MAPFRE insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

2.9 Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Coverage Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 Support Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Home Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take MAPFRE could be a good choice for customers looking for personalized policy options and robust claims services. However, the company’s coverage range is limited and its digital tools are not as strong as many of its competitors. Company overview

Average rates from MAPFRE

Company details Who MAPFRE may be good for: Policyholders looking for coverage from a company with local expertise and tailored policies. Who MAPFRE may not be good for: Individuals who want an insurance company with helpful digital tools and a national presence. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $922 Contact: Details listed by state

Details listed by state Claims: 1-855-627-3737 or file a claim online

1-855-627-3737 or file a claim online Website: mapfreinsurance.com

mapfreinsurance.com Mailing address: 211 Main St., Webster, MA 01570

211 Main St., Webster, MA 01570 State availability: MAPFRE Insurance writes insurance auto and home insurance policies in 14 states and Puerto Rico, though product availability varies by state. Serviceable states include AZ, CA, CT, FL, ID, MA, ME, NH, OH, OR, PA, RI, VT and WA. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

MAPFRE car insurance

Drivers looking for the best car insurance for a personalized policy may want to consider MAPFRE. Coverage is available in 14 states, but online quoting is only available in eight states and Puerto Rico. If you prefer to do business in person, MAPFRE does offer an agency locator tool, although agents are not as widespread as they are with other companies. MAPFRE car insurance policy offerings are fairly robust, offering a handful of add-ons, including accident forgiveness and disappearing deductibles. During our MAPFRE Insurance review, we were impressed with the “AutoMaster” endorsement, which is available in select states. This endorsement combines several coverage options into one easy-to-add coverage. However, MAPFRE’s lack of nationwide availability, coupled with its relatively short list of auto insurance discounts, contributed to its car insurance Bankrate Score of 2.9 out of 5.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

MAPFRE car insurance discounts Pros and cons of MAPFRE car insurance If you’re in the process of gathering car insurance quotes, it may be helpful to know the perks and drawbacks of each company you’re considering. Comparing car insurance rates may be helpful, but there’s more to a company than price. Here are some pros and cons of MAPFRE car insurance to think about: Pros Several potential discounts available

AutoMaster endorsement makes purchasing extra coverage easy

Two unique programs may make claims filing and repairs easier Cons Limited state availability

Online quoting only available in eight states and Puerto Rico

Doesn’t offer gap insurance or ridesharing coverage MAPFRE car insurance cost Nationally, the average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. MAPFRE’s average rates aren’t available, though. Regardless, your rate will likely vary based on your unique driver profile, including the car you drive, your driving record and the coverage types and levels you choose. MAPFRE car insurance discounts If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance, one of the best ways to save on your premium may be to take advantage of discounts. MAPFRE offers several discounts that might help you lower your premium: Paid-in-full Caret Down If you can afford to pay your premium in full rather than in installments, you could save money. Good student Caret Down If you insure a young driver who is a full-time student (or if you are one yourself), you could qualify for this discount if your GPA meets certain criteria. Clean-in-Three Caret Down This discount may be applied if a driver has been licensed for three years and there have been no at-fault accidents or traffic violations during the three years since the policy's effective date. Bundling Caret Down If you also buy a home, umbrella or yacht insurance policy from MAPFRE, you could earn a discount on your auto insurance. InControl Crash Prevention Training/teenSMART Training Caret Down Covered drivers who complete these programs to learn about safe driving habits could earn a discount on their premiums. Low annual mileage Caret Down Drivers who don’t drive often may be able to qualify for discounted auto policies.

MAPFRE home insurance

The best homeowners insurance companies offer a variety of options for homeowners to personalize their policy, and MAPFRE is no different. The company could be a good option if you are seeking a robust home insurance policy with numerous add-on options. Online quotes are available in nine states, although coverage may be available more broadly. Depending on where you live, you may want to consider adding MAPFRE’s water backup coverage, which provides coverage for damage caused by water and sewer line backups. Choosing replacement cost for your personal property coverage may also be a smart financial move to get the full replacement value if your belongings are destroyed in a covered loss. MAPFRE offers increased limits coverage for items like jewelry, special personal property coverage to broaden the insurance perils for your belongings, credit card coverage and service line coverage. The carrier offers specific insurance programs for antique homes and high-value homes, as well. Even considering MAPFRE’s lower-than-average premiums and robust coverage options, the company earned a Bankrate Score for home insurance of 2.9 out of 5. One factor that contributed to this score was MAPFRE’s lack of inclusion in J.D. Power studies. Additionally, the company’s most recent AM Best financial strength rating was A (Excellent) but was recently withdrawn at MAPFRE’s request.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

MAPFRE home insurance discounts Pros and cons of MAPFRE home insurance MAPFRE home insurance has upsides and downsides, just like any product. As with auto insurance, comparing home insurance quotes and other features of several companies could help you find an effective policy for your needs. Pros Average premiums tend to be much lower than the national average

Local agents available

MAPFRE Select Home Restoration Program expedites claims handling Cons Limited online quoting

No discounts listed online

Digital tools aren't as robust as some carriers MAPFRE home insurance cost In general, MAPFRE home insurance is an affordable option for fairly robust coverage. The national average cost of home insurance is $1,428 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, while MAPFRE’s average rate for the same amount of coverage is $922 per year. Dwelling coverage limit MAPFRE average premium National average premium $150,000 $655 $975 $250,000 $922 $1,428 $350,000 $1,188 $1,879 $450,000 $1,531 $2,343 $750,000 $2, 546 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. MAPFRE home insurance discounts One of the ways to save on homeowners insurance is through discounts. MAPFRE does not list specific home insurance discounts on its website but does mention on its auto insurance page that a multi-policy discount is available if you bundle your auto and home insurance. MAPFRE may offer additional home insurance discounts; talking to a company representative or visiting a local agency can help you learn what savings you qualify for. And remember, if you’re looking for the cheapest home insurance, shopping around may also be a useful tactic.

Compare MAPFRE with other insurers

If you’re shopping for a new home or car insurance company, MAPFRE could be a good option. However, it isn’t available nationwide. On top of that, your specific needs might mean that MAPFRE isn’t quite the right fit. Here are some alternatives you may want to consider:

Badge 1 Featured MAPFRE Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full MAPFRE Insurance review Select an option MAPFRE Geico Auto-Owners State Farm Caret Down Geico Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review Select an option MAPFRE Geico Auto-Owners State Farm Caret Down Auto-Owners Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Auto-Owners Insurance review Select an option MAPFRE Geico Auto-Owners State Farm Caret Down State Farm Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview MAPFRE could be a good choice for customers looking for personalized policy options and robust claims services. Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice. Auto-Owners could be a good choice if you are looking for insurance policies that can be highly personalized to fit your needs. Coverage is only available in 26 states, though. Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate No rates available $1,353 $1,361 $1,480 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $922 No rates available $1,049 $1,462 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated 731/1,000 688/1,000 714/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not rated 502/1,000 507/1,000 532/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A++ (Superior) A++ (Superior) A+ (Superior)

Is MAPFRE a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes licensed agents with firsthand experience selling and servicing insurance policies, and we know that choosing the right insurance carrier isn’t always easy. To help our readers find the best coverage to meet their needs, we conduct thorough, honest and unbiased reviews of some of the largest insurance companies by market share. MAPFRE could be a good insurance company for many shoppers. It offers multiple types of insurance, a variety of coverage options, several auto insurance discounts and numerous perks. MAPFRE doesn’t advertise its home insurance discounts, though, and its lack of J.D. Power scores could make assessing service difficult. Mixed scores reflecting complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for auto coverage might mean that its service isn’t the best, but talking with current policyholders could help you better gain insight.

MAPFRE customer satisfaction Comparing insurance rates is one way to help you find the best insurance that fits your budget. But there are other factors to consider before choosing a provider. You might also value a smooth customer experience and quality customer service. For that reason, it can be helpful to review customer satisfaction ratings from third-party agencies like J.D. Power, which analyzes service in several key interactions. MAPFRE doesn’t have as many third-party ratings as more well-known insurers. But we’ve taken a look at the customer satisfaction reviews that MAPFRE has received for its product lines, as shown here. Study or Rating agency MAPFRE Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

MAPFRE auto and home claims satisfaction J.D. Power is a data analytics company that issues several insurance-focused studies each year. The company is a trusted source of unbiased information about the service levels of insurance companies. MAPFRE wasn’t specifically rated for claims satisfaction, but it was rated in the New England region in the 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which analyzes several facets of customer satisfaction, including claims experience. MAPFRE received a score of 797/1,000, below the regional average. This might indicate that policyholders tend to have issues with MAPFRE’s service. MAPFRE isn’t rated in any J.D. Power home insurance studies. MAPFRE customer complaints You can also review complaint index scores from the NAIC, which tracks the number of complaints it receives about a given company and assigns a company a complaint index. A score of 1.00 is the baseline. It’s a bit tough to analyze MAPFRE’s index, as the company consists of several different underwriting companies, each with its own NAIC score. Of the six current underwriting companies, three have NAIC indexes below average (which indicates fewer-than-baseline complaints) and three have NAIC indexes above average (which indicates higher-than-baseline complaints) for the private passenger/personal auto product. Depending on your state, it may be helpful to talk to current policyholders about their experience. You could also research the individual NAIC index scores by searching the NAIC website. All six of its underwriting companies have below-average NAIC claim indexes for home insurance. For example, MAPFRE’s American Commerce Insurance Company — which actively writes property and casualty insurance in 15 states — has an NAIC complaint index of 0.13, well below the 1.00 baseline. These scores indicate that consumers tend to be relatively satisfied with MAPFRE’s service. Other MAPFRE tools and benefits In addition to auto and home insurance, MAPFRE also offers the following types of coverage: Business: If you own a business, MAPFRE offers several types of insurance, including commercial auto and business coverage.

If you own a business, MAPFRE offers several types of insurance, including commercial auto and business coverage. Umbrella: Umbrella policies provide extra liability coverage if you have an auto or home claim that goes above that policy’s liability limit.

Umbrella policies provide extra liability coverage if you have an auto or home claim that goes above that policy’s liability limit. Watercraft/boat/yacht: You may be able to insure your watercraft with MAPFRE and take advantage of the company’s extensive endorsements.

You may be able to insure your watercraft with MAPFRE and take advantage of the company’s extensive endorsements. Motorcycle: Motorcycle insurance is similar to car insurance but often requires a separate policy. MAPFRE may also be able to insure your motorcycle trailer.

Motorcycle insurance is similar to car insurance but often requires a separate policy. MAPFRE may also be able to insure your motorcycle trailer. Recreational vehicle: ATVs, snowmobiles, campers and more all require specialized coverage. MAPFRE may have the options you need to cover your recreational vehicle.

ATVs, snowmobiles, campers and more all require specialized coverage. MAPFRE may have the options you need to cover your recreational vehicle. ePICS: If a covered vehicle incurs damage but is still driveable, you can submit photos of your damage online, along with your contact information and claim number, and receive a digital appraisal. A similar program is available for home insurance claims.

If a covered vehicle incurs damage but is still driveable, you can submit photos of your damage online, along with your contact information and claim number, and receive a digital appraisal. A similar program is available for home insurance claims. CAR EZ: Drivers can schedule a prioritized repair with an auto body shop and coordinate a rental car pickup after a covered accident. MAPFRE offers guaranteed service coverage for the lifetime of the vehicle, and the service technicians will even wash the car before it is returned to the owner.

Drivers can schedule a prioritized repair with an auto body shop and coordinate a rental car pickup after a covered accident. MAPFRE offers guaranteed service coverage for the lifetime of the vehicle, and the service technicians will even wash the car before it is returned to the owner. Select Home Restoration Program: This program helps homeowners get expedited repairs with guaranteed coverage. Homeowners can get emergency home repairs within two hours and same-day contact for scheduling major structural repairs.

Frequently asked questions about MAPFRE

How do I file a claim with MAPFRE? Caret Down You can report a claim to MAPFRE in a few ways. You can file the claim online, call MAPFRE at the applicable number for your state, file the claim in the MAPFRE mobile app or contact your local agent.

Who is MAPFRE insurance owned by? Caret Down MAPFRE insurance is part of the global insurance company, MAPFRE Group, which is present on five continents.

What does MAPFRE insurance stand for? Caret Down MAPFRE is a multinational insurance company with a significant presence in Spain. The acronym MAPFRE stems from the insurer’s Spanish name: Mutualidad de la Agrupación de Propietarios de Fincas Rústicas de España.

Is MAPFRE a sustainable company? Caret Down MAPFRE has a strong social responsibility policy that is largely aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 agenda. The company’s sustainability plan for 2022 to 2024 is broken into four parts: social, business, environmental and governance. Each section has its own set of goals that MAPFRE is committed to accomplishing by 2024. For example, the company is working toward having just a 1 percent pay gap between genders by 2024 and being 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030 (with operations in some countries being carbon neutral by 2024). MAPFRE also provides useful blog posts on how to reduce food waste, more carefully consider the impact of purchases and more.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Homeowners Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Score Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.