Bilt Mastercard Review: A first for renters and future homebuyers

Why you might want the Bilt Mastercard

This card offers rewards on rent payments without additional processing fees while providing unique redemption options. With no annual fee, you can enjoy numerous benefits from this card.

Rewards: Earn on rent with no transaction fees

Earning 1X points on rent while avoiding a transaction fee is a primary reason to use the Bilt Mastercard since this feature is unique and highly sought after. The 3X points on dining is solid, but many rewards cards offer the same rate.

The spending cap on rent rewards of 100,000 points per year won’t affect anyone paying $4,166 or less monthly. But there are some restrictions:

Rent payments can only be made to one rental property per month.

You must use the Bilt Mastercard at least five times each statement period to earn the maximum amount of points.

If you fail to make the minimum required transactions each month, you’ll only earn a flat rate of 250 points for paying your rent.

The most significant requirement is remembering to use the card at least five times per month to earn the maximum number of points. This means you can’t just use the card for one rent payment each billing cycle if you want to maximize value — you’ll need to use it for four more transactions.

One way to do this is to use the Bilt Mastercard for four dining transactions on the first of the month along with your rent payment. Many restaurants allow you to load funds on an app, which is an easy way to meet this requirement. For example, you can add money on your Starbucks app in small amounts.

Redemption: Flexible point transfers and redemptions

The Bilt Rewards program offers various options for redeeming your points, like using the Bilt Travel portal to book flights, hotels, car rentals and more. But what makes the card even more unique is that you can use your points to cover rent or save up for a down payment on a home. You can also transfer your points to one of Bilt’s 18 transfer partners. These programs include: