Cincinnati insurance review 2024

Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value affordable insurance for high-value assets over robust coverage options might consider Cincinnati as their company of choice.
Who Cincinnati may be good for: Cincinnati could be a good option for individuals with high-value properties, since it offers additional benefits for those with homes worth more than $500K. Having said that, its average rates for auto and home insurance are below the national averages, so it may be worth looking at if you are on a tight budget.
Who Cincinnati may not be good for: Cincinnati isn't available nationwide, so if you live in an area it does not service, it won't be an option for you. The company's app has mixed reviews on Google Play and the website does not feature online quotes, so individuals who like to handle their insurance business online may want to consider this.
Cincinnati car insurance
Drivers who have more high-end lifestyles may particularly benefit from Cincinnati car insurance, especially when the coverage is combined with other product lines. Auto insurance coverage is available in most states and Washington, D.C., but Cincinnati does not sell auto insurance in Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma or South Dakota. If you’re shopping for the best car insurance company, it may be worth getting a quote from Cincinnati to see how well its coverage fits your situation.
Cincinnati Financial — sometimes called CinFin — offers all the standard auto insurance coverage types common with most car insurance carriers plus several endorsements to help you build a policy that works for your situation. Drivers looking for a coverage boost might be interested in the Personal Auto Plus endorsement, which adds numerous optional financial protections to your policy, including trip interruption coverage, air bag replacement and lock replacement — although the specifics of the endorsement vary by state. The helpful endorsements, plus Cincinnati’s high financial strength rating and low level of complaints, contributed to its Bankrate Score of 4.0/5.0.
Pros and cons of Cincinnati car insurance
Cincinnati car insurance could be a good choice for some drivers, but it’s not likely to be the best choice for everyone. If you’re in the process of getting car insurance quotes and comparing rates, you may want to think about comparing other aspects of insurers too. That way, you get a better understanding of how a company will fit your needs. Here are some pros and cons that we identified in our Cincinnati Insurance review for the company’s car insurance product:
-
Robust AutoPlus endorsement
-
Local agents may better understand the needs of policyholders in your area
-
Has insurance options for antique and collector cars
-
No J.D. Power customer claims satisfaction ratings
-
Not available nationwide
-
No online quotes
Cincinnati car insurance cost
Based on Bankrate’s analysis of 2023 premium information from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of full coverage car insurance with Cincinnati is $1,680 per year, while minimum coverage costs an average of $482 per year. For comparison, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Your unique rating factors, such as the make and model of your car and where you live, will impact how much you pay, and your rate with Cincinnati could be higher or lower than the averages we show here.
Cincinnati car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history has a large impact on how much you pay for your car insurance. Drivers with at-fault accidents or moving violations on their records may find it harder to find cheap car insurance. Below, we compare Cincinnati’s average rates to the national average for a few different driver profiles.
|Cincinnati full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,680
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,974
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,329
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$5,305
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Cincinnati car insurance quotes by age
In most states, your age is also a major car insurance rating factor. Younger drivers usually pay higher rates but may be able to save on car insurance by staying on their parents’ policies until they have established their own households. We compare Cincinnati’s average rates to the national average for several ages below, and we’ve included young drivers both on and off their parents’ policy (note that drivers under 18 are not legal adults and generally cannot own a car insurance policy). These drivers have clean driving records; keep in mind that driving incidents will likely increase rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Cincinnati full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,996
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,723
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,457
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$3,266
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$3,088
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Cincinnati car insurance discounts
Making use of your insurer's discounts is one way to lower your rate. Almost all insurers offer a few discounts, and many are easy to earn. Here are a few discounts available from Cincinnati for your auto insurance policy.
Cincinnati home insurance
While Cincinnati home insurance stands out for its high-value home features, the carrier insures homes of any value. Coverage is available in the same states as auto insurance. Homeowners have a few different programs to choose from, including the Executive package (for homes of any value), the Executive Classic package (for home values between $500,000 and $1 million), or the Executive Capstone package (for homes above $1 million). Each package comes with its own set of endorsements, but Cincinnati’s home policies commonly offer identity theft coverage, earthquake coverage and golf cart coverage. Package availability varies by state, but based on the carrier’s qualities and coverage options, Cincinnati may be one of the best home insurance companies for high-value homes.
Pros and cons of Cincinnati home insurance
Just like with auto insurance, it may be helpful to compare home insurance quotes as well as other aspects of each insurer as you shop. We identified the following perks and drawbacks of Cincinnati home insurance; you may want to keep these in mind as you shop for coverage:
-
Three levels of coverage to choose from depending on the value of your home
-
Several endorsements available
-
Sold by local agents
-
No J.D. Power customer or claims satisfaction ratings
-
Not available nationwide
-
Fewer discounts advertised than many competitors
Cincinnati home insurance cost
Nationally, home insurance costs an average of $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Cincinnati Insurance’s average annual premium for the same amount of coverage is $987 per year. Remember that the cost of home insurance will vary based on a number of factors, though, including the specific features of your home, your claims history, your state and the coverage limits on your policy. Below, we compare Cincinnati’s average rates to the national average for several dwelling coverage amounts.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Cincinnati average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$639
|$975
|$250,000
|$987
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,311
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,655
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2,665
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Cincinnati home insurance discounts
Taking advantage of discounts may help you find cheaper home insurance, but just like with auto insurance, Cincinnati doesn’t advertise many home discounts. However, you could save by bundling your auto and home policies, insuring a newer home, being claims-free or having a central alarm system installed. Discounts may vary by state, so talking with a local Cincinnati agent may be the best way to learn about your savings options.
Cincinnati life insurance
Cincinnati offers three types of life insurance policies — term, whole and universal — to suit the financial considerations of potential policyholders. Although Cincinnati’s products don’t particularly stand out as unique, it could still be one of the best life insurance companies depending on your circumstances. Unlike auto and home insurance, Cincinnati offers life coverage in 49 states and Washington, D.C. New York residents unfortunately don’t have access to Cincinnati life insurance.
Pros and cons of Cincinnati life insurance
As you shop for and compare life insurance quotes, you may want to take even more care to look at factors other than price. The cost of life insurance is based primarily on your age, health and the type of policy you choose. Identifying the pros and cons of different life insurance companies can help you find a carrier that meets your needs. Here are some areas where Cincinnati excels and falls short:
-
Sells three types of life insurance
-
Offers a wide range of term life insurance policy lengths, from one to 30 years
-
Sold by local financial professionals to help guide you to the right policy type
-
Not available in New York
-
Few endorsements advertised
-
No J.D. Power life insurance satisfaction score
Cincinnati life insurance endorsements
The endorsements or riders that are available to add to your Cincinnati life insurance policy will depend on the type of policy you buy, the state you live in and your eligibility qualifications. If you’re looking for cheap life insurance, remember that riders will increase your premium, but the extra coverage could be a worthwhile tradeoff. Cincinnati offers the following riders, among others, for its term and whole life policies:
Compare Cincinnati with other insurers
While Cincinnati Insurance may be a great fit for some, you may also have other needs to consider. If you are gathering quotes from multiple insurers, you might want to consider these carriers as well:
|
Featured
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
|
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
|
Chubb
Chubb
|
Nationwide
Nationwide
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
|
Auto-Owners has an impressive list of endorsements and discounts that you might find helpful if you value personalizing your policies. Combine that with a low overall NAIC complaint index and several helpful discounts, and you may find that Auto-Owners is a great choice for your needs.
|
Chubb specializes in this market. The company’s coverage offerings and policy extras are specifically geared toward clients with a high net worth. Because of that, Cincinnati could be a better option for shoppers with a more standard portfolio of assets.
|
If you want a company that offers numerous options to personalize your coverage, Nationwide might be a good fit. Among its unique and home endorsements is the Better Roof Replacement option, which will pay to repair or replace your roof with stronger and safer materials after a covered loss.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,680
|
$1,361
|
$2,472
|
$1,422
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$987
|
$1,049
|
$1,775
|
$1,153
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not scored
|
688/1,000
|
Not scored
|
713/1,000
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
Not scored
|
507/1,000
|
505/1,000
|
519/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is Cincinnati Insurance a good insurance company?
Cincinnati could be a good insurance company for many drivers and homeowners. The company offers a wide range of products and options and has a low level of complaints about its service. Cincinnati could be a particularly good choice for homeowners with high-value homes, due to the unique Executive Classic and Executive Capstone policies. Cincinnati doesn’t have the most robust digital tools, though, and it isn’t available nationwide. The best way to know if Cincinnati is the right company for you is to reach out to a local agent, get a quote, and evaluate the coverage offerings and service for yourself.
Cincinnati customer satisfaction
Analyzing a company’s customer satisfaction scores and other third-party ratings is an important part in choosing the best insurer for your needs. Cincinnati earns an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, the second-highest level available. This indicates that Cincinnati has been a historically strong company and has been able to pay claims, even when faced with a large influx.
When analyzing auto and home insurance satisfaction, consumer data analytics company J.D Power rates insurers for both overall satisfaction and claims satisfaction, but unfortunately Cincinnati wasn’t rated in any studies, likely because it is a smaller insurer.
|Study or Rating agency
|Cincinnati
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
Cincinnati customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), is another good resource for satisfaction information. The NAIC tracks the complaints that it receives regarding each insurer and assigns a complaint index to each product line. Within the NAIC complaint index, a score of 1.00 indicates a baseline or average number of complaints. Anything higher than that indicates that a company has received more than the average number of complaints, while a number below 1.00 shows that a company receives fewer complaints than average across the industry.
Although Cincinnati's rating with the NAIC went up slightly in 2022, the company's complaints have been far fewer than the industry average over the past three years. This indicates that Cincinnati is responsive to customer needs and handles customer management and claims swiftly and efficiently.
Cincinnati's complaint index rating for homeowners insurance is even lower than its auto policy rating. The company is responsible for very few complaints, and clearly places a priority on a high quality of customer care.
Other Cincinnati tools and benefits
In addition to its core businesses of auto, home and life insurance, Cincinnati offers a number of other types of insurance as well as some tools that can help policyholders manage their financial business easily. Here are a few of the tools and benefits that are available:
- Business insurance: If you own a business, you may want to take advantage of Cincinnati’s commercial options, including business auto, commercial property and workers’ compensation insurance.
- Personal articles coverage: This policy type, also called scheduled personal property coverage, is designed to insure high-value items like fine jewelry, collectibles or antiques.
- Boat insurance: Cincinnati has options to insure boats and personal watercraft both over and under 20 feet long.
- Personal umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance provides additional liability coverage that can help further protect your finances.
- Antique and collector car coverage: Insure your collector cars on the same policy as your other vehicles, making policy management simple and easy.
- Mobile app: Cincinnati's mobile app is available for both iOS and Android. The MyCincinnati app on Google Play has a rating of 3.8, while the version for iOS is rated 4.7.
- Executive Capstone program: If you have a home with a replacement cost value of $1 million or more, the Executive Capstone program could help you financially protect your home and could also extend to your auto, collector cars, boat or yacht policy and your personal umbrella policy
- Annuities: Cincinnati offers several types of annuities to help you round out your financial portfolio.
Frequently asked questions about Cincinnati Insurance
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16–60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16–20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Auto Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.