Terms of Use

Your Access and Use of our Services

Your right to access and use our Services is personal to you and is not transferable by you to any other person or entity. You are only entitled to access and use our Services for lawful purposes and pursuant to the terms and conditions of this Agreement and the Privacy Policy

Your access and use of our Services may be interrupted from time to time for any of several reasons, including, without limitation, the malfunction of equipment, periodic updating, maintenance or repair of our Services or other actions that we, in our sole discretion, may elect to take. We reserve the right to suspend or discontinue the availability of our Services and/or any portion or feature of our Services at any time in our sole discretion and without prior notice.

Any action by you that, in our sole discretion: (i) violates the terms and conditions of this Agreement and/or the Privacy Policy ; (ii) restricts, inhibits or prevents any access, use or enjoyment of our Services; or (iii) through the use of our Services, defames, abuses, harasses, offends or threatens, shall not be permitted, and may result in your loss of the right to access and use our Services. You shall not modify, scrape, embed, or frame our Services without our prior written permission.

Subject to the terms of this Agreement and the Privacy Policy , we may offer you various Services. Below are terms and conditions governing these Services.

You Must Maintain the Integrity of Your Information . To use certain Services, you may be required to provide us with information about you, which may be of a confidential nature and may include personal identifying information, medical and health history information, and/or financial information ("Your Information"). If you provide Your Information to us then you agree to provide true, current, complete and accurate information, and not to misrepresent your identity. You also agree to keep Your Information current and to update Your Information if any of Your Information changes. Our collection, use and disclosure of Your Information is governed by this Agreement and our Privacy Policy

You Must Maintain the Security of Any Password Issued to You . If our Services require you to create a password to use certain portions of our Services, then it is your sole responsibility to maintain the security of that password. You agree that we shall not be liable for any loss that you may suffer as a result of the authorized or unauthorized use of your password by a third party. You shall not allow any person under the age of 18 to use any Service via your registration or password.

You agree to immediately notify us of any unauthorized use of your password, any unauthorized use of any account that you may have with us, any violation of this Agreement, or any other breach of security known to you in connection with any product or service available on our Services by sending an email to: webmaster@bankrate.com.

You Are Responsible for Your Financial Decisions. We and our affiliates, through the Services, may provide a venue through which you can obtain information and you can find third-party service providers, such as financial institutions, credit card providers, mortgage brokers, insurance brokers, insurance agents, discount program representatives and other financial professionals (“Service Providers”). We do not endorse or recommend the products or services of any Service Provider, and are not an agent or advisor to you or any Service Provider. We do not validate or investigate the licensing, certification or other requirements and qualifications of Service Providers. It is your responsibility to investigate Service Providers. You acknowledge and agree that Service Providers are solely responsible for any services that they may provide to you and that we are not liable for any losses, costs, damages or claims in connection with, arising from, or related to, your use of a Service Provider’s products or services. We urge you to obtain the advice of financial advisors, insurance agents, brokers or other qualified professionals who are fully aware of your individual circumstances before you make any financial decisions. You acknowledge and agree that you rely on your own judgment and that of such advisors in selecting any products or services offered by Service Providers.

You Acknowledge and Agree that We are Not a Service Provider. We are not a lending institution, insurance provider or other Service Provider. Instead, we, through our Services, may help to connect you with Service Providers that might meet your needs based on information provided by you. We do not, and will not, make any coverage or credit decision with any Service Provider referred to you. We do not issue mortgages, credit cards, insurance coverage or any other financial products.

No Guarantee of Quotes, Fees, Terms, Rates, Coverage or Services. We do not make any warranties or representations regarding the quotes, fees, terms, rates, coverage or services offered or made available by Service Providers. We do not guarantee that quotes, fees, terms, rates, coverage or services offered by Service Providers are the best available.

You hereby release us of any and all losses, costs, damages or claims in connection with, arising from or related to your use of a Service Provider’s products or services, including any fees charged by a Service Provider.

Requests for Quotes and Offers

We may share your information with third parties when you use our Site to request a rate, quote, service, approval, or information from those third parties (a “Request”). IF YOU SUBMIT A REQUEST, SERVICE PROVIDERS MAY CONTACT YOU DIRECTLY WITH QUOTES VIA MAIL, TELEPHONE, TEXT MESSAGE, FAX, EMAIL, AND OTHER MEANS OF COMMUNICATION, YOU MAY RECEIVE TELEMARKETING CALLS AS A CONSEQUENCE OF SUBMITTING A REQUEST THROUGH OUR SERVICES, EVEN IF YOU ARE ON THE NATIONAL DO NOT CALL REGISTRY OR ANY OTHER DO NOT CALL REGISTRY.