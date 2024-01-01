The best in
Our experts ranked and reviewed everything from coverage options to customer satisfaction to find the top auto insurance companies of 2024. While some providers may be partners, this didn’t influence our selection process.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Read more about how we scored the 2024 Bankrate Awards winners in .
Best Auto Insurance Company Overall (tie)
Why they won
With the highest Bankrate Score out of all the car insurance companies we reviewed and top ranking in both the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study for Service, Amica may be a great choice for drivers who value top-notch customer service. Additionally, Amica tends to have lower average premiums for full coverage policies and is available in every state except Hawaii. You can learn more about Amica by calling 1-800-242-6422 or visiting www.amica.com.
Top features
- Consistently lower-than-average customer complaints filed on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index
- Customizable policy options and various discounts
- Low average premiums for full coverage policies
Best Auto Insurance Company Overall (tie)
Why they won
Geico falls just four points behind Amica on J.D. Power’s Digital Experience Study for Service and allows policyholders several self-service options online, via the app and over the phone. For policyholders needing flexibility, Geico has nationwide availability and offers policies to a wide range of drivers, from those in preferred tier groups to drivers with more challenging driving histories. Along with standard discounts, Geico has more unique savings opportunities than most other carriers.
Top features
- Vast unique discount options
- Offers SR-22 filings
- Easy to navigate self-service options
Best Budget Auto Insurance Company (tie)
Why they won
For the second year in a row, Geico earns a Bankrate Award for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company. Geico has a high Bankrate Score, low average premiums and offers plentiful discount opportunities, including membership affiliations and college alums. Policyholders have access to digital tools that allow the flexibility to change billing information and payment plans, which can be helpful if your financial situation changes.
Top features
- Fewer customer complaints
- Flexible payment plans
- Robust digital tools
Best Budget Auto Insurance Company (tie)
Why they won
Auto-Owners ties with Geico for Best Budget Insurer due to its high Bankrate Score and lower-than-average car insurance premiums. It stands out as an attractive option for policyholders living in the 26 states where it is available who prefer personal service over digital tools. Auto-Owners offers a variety of coverage options and discounts so customers won’t have to sacrifice coverage to get affordable rates.
Top features
- Lower rates than the national average
- Fewer customer complaints
- Various discount opportunities
Best Auto Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers
Progressive
Why they won
Progressive offers nationwide coverage for drivers of various risk groups, which is good news for policyholders with challenging driving records. In addition to offering SR-22 filings, which are typically required for drivers with DUIs and other severe moving violations, Progressive provides an array of discount options to help keep your premium low, including the Name Your Price tool.
Top features
- Lower prices for high-risk drivers
- Offers 24/7 claims and customer service
- Robust digital tools and discount options
Best for Young Drivers
Why they won
Along with a high Bankrate Score and lower-than-average premiums for new drivers, Geico offers more discounts for young drivers than most other providers. Good student, driver training and affiliation discounts are ways young drivers can lower their rates. Geico's mobile app allows policyholders to download their insurance ID card and its claims and towing department is available 24/7, giving parents of young drivers some peace of mind.
Top features
- 24/7 claims and towing services
- Easy access to digital ID cards
- Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Best for Customer Experience
Why they won
Amica is known for providing its policyholders with quality customer service on a regular basis. This company has had lower than average complaints filed on the NAIC Complaint Index for over three years and earned the top spot on the J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study two years in a row. Amica also offers enhanced coverage options so policyholders can customize their policy to fit their needs, such as accident forgiveness, new car replacement and credit monitoring services.
Top features
- Customizable policy packages
- Low customer complaints
- Consistently good customer service
Compare the winners
See how the winners stack up against each other—take a look at rates, claims service satisfaction and digital experience ratings of our top auto insurance picks to see which provider is right for you.
|
|
|
|
Award
|
Award
|
Award
|
Best Auto Insurance Company Overall and Best for Customer Experience
|
Best Auto Insurance Company Overall, Best Budget Auto Insurance Company and Best for Young Drivers
|
Best Budget Auto Insurance Company
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,467
|
$1,353
|
$1,361
|
Avg. min coverage auto rate
|
Avg. min coverage auto rate
|
Avg. min coverage auto rate
|
$429
|
$373
|
$325
|
J.D. Power 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
|
J.D. Power 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
|
J.D. Power 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
|
909/1,000
|
871/1,000
|
888/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
735/1,000
|
731/1,000
|
688/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
516/1,000
|
502/1,000
|
507/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
