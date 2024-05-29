June Bilt Rent Day: Special offers for your home and more
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Each month on Rent Day, Bilt delivers a new set of bonus opportunities for Bilt cardholders and members. The offers range from earning bonus points to enjoying special experiences just for members.
In celebration of June Rent Day, you can earn bonus points when dining with the Bilt Neighborhood Dining program. You can also enjoy exclusive brunch experiences in select cities.
Other June Rent Day perks include SoulCycle rides, the RentFree game show and Point Quest trivia.
Keep in mind: These offers are part of Bilt’s Rent Day series, an ongoing program that offers a daylong promotion on the first of each month. On this day, Bilt cardholders can earn double the points on non-rent purchases, plus other perks.
Let’s not overlook some not-so-good-news for June: Remember that Bilt is losing American Airlines as a transfer partner at the end of the month, so you’ll want to get your transfers in beforehand if needed and possibly reevaluate whether you still have the right rewards credit card for your needs.
Details about Bilt’s June Rent Day offers
June’s featured Rent Day benefit is the chance to earn bonus points for dining with the Neighborhood Dining program. Plus, you can take advantage of exclusive brunch experiences.
Earn up to 10X with Neighborhood Dining
Bilt’s main offering for June’s Rent Day is bonus rewards for purchases in the Bilt Neighborhood Dining Program, celebrating Bilt’s expansion to over 20,000 restaurants around the country.
By activating the offer in your app, you’ll earn 5X to 10X Bilt points for all dining purchases with a linked card on June 1. Earnings are based on your elite status level. Blue and Silver members earn a bonus of 5X points, while Gold and Platinum members earn 10X points. Bonus points are capped at $500 in total dining spend. These points are in addition to the 6X points (remember rewards are doubled on Rent Day) you can earn by using your Bilt Mastercard® to pay for your purchase.
Remember, though, Bilt points are only worth about .55 cents each when redeemed for rent; therefore, 1,000 points equals $5.50 toward rent. Other Bilt redemption options, in particular using Bilt’s transfer partners, will provide better value. According to Bankrate’s valuations, Bilt points are worth about 2.1 cents each when transferred to a high-value travel partner.
Dining Experiences
On June 1, Bilt members can enjoy exclusive brunch experiences at some of their favorite neighborhood spots in these select cities:
- Boston
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- New York
Reservations open May 29 by status level and are available on a first-come, first-served basis using Bilt points or an eligible card linked to the member’s Bilt account. Redemptions range from 4,000 to 6,000 points or a price of $50-75.
Losing a transfer partner
Effective June 24, 2024, Bilt members will no longer be able to transfer points to American Airlines. This was the only travel rewards card currency to have American Airlines as a transfer partner, which means this is a significant loss for people looking for ways to pad their American Airlines AAdvantage miles bank.
While the addition of Alaska Airlines as a Bilt transfer partner allows for partner bookings with American, it doesn’t quite match all needs. You’ll want to make any transfers to American Airlines you need before the partnership ends.
Additional Rent Day benefits
RentFree game show
Play Bilt’s RentFree game show within the Bilt app for a chance at winning free rent. To enter the drawing, participants must correctly guess three of the most common responses to the game’s questions. In June, Bilt will select 10 prize winners from entries in the drawing.
Point Quest trivia promotion
Play Bilt’s Point Quest trivia on June 1 within the Bilt app for the chance to win up to 250 Bilt points. Earn up to 150 points by answering five trivia questions. Answer those five correctly and earn a shot at a bonus question worth an additional 100 points.
SoulCycle Rent Day Rides
Bilt Members can book a complimentary bike at participating SoulCycle locations for Rent Day. These seats are first-come, first-served for bookings on May 30, 2024, by status level for rides on Rent Day. One lucky rider will also win a month of rent (up to $2,500).
Double credit card rewards
Renters can get more rewards with Bilt’s rewards credit card on the first of the month. Bilt Mastercard cardholders earn double the points on non-rent purchases made with the card for up to 10,000 bonus points, including:
- 6X points on dining (normally 3X points)
- 4X points on travel (normally 2X points)
- 2X points on other purchases, excluding rent (normally 1X points)
This offer starts at midnight Eastern on May 31, 2024, and runs through 11:59 p.m. Pacific. As a reminder, to earn points you need to use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times per month.
You can read more about the June Rent Day terms and conditions for more information.
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day and Big Deal Days 2023: Everything you need to know
Bilt just announced a partnership with Lyft worth 5X points on rideshares
Citi Simplicity Card benefits guide
Business credit cards vs. personal credit cards