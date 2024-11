Auto Loan Calculator

Use this auto loan calculator when comparing available rates to estimate what your car loan will really cost, minus additional fees that lenders may enforce.

Simply enter the amount you wish to borrow, the length of your intended loan, vehicle type and interest rate. The calculator will estimate your monthly payment to help you determine

With an auto loan rebate , you can receive hundreds or thousands of dollars off the purchase price of your car. The value of the rebate is typically applied to the down payment, reducing the total amount of your car loan, or to closing costs. Rebate availability varies by the dealer and may only apply to select makes, models or trim packages. They could be a good idea if they are available for a vehicle you are already interested in.

Driving off with the best auto loan deal comes down to preparation. Shop around and compare at least three loan options, including financing from the dealer, banks, credit unions and online lenders. Pay close attention to interest rates, terms and fees offered by each lender.

Buying a new car means a fresh car smell and the newest features. But they have a higher price tag, higher rate of depreciation and more expensive insurance. A used car often comes with a lower purchase price and lower rate of depreciation, but you won’t know how the car was driven or maintained. Use a new vs. used car calculator to compare the benefits and drawbacks of both new and used cars.

In general, the right time to buy a car is a weekday — you’ll get a better deal than on a weekend. And don’t forget to shop holiday sales, especially late in the year. Dealerships start to get their next model year inventory in the fall, so you may be able to score a deal on the current model year if you’re looking for a new car.

To reduce the total amount you have to finance, have a down payment saved up. Experts recommend 20 percent, but you may be able to buy a car with a down payment of just 10 percent. The less you need to borrow, the more you will be able to save on interest.

Refinancing your current loan can be a great option to save money while keeping your vehicle. Consider this option if you first signed off at a dealership or if you have improved credit and can likely receive a better rate and term.

Loan repayment terms can range from 24 to 84 months . While a longer loan term will mean a lower monthly cost, you will pay more in interest. Also, consider that a longer term means that you could be stuck with that vehicle for up to seven years.

Unfortunately, the final price you pay will be higher than the sticker that you see on the car window. You must factor in expenses such as taxes, title fees and even future vehicle maintenance when calculating vehicle cost.

Buying vs. leasing

Determining if you want to buy or lease your new car requires consideration of the number of miles you plan to clock on the vehicle odometer as well as how much you can afford each month.

What leasing is

When you lease a car, you have the right to use the vehicle but do not have full ownership. Think of it as borrowing the car for a set amount of time, usually three or four years, but not holding complete rights to the car. There will be specific restrictions in terms of use. With a lease, you will be restricted to a certain number of miles driven and the expectation to return the vehicle in mint condition — or incur fees. You likely will find leasing options through dealerships, which can be a great option if you have your sights set on a specific model. Leasing is worth exploring if you are interested in driving more expensive vehicles every few years rather than keeping one car for the long term. Leasing also has incentives, such as the ability to drive a higher-end vehicle, cash rebates, manufacture warranty and subsidized residual values.

How to decide between buying and leasing