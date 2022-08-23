MAPFRE insurance review 2024

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Bankrate's take
MAPFRE could be a good choice for customers looking for personalized policy options and robust claims services. However, the company’s coverage range is limited and its digital tools are not as strong as many of its competitors.
Who MAPFRE may be good for: Policyholders looking for coverage from a company with local expertise and tailored policies.
Who MAPFRE may not be good for: Individuals who want an insurance company with helpful digital tools and a national presence.
MAPFRE car insurance
Drivers looking for the best car insurance for a personalized policy may want to consider MAPFRE. Coverage is available in 14 states, but online quoting is only available in eight states and Puerto Rico. If you prefer to do business in person, MAPFRE does offer an agency locator tool, although agents are not as widespread as they are with other companies.
MAPFRE car insurance policy offerings are fairly robust, offering a handful of add-ons, including accident forgiveness and disappearing deductibles. During our MAPFRE Insurance review, we were impressed with the “AutoMaster” endorsement, which is available in select states. This endorsement combines several coverage options into one easy-to-add coverage. However, MAPFRE’s lack of nationwide availability, coupled with its relatively short list of auto insurance discounts, contributed to its car insurance Bankrate Score of 2.9 out of 5.
Pros and cons of MAPFRE car insurance
If you’re in the process of gathering car insurance quotes, it may be helpful to know the perks and drawbacks of each company you’re considering. Comparing car insurance rates may be helpful, but there’s more to a company than price. Here are some pros and cons of MAPFRE car insurance to think about:
-
Several potential discounts available
-
AutoMaster endorsement makes purchasing extra coverage easy
-
Two unique programs may make claims filing and repairs easier
-
Limited state availability
-
Online quoting only available in eight states and Puerto Rico
-
Doesn’t offer gap insurance or ridesharing coverage
MAPFRE car insurance cost
Nationally, the average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. MAPFRE’s average rates aren’t available, though. Regardless, your rate will likely vary based on your unique driver profile, including the car you drive, your driving record and the coverage types and levels you choose.
MAPFRE car insurance discounts
If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance, one of the best ways to save on your premium may be to take advantage of discounts. MAPFRE offers several discounts that might help you lower your premium:
MAPFRE home insurance
The best homeowners insurance companies offer a variety of options for homeowners to personalize their policy, and MAPFRE is no different. The company could be a good option if you are seeking a robust home insurance policy with numerous add-on options. Online quotes are available in nine states, although coverage may be available more broadly.
Depending on where you live, you may want to consider adding MAPFRE’s water backup coverage, which provides coverage for damage caused by water and sewer line backups. Choosing replacement cost for your personal property coverage may also be a smart financial move to get the full replacement value if your belongings are destroyed in a covered loss. MAPFRE offers increased limits coverage for items like jewelry, special personal property coverage to broaden the insurance perils for your belongings, credit card coverage and service line coverage. The carrier offers specific insurance programs for antique homes and high-value homes, as well.
Even considering MAPFRE’s lower-than-average premiums and robust coverage options, the company earned a Bankrate Score for home insurance of 2.9 out of 5. One factor that contributed to this score was MAPFRE’s lack of inclusion in J.D. Power studies. Additionally, the company’s most recent AM Best financial strength rating was A (Excellent) but was recently withdrawn at MAPFRE’s request.
Pros and cons of MAPFRE home insurance
MAPFRE home insurance has upsides and downsides, just like any product. As with auto insurance, comparing home insurance quotes and other features of several companies could help you find an effective policy for your needs.
-
Average premiums tend to be much lower than the national average
-
Local agents available
-
MAPFRE Select Home Restoration Program expedites claims handling
-
Limited online quoting
-
No discounts listed online
-
Digital tools aren't as robust as some carriers
MAPFRE home insurance cost
In general, MAPFRE home insurance is an affordable option for fairly robust coverage. The national average cost of home insurance is $1,428 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, while MAPFRE’s average rate for the same amount of coverage is $922 per year.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|MAPFRE average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$655
|$975
|$250,000
|$922
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,188
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,531
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2, 546
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
MAPFRE home insurance discounts
One of the ways to save on homeowners insurance is through discounts. MAPFRE does not list specific home insurance discounts on its website but does mention on its auto insurance page that a multi-policy discount is available if you bundle your auto and home insurance. MAPFRE may offer additional home insurance discounts; talking to a company representative or visiting a local agency can help you learn what savings you qualify for. And remember, if you’re looking for the cheapest home insurance, shopping around may also be a useful tactic.
Is MAPFRE a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes licensed agents with firsthand experience selling and servicing insurance policies, and we know that choosing the right insurance carrier isn’t always easy. To help our readers find the best coverage to meet their needs, we conduct thorough, honest and unbiased reviews of some of the largest insurance companies by market share.
MAPFRE could be a good insurance company for many shoppers. It offers multiple types of insurance, a variety of coverage options, several auto insurance discounts and numerous perks. MAPFRE doesn’t advertise its home insurance discounts, though, and its lack of J.D. Power scores could make assessing service difficult. Mixed scores reflecting complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for auto coverage might mean that its service isn’t the best, but talking with current policyholders could help you better gain insight.
MAPFRE customer satisfaction
Comparing insurance rates is one way to help you find the best insurance that fits your budget. But there are other factors to consider before choosing a provider. You might also value a smooth customer experience and quality customer service. For that reason, it can be helpful to review customer satisfaction ratings from third-party agencies like J.D. Power, which analyzes service in several key interactions.
MAPFRE doesn’t have as many third-party ratings as more well-known insurers. But we’ve taken a look at the customer satisfaction reviews that MAPFRE has received for its product lines, as shown here.
|Study or Rating agency
|MAPFRE
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
MAPFRE auto and home claims satisfaction
J.D. Power is a data analytics company that issues several insurance-focused studies each year. The company is a trusted source of unbiased information about the service levels of insurance companies. MAPFRE wasn’t specifically rated for claims satisfaction, but it was rated in the New England region in the 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which analyzes several facets of customer satisfaction, including claims experience. MAPFRE received a score of 797/1,000, below the regional average. This might indicate that policyholders tend to have issues with MAPFRE’s service.
MAPFRE isn’t rated in any J.D. Power home insurance studies.
MAPFRE customer complaints
You can also review complaint index scores from the NAIC, which tracks the number of complaints it receives about a given company and assigns a company a complaint index. A score of 1.00 is the baseline.
It’s a bit tough to analyze MAPFRE’s index, as the company consists of several different underwriting companies, each with its own NAIC score. Of the six current underwriting companies, three have NAIC indexes below average (which indicates fewer-than-baseline complaints) and three have NAIC indexes above average (which indicates higher-than-baseline complaints) for the private passenger/personal auto product. Depending on your state, it may be helpful to talk to current policyholders about their experience. You could also research the individual NAIC index scores by searching the NAIC website.
All six of its underwriting companies have below-average NAIC claim indexes for home insurance. For example, MAPFRE’s American Commerce Insurance Company — which actively writes property and casualty insurance in 15 states — has an NAIC complaint index of 0.13, well below the 1.00 baseline. These scores indicate that consumers tend to be relatively satisfied with MAPFRE’s service.
Other MAPFRE tools and benefits
In addition to auto and home insurance, MAPFRE also offers the following types of coverage:
- Business: If you own a business, MAPFRE offers several types of insurance, including commercial auto and business coverage.
- Umbrella: Umbrella policies provide extra liability coverage if you have an auto or home claim that goes above that policy’s liability limit.
- Watercraft/boat/yacht: You may be able to insure your watercraft with MAPFRE and take advantage of the company’s extensive endorsements.
- Motorcycle: Motorcycle insurance is similar to car insurance but often requires a separate policy. MAPFRE may also be able to insure your motorcycle trailer.
- Recreational vehicle: ATVs, snowmobiles, campers and more all require specialized coverage. MAPFRE may have the options you need to cover your recreational vehicle.
- ePICS: If a covered vehicle incurs damage but is still driveable, you can submit photos of your damage online, along with your contact information and claim number, and receive a digital appraisal. A similar program is available for home insurance claims.
- CAR EZ: Drivers can schedule a prioritized repair with an auto body shop and coordinate a rental car pickup after a covered accident. MAPFRE offers guaranteed service coverage for the lifetime of the vehicle, and the service technicians will even wash the car before it is returned to the owner.
- Select Home Restoration Program: This program helps homeowners get expedited repairs with guaranteed coverage. Homeowners can get emergency home repairs within two hours and same-day contact for scheduling major structural repairs.
Frequently asked questions about MAPFRE
