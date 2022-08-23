Hippo insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

2.9 Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Home Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Hippo takes a modern approach to home insurance by offering innovative coverage options and a host of potential discounts. The company isn’t rated by J.D. Power for customer service, though, so you may want to seek out reviews before committing to a policy. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Hippo Insurance may appeal to tech-savvy consumers who can qualify for its many discounts. People looking for a more traditional insurance experience may prefer to look elsewhere for coverage. Sales: sales@hippo.com

sales@hippo.com Support: 1-800-585-0705 or support@hippo.com

1-800-585-0705 or support@hippo.com Claims: 1-855-999-9746

1-855-999-9746 Hippo Home Care help: hippohomecare.com

hippohomecare.com Availability: Hippo insurance is available in 39 states and Washington D.C. It is not available in AK, FL, HI, ID, IA, LA, MT, ND, OK, SD or WY Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Hippo? In August 2023, Hippo paused underwriting new policies to evaluate its offerings and diversification. In response, the company’s shares plummeted in price. On October 30, 2023, Hippo laid off 20 percent of its workforce following a restructuring of the company.

Hippo home insurance

Hippo takes a tech-forward approach to home and condo insurance. Bankrate’s Hippo Insurance review reveals that the company could be a great choice for tech-savvy consumers who value a home insurance company with comprehensive digital tools. The property carrier even offers a smart home kit to eligible customers at no additional charge, with a discount applied as soon as it is activated. Spinnaker Insurance Company underwrites Hippo home insurance policies. Hippo understands how reliant modern customers are on technology. With this in mind, the company wanted to create the best homeowners insurance tailored around tech-savvy coverage options. This includes higher coverage limits for computers and home office equipment, meaning the company might be a good choice for someone who works from home. Homeowners can also receive coverage for electronics, appliances and essential staff, like a house cleaner or babysitter. Water backup coverage and service line coverage are also offered, but availability may vary based on location and eligibility. Hippo is expanding throughout the country, but it is currently only available in 39 states and Washington, D.C. Note that, according to recent news (featured above), Hippo has currently paused underwriting new policies and laid off 20% of its workforce, so you may want to contact the company directly to see if you can get a quote. Hippo’s limited availability, lack of J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction scores, and lack of local agencies brought down its Bankrate Score, earning it a 2.9 out of 5. Hippo home insurance pros and cons Hippo Insurance’s tech-focused methods may appeal to some, but there are also drawbacks to consider before signing up for a policy.

Pros Fast quotes

Many discount options

Customizable policies Cons Not available in all states

Some may prefer a more traditional experience

No ratings from J.D. Power

Hippo home insurance cost The average cost of home insurance in the U.S. is $1,687 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, according to our 2023 study of quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. Although Hippo’s average home insurance rates are not available, national average rates could serve as a point of comparison when evaluating home insurance quotes. Hippo home insurance discounts Hippo offers numerous discounts which may help policyholders save on homeowners insurance. Hippo calculates the discounts you qualify for during the online quote process. Discounts include:

Affinity discount Caret Down You may earn a discount on your home insurance policy for being a member of certain groups, like professional associations, membership clubs or alumni groups. Hail-resistant roof discount Caret Down If your roof is made of qualifying hail-resistant materials, you might earn a discount on your premium. HOA discount Caret Down If your home is located in a qualifying homeowners association, you might save on your Hippo home insurance policy. Smart home discount Caret Down Hippo provides smart home devices to policyholders and rewards homeowners for keeping them activated. As part of a partnership with Xfinity, Hippo homeowners who own Xfinity Home Security systems may earn a discount. Loss-free discount Caret Down You could save money if you have no losses over a period of three or five years. Theft protection devices Caret Down Installing theft alarms or living in a community with 24/7 security could land you a discount.

Compare Hippo to other insurers Whether you’re looking for the best or cheapest home insurance, shopping around and comparing home insurance companies may help you find the right fit. If you’re interested in Hippo but aren’t sure if it’s the best option for your needs, you might want to consider these carriers: Hippo vs. Kin Kin is available in many states where Hippo currently doesn’t offer coverage, so it might be appealing to homeowners in those states. Its full coverage area includes Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia. Kin is also challenging the traditional insurance model by using technology to help refine its quoting system. Kin uses property records, permit data and aerial imagery in addition to the more traditional home insurance rating metrics to help give more accurate rates. Learn more: Kin Insurance review Hippo vs. State Farm If you want to work with local agents, State Farm could be a good choice. As the largest property and casualty insurance company by market share in the nation, State Farm is a well-known carrier that offers local agents and robust digital tools. State Farm also sells auto insurance, along with other products, which might be appealing if you’d like to bundle your policies with the same carrier. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review Hippo vs. Lemonade Lemonade might appeal to homeowners who want to handle their policies digitally. The Lemonade app is where you’ll handle most policy changes, claims and other management tasks, although phone service is available if you need it. Lemonade is also a Certified B Corporation. Corporate sustainability is built into its operating structure, which may appeal to you if you value social and environmental responsibility. Learn more: Lemonade Insurance review

Is Hippo a good insurance company? Hippo might be a good insurance company if you’re looking for a focus on home maintenance and loss prevention. Hippo particularly stands out for offering a smart home kit to customers; many companies offer discounts for smart home devices but few actually offer the devices themselves. However, Hippo’s third-party ratings for customer satisfaction are mixed and may depend on the underwriting company you're paired with. You may want to read Hippo Insurance reviews and find out which underwriting company you would be assigned to before you purchase a policy. Hippo customer satisfaction Hippo is a newer insurance company and is currently not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction. Another important metric to consider when you are comparing home insurance companies is financial strength. While there are numerous agencies that rate various aspects of an insurer’s financial health, AM Best — which specializes in the insurance industry — assigns letter grades that reflect a company’s overall historical financial health and its past ability to pay claims. Spinnaker, one of the companies that underwrites some Hippo policies, has an AM Best rating of A- (Excellent), which indicates it has successfully been able to meet its claims obligations in the past. Hippo customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is another organization that could give you a helpful overview of a company’s interactions with its customers. The organization’s complaint index records the number of complaints received for an insurance company (by product line) and compares it to an average baseline. A baseline Complaint Index of 1.00 indicates an average number of complaints. Because Hippo does not underwrite its home insurance, there is not an NAIC complaint index score available for the company. The NAIC does, however, assign Complaint Indexes for Hippo’s underwriting company, Spinnaker.

Spinnaker homeowners complaints For home insurance, Spinnaker has a complaint index of 1.09. This is slightly more than the national average, but a significant increase from the company’s complaint index for 2020 or 2021. That could indicate that service is getting worse over time.

Other Hippo perks worth considering In addition to its helpful Hippo Home Care program, Hippo also offers home maintenance checklists organized by season. It may feel overwhelming to figure out how to keep your home in good condition, but Hippo’s checklists might ease some of the stress. The company even offers a service, called Hippo Home Care which lets you call or email an expert for advice to help you work through home issues.

Frequently asked questions about Hippo

How do I file a claim with Hippo? Caret Down If you need to file a home insurance claim with Hippo, you can call 1-855-999-9746 or file a claim online. If filing over the phone, you’ll be paired with one of Hippo’s dedicated claims concierges to walk you through the process. You’ll likely need your policy number, the date of the loss and some details about what happened. Your Hippo claims representative will review the claims details and your coverage and will guide you through the process to resolving your loss.

How long does it take for Hippo to pay a claim? Caret Down Hippo claims that its average response time for claims is five to seven days, or between 30 and 50 percent faster than its competitors. Keep in mind that this is simply a response time, not a payout time frame. Your claims experience could vary; if you want to learn more about its claims processes, contact the company.

Does Hippo offer coverage for things like earthquakes or floods? Caret Down Earthquakes, floods, and other natural disasters are often not covered by standard homeowners insurance. Hippo has partnered with other insurers to help its customers get additional coverage for these events. You may want to reach out to Hippo to learn more.

Is Hippo a sustainable company? Caret Down Hippo advertises home insurance policies that leverage the power of technology to make coverage more affordable and minimize risk. However, beyond that, the company does not have any public details about its sustainability or corporate responsibility initiatives.

