Best cheap homeowners insurance in Los Angeles
Best cheap home insurance companies in Los Angeles
USAA, Travelers and AAA offer some of the best cheap home insurance in Los Angeles, California, based on our analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. In addition to average rate data, we collected third-party financial strength data from entities like AM Best to find the best home insurance for your needs. We also compiled customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power so that you can make sure you’re choosing a company that cares for your needs. Bankrate used this data to assign each provider a Bankrate Score, with a maximum score of 5.0, to help you quickly and efficiently compare home insurance companies.
In Los Angeles and across California, homeowners may need help finding affordable coverage. State Farm and Allstate recently stopped writing new home insurance policies in the state, and Farmers has limited writing new policies in the state as well. Destruction from wildfires, expensive reinsurance costs and high rebuilding costs are driving some of these coverage limitations. When insurance companies leave the state or stop writing new business, the remaining companies may increase rates to account for the added risk of more customers or stop offering coverage as well. If you cannot secure home insurance coverage from traditional insurance companies, you may be eligible for coverage through the California FAIR plan.
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|<a href="https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2023-us-home-insurance-study" rel="noopener" target="_blank">J.D. Power score</a>
|USAA*
|4.7
|$677
|881/1,000
|AAA
|4.1
|$957
|810/1,000
|Travelers
|4.1
|$1,028
|790/1,000
*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
USAA
USAA scores the highest on our list for customer satisfaction, although it is not officially eligible for J.D. Power ranking since the company only offers policies to active-duty military members, veterans and qualifying family members. USAA offers the lowest average home insurance rates on our list, and policies include coverage options tailored to the military community, like coverage for military uniforms. USAA offers flood insurance and earthquake coverage, which may appeal to Los Angeles homeowners in coastal or seismic risk zones.
AAA
When people think of AAA, they often think of roadside assistance and auto insurance policies – but the company also offers competitive home insurance rates. Discounts and endorsements vary based on the AAA club you purchase coverage from, but most homeowners have the option to add scheduled personal property coverage to their policy. Keep in mind that you’re required to have an AAA membership to purchase home insurance.
Travelers
Travelers has the highest average premium on our list, but its rate is still much lower than the city average. The company offers a wide range of policy add-ons, including green home coverage and identity fraud coverage. However, Travelers did score far below the segment average for customer satisfaction with J.D. Power, so homeowners who value service may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience.
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team is paying close attention to the difficulties California homeowners face as many insurance providers place a moratorium on writing new business in the state. Staying informed gives you the best chance to find the coverage you need, so we will revise our articles as the situation changes. Substantial changes in the California home insurance market include:
- August 30, 2023: USAA announced that it will limit California home insurance coverage in March 2024.
- July and August, 2023: Safeco began dropping coverage for home insurance in the San Francisco and Bay Area, while AmGUARD and Falls Lake Insurance filed withdrawals from the California state insurance regulator.
- July 7, 2023: Farmers Insurance announced it will begin writing a limited number of policies in the state.
- June 2, 2023: Allstate announced it is no longer issuing new home, condo and commercial insurance policies due to wildfire risk and increased rebuilding costs.
- May 27, 2023: State Farm stopped accepting new business applications for homeowners, condominium and commercial policies.
Home insurance coverage options in Los Angeles
While standard home insurance policies provide financial protection from numerous perils, there are many risks that can only be covered by adding endorsements to your policy. Depending on your home and where it is located, different add-on coverage options may be beneficial. These coverage types may include:
- Water backup: Standard home insurance policies do not cover water or sewer backups into your home. This endorsement adds coverage for this peril.
- Earthquake: California experiences seismic activity year-round, and earthquake damage is typically excluded from home insurance policies. Depending on your provider, you may be able to add earthquake insurance as an endorsement or as a separate policy. Most earthquake coverage in California is issued through the California Earthquake Authority.
- Flood insurance: The city of Los Angeles has a major flood risk, and damage from floods is excluded from standard home insurance policies. Flood insurance helps cover damage to your dwelling, other structures and personal property in the event of a covered loss. You can purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or some private insurers.
- Wildfire: Homes in areas prone to wildfires may have limited fire coverage that excludes damage from wildfires. Some carriers offer wildfire endorsements, but not all. Standalone wildfire policies may be available through private insurers or the California FAIR plan program.
- Scheduled personal property: Your personal property insurance has coverage limits for high-value items. Scheduled personal property allows you to extend coverage limits for specified valuable items, like jewelry, antiques or artwork.
- Green improvement reimbursement: If a household appliance is damaged or destroyed by a covered peril, this coverage type could help replace it with a more energy-efficient version.
Home insurance discounts in Los Angeles
Insurance companies offer a range of possible discounts for policyholders. In general, the more discounts you can qualify for and combine, the lower the cost of your homeowners insurance will be. There are several home insurance discounts that may help you save money on your Los Angeles home insurance policy:
- New home: If you have a newly constructed home or even just purchased a home that is new to you, you could save with a discount.
- Bundle: When you bundle your home insurance with other types of insurance, like auto, using the same provider, you can usually save a considerable amount of money on multiple policies.
- Renovations: If you recently renovated your home, many home insurance companies will reward the reduced claim risk with lower premiums.
- Green discount: If you renovate your home with certain types of certified green or eco-friendly materials, you may qualify for a green discount on your homeowners policy.
- Automatic payments: Many providers offer discounts for paying in full when you renew your policy. However, you may still earn a discount if you choose an installment plan if you set up automatic payments.
Before you purchase a new home insurance policy, be sure to check what discounts you can use to save money on your premiums. This can be useful to include when getting free quotes from multiple companies to compare rates. Of the discounts we’ve discussed, bundled policies and new home discounts may have some of the biggest impacts on rates.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%