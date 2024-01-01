What is your credit utilization ratio?

Your credit utilization ratio is a percentage that shows how much of your available credit you’re currently using. This is typically measured for each of your credit cards and across your total revolving credit lines.

Why does your credit utilization ratio matter?

Keeping a low credit utilization ratio across your credit cards should be a top priority because of how heavily it influences your credit score. In fact, the amount you owe compared to your available credit makes up about 30 percent of your score according to both major credit scoring models, FICO and VantageScore. Credit utilization is the second biggest factor in your credit rating—right behind your payment history. This can be a double-edged sword since it’s perhaps the easiest element to control in the short term but can reduce your score just as quickly. Maintaining low balances with high credit limits shows lenders that you’re a responsible borrower, which can improve your credit score and open the door to credit line increases, better credit card and loan terms, easier credit approval and more. On its own, a high balance doesn’t necessarily spell trouble to issuers if you have a much higher credit limit. However, a high utilization ratio may make you seem like more of a risk to lenders and can lower your credit score, make new credit applications difficult and even lead to credit limit decreases—which can further damage your score and utilization ratio.