Average cost of car insurance in Maryland in 2024
In Maryland, the average annual expense for full car insurance coverage is estimated at $1,971, with minimum coverage averaging about $815.
How much is car insurance in Maryland?
Understanding car insurance rates in Maryland requires a detailed approach, as factors influencing premiums can be as varied as the state's own geography. The state's average for minimum coverage is $815 annually, which is significantly higher than the national average of $622. Full coverage policies in Maryland average at $1,971 per year, offering a slight reprieve by coming in just under the national average of $2,014.
Bankrate's authority on this subject is supported by a meticulous analysis of the latest data from Quadrant Information Services, ensuring that the information provided is both current and relevant. Our evaluation is not merely about presenting figures, but about interpreting them to help residents understand the average cost of car insurance in Maryland and the various factors that might affect their individual insurance rates.
Key takeaways
- Monthly car insurance in Maryland averages about $164 for full coverage and roughly $68 for minimum coverage.
- Maryland drivers with a speeding ticket pay roughly 21 percent more, while DUI offenders pay about 85 percent more.
- Excellent credit history generates an average premium 14 percent below the Maryland state average, while poor credit history increases rates by 63 percent.
- Toyota Prius owners pay an extra $58 annually in Maryland, whereas Ford F-150 drivers save $228 on average.
Maryland car insurance rates by city
The city you live in can also impact your Maryland car insurance rates. Crime rates, weather conditions, population density and claim frequency factor into rates by city, as do your personal factors, like age and driving record. Maryland drivers living in Baltimore pay, on average, 7 percent more than the state average. But if you live in Columbia or Germantown, you could pay around 7 or 8 percent less than the average car insurance cost in Maryland.
|Maryland city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from MD avg. annual full coverage premium
|Baltimore
|$176
|$2,117
|7%
|Columbia
|$153
|$1,834
|-7%
|Ellicott City
|$158
|$1,897
|-4%
|Gaithersburg
|$153
|$1,834
|-7%
|Germantown
|$151
|$1,809
|-8%
|Glen Burnie
|$164
|$1,962
|0%
|Rockville
|$157
|$1,882
|-5%
|Silver Spring
|$170
|$2,035
|3%
|Towson
|$172
|$2,058
|4%
|Waldorf
|$169
|$2,023
|3%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Maryland
In Maryland, age is a significant determinant of car insurance costs, with younger drivers typically facing higher premiums due to their inexperience on the road and higher accident frequency rates than other demographic groups. Conversely, more mature drivers often enjoy lower rates, reflecting their years behind the wheel. It’s noteworthy that in some states like Hawaii and Massachusetts, age does not influence car insurance rates due to state regulations prohibiting this rating factor. Similarly, gender, which can affect premiums in Maryland,is not allowed as a rating factor in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
The rates indicated for gender variations pertain to drivers holding their own insurance policies, whereas the figures for younger drivers are for those included on their parents' policy, showcasing the potential savings under a combined family plan.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Maryland
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Maryland
|Age 16*
|$4,616
|$1,923
|Age 18
|$7,368
|$2,853
|Age 20
|$5,698
|$2,145
|Age 25
|$2,563
|$997
|Age 30
|$2,118
|$842
|Age 40
|$1,998
|$813
|Age 50
|$1,851
|$773
|Age 60
|$1,808
|$759
|Age 70
|$1,994
|$846
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Maryland
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Maryland
|Age 16*
|$3,931
|$1,688
|Age 18
|$5,958
|$2,400
|Age 20
|$4,511
|$1,784
|Age 25
|$2,309
|$951
|Age 30
|$2,032
|$841
|Age 40
|$1,944
|$817
|Age 50
|$1,817
|$770
|Age 60
|$1,785
|$761
|Age 70
|$1,966
|$839
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Car insurance rates can vary between genders due to a blend of statistical evidence and risk assessment. Insurers often use historical data suggesting that male and female drivers tend to have different driving behaviors and risk profiles, which can influence the likelihood of filing a claim. In Maryland, as in many states where gender is used as a factor, insurers may assign different rates for males and females based on these trends. However, it's crucial to consider that individual rates are also influenced by a multitude of other factors, including driving history, vehicle type and coverage selections. Bankrate's analysis of Maryland car insurance rates illuminates these variances and underscores the complexity of pricing models in the insurance industry.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Maryland
In Maryland, young drivers often experience a significant decrease in car insurance rates when included on their parents' policy compared to branching out on their own. This is particularly true for drivers under the age of 18, who are legally required to be on a parent or guardian's policy unless they have written consent of a parent or guardian. However, once young drivers reach adulthood, the option to secure their own policy becomes available, often at a higher cost. For example, 18-year-olds could see their premiums increase by 70 percent when they choose to purchase their own policy. This disparity reflects insurers' risk assessments, which balance the inexperienced driver's likelihood of filing a claim against the broader risk pool of the family plan.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in MD
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in MD
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,273
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$4,076
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,910
|$6,663
|70%
|Age 19
|$3,431
|$5,526
|61%
|Age 20
|$3,285
|$5,104
|55%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Maryland?
When you have a clean driving record, you will likely get the lowest possible rates for your circumstances. But having a driving infraction on your motor vehicle record (MVR), like a speeding ticket or accident, will likely cause an increase in your rate for three to five years, depending on the insurer. For example, a speeding ticket will increase your rate, on average, 21 percent in Maryland. If you cause an at-fault accident, the average car insurance cost in Maryland increases by 51 percent. Having a DUI or DWI conviction could cause rates to increase by an average of 85 percent in Maryland.
The table below shows the average increases you might expect to see with certain incidents on your driving record in Maryland:
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in MD
|Percent increase from MD avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,971
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,388
|21%
|At-fault accident
|$2,969
|51%
|DUI conviction
|$3,643
|85%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Maryland by credit score
Your credit-based insurance score can also impact your car insurance rates in Maryland. Those with good credit can expect to pay about the Maryland average for full coverage (all other factors being equal), while having average credit can increase rates around 9 percent. Drivers with excellent credit could see a savings around 14 percent, while those with poor credit could pay as much as 63 percent more than the average cost of car insurance in Maryland.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in MD
|Percent change from MD avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$3,206
|63%
|Average
|$2,139
|9%
|Good
|$1,971
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,700
|-14%
Maryland car insurance rates by vehicle type
The type of vehicle you drive is another factor that may affect your Maryland car insurance rates. For instance, drivers with a Toyota Camry might pay around the average for the state, but insuring a Toyota Prius could cost an average of $58 more per year. However, you could save $220 annually with a Honda Odyssey and as much as $228 with a Ford F-150. If you’re in the market for a new or used car, consider getting quotes for the make and model you’re looking at to see if it’s the best choice for your budget.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Maryland
|BMW 330i
|$2,399
|Ford F-150
|$1,743
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,751
|Toyota Camry
|$1,971
|Toyota Prius
|$2,029
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Maryland
Navigating the complexities of car insurance costs can be a challenge, as rates are influenced by a multitude of personal factors, from driving history to location. To simplify this process, Bankrate offers a user-friendly calculator widget, designed to provide you with a tailored estimate of your potential monthly premium. By inputting your individual details, this tool delivers an approximate figure to help guide your financial planning. Although this isn't a precise quote, it serves as a valuable starting point for understanding the average car insurance cost in Maryland, allowing you to align your expectations with your budget effectively.
How to save on car insurance in Maryland
If you are looking to get cheap car insurance, there are several ways to save in Maryland. Consider these savings tips to get the best price for car insurance in your Maryland city.
- Bundle with home: If you own a home or condo, you can usually take advantage of one of the highest percentage discounts available, the multi-policy discount. Renters may also be able to take advantage of a multi-policy discount by bundling their renters insurance with auto. However, the discount is typically less compared to home insurance bundles.
- Check your mileage: If you drive less than about 7,500 miles annually, you might get cheaper rates on car insurance. Not all companies offer mileage discounts, but some do and others may even offer pay-per-mile policies if you do not drive much, which could further reduce how much you pay for Maryland auto insurance.
- Get rewarded for good driving habits: If you tend to be a safe driver by avoiding fast accelerations and sudden braking, you could get rewarded for your habits. Most auto insurance companies offer usage-based telematics programs, which involve plugging a device into your car or using your smartphone to track your trips. However, It's important to note some insurers could raise your rates if they detect poor driving habits via telematics.
- Shop around: Experts often recommend shopping around between several auto insurance companies to obtain free quotes from each. Because insurers consider various personal factors when calculating rates, finding a company that offers you lower premiums than some other companies is often possible. When getting quotes, it's vital to specify the same types and limits of coverage to ensure accurate comparisons.
- Take advantage of discounts: Most car insurance companies offer a number of discounts and many of them are stackable, which could add up when you take advantage of all the discounts you are eligible for. Discounts for safety features, good students, safe driving, being accident-free and being a member of affinity groups are just a few of the ways you could potentially save money on auto insurance in Maryland.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.