Updated May 23, 2024

More than just a bank, Wells Fargo provides several reasons to choose one of its credit cards for cash rewards or balance transfers. While its lineup of consumer credit cards isn’t as extensive as other issuers’ selections, you may be able to find the best Wells Fargo credit card that meets your financial needs.

Best overall

Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Rewards rate

2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for balance transfers

Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees

Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

Rewards rate

N/A

Annual fee

Best for rewards category variety

Image of Wells Fargo Autograph&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Bankrate score

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

$200 value
Rewards rate

1X - 3X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for travel

Image of Wells Fargo Autograph Journey&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card

Bankrate score

3.9
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

$600 value
Rewards rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for expedited security screening

Image of Choice Privileges&reg; Select Mastercard&reg;

Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®

Bankrate score

3.5
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Rewards Rate

1X points - 10X points

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for household expenses

Image of Choice Privileges&#174; Mastercard&#174;

Choice Privileges® Mastercard®

Bankrate score

3.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Rewards Rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's best Wells Fargo credit cards

Card Name Our pick for APR Bankrate Review Score

Cash rewards  + Best overall
Regular APR: 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees

Balance transfers
Regular APR: 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees
Rewards category variety
Regular APR: 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees

Travel
Regular APR: 21.24%, 26.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

3.9 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees
Expedited security screening 
Regular APR: 20.99%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

3.5 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees
Household expenses 
Regular APR: 20.99%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

3.4 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees
On This Page

What to know about Wells Fargo credit cards

While Wells Fargo doesn’t have a large portfolio of consumer cards, the ones it does offer are quite competitive. 

Types of Wells Fargo credit cards

Pros and cons of Wells Fargo credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Dominant presence: Because Wells Fargo has more than 5,000 branches and 13,000 ATMs, you can redeem cash rewards using the Active Cash card (in increments of $20) at numerous locations.

  • Checkmark

    Cell phone protection: Some Wells Fargo credit cards offer cell phone protection of up to $600 for damage or theft when you pay your cell phone bill with a qualifying card ($25 deductible).

  • Checkmark

    Intro APR: Several Wells Fargo cards offer intro APRs for balance transfers, purchases, or both, making them good options if you want to save on interest.

Cons

  • Fewer card options: Wells Fargo currently offers very few credit cards. If you’re interested in comparing a selection of offers, you may be better off with a different issuer.

  • Not ideal for travelers: Wells Fargo offers fewer travel transfer partners than competing programs and only 1 cent per point in base redemption value (versus 1.25 cents or more with some Chase Ultimate Rewards Cards).

Tips on choosing the best Wells Fargo credit card

 When choosing a Wells Fargo credit card, consider the following:

  • Understand your approval odds: Wells Fargo credit cards typically require good to excellent credit, which is a score of 670 and higher on the FICO scale. If your credit score is below the recommended range, you may want to consider cards available for fair credit from other issuers.
  • Decide if you want rewards or an intro APR offer: You have the opportunity to earn competitive flat-rate cash rewards or secure one of the longest intro APR periods available with Wells Fargo’s credit card options. Determine whether you would like to build and maximize a rewards-earning strategy or focus on debt management with your card.
  • Consider the card’s welcome offer: Not all Wells Fargo credit cards offer an extra windfall of cash rewards after you spend a required amount within a specific timeframe. If you want a sign-up bonus or welcome offer with your credit card, this factor can have a major influence on which Wells Fargo card you pick. If Wells Fargo doesn’t meet your needs in this area, you could also explore the best credit card sign-up bonuses.
Learn more: A guide to Wells Fargo Rewards

How this Bankrate expert chose her Wells Fargo card

Bankrate credit card editor Re’Dreyona Walker details her personal experience with Wells Fargo and what keeps the issuer in her wallet. 

“I appreciate the convenience and accessibility of Wells Fargo's online banking platform. I’m able to manage my account and monitor my transactions seamlessly. Additionally, the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card offers a competitive unlimited cash rewards program, which aligns well with my spending habits and allows me to maximize my earnings on everyday purchases. 

I have only encountered occasional issues with customer service, particularly in resolving certain billing inquiries or fraudulent activity on my account. While not a deal-breaker, it can make the support experience less satisfactory. But, overall, I have enjoyed using the Active Cash Card, and becoming a Wells Fargo cardholder has been a good investment.”

Re’Dreyona Walker, Editor, Credit Cards

Expert advice for Wells Fargo cards

Wells Fargo provides various benefits to its cardholders. Here’s our expert advice on making the most of a Wells Fargo credit card and what you need to know about its rewards.

Maximize Wells Fargo credit card benefits

Although Wells Fargo's credit card benefits aren't as extensive as some, they’re still useful for the average credit cardholder. Familiarize yourself with Wells Fargo's card benefits to take full advantage of them when necessary.

    Maximize your Wells Fargo credit card benefits

    Although Wells Fargo's credit card benefits aren't as extensive as some, they’re still useful for the average credit cardholder. Get familiar with Wells Fargo's card benefits to take full advantage of them when needed. These include: 

    • Cell phone protection: If you pay your cell phone bill with the Active Cash, Autograph or Reflect cards, your phone is protected against damage and theft for up to $600 twice per year, with a $25 deductible for each claim. 
    • Roadside Dispatch®: An underrated benefit available with the Autograph and Active Cash cards, the roadside dispatch can help when you break down on the side of the road. However, it comes with some strings attached: there’s a service charge of at least $69.95 to your Wells Fargo card and the benefit only covers the first five miles.
    • Credit Close-Up℠: The Wells Fargo Active Cash, Autograph and Reflect cards come with Credit Close-Up, a free program that helps you track your FICO credit score. You’ll receive monthly updates with your FICO credit score and personalized credit insights.
    Get familiar with the Wells Fargo rewards program

    The Wells Fargo rewards program is a great way to earn cash rewards or points on your purchases and redeem them for gift cards, Apple products, travel, merchandise and more. You’re automatically enrolled in a Wells Fargo Rewards account when you have an eligible Wells Fargo rewards card, and you can access your account summary by signing in online or using the mobile app.  

    Other ways you can redeem rewards include:

    • Purchases you’ve already made in the form of statement credits to your account
    • In-person in $20 increments using your Wells Fargo debit or ATM card at any Wells Fargo branch. 
    • Natural disaster relief, such as the American Red Cross.
    • Transfer to travel partners if you have the Autograph Journey credit card. 
    Compare against other issuers

    If you want one of the best balance transfer or cash rewards cards available, then Wells Fargo is the first place you should look. But if you want to maximize your rewards with points and miles, Wells Fargo is late to the game and unproven compared to Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards. Wells Fargo offers only one “premium” option for travel rewards, so if you desire more options, you’ll want to search through the card portfolios of more established issuers.

What people are saying about Wells Fargo credit cards

Cardholders on Reddit and other online forums often recommend Wells Fargo credit cards for their rewards programs, ease of use and additional benefits – especially the issuer’s cash and travel rewards cards.

One user highlights the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card as a standout among flat-rate rewards cards thanks to its welcome offer. They also point to the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card as a good option for occasional travelers:

Yes, the Wells Fargo Active Cash is probably the best 2% [cash rewards] card right now, since it comes with a $200 [cash rewards bonus after spending $500 within the first three months].

I just got the Wells Fargo Autograph as well...it's a good travel card for people who don't travel enough to justify a card with an annual fee.

Reddit User

Another user notes that the Active Cash can be a great option for purchases that fall outside of typical cash rewards card bonus categories, including wholesale club purchases:

I really like that [the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card] is Visa and I can get my Costco 2% [cash rewards] in 30 days vs. a year wait [with the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card]. I use the Wells Fargo card for everything that [isn’t covered by] my 3% or 5% cards…It is straightforward to redeem rewards and you can also set up auto redemption.

Bogglehead User

That said, some cardholders have reported issues with credit limit increases and difficulty in redeeming rewards or navigating their rewards program. 

I started at a $6k [credit limit] with them and coming up on two years I’ve only received a $1500 increase. I was using it pretty heavy in the first year [with the intro APR]...No clue what they want.

Reddit User

One user says they ended up canceling their card because of the difficulty of redeeming rewards:

I canceled my Autograph card since I wasn't impressed with the online interface... Also I didn't like [the redemption process], I felt I went back in time when comparing to Amex and Chase. Also hated the $25.00 min redemption limit and I also hated the pay with points to get round the $25.00 min redemption. Long story short: Card didn't work for me so I canceled it.

Reddit Use

Overall, though, many cardholders voice approval online for Wells Fargo’s rewards programs, ease of use and additional benefits.

* The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.

How we assess the best Wells Fargo credit cards

250+
cards rated
50+
rewards programs valued
5000
data points analyzed
40+
perks evaluated

When evaluating the best credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

Frequently asked questions about Wells Fargo credit cards

Ashley Parks Arrow Right Former Editor, Credit cards
As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.
Courtney Mihocik Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at

