Terms of Use

FEBRUARY 7, 2020

 By accessing or using our Services, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of these Terms of Use (this “Agreement”) and our Privacy Policy (the “Privacy Policy”). The terms “we,” “us,” or “our” mean Bankrate, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, whose principal office is located at 1645 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, Suite 1200 West Palm Beach, Florida 33401-2214, and its affiliated companies. The term “Services,” means, collectively, various websites, applications, widgets, email notifications and other mediums, or portions of such mediums, through which you have accessed this Agreement.

This Agreement contains a binding arbitration agreement, which provides that you and we agree to resolve certain disputes through binding individual arbitration and give up any right to have those disputes decided by a judge or a jury. See the Legal Disputes section of this Agreement.

 
Your Compliance with this Agreement

You acknowledge that this Agreement is supported by reasonable and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy of which is hereby acknowledged. Without limiting the foregoing, you acknowledge that such consideration includes, without limitation, your ability to visit, use and/or submit information to our Services.
 
You represent that you have the capacity to be bound by this Agreement, or if you are acting on behalf of a company or other entity, you have the authority to bind such company or entity. To determine your compliance with this Agreement, we may monitor your access and use of our Services in accordance with our Online Privacy Policy.

Our Services are Not Intended for Minors

Our Services are intended to be accessed and used only by adults and are not directed to minors. As stated in our Privacy Policy, we do not knowingly collect personal identifiable information from anyone under the age of 13 and you should not provide us with any information regarding any individual under the age of 13.

Your Access and Use of our Services

Your right to access and use our Services is personal to you and is not transferable by you to any other person or entity. You are only entitled to access and use our Services for lawful purposes and pursuant to the terms and conditions of this Agreement and the Privacy Policy.
 
Your access and use of our Services may be interrupted from time to time for any of several reasons, including, without limitation, the malfunction of equipment, periodic updating, maintenance or repair of our Services or other actions that we, in our sole discretion, may elect to take. We reserve the right to suspend or discontinue the availability of our Services and/or any portion or feature of our Services at any time in our sole discretion and without prior notice.
 
Any action by you that, in our sole discretion: (i) violates the terms and conditions of this Agreement and/or the Privacy Policy; (ii) restricts, inhibits or prevents any access, use or enjoyment of our Services; or (iii) through the use of our Services, defames, abuses, harasses, offends or threatens, shall not be permitted, and may result in your loss of the right to access and use our Services. You shall not modify, scrape, embed, or frame our Services without our prior written permission.
 
Subject to the terms of this Agreement and the Privacy Policy, we may offer you various Services. Below are terms and conditions governing these Services.
 
You Must Maintain the Integrity of Your Information. To use certain Services, you may be required to provide us with information about you, which may be of a confidential nature and may include personal identifying information, medical and health history information, and/or financial information (“Your Information”). If you provide Your Information to us then you agree to provide true, current, complete and accurate information, and not to misrepresent your identity. You also agree to keep Your Information current and to update Your Information if any of Your Information changes. Our collection, use and disclosure of Your Information is governed by this Agreement and our Privacy Policy.
 
You Must Maintain the Security of Any Password Issued to You. If our Services require you to create a password to use certain portions of our Services, then it is your sole responsibility to maintain the security of that password. You agree that we shall not be liable for any loss that you may suffer as a result of the authorized or unauthorized use of your password by a third party. You shall not allow any person under the age of 18 to use any Service via your registration or password.
 
You agree to immediately notify us of any unauthorized use of your password, any unauthorized use of any account that you may have with us, any violation of this Agreement, or any other breach of security known to you in connection with any product or service available on our Services by sending an email to: webmaster@bankrate.com.
 
You Are Responsible for Your Financial Decisions. We and our affiliates, through the Services, may provide a venue through which you can obtain information and you can find third-party service providers, such as financial institutions, credit card providers, mortgage brokers, insurance brokers, insurance agents, discount program representatives and other financial professionals (“Service Providers”). We do not endorse or recommend the products or services of any Service Provider, and are not an agent or advisor to you or any Service Provider. We do not validate or investigate the licensing, certification or other requirements and qualifications of Service Providers. It is your responsibility to investigate Service Providers. You acknowledge and agree that Service Providers are solely responsible for any services that they may provide to you and that we are not liable for any losses, costs, damages or claims in connection with, arising from, or related to, your use of a Service Provider’s products or services. We urge you to obtain the advice of financial advisors, insurance agents, brokers or other qualified professionals who are fully aware of your individual circumstances before you make any financial decisions. You acknowledge and agree that you rely on your own judgment and that of such advisors in selecting any products or services offered by Service Providers.
 
You Acknowledge and Agree that We are Not a Service Provider. We are not a lending institution, insurance provider or other Service Provider. Instead, we, through our Services, may help to connect you with Service Providers that might meet your needs based on information provided by you. We do not, and will not, make any coverage or credit decision with any Service Provider referred to you. We do not issue mortgages, credit cards, insurance coverage or any other financial products.
 
No Guarantee of Quotes, Fees, Terms, Rates, Coverage or Services. We do not make any warranties or representations regarding the quotes, fees, terms, rates, coverage or services offered or made available by Service Providers. We do not guarantee that quotes, fees, terms, rates, coverage or services offered by Service Providers are the best available.
 
You hereby release us of any and all losses, costs, damages or claims in connection with, arising from or related to your use of a Service Provider’s products or services, including any fees charged by a Service Provider.
 
Requests for Quotes and Offers
 
We may share your information with third parties when you use our Site to request a rate, quote, service, approval, or information from those third parties (a “Request”). IF YOU SUBMIT A REQUEST, SERVICE PROVIDERS MAY CONTACT YOU DIRECTLY WITH QUOTES VIA MAIL, TELEPHONE, TEXT MESSAGE, FAX, EMAIL, AND OTHER MEANS OF COMMUNICATION, YOU MAY RECEIVE TELEMARKETING CALLS AS A CONSEQUENCE OF SUBMITTING A REQUEST THROUGH OUR SERVICES, EVEN IF YOU ARE ON THE NATIONAL DO NOT CALL REGISTRY OR ANY OTHER DO NOT CALL REGISTRY.
 
By submitting a Request, you expressly consent to the third party conducting any research necessary to provide you with information about your Request. Third parties may need to share your information to conduct such research. As an example, if you request credit card offers, consumer reports may be ordered in connection with your request. Such reports may provide information that may assist in determining eligibility for credit card offers. Consumer reports may also be used for updates, renewal, or extensions of credit card offers.If you do not want third parties to conduct necessary research to provide you with a quote for your Request, then you should not submit a Request.

Bankrate Service

Bankrate’s authenticated Service allows Users to manage their credit and financial health online. You understand that by accepting this Agreement and using the Service, you are providing “written instructions” to Bankrate, its contracted data providers, agents, and its employees, agents, subsidiaries, affiliates, contractors, third party data sources and suppliers, and all other credit reporting agencies under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), as amended, to access your credit files from each national credit reporting agency and to exchange information about you with each such national credit reporting agency in order to verify your identity and to provide Services to you. You agree and hereby authorize Bankrate, its contracted data providers, agents, and employees, to provide your personally identifiable information (or, if applicable, information about your child you have enrolled) to third parties as provided in our Privacy Policy as may be amended from time to time. You waive all claims against Bankrate, LLC, its contracted data providers, agents, employees, and shareholder for the acts or omissions of these third parties with regard to the use or disclosure of such information. While enrolling for the Services, we will ask you for the following types of information: contact information (such as name, address, phone number, and e-mail address); sensitive information (such as date of birth or part of your social security number); personal information to verify your identity and financial information (such as a cell phone number). This information is required to verify your identity, and to fulfill our obligation to provide our products and services to you, including communicating with third parties as necessary to provide such products and services, such as identification verification companies, consumer reporting agencies, credit bureaus, or others. You agree that you will use the Services to protect against or prevent actual fraud, unauthorized transactions, claims or other liabilities.
 
Consumer Disclosures
 
    1. The Fair Credit Reporting Act allows you to obtain a disclosure from every credit reporting agency of the nature and substance of all information in your file at the time of the request. Full disclosure of information in your file at TransUnion® must be obtained directly from TransUnion by logging on to https://www.transunion.com/personal-credit/customer-support/faqs/credit-reports-and-disclosures.page#freeAnnualReport. The credit report you are requesting from us is not intended to constitute the disclosure of TransUnion information required by the Fair Credit Reporting Act or similar state laws.
    2. You are entitled to receive a disclosure directly from each of the consumer reporting agencies free of charge under the following circumstances:
      • You have been denied credit, insurance or employment within the past sixty (60) days as a result of your credit report;
      • You certify in writing that you are unemployed and intend to apply for employment in the 60-day period beginning on the date on which you made the certification;
      • You are a recipient of public welfare assistance;
      • You have reason to believe that your file at the agency contains inaccurate information due to fraud;
      • Annually at www.annualcreditreport.com.
        • Otherwise, the consumer reporting agency may impose a reasonable charge for the disclosure.
    3. The Fair Credit Reporting Act permits you to dispute inaccurate or incomplete information in your credit file. You understand that accurate information cannot be changed.
    4. You do not have to use the Services to dispute inaccurate or incomplete information in your TransUnion file or to receive a copy of your TransUnion consumer credit report.
    5. TransUnion provides a proprietary consumer disclosure that is different from the consumer credit report provided through Bankrate. The disclosure report must be obtained directly from TransUnion. Consumers residing in the States of Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and Vermont may receive a free copy of their consumer credit report once per year and residents of the State of Georgia may receive two copies per year.
    6. By creating an account, you are providing written instructions to Bankrate, LLC under the Fair Credit Reporting Act to obtain information from your personal credit profile from TransUnion. You authorize Bankrate, LLC to obtain such information to confirm your identity and if you are a member of this website, provide you with credit information, a credit score, educational materials, and offers and recommendations for credit or other service options. If at any time you desire to terminate this authorization you may do so with no further obligations. Enrollment in this service is completely free.
Use Limitations for Authenticated Experience
 
The services provided through Bankrate’s authenticated user experience are for personal use only. Using any of the services or information provided for commercial uses is strictly prohibited. Services provided through this Web site are limited to residents in the United States.
 
Your Rights Under State and Federal Law
 
  • You have a right to dispute inaccurate information in your credit report by contacting the credit bureau directly. However, neither you nor any “credit repair” company or credit repair organization has the right to have accurate, current, and verifiable information removed from your credit report. The credit bureau must remove accurate, negative information from your report only if it is over 7 years old. Bankruptcy information can be reported for 10 years.
  • You have a right to obtain a copy of your credit report from a credit bureau. You may be charged a reasonable fee. There is no fee, however, if you have been turned down for credit, employment, insurance, or a rental dwelling because of information in your credit report within the preceding 60 days. The credit bureau must provide someone to help you interpret the information in your credit file. You are entitled to receive a free copy of your credit report if you are unemployed and intend to apply for employment in the next 60 days, if you are a recipient of public welfare assistance, or if you have reason to believe that there is inaccurate information in your credit report due to fraud.
  • You have a right to sue a credit repair organization that violates the Credit Repair Organization Act. This law prohibits deceptive practices by credit repair organizations.
  • You have the right to cancel your contract with any credit repair organization for any reason within 3 business days from the date you signed it.
  • Credit bureaus are required to follow reasonable procedures to ensure that the information they report is accurate. However, mistakes may occur.
  • You may, on your own, notify a credit bureau in writing that you dispute the accuracy of information in your credit file. The credit bureau must then reinvestigate and modify or remove inaccurate or incomplete information. The credit bureau may not charge any fee for this service. Any pertinent information and copies of all documents you have
  • If the credit bureau’s reinvestigation does not resolve the dispute to your satisfaction, you may send a brief statement to the credit bureau, to be kept in your file, explaining why you think the record is inaccurate. The credit bureau must include a summary of your statement about disputed information with any report it issues about you.

CardMatch Terms (Terms of Use)

By enrolling in the CardMatch service, you are providing your written instructions to any credit reporting agency to release your credit report information to Bankrate and our card issuer partners. Your instructions apply each time you log in to view your CardMatch offers, otherwise request CardMatch updates, or once per calendar month if your latest CardMatch offers are at least 30 days old.
 
To revoke your instructions you must delete your Bankrate account by sending a formal request to customersupport@bankrate.com.
 
You further agree that:
 
  • Bankrate.com may communicate the personal identifying information you have provided to one or more participating credit card issuers and to a consumer reporting agency.
  • Bankrate.com may use your consumer credit report information, including your credit score, for internal business purposes, such as improving the website experience and to market other products and services to you. Bankrate.com may share this information with participating credit card issuers so they can determine if you may be eligible for certain offers.
  • Credit card issuers that receive your personal identifying information from Bankrate.com may use it to pull a new credit profile to determine which card offers might be available to you, including checking for any prequalified offers.
  • You understand that certain credit card issuers that receive your personal identifying information from Bankrate.com may use it to first determine if there are any previously matched credit card offers available to you without pulling a new credit profile, and if no offers are available, you authorize those credit card issuers to pull a new credit profile to determine which credit card offers might be available to you, including prequalified offers.
  • The consumer reporting agency that receives your personal identifying information from Bankrate.com may use your consumer report information, including your credit score, to determine which credit card offers might be available to you based on credit criteria made available to the consumer reporting agency by participating credit card issuers.
  • Bankrate.com is not a credit card issuer and does not issue credit cards, loans, or make credit decisions.
  • Even if you choose to apply for one of your CardMatch offers, there is no guarantee that you will be approved by the issuer.
  • When your personal identifying information is provided by Bankrate.com to a consumer reporting agency or a credit card issuer, you understand that your consumer report records will indicate that Bankrate, LLC and/or the credit card issuer has made a credit inquiry about you.
  • Many, but not all credit card issuers participate in the CardMatch service, which may not include every product offered. You understand that Bankrate.com will determine, in its sole discretion, when, how often, and with which credit card issuer partners it checks for CardMatch offers based on criteria from each credit card issuer, availability of information needed to identify CardMatch offers, and other relevant factors.
  • Bankrate.com will not be able to tell you why you did or did not appear to match to any particular credit card or other offer.
  • This is not an application for credit and that, if you wish to apply for a product, you will need to click through to complete and submit an application directly with that issuer.
  • If you decide to proceed with a provider’s application process on their website, that provider may conduct a hard pull, which may affect your credit score.

Public Forums

Our Services may act as a venue, through blogs, messaging, chat rooms, bulletin boards and other forums (collectively, the “Forums”), allowing the users to contribute information and make statements (“User Generated Content”). Neither we nor our advertisers are involved in the actual transmission of User Generated Content provided for in the Forums. As a result, neither we nor our advertisers approve or endorse any User Generated Content in the Forums, and you hereby acknowledge and agree that neither we nor our advertisers have control over the User Generated Content submission’s quality, correctness, timeliness, safety, truth, accuracy or legality by you or any other person or entity in the Forums. You may find User Generated Content posted in the Forums by other users to be offensive, harmful, inaccurate or deceptive. Please use caution and common sense, and do not rely solely on User Generated Content published in the Forums. It is neither our nor our advertisers’ responsibility to ensure all posts and questions submitted on the Forums are answered. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, and although we do not regularly review User Generated Content provided for in the Forums, we reserve the right (but not the obligation) to remove or edit any User Generated Content in the Forums, for any reason or no reason, in our sole discretion.
 
Immediately report problems with the Forums to us at webmaster@bankrate.com

Transmissions, Submissions and Postings to our Services

If you transmit, submit or post information to our Services that is not Federally trademarked and/or copyrighted, you automatically grant us and our assigns the worldwide, fully-paid, royalty-free, exclusive right and license to use, copy, format, adapt, publish and/or incorporate any or all such information in any media whatsoever, including, without limitation, the Content (as defined below). If you have obtained prior written permission from us to transmit, submit or post information to our Services that is Federally trademarked and/or copyrighted, you automatically grant us and our assigns the worldwide, fully-paid, royalty-free right to use, copy, format, adapt, publish and/or incorporate any or all such information in any media whatsoever, including, without limitation, the Content.
 
You shall not transmit, submit or post the following to our Services:
 
  • Information that infringes our or any third party’s copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret or other proprietary rights;
  • Information that violates any law, statute, ordinance or regulation;
  • Information that is trade libelous, unlawfully threatening, unlawfully harassing, defamatory, obscene, explicit or vulgar, or otherwise injurious to us or third parties or that infringes on our or any third party’s rights of publicity or privacy;
  • Information that contains any viruses, worms, Trojan horses, trap doors, back doors, easter eggs, time bombs, cancelbots or other code or computer programming routines that contain contaminating or destructive properties or that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information;
  • Information containing or constituting chain letters, mass mailings, political campaigning, or any form of “spam”;
  • Information that is false, inaccurate or misleading;
  • Commercial advertisements or solicitations without our written permission; or
  • Federally trademarked and/or copyrighted information without our prior written permission.
Although we do not regularly review your transmissions, submissions or postings, we reserve the right (but not the obligation) to edit, refuse to post or remove your transmissions, submissions or postings. Under our Privacy Policy, we may review transmissions, submissions or postings made by you to determine, in our sole discretion, your compliance with this Agreement.
 
You are solely responsible for all your transmissions, submissions or postings (i.e., your own User Generated Content) and the consequences of transmitting, submitting or posting them.

Our Intellectual Property Rights

Our names, graphics, logos, page headers, button icons, scripts, and service names are our trademarks or trade dress in the United States and/or other countries (collectively, the “Proprietary Marks”). You may not use the Proprietary Marks without our prior written permission. We make no proprietary claim to any third-party names, trademarks or service marks appearing on our Services. Any third-party names, trademarks, and service marks are property of their respective owners.
 
The information, advice, data, software and content viewable on, contained in, or downloadable from our Services (collectively, the “Content”), including, without limitation, all text, graphics, charts, pictures, photographs, images, videos, line art, icons and renditions, are copyrighted by, or otherwise licensed to, us or our Content suppliers. We also own a copyright of a collective work in the selection, coordination, arrangement, presentation, display and enhancement of the Content (the “Collective Work”). All software used on or within our Services (the “Software”) is our property or the property of our software vendors and is protected by United States and international copyright laws. Viewing, reading, printing, downloading or otherwise using the Content and/or the Collective Work does not entitle you to any ownership or intellectual property rights to the Content, the Collective Work, or the Software.
 
You are solely responsible for any damages resulting from your infringement of our or any third-party’s intellectual property rights regarding the Trademarks, the Content, the Collective Work, the Software and/or any other harm incurred by us or our affiliates as a, direct or indirect, result of your copying, distributing, redistributing, transmitting, publishing or using the same for purposes that are contrary to the terms and conditions of this Agreement.

Your Use of the Content

We grant you a limited license to access, print, download or otherwise make personal use of the Content and the Collective Work in the form of: (i) one machine-readable copy; (ii) one backup copy; and (iii) one print copy, for your non-commercial use; provided, however, that you shall not delete any proprietary notices or materials about the foregoing manifestations of the Content and the Collective Work. You may not modify the Content or the Collective Work or utilize them for any commercial purpose or any other public display, performance, sale, or rental, decompile, reverse engineer, or disassemble the Content and the Collective Work, or transfer the Content or the Collective Work to another person or entity.
 
Except as otherwise permitted under the copyright laws of the United States, no other copying, distribution, redistribution, transmission, publication or use, other than the non-commercial use of the Content and the Collective Work as permitted by this Agreement, is permitted by you without our prior written permission.
 
You may not use any meta tags or any other “hidden text” utilizing our name or trademarks without our prior written permission.

Access and Interference

You agree that you will not use any robot, spider, scraper, deep link or other similar automated data gathering or extraction tools, program, algorithm or methodology to access, acquire, copy or monitor our Services or any portion of our Services or for any other purpose, without our prior written permission. Additionally, you agree that you will not: (i) take any action that imposes, or may impose in our sole discretion an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our infrastructure; (ii) copy, reproduce, modify, create derivative works from, distribute or publicly display any content (except for your personal information) from our Services without our prior written permission and the appropriate third party, as applicable; (iii) interfere or attempt to interfere with the proper working of our Services or any activities conducted on our Services; or (iv) bypass any robot exclusion headers or other measures we may use to prevent or restrict access to our Services. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we grant the operators of public search engines permission to use spiders to copy materials from our Services for the sole purpose and solely to the extent necessary for creating publicly available search indices of the materials on our Services, but not caches or archives of such materials. We reserve the right to revoke these exceptions either generally or in specific cases. Except as expressly permitted in this Agreement, you shall not collect or harvest any personally identifiable information, including account names, from our Services. You shall not use any communication systems provided on our Services (such as Forums or email) for any commercial or solicitation purposes. You shall not solicit for commercial purposes any users of our Services without our prior written permission.

Electronic Communications

When you visit our Services or send email to us, you are communicating with us electronically. You consent to receive communications from us electronically. Although we may choose to communicate with you by regular mail, we may also choose to communicate with you by email or by posting notices on our Services. You agree that all agreements, notices, disclosures and other communications that we provide to you electronically satisfy any legal requirement that such communications be in writing.

Your Responsibility for Equipment and Related Costs

You are responsible for obtaining and maintaining all telephone, computer hardware, Internet access services and other equipment or services needed to access and use our Services, and all costs and fees associated with Internet access or long-distance charges incurred with regard to your access and use of our Services.

Third Party Links or Access

There may be provided on our Services links or access to other websites or mediums belonging to our advertisers, business partners, affiliates, Service Providers and other third parties. For example, we may obtain your credit report from TransUnion or other credit reporting agencies. Such links and access do not constitute our endorsement of those third parties, nor the products or services of those third parties. We are not responsible for the activities or policies of those third parties. We are not responsible for examining or evaluating any third-party products or services and we do not warrant their offerings. We do not guarantee that the terms or rates offered by any particular advertiser, business partner, affiliate, Service Provider or other third party on or through our Services are the best terms or lowest rates available in the market.
 

Mobile Devices

If we provide aspects of our Services via an application for your mobile or other device, please be aware that your carrier’s normal rates and fees may apply and that the terms of this Agreement and other agreements within the application apply to your use of such application.

Copyright Infringement

It is our policy to comply with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, title 17, United States Code, Section 512, including, without limitation, responding to notices of alleged copyright infringement, and other applicable intellectual property laws. We shall, in appropriate circumstances, disable and/or terminate the accounts of users who may infringe or repeatedly infringe the copyrights or other intellectual property rights of ours and/or others.
Notifications (each a “Notification”) of claimed copyright infringement should be sent to legal@bankrate.com.
 
Pursuant to Title 17, United States Code, Section 512(c)(3), to be effective, the Notification must include the following:
 
  1. A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner (“Complaining Party”) of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed;
  2. Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed, or if multiple copyrighted works at a single online site are covered by a single Notification, a representative list of such works at that site;
  3. Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit us to locate the material;
  4. Information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact the Complaining Party, such as an address, telephone number, and if available, an electronic mail address at which the Complaining Party may be contacted;
  5. A statement that the Complaining Party has a good faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; and
  6. A statement that the information in the Notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the Complaining Party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.
Upon receipt of the Notification containing the information as outlined in 1 through 6 above, and pursuant to Title 17, United States Code, Section 512:
 
  1. We will remove or disable access to the material that is alleged to be infringing;
  2. We will forward the Notification to the alleged infringer (“Subscriber”); and
  3. We will take reasonable steps to promptly notify the Subscriber that we have removed or disabled access to the material.
Counter Notification
 
Pursuant to Title 17, United States Code, Section 512(g)(3), a Subscriber may counter a Notification by providing a written communication (“Counter Notification”) to our designated agent that includes substantially the following:
 
  1. A physical or electronic signature of the Subscriber;
  2. Identification of the material that has been removed or to which access has been disabled and the location at which the material appeared before it was removed or access to it was disabled;
  3. A statement under penalty of perjury that the Subscriber has a good faith belief that the material was removed or disabled as a result of mistake or misidentification of the material to be removed or disabled; and
  4. The Subscriber’s name, address, and telephone number, and a statement that the Subscriber consents to the jurisdiction of Federal District Court for the judicial district in which the address is located, or if the Subscriber’s address is outside of the United States, for any judicial district in which we may be found, and that the Subscriber will accept service of process from the person who provided the Counter Notification or an agent of such person
Upon receipt of a Counter Notification containing the information as outlined in 1 through 4 above, and pursuant to Title 17, United States Code, Section 512:
 
  1. We will promptly provide the Complaining Party with a copy of the Counter Notification;
  2. We will inform the Complaining Party that we will replace the removed material or cease disabling access to the removed material within ten (10) business days; and
  3. We will replace the removed material or cease disabling access to the removed material not less than ten (10), nor more than fourteen (14) business days following receipt of the Counter Notification, provided our designated agent has not received notice from the Complaining Party that an action has been filed seeking a court order to restrain the Subscriber from engaging in infringing activity relating to the removed material on our network or system.

We Make No Representations or Warranties Regarding the Content

THE CONTENT AND ALL SERVICES AND PRODUCTS ASSOCIATED WITH OUR SERVICES ARE PROVIDED TO YOU ON AN “AS-IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. WE MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE OPERATION OF OUR SERVICES OR THE INFORMATION, CONTENT, MATERIALS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES INCLUDED ON OR ASSOCIATED WITH OUR SERVICES. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF OUR SERVICES AND ALL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INCLUDED ON OR ASSOCIATED WITH OUR SERVICES IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK.
 
WE DO NOT MAKE, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM, ANY REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE ACCURACY, CORRECTNESS, OR COMPLETENESS OF THE CONTENT OR THE SERVICES AND PRODUCTS ASSOCIATED WITH OUR SERVICES, OR THE SAFETY, RELIABILITY, TITLE, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY, CONFORMITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF THE CONTENT OR THE SERVICES AND PRODUCTS ASSOCIATED WITH OUR SERVICES. IT IS YOUR SOLE RESPONSIBILITY TO INDEPENDENTLY EVALUATE THE ACCURACY, CORRECTNESS OR COMPLETENESS OF THE CONTENT AND THE SERVICES AND PRODUCTS ASSOCIATED WITH OUR SERVICES. WE MAKE NO REPRESENTATION, WARRANTY OR GUARANTEE THAT THE CONTENT THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOADING FROM OUR SERVICES IS FREE OF INFECTION FROM ANY VIRUSES, WORMS, TROJAN HORSES, TRAP DOORS, BACK DOORS, EASTER EGGS, TIME BOMBS, CANCELBOTS OR OTHER CODE OR COMPUTER PROGRAMMING ROUTINES THAT CONTAIN CONTAMINATING OR DESTRUCTIVE PROPERTIES OR THAT ARE INTENDED TO DAMAGE, DETRIMENTALLY INTERFERE WITH, SURREPTITIOUSLY INTERCEPT OR EXPROPRIATE ANY SYSTEM, DATA OR PERSONAL INFORMATION. WE DO NOT MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING ANY QUOTES OR OFFERS PROVIDED ON OR THROUGH OUR SERVICES.
 
WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT WE ARE NOT A FINANCIAL INSTITUTION, INSURANCE PROVIDER, CREDIT CARD PROVIDER OR OTHER SERVICE PROVIDER. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT WE ARE SOLELY AN INTERMEDIARY BETWEEN YOU AND SUCH SERVICE PROVIDERS AND, THEREFORE, WE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL LIABILITY FOR ANY CONTENT, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES PROVIDED BY SUCH SERVICE PROVIDERS.
 
The Content is intended only to assist you with financial decisions and is broad in scope and does not consider your personal financial situation. Your personal financial situation is unique and the information and advice may not be appropriate for your situation. Accordingly, before making any final decisions or implementing any financial strategy, we recommend that you obtain additional information and advice of your accountant and other financial advisors who are fully aware of your individual circumstances.
 
Our Services are controlled and offered by us from our facilities in the United States of America. We make no representations that our Services are appropriate or available for use in other jurisdictions. If you access or use our Services from other jurisdictions, then you do so by your own volition and are solely responsible for compliance with local law.

Limitations on Our Liability

NEITHER WE NOR OUR AFFILIATES, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, OR SHAREHOLDERS SHALL BE RESPONSIBLE TO, OR LIABLE TO, YOU, OR ANY THIRD PARTY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, WARRANTY, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) OR OTHERWISE, FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES THAT INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, DAMAGES FOR ANY LOSS OF PROFIT, REVENUE OR BUSINESS, AS A DIRECT OR INDIRECT RESULT OF: (I) YOUR BREACH OR VIOLATION OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS AGREEMENT; (II) YOUR ACCESS AND USE OF OUR SERVICES; (III) YOUR DELAY IN ACCESSING OR INABILITY TO ACCESS OR USE OUR SERVICES FOR ANY REASON; (IV) YOUR DOWNLOADING OF ANY OF THE CONTENT OR THE COLLECTIVE WORK FOR YOUR USE; (V) YOUR RELIANCE UPON OR USE OF THE CONTENT OR THE COLLECTIVE WORK, OR (VI) ANY INFORMATION, SOFTWARE, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES OBTAINED THROUGH OUR SERVICES, OR OTHERWISE ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OUR SERVICES, WHETHER RESULTING IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM BREACH OF CONTRACT, TORTIOUS BEHAVIOR, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF WE AND/OR OUR SUPPLIERS HAD BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF DAMAGES. OUR LIABILITY AND THE LIABILITY OF OUR AFFILIATES, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS, SHAREHOLDERS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND AGENTS ARISING OUT OF THIS AGREEMENT SHALL NOT EXCEED $100.
 
YOU SPECIFICALLY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT WE SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR USER GENERATED CONTENT OR THE DEFAMATORY, OFFENSIVE OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF ANY THIRD PARTY, AND THAT THE RISK OF HARM OR DAMAGE FROM SUCH USER GENERATED CONTENT AND THIRD-PARTY CONDUCT RESTS ENTIRELY WITH YOU.
 
YOU AND US AGREE THAT ANY CAUSE OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO OUR SERVICES MUST COMMENCE WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CAUSE OF ACTION ACCRUES. OTHERWISE, SUCH CAUSE OF ACTION IS PERMANENTLY BARRED.
 
Certain state laws do not allow limitations on implied warranties or the exclusion or limitation of certain damages. If these laws apply to you, some or all of the above disclaimers, exclusions or limitations may not apply to you.
 
In the event that any limitation on the period of time for bringing an action, claim, dispute or proceeding against us, located in this “Limitations on Our Liability” section, is determined or held to be inapplicable or unenforceable by any court, arbitration panel or other tribunal, then the statute of limitations for the State of South Carolina shall apply to any such action, claim, dispute or proceeding referred to final or binding arbitration.

Your Indemnification of Us

You shall defend, indemnify and hold harmless us and our officers, directors, shareholders, employees, independent contractors, agents, representatives and affiliates from and against all claims and expenses, including, but not limited to, attorneys’ fees, arising out of, or attributable to: (i) any breach or violation of this Agreement by you; (ii) your failure to provide accurate, complete and current personally identifiable information requested or required by us; (iii) your access or use of our Services; (iv) access or use of our Services under any password that may be issued to you; (v) your transmissions, submissions or postings (i.e., your own User Generated Content); and/or (vi) any personal injury or property damage caused by you.

Amendments of this Agreement

We reserve the right to update, amend and/or change this Agreement at any time in our sole discretion and without notice. Updates to this Agreement will be posted here. Amendments will take effect immediately upon us posting the updated Agreement on our Services. You are encouraged to revisit this Agreement from time to time to review any changes that have been made. The date on which this Agreement was last updated will be noted immediately above this Agreement. Your continued access and use of our Services following the posting of any such changes shall automatically be deemed your acceptance of all changes.

Our Remedies

You acknowledge that we may be irreparably damaged if this Agreement is not specifically enforced, and damages at law would be an inadequate remedy. Therefore, in the event of a breach or threatened breach of any provision of this Agreement by you, we shall be entitled, in addition to all rights and remedies, to an injunction restraining such breach or threatened breach, without being required to show any actual damage or to post an injunction bond, and/or to a decree for specific performance of the provisions of this Agreement. For purposes of this Section, you agree that any action or proceeding regarding such injunction restraining such breach or threatened breach shall be brought in the courts of record of Lancaster County, South Carolina, or the United States District Court, District of South Carolina. You consent to the jurisdiction of such court and waive any objection to the laying of venue of any such action or proceeding in such court. You agree that service of any court paper may be effected on such party by mail or in such other manner as may be provided under applicable laws, rules of procedure or local rules.

Legal Disputes

You and we agree that any claim or dispute at law or equity that has arisen or may arise between us relating in any way to or arising out of this or previous versions of this Agreement, your use of or access to the Services will be resolved in accordance with the provisions set forth in this Legal Disputes section. Please read this section carefully. It affects your rights and will have a substantial impact on how claims you and we have against each other are resolved.
 
Applicable Law
 
You agree that the laws of the State of South Carolina, without regard to principles of conflict of laws, will govern this Agreement and any claim or dispute that has arisen or may arise between you and us, except as otherwise stated in this Agreement.

Arbitration/Class Waiver Clauses

You and we each agree to resolve exclusively through final and binding arbitration any and all disputes or claims that have arisen or may arise between you and us (including any affiliates, officers, directors, employees, and agents), whether or not such dispute or claim involves a third party, relating in any way to any aspect of our relationship or any contact between us, direct or indirect, or arising out of this or previous versions of this Agreement, your use of or access to our Services, or any products or services sold, offered, or purchased through our Services (“Dispute”).
 
1.1 You and we agree to submit the Dispute to a single arbitrator under the then-current Commercial Arbitration Rules of the American Arbitration Association (AAA), including when applicable the \Optional Rules for Emergency Measures of Protection and the Consumer Arbitration Rules, or, by separate mutual agreement, at another arbitration institution. The AAA’s rules, information regarding initiating a claim, and a description of the arbitration process are available at www.adr.org.
 
The location of the arbitration and the allocation of fees and costs for such arbitration shall be determined in accordance with the AAA rules. As an alternative, you or we may bring a claim in your local “small claims” court, if permitted by that small claims court’s rules.
 
1.2 The Federal Arbitration Act governs the interpretation and enforcement of this section regarding our agreement to arbitrate any Dispute (“Agreement to Arbitrate”), and the arbitrability of the Dispute. The arbitrator will decide whether the Dispute can be arbitrated.
 
1.3 You and we agree that each of us may bring a Dispute against the other only on our own behalf, and not on behalf of a government official or other person or entity, or a class of persons or entities. You and we agree, if we are a party to the proceeding, not to participate in a class action, a class-wide arbitration, a claim brought in a private attorney general or representative capacity, or a consolidated claim involving another person’s use of the site or our services. You and we agree not to combine a claim that is subject to arbitration under this Agreement with a claim that is not eligible for arbitration under this Agreement. You and we agree to waive the right to a trial by jury for all disputes.
 
1.4 If the prohibition against class actions and other claims brought on behalf of third parties contained in Section 1.3, above, is found to be unenforceable, then all of Section 1 will be null and void as to that Dispute.
 
1.5 This Agreement to Arbitrate will survive the termination of your relationship with us.
 
2. Unless you and we agree otherwise, if the Agreement to Arbitrate is found by a court to be unenforceable, if your claim is not covered by the Agreement to Arbitrate, or if you neither are a resident of nor have a principal place of business in the US or Canada, you agree that any Dispute that has arisen, or may arise, between you and us must be resolved exclusively by a state or federal court located in Lancaster County, South Carolina. You and we agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction
 
3. Notwithstanding any provision in the Agreement to the contrary, you and we agree that if we make a change to this Agreement to Arbitrate (other than a change to the notice address or the site link provided herein) in the future, that change shall not apply to a claim that was filed in a legal proceeding between you and us prior to the effective date of the change. The change shall apply to all other disputes or claims governed by the Agreement to Arbitrate that have arisen, or may arise, between you and us. We will notify you of a change to this Agreement to Arbitrate by posting the amended terms on our Services at least 30 days before the effective date of the change and/or by email.

Miscellaneous

If any portion of this Agreement is deemed unlawful, void or unenforceable by any arbitrator or court of competent jurisdiction, this Agreement as a whole shall not be deemed unlawful, void or unenforceable, but only that portion of this Agreement that is unlawful, void or unenforceable shall be stricken from this Agreement.
 
The headings contained in this Agreement are for convenience of reference only, are not to be considered a part of this Agreement, and shall not limit or otherwise affect in any way the meaning or interpretation of this Agreement.
 
All covenants, agreements, representations and warranties made in this Agreement, as may be amended by us, from time to time, shall survive your acceptance of this Agreement and the termination of this Agreement.
 
This Agreement and the Privacy Policy represent the entire understanding and agreement between you and us regarding the subject matter of the same, and supersede all other previous agreements, understandings and/or representations regarding the same.
 
If you have questions, comments, concerns or feedback regarding this Agreement or our Services, please contact us at webmaster@bankrate.com.