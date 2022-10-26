Car insurance for 40-year-olds

We began our research by choosing the most popular carriers by market share and broke them down based on average annual premium for full coverage insurance, using the latest premium data from Quadrant Information Services. On top of these low rates, these companies offer diverse discounts that could apply to you. We also assessed their J.D. Power customer service scores and A.M. Best financial strength ratings.

Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners is a super-regional insurer that provides minimum coverage for 40-year-old drivers for $325 per year on average. Auto-Owners offers gap and diminished value coverages that could help protect you financially if there are any differences in the car’s market value and its cash value. For the most robust coverage, some drivers opt for the Personal Automobile Plus package. It includes 10 coverages including smartphone replacement and vehicle re-keying. Auto-Owners is represented by 46,000 licensed independent agents and offers auto, home and life insurance products in 26 states. The company carries an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

USAA

USAA’s average annual minimum coverage insurance rate for 40-year-old drivers is the second-lowest cost on our list. However, USAA car insurance is only available to active-duty military, veterans and their eligible family members. If you qualify for membership, you can benefit from coverage options that include accident forgiveness and rideshare insurance. For active-duty members, USAA offers a 60 percent discount off your premium if you are deployed and store your vehicle. The company carries an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best, the highest level possible.

Geico

Available in all 50 states, Geico provides generally affordable rates for minimum and full coverage car insurance. Tech-savvy drivers may be especially interested in the company’s highly-rated mobile app, which allows policyholders to make policy changes, make payments and download digital ID cards. When it comes to coverage, one of the most unique options from Geico is mechanical breakdown insurance, which generally can be purchased for leased or new vehicles less than 15 months old and with less than 15,000 miles. Once you add the coverage, car repairs are included for most everything except wear and tear with a $250 deductible. Geico is rated A++ (Superior) by AM Best.

Amica

According to J.D. Power, Amica consistently earns some of the highest scores for both customer and claims satisfaction. Amica car insurance is available in every state except Hawaii and offers convenient coverage packages which could help streamline your shopping experience. The company’s most robust package (Platinum Choice Auto) offers options such as $0 deductible glass repair, new car replacement coverage and credit monitoring. On top of its low average rates, the company has many discount opportunities, including a hefty bundling discount of up to 30 percent for bundling your auto and home. Amica has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). If you are interested in getting a quote from Amica, you can visit its website at amica.com.

State Farm

State Farm’s car insurance for 40-year-old drivers is available online or through the carrier’s exclusive network of 19,000 local agents (State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share). State Farm agents live in the communities they serve, which means they could be more in-tune with the unique needs of your local area. Additionally, State Farm customers might be able to bundle their auto insurance with other coverages such as homeowners and life insurance, as well as get access to financial products and investor services for maximum savings and convenience. The company is rated A++ (Superior) by AM Best.

