Cincinnati insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

4.0 Rating: 4 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value affordable insurance for high-value assets over robust coverage options might consider Cincinnati as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Cincinnati

Company details Who Cincinnati may be good for: Cincinnati could be a good option for individuals with high-value properties, since it offers additional benefits for those with homes worth more than $500K. Having said that, its average rates for auto and home insurance are below the national averages, so it may be worth looking at if you are on a tight budget. Who Cincinnati may not be good for: Cincinnati isn't available nationwide, so if you live in an area it does not service, it won't be an option for you. The company's app has mixed reviews on Google Play and the website does not feature online quotes, so individuals who like to handle their insurance business online may want to consider this. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,680

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $482

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $987 Auto and home insurance customer service: 1-888-242-8811

1-888-242-8811 Auto and home insurance claims: 1-877-242-2544

1-877-242-2544 Life insurance customer service: 1-800-783-4479

1-800-783-4479 Life insurance claims: 1-888-212-6970

1-888-212-6970 Automated pay-by-phone : 1-800-364-3400

: 1-800-364-3400 Payments and online support: 1-888-242-0888

1-888-242-0888 Mailing address: P.O. Box 145496

Cincinnati, OH 45250-5496

State availability: Available in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Cincinnati does not sell auto or home insurance in Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma or South Dakota. Cincinnati life insurance is available nationwide, with the exception of New York. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Cincinnati car insurance

Drivers who have more high-end lifestyles may particularly benefit from Cincinnati car insurance, especially when the coverage is combined with other product lines. Auto insurance coverage is available in most states and Washington, D.C., but Cincinnati does not sell auto insurance in Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma or South Dakota. If you’re shopping for the best car insurance company, it may be worth getting a quote from Cincinnati to see how well its coverage fits your situation. Cincinnati Financial — sometimes called CinFin — offers all the standard auto insurance coverage types common with most car insurance carriers plus several endorsements to help you build a policy that works for your situation. Drivers looking for a coverage boost might be interested in the Personal Auto Plus endorsement, which adds numerous optional financial protections to your policy, including trip interruption coverage, air bag replacement and lock replacement — although the specifics of the endorsement vary by state. The helpful endorsements, plus Cincinnati’s high financial strength rating and low level of complaints, contributed to its Bankrate Score of 4.0/5.0.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Cincinnati car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Cincinnati car insurance Cincinnati car insurance could be a good choice for some drivers, but it’s not likely to be the best choice for everyone. If you’re in the process of getting car insurance quotes and comparing rates, you may want to think about comparing other aspects of insurers too. That way, you get a better understanding of how a company will fit your needs. Here are some pros and cons that we identified in our Cincinnati Insurance review for the company’s car insurance product: Pros Robust AutoPlus endorsement

Local agents may better understand the needs of policyholders in your area

Has insurance options for antique and collector cars Cons No J.D. Power customer claims satisfaction ratings

Not available nationwide

No online quotes Cincinnati car insurance cost Based on Bankrate’s analysis of 2023 premium information from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of full coverage car insurance with Cincinnati is $1,680 per year, while minimum coverage costs an average of $482 per year. For comparison, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Your unique rating factors, such as the make and model of your car and where you live, will impact how much you pay, and your rate with Cincinnati could be higher or lower than the averages we show here. Cincinnati car insurance rates by driving history Your driving history has a large impact on how much you pay for your car insurance. Drivers with at-fault accidents or moving violations on their records may find it harder to find cheap car insurance. Below, we compare Cincinnati’s average rates to the national average for a few different driver profiles. Cincinnati full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $1,680 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $1,974 $2,427 At-fault accident $2,329 $2,854 DUI conviction $5,305 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Cincinnati car insurance quotes by age In most states, your age is also a major car insurance rating factor. Younger drivers usually pay higher rates but may be able to save on car insurance by staying on their parents’ policies until they have established their own households. We compare Cincinnati’s average rates to the national average for several ages below, and we’ve included young drivers both on and off their parents’ policy (note that drivers under 18 are not legal adults and generally cannot own a car insurance policy). These drivers have clean driving records; keep in mind that driving incidents will likely increase rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Cincinnati full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $3,996 $4,392 Age 17 $3,723 $4,102 Age 18 $3,457 $3,837 Age 19 $3,266 $3,345 Age 20 $3,088 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Cincinnati full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $8,574 $6,110 Age 25 $3,880 $2,473 Age 30 $3,326 $2,125 Age 40 $1,680 $2,014 Age 60 $1,489 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Cincinnati car insurance discounts Making use of your insurer's discounts is one way to lower your rate. Almost all insurers offer a few discounts, and many are easy to earn. Here are a few discounts available from Cincinnati for your auto insurance policy. Bundling Caret Down Purchase both your home and car insurance from Cincinnati to earn a small discount. Multiple vehicles Caret Down You'll save money if you insure more than one vehicle with Cincinnati. Claims-free Caret Down Go without filing a claim for a certain amount of time, and the company will issue you a discount. Student Caret Down High school or college students who qualify as honors students, earn a 3.0 GPA or maintain a B average are eligible for savings. Telematics Caret Down Cincinnati's telematics program, called Ridewell, monitors your driving in real time, giving you a discount if you prove to be a safe and careful driver.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Cincinnati Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Cincinnati home insurance

While Cincinnati home insurance stands out for its high-value home features, the carrier insures homes of any value. Coverage is available in the same states as auto insurance. Homeowners have a few different programs to choose from, including the Executive package (for homes of any value), the Executive Classic package (for home values between $500,000 and $1 million), or the Executive Capstone package (for homes above $1 million). Each package comes with its own set of endorsements, but Cincinnati’s home policies commonly offer identity theft coverage, earthquake coverage and golf cart coverage. Package availability varies by state, but based on the carrier’s qualities and coverage options, Cincinnati may be one of the best home insurance companies for high-value homes.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Cincinnati home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Cincinnati home insurance Just like with auto insurance, it may be helpful to compare home insurance quotes as well as other aspects of each insurer as you shop. We identified the following perks and drawbacks of Cincinnati home insurance; you may want to keep these in mind as you shop for coverage: Pros Three levels of coverage to choose from depending on the value of your home

Several endorsements available

Sold by local agents Cons No J.D. Power customer or claims satisfaction ratings

Not available nationwide

Fewer discounts advertised than many competitors Cincinnati home insurance cost Nationally, home insurance costs an average of $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Cincinnati Insurance’s average annual premium for the same amount of coverage is $987 per year. Remember that the cost of home insurance will vary based on a number of factors, though, including the specific features of your home, your claims history, your state and the coverage limits on your policy. Below, we compare Cincinnati’s average rates to the national average for several dwelling coverage amounts. Dwelling coverage limit Cincinnati average premium National average premium $150,000 $639 $975 $250,000 $987 $1,428 $350,000 $1,311 $1,879 $450,000 $1,655 $2,343 $750,000 $2,665 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Cincinnati home insurance discounts Taking advantage of discounts may help you find cheaper home insurance, but just like with auto insurance, Cincinnati doesn’t advertise many home discounts. However, you could save by bundling your auto and home policies, insuring a newer home, being claims-free or having a central alarm system installed. Discounts may vary by state, so talking with a local Cincinnati agent may be the best way to learn about your savings options.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Cincinnati Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Cincinnati life insurance

Cincinnati offers three types of life insurance policies — term, whole and universal — to suit the financial considerations of potential policyholders. Although Cincinnati’s products don’t particularly stand out as unique, it could still be one of the best life insurance companies depending on your circumstances. Unlike auto and home insurance, Cincinnati offers life coverage in 49 states and Washington, D.C. New York residents unfortunately don’t have access to Cincinnati life insurance.

Pros and cons

Cincinnati life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Cincinnati life insurance As you shop for and compare life insurance quotes, you may want to take even more care to look at factors other than price. The cost of life insurance is based primarily on your age, health and the type of policy you choose. Identifying the pros and cons of different life insurance companies can help you find a carrier that meets your needs. Here are some areas where Cincinnati excels and falls short: Pros Sells three types of life insurance

Offers a wide range of term life insurance policy lengths, from one to 30 years

Sold by local financial professionals to help guide you to the right policy type Cons Not available in New York

Few endorsements advertised

No J.D. Power life insurance satisfaction score Cincinnati life insurance endorsements The endorsements or riders that are available to add to your Cincinnati life insurance policy will depend on the type of policy you buy, the state you live in and your eligibility qualifications. If you’re looking for cheap life insurance, remember that riders will increase your premium, but the extra coverage could be a worthwhile tradeoff. Cincinnati offers the following riders, among others, for its term and whole life policies: Accelerated benefit rider Caret Down If you are diagnosed with a terminal illness or are expected to reside in a nursing home or assisted living facility for the remainder of your life, you may be able to access some of your death benefit before you pass. Children’s term rider Caret Down This rider could allow you to add coverage for a qualifying child on your own policy, rather than buying separate life insurance for your child. Disability waiver of premium rider Caret Down If you’ve been disabled for four consecutive months, you may have your premium payment waived for the duration of your disability.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare Cincinnati with other insurers

While Cincinnati Insurance may be a great fit for some, you may also have other needs to consider. If you are gathering quotes from multiple insurers, you might want to consider these carriers as well:

Badge 1 Featured Cincinnati Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Cincinnati Insurance review Select an option Cincinnati Auto-Owners Chubb Nationwide Caret Down Auto-Owners Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Auto-Owners Insurance review Select an option Cincinnati Auto-Owners Chubb Nationwide Caret Down Chubb Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Chubb Insurance review Select an option Cincinnati Auto-Owners Chubb Nationwide Caret Down Nationwide Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Nationwide Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value affordable insurance for high-value assets over robust coverage options might consider Cincinnati as their company of choice. Auto-Owners has an impressive list of endorsements and discounts that you might find helpful if you value personalizing your policies. Combine that with a low overall NAIC complaint index and several helpful discounts, and you may find that Auto-Owners is a great choice for your needs. Chubb specializes in this market. The company’s coverage offerings and policy extras are specifically geared toward clients with a high net worth. Because of that, Cincinnati could be a better option for shoppers with a more standard portfolio of assets. If you want a company that offers numerous options to personalize your coverage, Nationwide might be a good fit. Among its unique and home endorsements is the Better Roof Replacement option, which will pay to repair or replace your roof with stronger and safer materials after a covered loss. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,680 $1,361 $2,472 $1,422 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $987 $1,049 $1,775 $1,153 JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 688/1,000 Not scored 713/1,000 JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 507/1,000 505/1,000 519/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A+ (Superior) A++ (Superior) A++ (Superior) A+ (Superior)

Is Cincinnati Insurance a good insurance company?

Cincinnati could be a good insurance company for many drivers and homeowners. The company offers a wide range of products and options and has a low level of complaints about its service. Cincinnati could be a particularly good choice for homeowners with high-value homes, due to the unique Executive Classic and Executive Capstone policies. Cincinnati doesn’t have the most robust digital tools, though, and it isn’t available nationwide. The best way to know if Cincinnati is the right company for you is to reach out to a local agent, get a quote, and evaluate the coverage offerings and service for yourself.

Cincinnati customer satisfaction Analyzing a company’s customer satisfaction scores and other third-party ratings is an important part in choosing the best insurer for your needs. Cincinnati earns an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, the second-highest level available. This indicates that Cincinnati has been a historically strong company and has been able to pay claims, even when faced with a large influx. When analyzing auto and home insurance satisfaction, consumer data analytics company J.D Power rates insurers for both overall satisfaction and claims satisfaction, but unfortunately Cincinnati wasn’t rated in any studies, likely because it is a smaller insurer. Study or Rating agency Cincinnati Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) N/A

Cincinnati customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), is another good resource for satisfaction information. The NAIC tracks the complaints that it receives regarding each insurer and assigns a complaint index to each product line. Within the NAIC complaint index, a score of 1.00 indicates a baseline or average number of complaints. Anything higher than that indicates that a company has received more than the average number of complaints, while a number below 1.00 shows that a company receives fewer complaints than average across the industry.

Cincinnati auto complaints

Cincinnati home complaints Although Cincinnati's rating with the NAIC went up slightly in 2022, the company's complaints have been far fewer than the industry average over the past three years. This indicates that Cincinnati is responsive to customer needs and handles customer management and claims swiftly and efficiently. Cincinnati's complaint index rating for homeowners insurance is even lower than its auto policy rating. The company is responsible for very few complaints, and clearly places a priority on a high quality of customer care.

Other Cincinnati tools and benefits In addition to its core businesses of auto, home and life insurance, Cincinnati offers a number of other types of insurance as well as some tools that can help policyholders manage their financial business easily. Here are a few of the tools and benefits that are available: Business insurance: If you own a business, you may want to take advantage of Cincinnati’s commercial options, including business auto, commercial property and workers’ compensation insurance.

If you own a business, you may want to take advantage of Cincinnati’s commercial options, including business auto, commercial property and workers’ compensation insurance. Personal articles coverage: This policy type, also called scheduled personal property coverage, is designed to insure high-value items like fine jewelry, collectibles or antiques.

This policy type, also called scheduled personal property coverage, is designed to insure high-value items like fine jewelry, collectibles or antiques. Boat insurance: Cincinnati has options to insure boats and personal watercraft both over and under 20 feet long.

Cincinnati has options to insure boats and personal watercraft both over and under 20 feet long. Personal umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance provides additional liability coverage that can help further protect your finances.

Umbrella insurance provides additional liability coverage that can help further protect your finances. Antique and collector car coverage : Insure your collector cars on the same policy as your other vehicles, making policy management simple and easy.

Insure your collector cars on the same policy as your other vehicles, making policy management simple and easy. Mobile app: Cincinnati's mobile app is available for both iOS and Android. The MyCincinnati app on Google Play has a rating of 3.8, while the version for iOS is rated 4.7.

Cincinnati's mobile app is available for both iOS and Android. The MyCincinnati app on Google Play has a rating of 3.8, while the version for iOS is rated 4.7. Executive Capstone program : If you have a home with a replacement cost value of $1 million or more, the Executive Capstone program could help you financially protect your home and could also extend to your auto, collector cars, boat or yacht policy and your personal umbrella policy

If you have a home with a replacement cost value of $1 million or more, the Executive Capstone program could help you financially protect your home and could also extend to your auto, collector cars, boat or yacht policy and your personal umbrella policy Annuities: Cincinnati offers several types of annuities to help you round out your financial portfolio.

Frequently asked questions about Cincinnati Insurance

How do I file a claim with Cincinnati? Caret Down You can file a Cincinnati auto or home insurance claim in a few ways: Contact your local agency Call 1-877-242-2544 for auto or home claims Call 1-888-212-6970 for life insurance claims File a claim online through your customer portal File in the MyCincinnati mobile app Once your claim has been filed, you’ll be put in touch with an adjuster to walk you through the next steps. You can also view Cincinnati’s claims process resources for each product to learn more.

Is Cincinnati a sustainable company? Caret Down Cincinnati is a strong supporter of the communities in which its employees work and live. The company consistently ranks among the top 25 campaign donors to the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Other community initiatives include ArtsWave, which supports more than 100 arts and community initiatives in the Cincinnati area; Insuring the Children, which raises awareness of child abuse and neglect; and Crayons to Computers, which provides school supplies to 600 schools in the Cincinnati area. Cincinnati Insurance has also made a strong commitment to managing climate risk. As far as products offered, the carrier has insurance products specifically designed for social service and nonprofit groups.

Is Cincinnati Insurance good at paying claims? Caret Down One way to determine how well a company manages its claims is to look at third-party ratings from industry watchdog organizations. AM Best, for example, monitors financial strength — the ability of your insurer to pay out on claims even following a wide-spread disaster. Cincinnati has an A+ rating with AM Best, indicating that it manages its finances very well, and should have no problems paying out on claims. The company's favorable rating with NAIC, too, suggests that Cincinnati makes claims management a top priority.

What types of insurance does Cincinnati offer? Caret Down Cincinnati's offerings for individual clients include home, auto, umbrella, personal articles and watercraft and yacht insurance. It sells several types of life insurance policy, including term, universal life and whole life insurance. The company also sells policies to businesses, including auto, cyber risk and inland marine coverage.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Auto $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16–60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16–20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores Auto Bankrate Score Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.