Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Maryland for 2024
According to Bankrate’s analysis, the cheapest car insurance companies in Maryland include Nationwide, USAA and Penn National.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Maryland
The average cost of car insurance in Maryland is $815 per year for minimum coverage and $1,971 for full coverage. When looking for cheap car insurance, Maryland drivers may want to consider which carrier works best for their specific driving profile. Drivers looking for cheap Maryland car insurance can use the data provided below as a starting point to determine which companies offer the best average rates for different driving profiles. Rates can vary widely depending on whether you have an infraction on your driving record or are a young and inexperienced driver. Consider your driving history and car insurance needs to find the cheapest car insurance in Maryland for you.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: USAA
- Cheapest company for full coverage: USAA
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Geico, Hastings Mutual and Progressive
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: Encompass and Erie
Cheapest car insurance in Maryland for minimum coverage
Minimum coverage is the lowest amount of car insurance coverage you are legally allowed to carry in your state. Maryland requirements for minimum coverage include bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. This doesn’t cover everything; physical damage to your vehicle if you cause an accident isn’t included, for instance. However, if you are looking for the cheapest possible car insurance coverage, minimum coverage might be the best option. In Maryland, USAA offers the lowest average cost for minimum coverage car insurance based on rate data we analyzed from Quadrant Information Services.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$45
|
$545
|
- $270
|
$50
|
$603
|
- $212
|
$59
|
$703
|
- $112
|
$84
|
$1,003
|
+ $188
|
Penn National
|
$87
|
$1,039
|
+ $224
*Based on policies with minimum coverage for 2023
Minimum coverage requirements for Maryland drivers
Maryland law requires that all drivers carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage liability to ensure that there is at least some coverage for the costs incurred if you damage another party’s vehicle or injure them in an accident. Here are the minimum auto insurance requirements in Maryland:
- Bodily injury liability: $30,000 per person
- Bodily injury liability: $60,000 per accident (for two or more people)
- Property damage liability: $15,000 per accident
For most drivers, minimum coverage is not enough to provide full financial protection. Most insurance experts recommend buying enough liability coverage to at least match your assets. Having full coverage is another way to protect yourself financially, since it covers physical damage to your own vehicle. Even when you opt for full coverage, you could still get cheap Maryland car insurance with a little research.
Cheapest car insurance in Maryland for full coverage
Full coverage car insurance costs more than minimum coverage insurance, but it provides you much greater financial protection. Generally, full coverage car insurance includes the minimum coverage required in your state, plus comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. In Maryland, USAA offers the cheapest annual premium for full coverage on average.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$129
|
$1,544
|
- $427
|
$131
|
$1,574
|
- $397
|
Penn National
|
$140
|
$1,674
|
- $297
|
$144
|
$1,727
|
- $244
|
$147
|
$1,766
|
- $205
*Based on policies with full coverage for 2023
Cheapest car insurance in Maryland for drivers with prior incidents
When you have prior incidents on your record, such as a DUI, a ticket or an accident, insurance carriers see you as higher risk. This means your insurance premiums often go up for three to five years when one of these events occurs. A speeding ticket increases car insurance rates in Maryland by 21 percent on average, for example. If you have a driving infraction on your record, here are the cheapest carriers by infraction type.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Progressive
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Maryland with a speeding ticket: Geico
If you’ve recently had a speeding ticket, it can be harder to get the best cheap auto insurance Maryland offers, as most insurers charge higher average rates for drivers with speeding ticket convictions on their records. Based on our careful analysis, these are the five of the cheapest car insurance companies in Maryland if you have a speeding ticket. Geico is the cheapest option.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Auto-Owners
|$280
|$1,051
|Geico
|$285
|$871
|State Farm
|$285
|$1,103
|National Mutual Insurance
|$296
|$1,102
|Erie
|$297
|$1,166
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Maryland with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual
Causing an accident will typically affect affordable car insurance for Maryland drivers—even if you have minimum coverage and do not use collision insurance to cover your car’s damage. Maintaining a clean driving record typically helps you save the most on car insurance in Maryland. But if you do have an at-fault accident on your record, these five companies offer some of the cheapest car insurance on average for drivers with accidents on their records. Hastings Mutual is the cheapest option.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Hastings Mutual
|$259
|$656
|Central Mutual Insurance
|$306
|$952
|State Farm
|$321
|$1,219
|Geico
|$322
|$1,015
|Erie
|$325
|$1,256
Cheapest car insurance in Maryland for high-risk drivers: Progressive
If you’re considered a high-risk driver, the amount your car insurance goes up generally depends on the incident. A DUI is the most severe high-risk infraction you could have in Maryland, aside from getting your license revoked or suspended. These carriers may offer the best low-cost car insurance in Maryland if you are a high-risk driver, but it’s important to note that there is no guarantee that these companies will offer car insurance to drivers with DUIs on their records. You may want to start your search with Progressive, as it offers the cheapest option on average based on our analysis.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Progressive
|$378
|$1,385
|USAA
|$390
|$1,491
|Geico
|$411
|$1,210
|Frankenmuth
|$452
|$2,240
Bankrate’s take: Some insurance carriers won’t extend coverage to drivers with a DUI at all. When a driver gets a DUI, insurance companies see a significant risk for future claims. If an insurance company does agree to continue coverage after a DUI, the insurance premium will most likely increase significantly. Maryland drivers see an average rate increase of 59 percent after being convicted of a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Maryland
In Maryland, insurers are allowed to consider a driver’s age when calculating insurance premiums, which means that younger drivers are much more likely to see high car insurance rates. But that doesn’t mean that some carriers don’t offer better rates than others for younger Maryland drivers. It may be worth considering these carriers if you’re looking to get cheap insurance in Maryland with a young driver.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Encompass
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Encompass
Cheapest Maryland car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Allstate
Adding a teen driver can cause car insurance rates to skyrocket. Teen drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents and other incidents, and in turn, most insurance companies will charge more to account for less experience behind the wheel. When shopping for the cheapest car insurance for Maryland teen drivers, consider all the ways you can save. You may also be able to find discounts for your teen drivers and save on plans with multiple drivers. Allstate is the cheapest carrier on average for minimum coverage car insurance in Maryland for your teen.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Allstate
|$975
|$4,183
|USAA
|$1,082
|$2,849
|Encompass
|$1,034
|$2,610
|Geico
|$1,370
|$3,934
|Erie
|$1,461
|$3,618
Bankrate’s take: Insurance carriers determine the cost of car insurance based on the level of risk the driver could bring based on actuarial data. As new drivers, teens are statistically more likely to have an accident. According to the CDC, teens are more likely to get in an accident than any other age group. This means adding a teen to your insurance plan is likely to increase your premium significantly. If your teen can maintain a clean driving record, these high rates should slowly decrease over time.
Cheapest Maryland car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
Insurance for teen drivers can be expensive no matter what. If they get a ticket, your insurance rates are likely to skyrocket. Erie offers the cheapest average car insurance rate for teens with a speeding ticket in Maryland based on data we analyzed, and these other carriers also offer cheap average rates.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$1,762
|$4,409
|USAA
|$1,864
|$5,232
|Geico
|$1,963
|$5,867
|Maryland Auto Insurance
|$2,374
|$6,773
|Encompass
|$2,381
|$5,027
Cheapest Maryland car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Erie
An at-fault accident caused by your teen driver will increase your Maryland car insurance costs even more than a speeding ticket in most cases. You may want to consider getting quotes from these five insurance carriers if your teen gets in an accident. Erie is the cheapest option on average.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$2,060
|$5,098
|Geico
|$2,208
|$6,540
|USAA
|$2,279
|$6,332
|Encompass
|$2,508
|$5,280
|Allstate
|$2,724
|$13,308
Bankrate’s take: Accident forgiveness is an endorsement you can purchase for car insurance from many carriers. If you have accident forgiveness, the insurance carrier won’t increase your premium after one accident, as long as certain requirements are met. Each insurance company has different requirements to qualify for accident forgiveness, so check with your carrier to understand how its policy works and to determine if its accident forgiveness would apply to a teen driver.
Cheapest Maryland car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Allstate
Young drivers in Maryland can get their license suspended or taken away if they get convicted of a DUI. On top of that, car insurance rates for the young driver are likely to become astronomical. But there are some options that could provide a bit of relief. Here are the cheapest options on average you can find for car insurance if your Maryland 21-year-old gets a DUI.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Allstate
|$1,069
|$5,572
|Geico
|$1,150
|$3,489
|Encompass
|$1,207
|$2,698
|Erie
|$1,406
|$3,496
|Kemper
|$1,711
|$2,875
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Maryland
The Maryland city you live in can affect how much you pay for minimum or full coverage car insurance. Each ZIP code has its own average repair costs, crime statistics, weather events and population that can impact affordable car insurance for Maryland drivers. The tables below show how average rates compare in different cities across the state.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Baltimore
|$923
|Allstate
|$483
|Columbia
|$769
|Allstate
|$487
|Germantown
|$748
|Allstate
|$483
|Silver Spring
|$872
|Allstate
|$530
|Waldorf
|$796
|Allstate
|$429
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Charlotte Hall
|$696
|Allstate
|$419
|Issue
|$712
|Allstate
|$419
|Cobb Island
|$713
|Allstate
|$419
|Newburg
|$713
|Allstate
|$419
|Rock Point
|$714
|Allstate
|$419
Car insurance discounts in Maryland
Applying discounts is another way you might be able to get Maryland car insurance savings. Stacking discounts you qualify for could help you maximize savings, so be sure to ask which discounts are available to you so you can apply for as many as possible.
- Young driver discounts: Although insuring young drivers can be expensive, there are ways to save. Young drivers with a B or above GPA could get a good student discount. Taking advantage of telematics programs to demonstrate safe driving habits is another way teens could save on Maryland car insurance.
- Safe driver discounts: A safe driving discount is typically available for drivers with a clean driving record. The longer you go without a ticket or at-fault accident, the more you could save.
- Bundling discounts: Bundling your home and auto insurance typically offers a significant discount on car insurance. Some carriers offer discounts for bundling other policies with auto insurance, too, like renters or pet insurance.
- Affiliation discounts: Another way to save on car insurance in Maryland is through affiliation discounts. This could mean being a member of a professional organization, a credit union or even working in a certain industry or for a specific employer.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.