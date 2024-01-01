Understanding Bankrate’s rate averages

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily and the other weekly. They’re both useful, but they’re samples of different groups and they serve different purposes. In both sets of rate averages, Bankrate will compile averages on banking deposits, mortgages and loans.

Overnight averages: You will see daily averages labeled “Bankrate.com Site Average” or “Daily National Rates.” These calculations are run after the close of the business day. Included are annual percentage rates (APRs) and/or annual percentage yields (APYs) we have collected on the previous day for a specific product. Bankrate.com site averages tend to be volatile. They help consumers see the movement of rates day to day. The institutions included in the “Bankrate.com Site Average” tables will be different from one day to the next, depending on which institutions’ rates we gather on a particular day for presentation on the site.

Bankrate Monitor (BRM) averages: The “Bankrate.com National Average,” or “national survey of large lenders,” is conducted weekly. To conduct the National Average survey, Bankrate collects rate information from the 10 largest banks and thrifts in 10 large U.S. markets. In the Bankrate.com national survey, our Market Analysis team gathers APRs and/or APYs on banking deposits, loans and mortgages. We’ve conducted this survey in the same manner for more than 30 years, and because it’s consistently done the same way, it gives an accurate national apples-to-apples comparison.