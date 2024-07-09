At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card carries no annual fee and has one of the longest introductory APR offers on the market.

However, there are no rewards programs or ongoing perks outside of cellphone protection, Visa travel benefits and Wells Fargo deals.

This card is one of today’s best balance transfer cards but may not be the best option if you’re looking for long-term value.

The Wells Fargo Reflect Card has only been around since October 2021, but it’s already considered one of the best balance transfer cards on the market today. This is mainly due to the sheer length of its introductory annual percentage rate (APR) offer, as well as the fact that the card comes with no annual fee.

The offer makes the card both unique and intriguing to applicants who have a large purchase coming up or who may have considerable debt to consolidate and pay down.

If you’re wondering how the Wells Fargo Reflect works and whether it’s worth it, read on to learn more about it and what to consider before you apply.

When is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card worth it?

The Wells Fargo Reflect Card is a popular balance transfer credit card for a reason. Many cardholders have found the no-annual-fee card worthwhile in the following situations:

If you want to consolidate and pay down your debt

Cards with 0 percent introductory APR offers are popular options for paying down debt because they allow cardholders to pay no interest on their balances for a set period of time. For example, someone carrying a balance of $5,000 on their credit card might be paying an APR of 20 percent or more, if we consider the current average credit card interest rates.

By transferring that debt to a credit card with a 0 percent introductory APR offer, they’d be able to pay down their debt faster because all of their money would be going to the principal and not to interest — though they’ll usually have to factor a balance transfer fee into the equation. Still, even with that additional fee, they’ll typically save much more on interest.

The Wells Fargo Reflect Card lets cardholders enjoy a 0 percent introductory APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers. After the 21-month period ends, the card’s ongoing variable APR of 18.24 percent, 24.74 percent or 29.99 percent kicks in. Balance transfers made within 120 days from account opening qualify for the intro rate, and each transfer comes with a balance transfer fee of 5 percent with a $5 minimum.

This card boasts one of the top balance transfer offers on the market today. When you look at the best balance transfer cards from other issuers, you won’t find many other offers that extend this rate to balance transfers for such a long amount of time.

With this in mind, this card is absolutely worth it if you want to secure a 0 percent intro APR for as long as you possibly can without paying an annual fee in the process.

If you want to pay off a large purchase over time

Part of what makes the Wells Fargo Reflect truly unique is the fact that its lengthy introductory APR offer doesn’t just extend to balance transfers. Cardholders can also get a 0 percent introductory APR offer on purchases for 21 months from account opening. After the intro period ends, the card’s same ongoing variable APR of 18.24 percent, 24.74 percent or 29.99 percent will kick in.

So, if you have a large purchase coming up — like new furniture or a household appliance — you can use the card’s lengthy intro period to pay off that purchase over time. You can even use the period to fund a project.

Just be sure you can pay off the purchases in time — the last thing you want is to pay high interest on purchases you thought would accrue no interest.

If you want a card with cellphone protection

As a bonus, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card also comes with cellphone protection worth up to $600 (subject to a deductible of $25). By paying your cellphone bill with your Reflect card, the phones tied to your bill can be protected against eligible theft or damage for up to $600 per claim — minus a $25 out-of-pocket deductible. You’ll be able to file up to two claims per year for up to $1,200 in annual coverage.

When is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card not worth it?

While the Wells Fargo Reflect is a great balance transfer card, it’s not so great when it comes to rewards and long-term value. Here are some times when you should probably skip this card:

If you want a rewards credit card

The Wells Fargo Reflect doesn’t offer rewards aside from Wells Fargo deals, so you’d be out of luck if you were looking for a rewards credit card that also offered an introductory APR.

A better option might be the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card, which offers 3 percent cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target), plus boosted rewards in other spending categories.

In addition to those rewards, the Capital One SavorOne offers a 0 percent introductory APR on both purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening, followed by a variable ongoing APR of 19.99 percent, 26.24 percent or 29.99 percent. So, you’d still get a decent introductory APR offer with this rewards credit card as opposed to a balance transfer card.

If you don’t need 21 months to pay off your debt or large purchase

If you think you can pay off your debt or purchase in a shorter timeframe, you might be better off getting a card that offers a shorter introductory APR offer but better long-term value.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a good example since it offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers from account opening for 15 months (followed by a variable APR of 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent, or 29.99 percent), with no annual fee required.

Cardholders who choose this Wells Fargo credit card can also earn 2 percent cash back rewards on all purchases, making it one of the top flat-rate cash back credit cards available.

If you wanted to earn a welcome bonus

If you were hoping to use a welcome bonus — also called a sign-up bonus — to offset the cost of an upcoming purchase, you’d have to look elsewhere since the Wells Fargo Reflect doesn’t offer a welcome bonus.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash and the Capital One SavorOne, on the other hand, both allow you to earn $200 after spending $500 within the first three months from account opening.

If you plan on using your card abroad

The Wells Fargo Reflect Card charges a 3 percent foreign transaction fee for purchases made outside of the United States or online involving a currency exchange. That makes this card a poor option for people who travel internationally (or plan to).

Should you get the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?

If you are focused on finding a card with a long intro APR offer, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card simply cannot be beaten — especially since it offers the same 21-month introductory period for both purchases and balance transfers. If you want rewards or a credit card with no foreign transaction fees, on the other hand, you should look at other card options to see how they compare.

The bottom line

Before you decide to move forward with the Wells Fargo Reflect Card, read our Wells Fargo Reflect Card review and Wells Fargo Reflect benefits guide. These two resources can help you learn all the ins and outs of this balance transfer credit card, as well as the perks you can access once you’re approved.

In the meantime, it makes sense to look at other top 0 percent intro APR credit cards on the market today. By comparing all your options and weighing each one’s pros and cons, you can find the best card for your spending habits, budget and financial goals.