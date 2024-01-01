The best in

Read more about how we scored the 2024 Bankrate Awards winners in .

Best Auto Insurance Company Overall (tie)

Amica

Highlights Excellent customer service Robust coverage options Unique dividend policies

Why they won

With the highest Bankrate Score out of all the car insurance companies we reviewed and top ranking in both the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study for Service, Amica may be a great choice for drivers who value top-notch customer service. Additionally, Amica tends to have lower average premiums for full coverage policies and is available in every state except Hawaii. You can learn more about Amica by calling 1-800-242-6422 or visiting www.amica.com.

Top features

  • Consistently lower-than-average customer complaints filed on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index
  • Customizable policy options and various discounts
  • Low average premiums for full coverage policies
Awards

Best Auto Insurance Company Overall (tie)

Geico

Highlights Extensive discounts Robust digital tools Nationwide availability

Why they won

Geico falls just four points behind Amica on J.D. Power’s Digital Experience Study for Service and allows policyholders several self-service options online, via the app and over the phone. For policyholders needing flexibility, Geico has nationwide availability and offers policies to a wide range of drivers, from those in preferred tier groups to drivers with more challenging driving histories. Along with standard discounts, Geico has more unique savings opportunities than most other carriers.

Top features

  • Vast unique discount options
  • Offers SR-22 filings
  • Easy to navigate self-service options
Awards

Best Budget Auto Insurance Company (tie)

Geico

Highlights Lower average premiums Numerous discount opportunities Flexible billing plans

Why they won

For the second year in a row, Geico earns a Bankrate Award for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company. Geico has a high Bankrate Score, low average premiums and offers plentiful discount opportunities, including membership affiliations and college alums. Policyholders have access to digital tools that allow the flexibility to change billing information and payment plans, which can be helpful if your financial situation changes.

Top features

  • Fewer customer complaints
  • Flexible payment plans
  • Robust digital tools

Find car insurance you can count on

Compare the best

Compare the best
Awards
Awards

Best Budget Auto Insurance Company (tie)

Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners

Highlights Local agents High Bankrate Score Customizable coverage options

Why they won

Auto-Owners ties with Geico for Best Budget Insurer due to its high Bankrate Score and lower-than-average car insurance premiums. It stands out as an attractive option for policyholders living in the 26 states where it is available who prefer personal service over digital tools. Auto-Owners offers a variety of coverage options and discounts so customers won’t have to sacrifice coverage to get affordable rates.

Top features

  • Lower rates than the national average
  • Fewer customer complaints
  • Various discount opportunities
Awards

Best Auto Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers

Progressive

Progressive

Highlights Offers coverage for high-risk drivers Offers SR-22 filings Unique discount opportunities

Why they won

Progressive offers nationwide coverage for drivers of various risk groups, which is good news for policyholders with challenging driving records. In addition to offering SR-22 filings, which are typically required for drivers with DUIs and other severe moving violations, Progressive provides an array of discount options to help keep your premium low, including the Name Your Price tool.

Top features

  • Lower prices for high-risk drivers
  • Offers 24/7 claims and customer service
  • Robust digital tools and discount options
Awards

Best for Young Drivers

Geico

Highlights Several discounts for young drivers Lower prices for young drivers Robust digital tools

Why they won

Along with a high Bankrate Score and lower-than-average premiums for new drivers, Geico offers more discounts for young drivers than most other providers. Good student, driver training and affiliation discounts are ways young drivers can lower their rates. Geico's mobile app allows policyholders to download their insurance ID card and its claims and towing department is available 24/7, giving parents of young drivers some peace of mind.

Top features

  • 24/7 claims and towing services
  • Easy access to digital ID cards
  • Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Awards

Best for Customer Experience

Amica

Highlights Highest Bankrate Score #1 in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Why they won

Amica is known for providing its policyholders with quality customer service on a regular basis. This company has had lower than average complaints filed on the NAIC Complaint Index for over three years and earned the top spot on the J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study two years in a row. Amica also offers enhanced coverage options so policyholders can customize their policy to fit their needs, such as accident forgiveness, new car replacement and credit monitoring services.

Top features

  • Customizable policy packages
  • Low customer complaints
  • Consistently good customer service

Compare the winners

See how the winners stack up against each other—take a look at rates, claims service satisfaction and digital experience ratings of our top auto insurance picks to see which provider is right for you.

Amica

Item
4.6
Info
Geico

Item
4.4
Info
Auto-Owners

Item
4.3
Info
Award
Award
Award
Best Auto Insurance Company Overall and Best for Customer Experience
Best Auto Insurance Company Overall, Best Budget Auto Insurance Company and Best for Young Drivers
Best Budget Auto Insurance Company
Avg. full coverage auto rate
Avg. full coverage auto rate
Avg. full coverage auto rate
$1,467
$1,353
$1,361
Avg. min coverage auto rate
Avg. min coverage auto rate
Avg. min coverage auto rate
$429
$373
$325
J.D. Power 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
J.D. Power 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
J.D. Power 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
909/1,000
871/1,000
888/1,000
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
735/1,000
731/1,000
688/1,000
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
516/1,000
502/1,000
507/1,000
AM Best rating
AM Best rating
AM Best rating
A+ (Superior)
A++ (Superior)
A++ (Superior)

Explore the best of the best

Check out the 2024 Bankrate Awards winners across our top categories.

Winners for your wallet

