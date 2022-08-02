Best car insurance in Maryland for 2024

Geico, USAA and State Farm are writing some of the best car insurance policies in Maryland.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Nov 02, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Maryland

Based on our extensive research and systematic Bankrate Score analysis, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team determined that Geico, USAA and State Farm are among the best car insurance companies in Maryland. To begin our analysis, we first obtained current premium information from the largest insurance providers based on market share in Maryland from Quadrant Information Services and compared those rates with the state average. Our data shows that the average cost of car insurance in Maryland is $1,971 per year for full coverage and $815 per year for minimum coverage. Third-party ratings were also considered, such as customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and AM Best financial strength ratings.

If you are looking for the best auto insurance in Maryland, you might want to get quotes from these carriers:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,727
$603
USAA
4.2
$1,544
$545
State Farm
4.2
$2,056
$845
Progressive
4.4
$1,766
$916
Erie
4.1
$1,701
$703
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for digital tools

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 818/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,727 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Geico made our list: Geico has highly-rated digital service tools available for those who prefer to handle their coverage online or via a mobile app, along with lower-than-average Maryland rates and plenty of potential discounts. However, Geico’s policies do not come with many options for personalization. The company offers fewer endorsements than many of its competitors. Geico earns a below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power for the mid-Atlantic region, but it carries an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, the highest level possible.

Who Geico may be good for: If you like to handle your insurance needs digitally rather than by phone or in an office, Geico could be a good option. Although it doesn’t have the lowest premium on our list, it could be a good choice for drivers on a budget, too. In fact, Geico has the distinct honor of being awarded two different 2023 Bankrate Awards: Best Budget Auto Insurance Company and Best Overall Auto Insurance Company (in a tie with Amica).

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for military-focused coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 877/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,544 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why USAA made our list: USAA stands out for its excellent customer satisfaction score — although it doesn’t qualify for official J.D. Power ranking due to its eligibility requirements — and A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating. Customers can upgrade their policies with coverage for roadside assistance, rental reimbursement and accident forgiveness.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA offers insurance coverage only to active-duty military members, veterans and their eligible immediate family members. If you qualify for coverage, USAA may be appealing due to its low average full coverage premium and military-tailored coverage options.

Read full USAA review

Best for local agencies

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 843/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,056 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S. by market share and offers home and life coverage in addition to auto insurance. The company received an above-industry-average score for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. Additionally, the carrier has both an extensive agent network and highly-rated digital tools. The company carries an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm could be appealing if you prefer handling your coverage in-person, as it has a network of local exclusive agents across Maryland.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for building coverage around a budget

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 814/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,766 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Progressive made our list: Progressive stands out for making the insurance shopping process easy through its well-developed digital tools. The company also offers numerous potential discounts that might help you save. Progressive carries an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. However, Progressive’s ranking for claims service from J.D. Power was well below the industry average.

Who Progressive may be good for: Customers wanting to shop using their allotted budget amount may find Progressive’s Name Your Price tool useful. The tool allows you to shop based on how much you want to spend and shows you coverage options to fit your budget.

Read full Progressive Insurance review

Best for add-on coverage

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 863/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,701 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Erie made our list: Erie’s unique Rate Lock feature may help you avoid premium increases unless you make coverage changes to your policy, like adding a vehicle or driver. Additionally, its accident forgiveness endorsement may ensure that your first accident won’t result in a surcharge to your premium. However, its online portal and mobile app experience are not as sleek as its competitors’, which may make it difficult for customers who want a digital insurance experience.

Who Erie may be good for: If you’re looking for robust coverage and excellent service, Erie might be a good choice. The carrier came in first place in the mid-Atlantic region of the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study.

Read full Erie Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Maryland

The best Maryland car insurance for your needs may be tricky to assess if you’re not sure where to start. Bankrate made its selections after analyzing dozens of large and regional car insurance companies. We assessed carriers based on average premium data sourced from Quadrant Information Services as well as coverage availability and mobile app accessibility.

We also considered third-party ratings from agencies like AM Best for financial strength and J.D. Power for customer satisfaction. All of this was consolidated into our Bankrate Score for a maximum score of 5 out of 5 points. Using the Bankrate Score may be useful to get a quick impression of a company, and to compare a carrier with other auto insurance companies in Maryland.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Maryland drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Maryland

Everyone may have different car insurance needs and preferences, so finding the best car insurance might not look the same for everyone. During your search for the best auto insurance in Maryland, the following considerations could be useful.

Related content:

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Average cost of car insurance in Maryland

Collage of woman sitting in car trunk

Cheapest car insurance in Maryland

Best Homeowners Insurance in Maryland

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Maryland

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Maryland?

When it comes to average full coverage car insurance, Maryland drivers pay roughly the same amount as the national average. On average, Maryland drivers pay $1,971 annually for full coverage, which is just 2 percent less than the U.S. average of $2,014. Minimum coverage tends to be significantly more expensive in Maryland, though, with an average annual premium of $815, which is 31 percent more than the national average annual premium of $622.

Average premiums in Maryland may be higher for a number of reasons. Maryland’s state minimum coverage includes uninsured motorists coverage, which isn’t included in many other states. The state has a five-year average of nearly 110,000 crashes per year, which could be considered high, especially when the state’s small geographic footprint is compared to much larger states.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Hawaii

Average car insurance rates can give you an idea of what you might pay for coverage in Maryland, but comparing personalized quotes will help you narrow down your choices based on your specific rating factors and coverage needs. Use the tool below to get started with personalized auto estimates.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute