
Average monthly premium
$83
Difference from national average
- $696
Wyoming
Average annual premium
$986
Average monthly premium
$82
Difference from national average
- $701
District of Columbia
Average annual premium
$1,156
Average monthly premium
$96
Difference from national average
- $531
*Based on policies with $250k dwelling coverage
Caret DownCaret Up
What are the five cheapest states for homeowners insurance?

The states with the least expensive average annual homeowners insurance premiums are Hawaii, Vermont, Delaware, New Hampshire and New Jersey. So, how much should you budget for homeowners insurance in these locations? These states have average premiums that are less than $750 per year, likely due to a relatively low risk of home damage from natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires. Below, you can see the average cost of home insurance coverage in these states and how the prices compare to the national average.
 
  • Hawaii: $400 per year — 76 percent below national average
  • Vermont: $677 per year — 60 percent below national average
  • Delaware: $739 per year — 56 percent below national average
  • New Hampshire: $808 per year — 52 percent below national average
  • New Jersey: $881 per year — 48 percent below national average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage

 

What are the five most expensive states for homeowners insurance? 

The states with the most expensive average annual home insurance premiums are Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and Louisiana. In each of these states, the average price of home insurance exceeds $2,000 per year, and in the two most expensive states — Oklahoma and Kansas — homeowners pay over $3,000 per year, on average. The higher rates are likely due to a higher risk of widespread home damage; many of these states are in an area of the country where tornado damage is relatively common. The average cost of homeowners insurance in these states is outlined below.

  • Nebraska: $4,561 per year — 170 percent above national average
  • Oklahoma: $4,376 per year — 159 percent above national average
  • Kansas: $3,932 per year — 133 percent above national average
  • Colorado: $3,030 per year — 80 percent above national average
  • Louisiana: $2,816 per year — 67 percent above national average
*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage
 
The threat of natural disasters plays a significant role in determining your home insurance cost. The more likely that damage is to occur, the more likely that insurance companies are to have to pay out claims. This means that higher premiums must be charged for companies to have sufficient reserves to handle a large influx of claims. Knowing the risks associated with your state and ZIP code can help you make informed home insurance decisions.

Average cost of home insurance by city

In addition to the state you live in, your individual city may also have an impact on your home insurance rates. Risk factors like weather damage and crime statistics vary by city, as do the costs for materials and labor. Below are the 25 largest cities in the U.S. by population and their average premiums, as provided by Quadrant Information Services. According to our research, Oklahoma City has the highest average annual premium on this list, at $5,006, while Portland, Oregon’s average annual premium is the lowest at $875.
City
Average annual rate
Average monthly rate
Percent difference from national average
Los Angeles, CA $1,378 $115 18 percent less
Chicago, IL $2,044 $170 21 percent more
Houston, TX $2,026 $169 20 percent more
Phoenix, AZ $1,873 $156 11 percent more
Dallas, TX $2,287 $191 36 percent more
Austin, TX $1,410 $118 16 percent less
Fort Worth, TX $2,216 $185 31 percent more
Columbus, OH $1,276 $106 24 percent less
Charlotte, NC $1,324 $110 21 percent less
Indianapolis, IN $1,569 $131 7 percent less
Seattle, WA $1,094 $91 35 percent less
Denver, CO $3,026 $252 79 percent more
Washington, D.C. $1,156 $96 31 percent less
Nashville, TN $1,950 $163 16 percent more
Detroit, MI $1,720 $143 2 percent more
Las Vegas, NV $1,081 $90 36 percent less
Oklahoma City, OK $5,006 $417 197 percent more
Portland, OR $875 $73 48 percent less
Memphis, TN $2,323 $194 38 percent more
Baltimore, MD $1,398 $116 17 percent less
Lightbulb
Other location-specific rate factors
Geographic location typically impacts your insurance rates because every area of the country has a different risk level for potential damages. Some areas may have a higher risk of wind damage, for example, while other areas of the country often sustain damage from fires.
  • Weather-related risks: Standard homeowners policies generally do not cover flood damage or damage from earthquakes. In fact, some insurance companies do not cover homes in flood zones at all. Other insurance companies sell private flood insurance or offer earthquake coverage in standalone policies or endorsements for these types of disasters.
  • Fire risk: According to the Triple-I, structure fires caused over $8.7 billion worth of residential home damage in 2021, the most recent year with available data. Insurance companies assign homeowners premiums based on proximity to a fire station and fire hydrants because rapid emergency response often minimizes damage.
  • Property crime risk: If you live in a high-crime neighborhood, your insurance rates might be impacted. You may be able to help offset this cost to your premiums by installing additional safety features in your home, such as deadbolts and a security alarm system.

How much does home insurance cost by company?

Home insurance is a multi-faceted product with many factors influencing your policy premium. Aside from location, claim history, square footage and several other rating factors, the amount of coverage you purchase and the company you choose may also impact the price of your policy. While $250,000 in dwelling coverage may be appropriate for some homeowners, it could be insufficient or too high for others. Some home insurance companies may use the age of your roof as a strong rating factor while others are more concerned with your home's proximity to the fire department.

Based on Bankrate’s analysis of policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage, the most expensive carriers were Amica, The Hartford and Chubb, while Erie and USAA had the cheapest average home premiums for this coverage amount. Below you’ll find premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services for different coverage selections from some of the largest carriers by market share. We’ve also included our Bankrate Score to help you understand how these companies ranked based on several metrics, including average rates, J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, financial strength, available digital tools and more. The Bankrate Score is out of a possible 5.0 points.

 
Caret Down
Insurance company Average annual rate Average monthly rate
USAA
$1,041
$87
State Farm
$1,405
$117
Erie
$1,096
$91
Chubb
$1,953
$163
Amica
$1,371
$114
American Family
$1,399
$117
Nationwide
$1,291
$108
Allstate
$1,532
$128
Farmers
$1,967
$164
Travelers
$1,512
$126
The Hartford
N/A
N/A
Insurance company Average annual rate Average monthly rate
USAA
$1,293
$108
State Farm
$1,716
$143
Erie
$1,446
$120
Chubb
$2,569
$214
Amica
$1,767
$147
American Family
$1,728
$144
Nationwide
$1,701
$142
Allstate
$2,017
$168
Farmers
$2,639
$220
Travelers
$2,002
$167
The Hartford
N/A
N/A
Insurance company Average annual rate Average monthly rate
USAA
$1,537
$128
State Farm
$2,092
$174
Erie
$1,813
$151
Chubb
$3,173
$264
Amica
$2,106
$175
American Family
$2,045
$170
Nationwide
$2,105
$175
Allstate
$2,500
$208
Farmers
$3,372
$281
Travelers
$2,470
$206
The Hartford
N/A
N/A
Top five least expensive companies for home insurance

  • Erie: $1,096 per year — 35 percent less than the national average
  • USAA: $1,041 per year —  38 percent less than the national average
  • Auto-Owners:  $1,332 per year — 21 percent less than the national average
  • Nationwide:  $1,291 per year — 23 percent less than the national average
  • Travelers:  $1,512 per year —  10 percent less than the below national average
*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage

What affects my homeowners insurance rate?

The purpose of insurance is to share financial risk with another entity (an insurance provider), making a potential loss more manageable for the policyholder. Factors that increase or decrease the amount of risk the insurance company assumes can heavily influence insurance premiums. Understanding the most influential factors that impact your home insurance rates may help you save money when purchasing a new home or starting a policy with a new insurance provider.

Average home insurance cost by dwelling coverage amount

Dwelling insurance — also known as coverage A — is the limit your insurance company will pay to repair or rebuild your home when damaged by a covered peril. Having the appropriate level of coverage may help financially protect one of your biggest financial assets. 

It is also important to note that other parts of your insurance policy, such as other structures, personal property and loss of use — typically listed as coverage B, C and D, respectively — are based on percentages of the dwelling coverage. For example, if you have $200,000 worth of insurance for dwelling coverage, you probably have $20,000 or 10 percent of coverage A allotted for other structures coverage. Depending on your state, you may also have separate deductibles for wind or other storm damage. That additional deductible will also likely be calculated as a percentage of your dwelling coverage.

While selecting lower coverage limits may save you some money on your policy premium, it may undercut the coverage you need throughout the rest of your policy. The proprietary rate data below highlights how dwelling coverage limits affect average homeowners premiums.

 

Learn more: How much home insurance do you need?

$150,000
Average annual rate
$1,146
Average monthly rate
$95
$250,000
Average annual rate
$1,687
Average monthly rate
$141
$350,000
Average annual rate
$2,231
Average monthly rate
$186
$450,000
Average annual rate
$2,785
Average monthly rate
$232
$750,000
Average annual rate
$4,457
Average monthly rate
$371
Average home insurance cost by credit rating

In most states, your credit history could be used as an insurance rating factor. Depending on where you live, home insurance companies will generally review your credit history when you apply for a quote. This is because credit history can be an indicator of risk — studies show that those with lower credit scores tend to file more claims compared to those with higher credit scores. As a result, home insurance for people with bad credit is generally more expensive compared to those with average, good and excellent credit scores. If you own your home with a partner, their credit history may also impact your rates. 

Not all states factor in credit scores, however. California, Hawaii, Maryland and Massachusetts do not allow the use of credit scores for insurance rating purposes.

Poor Credit
Average annual rate for $250,000 coverage
$4,166
Average Credit
Average annual rate for $250,000 coverage
$1,942
Good Credit
Average annual rate for $250,000 coverage
$1,687
Excellent Credit
Average annual rate for $250,000 coverage
$1,462
Lightbulb

Does marital status impact home insurance rates?

For both home and auto insurance, carriers usually place shoppers who are married or in a recognized domestic partnership in a lower-risk group. This is because married couples tend to file fewer claims. Therefore, may receive slightly lower premiums. 

However, if your spouse has other personal rating factors that may negatively impact your rates, like a poor credit history, owning and insuring a home together may increase your premium. If homeowners divorce and update their policies, their insurance rates may change for several reasons, including individual rating factors and the change in marital status itself. If the change in marital status impacts the premium, it will likely happen at the next renewal.

Average home insurance cost by claims history

Damaging events can happen to even the most responsible homeowner. If your home was damaged by an event covered by your policy, like wind, fire or theft, or someone sues you for injuries sustained at your residence, your home insurance policy could step in to cover the damages. However, a surcharge could be added to your policy at renewal.

Type of claim Average dollar amount of claim paid out* Average annual rate after a claim
Wind $11,650 $1,836
Liability $30,324 $2,069
Theft $4,415 $2,080
Fire $77,340 $2,094
*Based on the Insurance Information Institute’s (Triple-I) estimates of average home claim payouts. Average rates based on a claim filed on a home insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
Average home insurance cost by deductible amount

Your deductible is another factor that can impact the cost of your home insurance. Generally, the higher your deductible, the lower your rate. When you set a high deductible, you take on some of the risk that would otherwise be transferred to your homeowners insurance company. In turn, your carrier will usually offer you a cheaper premium. 

A high deductible means a higher out-of-pocket expense in the event of a covered claim, so choosing a deductible you can comfortably pay with no warning is essential. While selecting a high deductible can be a valid cost-saving measure for some homeowners, others might experience financial hardship if they need to file a claim and can’t afford their deductible. Additionally, your lender may issue maximum deductible limits under the terms of your loan. 

To provide a baseline, below you’ll find average rates for some of the most common home insurance deductible amounts:

$1,500
Average annual rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage
$1,368
$2,000
Average annual rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage
$1,273
$5,000
Average annual rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage
$1,382
Average home insurance cost by home age

The age of your home is also a factor that home insurance companies consider when determining your premium. Older homes might be more expensive to build back after a loss, especially if you need to bring them up to modern safety and building codes. Below is a look at how much an average home insurance policy might cost depending on the age of a home.

1959
Average annual rate
$2,039
1982
Average annual rate
$2,051
1992
Average annual rate
$2,052
2010
Average annual rate
$1,991
2020
Average annual rate
$1,500
Average home insurance cost by home characteristics

Every home is different, which means insurance companies rate each home on a case-by-case basis. Your home’s specific characteristics will play a role in determining how much you pay for homeowners insurance.

  • Roof condition:  The age and condition of a home's roof impact the cost of home insurance rates. Insurance companies can charge more for a home with an older roof since it is more susceptible to windstorms and hail damage than a newer one. Some providers have age restrictions and only offer insurance to homeowners with roofs under a certain age, usually between 15 and 20 years old or newer. Roofs beyond 20 years old can typically qualify for actual cash value coverage, which is more affordable but has a lower claim payout.
  • Construction materials: Roofs and exterior walls constructed of materials with higher fire ratings or are more wind resistant, like metal roofs or brick structures, may qualify the policy for additional discounts. On the other hand, special features, like a cedar shingle roof, marble tile or antique woodwork can have higher replacement value due to the cost of materials, availability and the skilled labor needed for repairs.
  • Increased liability concerns: Attractive nuances features like swimming pools, trampolines and even playground equipment can increase your liability as a homeowner. If you have any of these features, your insurance company can raise your rate to account for the additional risk and require additional safety measures, such as a fence with a lock. Certain dog breeds can also be a liability risk that results in a higher premium. Some insurance providers require dogs to complete a certified training course to lower the risk of a dog bite lawsuit.

What does home insurance cover? 

Every homeowners insurance policy provides specific protections which help guard against substantial financial loss due to fire, storms, theft, vandalism and legal liability. The most common home insurance coverage types include:

  • Dwelling coverage, equal to your home’s rebuilding cost: This pays for covered damages, up to your dwelling coverage limit, that affect your home’s primary structure and attached structures such as carports or garages. This coverage is typically set at replacement cost value.
  • Other structures coverage, usually 10–20 percent of your dwelling coverage limit: This coverage provides property damage protection for structures not attached to your home, such as a detached garage, driveway, fences or shed.
  • Personal property coverage, usually 50–75 percent of your dwelling limit: This protects the contents of your home, including clothing, furniture and electronics. Within your personal property coverage, you may have additional sublimits. For example, you may only have 10 percent of your personal property coverage for items stored at other locations, and you may have a cap on coverage for certain items, like fine art and jewelry. You may have the option to choose between replacement cost coverage or actual cash value coverage. Replacement cost policies are typically more expensive than actual cash value policies.
  • Personal liability coverage, usually between $100,000 and $500,000: This pays for medical expenses or damage to others’ property if you are legally liable for injuries on your property, incidents that happen away from your property or damage to others’ property. It also covers legal fees if a lawsuit is brought against you by the injured party.
  • Medical payments coverage, usually between $1,000 and $5,000: This covers the medical expenses for someone outside your household who is injured on your property, regardless of fault.
  • Loss of use coverage, usually between 10–30 percent of your dwelling coverage: This provides coverage for additional living expenses should you need to temporarily stay elsewhere while your home is being repaired after a covered claim.

Not every homeowners insurance policy contains the same components. If you are unsure what your policy covers, talk to your agent or insurance company for clarification.

How to estimate the cost of insurance

Ultimately, the goal of home insurance is to help you rebuild your home and replace your personal property after a covered claim. The best way to estimate your home insurance cost is by getting an accurate account of how much coverage you need in the event of a total loss and evaluating your level of risk. To calculate how much coverage you need, you will need the following information:

  • Estimate the replacement cost value (RCV) of your home
  • Estimate the replacement cost of any detached structures on your property, such as sheds, fences and garages
  • Estimate the cost to replace your personal property. This includes any items not permanently attached to your home, from clothing and furniture to appliances and electronics

Next, take a look at what additional risk can impact your home. These risks can take the form of liability concerns or potential physical hazards. Reviewing coverage concerns with your agent, along with estimates of the values noted above, will help you get an accurate estimate of homeowners insurance from multiple carriers.

Keep in mind

Keep in mind

Here are some talking points you can keep in mind when speaking with your agent. Having specific questions ready ahead of time will help your agent quickly identify the appropriate endorsements and liability limits. 

  • Do you have a dog?
  • Do you have a swimming pool, trampoline or any other attractive nuisance on your property?
  • Do you frequently entertain guests in your home?
  • Do you have a home-based business?
  • Do you have any personal items or collections that need special coverage, such as jewelry, art, furs or valuable stamps?
  • Do you live in a moderate- to high-risk area prone to floods, earthquakes or wildfires?

 

What is the 80% rule in homeowners insurance?

The 80 percent rule, also known as the 80/20 home insurance rule and the coinsurance clause, states that homeowners must insure their home for at least 80 percent of its replacement cost value or RCV. If a home experiences a loss and is insured for less than 80 percent, insurance companies only pay the claim based on the percentage of coverage held, divided by the amount needed to be covered at 80 percent. Some home insurance companies require carrying more than 80 percent to qualify for a policy.

  • Here is an example of the 80/20 home insurance rule in action:
  • Home replacement cost = $250,000
  • Insured is carrying = $175,000
  • Claim value = 20,000
  • Deductible = $2,000

If the insured was covered for at least $200,000 (80 percent of the RCV) they would receive a claim payout of $18,000. This is the full amount minus the deductible. Since they are insured at 70 percent RCV, they would receive $12,000 instead.

$20,000 x ($175,000 / $250,000) = $14,000 - $2,000 (deductible) = $12,000

Or

Amount of loss x (coverage you have / coverage you should have) = claim amount - deductible =  claim payout 

Many home insurance companies have inflation guards built into policies. Upon each renewal, the replacement cost of the dwelling increases to account for rising labor and building material costs. Homeowners can easily find themselves below the 80 required when they make home improvements, but don’t report the increased value to their home to the insurance company, or when they cut back on coverage to save money. Any time you make changes to your home or want to reduce coverage, speak with a licensed insurance professional to ensure your limits at least meet or exceed the 80 percent mark. 

How are home insurance rates changing?

Generally, home and auto insurance premiums have been increasing post-pandemic, partly due to inflation. As building material prices and labor costs continue to rise, home insurance carriers must raise premiums to cover their increased claims expenses.

Also, according to Triple-I, the effects of climate change may directly impact home insurance costs. Damage from wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes and floods costs more each year, causing some insurance companies to limit their coverage in high-risk areas. The National Centers for Environmental Information recorded 60 natural disasters over the past three years that caused over $1 billion dollars in damage each. After adjusting for inflation, damage from billion-dollar disasters from the past three years averages out to $149.2 billion per year.

Understanding home insurance rate trends may be integral in finding a policy that fits your needs and budget. See the carrier comparison tool below to compare average homeowners insurance rates for $250K in dwelling coverage from 2021 to today.

Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit, and $250k in dwelling coverage.

Home insurance industry trends

The home insurance market has faced a number of challenges in 2022. Now that we’re well into the third quarter of 2023, we are better able to see the ripple effects of last year. Insurance is reactionary — it takes some time for insurance companies to recoup losses (in the form of increased premiums) caused by inflation, widescale weather-related disasters and other complex challenges. Insurance companies must file for rate increases with the Department of Insurance in each state it operates, and this can cause a lag between the cause of the rate increase and the actual rate increase itself.

  • Although signs point to cooling inflation, the increased cost of materials and labor continues to rising homeowners insurance rates. While not ideal, these rate increases help companies ensure they have enough money in their claims reserves to pay out higher losses.
  • In an effort to stabilize the collapsing Florida homeowners insurance market, the state legislature passed Senate Bill 2-A in late 2022. Among many things, this bill focused on eliminating one-way attorney fees and the assignment of benefits that help perpetuate widescale roofing scams. In another show of promise, a new home insurance carrier (Tailrow) has applied to do business in the state. Although it will likely be some time before homeowners in Florida see relief in the form of lower premiums, the state’s volatile homeowners insurance market could be heading in the right direction. 
  • Hurricane risk is causing home insurance struggles for Louisiana homeowners and insurance carriers operating in the state. However, Louisiana passed a bill in early 2023 that resulted in an insurance incentive program. This program could bring more insurers to the state, motivate current Louisiana companies to take on more business and help depopulate the state’s insurer of last resort, Lousiana Citizens.
  • Three of California’s major home insurance providers have limited new policies in the state. State Farm and Allstate have paused writing new home insurance policies altogether, while Farmers has put a cap on the number of new home insurance policies they intend to write in the Golden State. Each insurer cited increased wildfire risk, a costly reinsurance market and heightened rebuild costs as some primary motivators for the decision.

How to reduce the cost of homeowners insurance

Homeowners insurance is a good way to shield your finances from sudden misfortune in many cases, but it can have a large impact on your budget. Thankfully, there are ways to save on your homeowners insurance premium, which could help you get the valuable protection you need at a price that works with your wallet. If you need to lower your home insurance bill, consider taking the following steps:

  • Bundle your auto and home policies: Many insurers reward customer loyalty with what’s known as a bundling discount. If you purchase multiple policies from the same provider, you may shave some money off your premium. 
  • Compare home insurance quotes: Shopping around and reviewing homeowners insurance quotes from three or more companies could help you find the coverage you need at the most competitive price.
  • Ask for discounts: Bundling is not the only way to save. Insurers generally have multiple discounts you can apply to your policy. For instance, if you remain claims-free for a certain period of time, you may be able to lower your premium. Or, if you install a home security system, your insurer may offer a discount. Speaking with a representative from your home insurance company can be a good way to help you identify any new savings opportunities. 
  • Choose appropriate home coverage types: Understanding which type of home insurance is right for you, which optional coverage types you need and what policy limits are best for your situation could help you prevent over- or under-insuring your home.
  • Improve your credit score: Most states take your credit into consideration when you purchase home insurance. Homeowners with lower credit scores have a higher statistical likelihood of filing claims and, as such, usually pay higher rates. Improving your credit could lower your premium over time.
  • Work with an independent agent: Working with any licensed insurance professional can be helpful, but independent insurance agents may have a significant impact on your home insurance cost. Independent agents work with numerous companies, which allows them to provide a single touchpoint for you while taking over the legwork of shopping your account.
  • Renovate your home: Some home renovations, like getting a new roof or replacing old, out-of-date electrical or plumbing systems, can help lower your premium. These projects could reduce the risk of home damage, which, in turn, may save you money on insurance.
  • Increase your home insurance deductible: Your deductible is the amount of a claim you are willing to pay out of pocket. Most homeowners insurance policies have a minimum $1,000 deductible, although $500 deductibles may be an option with some companies. The higher your deductible, the lower your premium, but the more you’ll pay out of pocket if you file a claim.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Base profile

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates from January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit. Our base profile includes the following coverage limits:
 
  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
Credit: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our homeowners: “poor, average, good (base), and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. The following states do not allow credit to be a factor in determining home insurance rates: California, Maryland, Massachusetts.
 
Claims: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance claims assigned to our homeowners: fire ($80,000 loss), liability ($31,000 loss), theft ($5,000 loss) and wind ($12,000 loss).
 
Year built: Rates were calculated based on the following years built for homes and assigned to our homeowners: 1959, 1982, 1992, 2010, 2016 (base) and 2020.
 
Various dwelling coverage limits
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates from 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
 
  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $350,000, $450,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $35,000, $45,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $175,000, $225,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $70,000, $90,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
Unless otherwise noted, the homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). Depending on your dwelling coverage limit, you may need to have a higher deductible.
 
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Scores

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. 
 
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
 
  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

Written by
Shannon Martin
Writer, Insurance

Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and content writer for Bankrate. With a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and 15 years in the insurance industry, she enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management