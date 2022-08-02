Best car insurance in Maryland for 2024

Best for digital tools4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium: $1,727 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico has highly-rated digital service tools available for those who prefer to handle their coverage online or via a mobile app, along with lower-than-average Maryland rates and plenty of potential discounts. However, Geico’s policies do not come with many options for personalization. The company offers fewer endorsements than many of its competitors. Geico earns a below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power for the mid-Atlantic region, but it carries an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, the highest level possible.
Who Geico may be good for: If you like to handle your insurance needs digitally rather than by phone or in an office, Geico could be a good option. Although it doesn’t have the lowest premium on our list, it could be a good choice for drivers on a budget, too. In fact, Geico has the distinct honor of being awarded two different 2023 Bankrate Awards: Best Budget Auto Insurance Company and Best Overall Auto Insurance Company (in a tie with Amica).
