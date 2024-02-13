Balance Transfer Advice
Read the latest advice from the Bankrate team on balance transfers — include who should get a balance transfer credit card, how to execute a balance transfer and everything in between.
Bankrate's balance transfer advice
How to do a balance transfer with your bank
Latest Balance Transfer Stories
Why did my interest rate go up on my credit card?
Here’s what you need to do if your credit card APR increases.7 min read Jun 12, 2024
Is the BankAmericard worth it?
The BankAmericard comes with a few notable features for new borrowers, including no annual fee and an introductory APR.4 min read Jun 05, 2024
What is a balance transfer — and is it a good idea for debt?
A balance transfer could be a helpful way to streamline your high-interest debt.6 min read May 31, 2024
How to choose a 0% APR credit card
Learn how to choose the best zero interest credit cards and find the best offers.6 min read May 30, 2024
What is a credit card hardship program?
If you’re struggling with debt, a credit card hardship program may be able to help.6 min read May 21, 2024
The pros and cons of 0% APR credit cards
A 0 percent intro APR credit card offers more than interest savings. Find out how.6 min read May 17, 2024
Carrying a balance on a credit card for the first time
Here’s what you need to know about carrying a balance on your credit card.7 min read May 16, 2024
How to do a balance transfer with Capital One
You can transfer a balance to a Capital One card in a few easy steps.7 min read Apr 24, 2024
How to do a Discover balance transfer
Discover balance transfers can be completed online, via mobile app and by phone.6 min read Apr 23, 2024
What is the limit for a balance transfer card?
How much can you balance transfer? Get the facts to pay down your debt.7 min read Apr 12, 2024
How to settle credit card debt
Here’s what you need to know about credit card debt settlement.6 min read Apr 04, 2024
Do balance transfers hurt your credit score?
Create a debt repayment plan to get more out of your balance transfer card.5 min read Mar 26, 2024
Can you get a balance transfer card with bad credit?
It can be difficult to qualify for a balance transfer card with bad credit.5 min read Mar 25, 2024
What debts can you transfer to a credit card?
You can transfer a variety of debt to cards, but not all cards accept all transfers.4 min read Mar 15, 2024
Everything you need to know about balance transfer checks
Balance transfer checks can help pay off debt, but verify the terms before using them.8 min read Mar 14, 2024
How to apply for a credit card and get approved
Use this guide to help you through the credit card application process. Learn everything you need to do to apply for a credit card and increase your chances of approval.11 min read Mar 04, 2024
Discover rewards program guide
Discover offers a broad range of credit cards that let you rack up rewards for cash back, travel and more.6 min read Mar 04, 2024
How to use a credit card wisely in 8 steps
Take these steps to use your credit card as a tool for improving your credit score and maximizing rewards.8 min read Feb 28, 2024
Need another balance transfer? Don’t feel ashamed
A second balance transfer can help you continue to pay off debt, but know the risks involved.5 min read Feb 16, 2024
How to use your year-end credit card summary to audit your finances
Before you toss your year-end credit card summary, take a closer look for valuable insights into your finances.4 min read Feb 13, 2024