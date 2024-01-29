Mastercard® Black Card™ review: High price tag for low rewards

Mastercard® Black Card™ Overview

The Mastercard Black Card is part of the Mastercard Luxury Card trio, which also includes the Mastercard® Titanium Card™ and Mastercard® Gold Card™. Cards in this collection are packed with travel perks and provide access to numerous upgrades. And while this luxury travel credit card is impressive to feel — it weighs 22 grams and is made from patented black-PVD-coated metal — its annual fee is just as substantial, amounting to $495 per year (plus $195 for each authorized user). 

The rewards rate offers minimal everyday value, placing a large incentive on airfare redemptions. Even if you maximize the value of your redemptions, you’ll find it challenging to offset the nearly $500 annual fee. Average cardholders will almost certainly be better served by a travel card with a lower annual fee, especially if you take advantage of airline and hotel transfer partners.

Mastercard Black pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    It offers attractive travel perks, such as an annual airline credit, extensive airport lounge access and concierge services.

  • Checkmark

    This card’s intro APR might be ideal for high-earning debt reducers.

  • Checkmark

    You'll have access to elite experiences, such as exclusive PGA TOUR® events, private dining and meet-and-greets.

Cons

  • Given the particularly low rewards rate on this card, it will take longer to accumulate significant earnings compared to other travel cards.

  • The high annual fee may be impractical for the everyday spender.

  • The intro APR offer doesn’t apply to purchases so the regular APR is immediately applied to any new purchases and carried over each month.

Why you might want the Mastercard Black

Not many high-end travel cards come with introductory APR offers, making the Mastercard Black a great choice for debt consolidators. Plus, you can take advantage of numerous luxury perks that can enhance your traveling experience.

Intro balance transfer APR: Good option to help manage debt

Frequent travelers who would like temporary relief from interest charges while enjoying exclusive travel perks might consider this card. The Mastercard Black Card offers a 0 percent intro balance transfer APR for the first 15 billing cycles. Afterward, the variable APR is 21.24 percent, 25.43 percent or 28.24 percent. Balance transfers must be made within the first 45 days, and you'll have to pay a balance transfer fee, but the APR length is reasonable if you need some time to pay down debt.

Not many luxury travel cards offer intro APR offers, so it’s a welcomed feature on the Mastercard Black. However, the card’s annual fee and balance transfer fee will increase your total payoff amount if you want to consolidate debt. It can still be an option for high-earners who want a card that holds value after they pay down their debt.

Luxury perks: Access to Priority Pass Select lounges and World Elite program 

Luxury cards wouldn’t be luxurious without cardholder perks. Several travel benefits and gifts are worth noting with the Mastercard Black. Some of these carry real value, while others complement the unique lifestyle of people who seek luxury.

Why you might want a different travel card

The Mastercard Black Card's biggest drawbacks are its high annual fee and low rewards rate. Rival cards offer faster ways to earn rewards at a significantly lower yearly cost.

Rewards: Low rate for a luxury travel card

You might expect a luxury card to have a superior rewards program. But the Mastercard Black earns rewards at a remarkably low flat rate for a card in its class: For every $1 you spend on purchases, you will earn 1 point. You can stretch your points’ value by redeeming them through the Luxury Card rewards site. Notably, booking airline travel increases the rewards value to 2 cents per point, which surpasses the value offered by most travel cards.

However, even though you can get double the redemption value for airfare, this is unlikely to be enough to compensate for the card’s low rewards rate. Many of the top flat-rate travel and cash back cards offer higher rates and better value. You could fare even better with a tiered rewards card. Cards like the no-annual-fee Bilt Mastercard earn elevated rewards for dining and travel, as well as a flat-rate on rent. Also, according to Bankrate's latest valuation, Bilt reward points are worth on average 2.1 cents with the right transfer partner, even more than the Mastercard Black’s points. 

Rates and fees: High annual fee might be too costly

Travel perks and rewards are going to come at a cost this card. The Mastercard Black has a pricey annual fee of $495, in addition to a $195 fee for each authorized user. Due to the card's low rewards rate, offsetting the annual fee might be a struggle, even with its travel perks.

Some luxury black cards have annual fees in the thousands, so this may sound like a bargain to some cardholders, but the average consumer might find this cost hard to justify.

Best cards to pair with the Mastercard Black Card

If you want the Mastercard Black Card, you should pair it with a no-annual-fee card that offers a 0 percent introductory APR on purchases. This way, you’ll have the best of both introductory worlds — intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. You might also consider searching for a card with a more lucrative rewards rate overall.

Who is the Mastercard Black right for?

This card is ideal for frequent travelers, especially those looking to travel in style or need help managing existing credit card debt.  

Bankrate’s take — Is the Mastercard Black Card worth it?

You’ll have the best chance of getting your money’s worth from this expensive card if you travel to one or more of its featured 3,000 properties throughout the year. You’ll also want to take advantage of the estimated up to $500 in upgrades with each stay. Using the card’s travel credits can also help offset its cost.

That said, this card's value stems from its unique perks and luxury benefits. If you can’t use these benefits, it may be wise to consider other travel or luxury cards.

Frequently asked questions

