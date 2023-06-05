Advice for People with Bad Credit
A card for bad credit can be a useful tool when working on rebuilding credit. Some even come with rewards. With responsible card use and improved credit, you can eventually apply for cards with more competitive rates and benefits. Discover expert tips and resources to help you get started.
Bad credit basics
How to pay off credit card debtCredit Cards
How I built my credit with a credit cardBad Credit
Is no credit better than bad credit?Bad Credit
How a bad credit score can affect youBad Credit
How to build credit without going into debtBad Credit
Helpful guides
All Bad Credit Resources
Personal loan alternatives for bad-credit borrowers
There are alternatives to bad credit loans if you need money.5 min read Jun 03, 2024
Best business credit cards for bad credit
If your credit is poor, you may have to get a secured business credit card first.4 min read May 31, 2024
How to get a car loan with bad credit: 10 tips for finding the best
Shopping around is important if you’re seeking a car loan with bad credit.5 min read May 31, 2024
Should you pay off your car loan early? Or is it smarter to wait?
It could be smart to pay off your loan entirely or make larger payments.6 min read May 31, 2024
Hard money lending: Guide to hard money loans and lenders
These loans appeal to house flippers or those with unusual situations.9 min read May 21, 2024
How to get a credit card with bad credit
Learn how to get a credit card with bad credit and start rebuilding your credit.8 min read May 16, 2024
How to choose the best bad credit loan company
Not all bad credit lenders are alike, so potential borrowers should choose carefully.3 min read Apr 24, 2024
How long does a bankruptcy stay on your credit report?
A bankruptcy will stay on your credit report for a number of years depending on when you actually filed as well as the type of bankruptcy.4 min read Apr 23, 2024
How to get a home equity loan with bad credit
Yes, you can get financing, even if you’re not the most creditworthy candidate.10 min read Apr 18, 2024
You can refinance a car loan with bad credit — but should you?
Whether you can refinance your car loan with poor credit and save depends on several factors, including your current loan.5 min read Apr 16, 2024
How to get a debt consolidation loan with bad credit
If you plan to get a personal loan with poor credit, take these steps.6 min read Apr 12, 2024
Petal 1 vs. Discover it Secured
Would the secured Discover it card or unsecured Petal 1 card work better for you?5 min read Apr 08, 2024
5 types of bad credit loans and their uses
People with bad credit may be able to qualify for certain types of bad credit loans.6 min read Apr 06, 2024
How to remove a co-signer from a car loan
A lender may not let you remove a car loan co-signer without refinancing.4 min read Mar 27, 2024
Can you get a balance transfer card with bad credit?
It can be difficult to qualify for a balance transfer card with bad credit.5 min read Mar 25, 2024
Goodwill letters: How to get late payments removed from your credit report
Goodwill letters can convince creditors to remove late payments from your credit report.6 min read Mar 22, 2024
How to get a business loan with bad credit
You can get a business loan with bad credit. Learn how to boost your approval odds.14 min read Mar 21, 2024
7 ways to refinance a mortgage with bad credit
Borrowers with poor credit can still nail down home loan refinancing. Here’s how.10 min read Mar 04, 2024
Where can I get a bad credit loan?
Bad credit loans are available through online lenders, select community banks and credit unions.6 min read Feb 27, 2024
How a car loan charge-off works — and how to avoid repossession
Find out what happens when a lender charges off an auto loan and how to keep your car.5 min read Feb 26, 2024