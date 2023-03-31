Discover it® Balance Transfer review: The most rewarding balance transfer card available

One of the best options for anyone who wants to pay off credit card debt

Snapshot

4.6

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This card's introductory APR for balance transfers makes it a smart choice for anyone tackling debt. Unlike many other balance transfer cards, it also offers rotating rewards categories and a cash back match at the end of your first year, making it a great choice to keep in your wallet long-term.

Image of Discover it&#174; Balance Transfer

Discover it® Balance Transfer

*
4.6
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

N/A

Annual fee

N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Regular APR

Discover it® Balance Transfer Overview

The Discover it® Balance Transfer Card is no longer available on Bankrate and the offer details may be outdated.

The Discover it® Balance Transfer is one of the best balance transfer credit cards since it offers the same 0 percent intro balance transfer APR for 18 months (17.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable APR thereafter) as several top transfer cards, but it still has the same benefits found on other Discover credit cards: a solid rewards program, a cash back match welcome offer at the end of the first year for new customers, stellar customer service and some of the lowest rates and fees on the market.

Very few balance transfer cards provide a welcome offer — let alone ongoing rewards. Though the card carries minimal features and its intro purchase APR is much shorter than many other zero-interest credit cards, the issuer’s focus on balance transfer value overcomes these drawbacks.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 5 percent cash back after activation on rotating categories each quarter (up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1 percent)
    • 1 percent on all other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • Discover will match all cash back earned at the end of your first year with the card

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for six months from date of account opening
    • 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months
    • 17.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search
    Rates and fees
    • $0 annual fee
    • No penalty APR
    • No late fee on your first late payment (up to $41 after)
    • No foreign transaction fees
    • 3 percent intro balance transfer fee, then 5 percent on future transfers (see terms)

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats
    Other cardholder perks
    • $0 fraud liability 
    • Free Identity Alerts credit monitoring service
    • Freeze it® on/off switch
    • Free FICO Score access
    • Award-winning 24/7 customer service

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Discover it® Balance Transfer pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card offers an excellent rewards rate and a welcome offer — rare for a balance transfer card.

  • Checkmark

    You can potentially take advantage of a low ongoing variable APR after the card’s intro APR period ends.

  • Checkmark

    This no-annual-fee card features no foreign transaction fee, penalty APR or fee on your first late payment (then up to $41), making it a low-cost option.

Cons

  • The intro APR period on purchases is short, which works against this card’s rewards spending advantage.

  • Even for a balance transfer card, it has limited features outside of its rewards.

  • The rotating category rewards program requires tracking quarterly activation periods and spending, which can be complicated.

Why you might want the Discover it® Balance Transfer

The Discover it® Balance Transfer is a top choice for anyone who wants to earn terrific rewards while paying off credit card debt. But the card’s welcome offer and affordability push it to the front of the line.

Rewards: Unique long-term value for a balance transfer card

The Discover it® Balance Transfer shares the same rotating category structure as the Discover it® Cash Back. You’ll earn 5 percent cash back on your first $1,500 in spending each quarter in the card’s rotating bonus categories (activation required) and 1 percent back after that. All other purchases earn 1 percent cash back. 

It’s hard to find another balance transfer card that offers such a generous rewards program. Though you’ll only earn a top rewards rate on your first $1,500 in purchases each quarter and must activate categories — which can limit your earning potential — earning rewards while paying down debt is a rare perk. 

Welcome offer: Terrific potential for big spenders

It's also hard to find a balance transfer card with a first-year welcome bonus. Discover will match all cash back you earn at the end of your first year, which means you can essentially double all your first-year rewards.

Depending on how much you spend, this could become more valuable than the welcome offers available on other no-annual-fee cards, which typically offer sign-up bonuses of around $200.

Affordability: Light on fees

If you’re eager to keep card costs low or have trouble making payments on time consistently, having some extra wiggle room with fees will be helpful. The Discover it® Balance Transfer has no annual fee, penalty APR or late fees on your first late payment (up to $41 after that). However, keep in mind that missing a payment at any time will still have a negative impact on your credit.

The card is also an excellent choice if you travel abroad since it charges no foreign transaction fees.

Why you might want a different balance transfer card

The Discover it® Balance Transfer stands out for offering competitive rewards, but it could prove a bit underwhelming with its purchase intro APR, balance transfer fees and barebones perks.

Purchase intro APR: Extremely short intro period

Many of the best balance transfer cards have a matching intro APR offer on both balance transfers and purchases. The intro APR for purchases on the Discover it® Balance Transfer only lasts for six months (then 17.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable APR), which is one of the shortest intro APR offers you’d find on any type of credit card.

While the primary function of a balance transfer card is to have an intro APR on balance transfers, an intro APR on purchases can be a helpful advantage where this card falls short. 

Perks: Lackluster benefits beyond the basics

Discover trims the extras to focus on low costs, account protection and top-notch customer service. But while no-annual-fee cards often dial back the perks, Discover's benefits are lacking even by those standards. This means the card will not be the pick for you if you want premier credit card benefits like travel insurance or statement credits.

How the Discover it® Balance Transfer compares to other balance transfer cards

Though this card has a lengthy intro APR period for balance transfers and terrific ongoing value, some competing cards carry a simpler rewards program and a longer intro purchase APR, which may give you more breathing room.

Image of Discover it&#174; Balance Transfer

Discover it® Balance Transfer

Bankrate Score
4.6

Annual fee

N/A

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card
Bankrate Score
4.2
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash back
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of BankAmericard&#174; credit card

BankAmericard® credit card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Who is the Discover it® Balance Transfer right for?

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Discover it® Balance Transfer worth it?

Since balance transfer cards typically don’t offer much value beyond their lengthy introductory APR periods, they are often difficult to justify keeping after the intro APR ends — but the Discover it® Balance Transfer doesn’t have this problem. It combines popular rewards from Discover it® Cash Back into the balance transfer world with great ongoing value and low costs. 

Its short intro purchase APR period might not be the strongest, but the Discover it® Balance Transfer's well-rounded features make it one of the best options you’ll find for a balance transfer.

Dig deeper: Is the Discover it® Balance Transfer card worth it?

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.

While balance transfer and low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards. 

Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of balance transfer and tailored our ratings accordingly. 

We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up against those of other cards in its category. 

Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:

*The information about the BankAmericard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best balance transfer credit cards
