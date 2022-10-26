The following table shows the top five largest home insurance companies in North America, ranked by direct written premiums — or the total amount policyholders paid for insurance coverage — and 2022 market share . The table also includes each company’s average annual premium for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, as gathered from Quadrant Information Services, and its 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study customer satisfaction score.

*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

State Farm

State Farm is the largest home and auto insurance company in North America, capturing 18.35 percent of the home market and 16.84 percent of auto. State Farm has an extensive network of 19,000 agents across most of the country and is highly rated for overall customer satisfaction by J.D. Power. Many customer needs can be met online, including paying bills, finding a contractor for home repairs and managing your accounts. The company also offers a variety of home insurance discounts, with savings for bundling your policies, having an impact-resistant roof and installing a home security system.

Allstate

Allstate is the second-largest home insurance provider in the country, with 9.02 percent of the total market share. The company stands out for its impressive list of home insurance add-on coverage, including sports equipment coverage, yard and garden coverage, green improvement reimbursement coverage and scheduled personal property coverage, just to name a few. Allstate also has competitive third-party ratings AM Best. You can file claims online or through the Allstate mobile app and use Allstate’s Good Hands Repair Network to find a reputable contractor in your area.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is the third-largest home insurance company, with 7.31 percent of the market share. Homeowners can take advantage of endorsements like personal property replacement cost coverage, hurricane coverage, inflation protection and more. The company also offers many discounts, with savings for being claims-free, getting a quote before your current policy expires, insuring a newly purchased home, having a new roof, enrolling in automatic payments and several others. However, Liberty Mutual is rated below average for overall home insurance customer satisfaction by J.D. Power.

USAA

USAA ranks fourth on the list of largest home insurance companies, but you can only get coverage if you are an active duty or retired military servicemember or an eligible immediate family member. Because of this restriction, USAA is considered rank-ineligible by J.D. Power, though its scores are exceptional for customer service and claim handling. USAA offers several home insurance discounts and add-on coverage options like home sharing coverage, earthquake coverage and military uniform coverage.

Farmers

Farmers holds the fifth spot on the list of largest home insurance companies. It’s one of the few insurance companies that offers three tiers of coverage, based on the amount of coverage you might need for your situation. Farmers also offers perks like a disappearing deductible, claim forgiveness, Eco-Rebuild coverage for green homes and other add-ons to round out your financial protection. In terms of discounts, Farmers provides several ways to save, with discounts for not smoking, having a home security system and working as a healthcare provider, teacher, first responder or military servicemember. Like Liberty Mutual, Farmers is rated below the industry average for overall customer satisfaction in the most recent J.D. Power Home Insurance Study.

