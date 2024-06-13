Guide to Sam’s Club Mastercard
Key takeaways
- Sam’s Club members can earn rewards and save even more with the Sam’s Club® Mastercard®.
- With the card, members can earn up to 5 percent cash back on purchases in select categories.
- The Sam’s Club® Mastercard® requires a Sam’s Club membership but is thin on benefits when compared to other cash back and grocery cards.
Many families shop at Sam’s Club to save money and stock up on their favorite items in bulk. While there’s an annual membership for Sam’s Club members, most people find that it pays for itself in savings. And with the right credit card, you can put even more money back in your pocket when you shop there.
If you’re a loyal Sam’s Club member looking for a way to earn cash back rewards, you might want to apply for the Sam’s Club® Mastercard®. Cardholders can earn up to 5 percent cash back on purchases, depending on the spending category and type of membership they have. Unfortunately, other than the rewards you can earn on Sam’s Club purchases, this card is pretty bare in terms of additional benefits.
In this guide, we will explore how the Sam’s Club Mastercard works, determine the potential perks of signing up and explain how you can make the most of your rewards.
Sam’s Club Mastercard benefits
With access to discounted prices on bulk groceries, electronics and other brand-name items, Sam’s Club members can already save money. However, by utilizing the Sam’s Club Mastercard, cardholders can maximize their rewards. Here are some of the biggest benefits and features available with the Sam’s Club Mastercard:
Earn more cash back as a Plus member
In terms of standard ongoing rewards, the Sam’s Club Mastercard offers a stellar 5 percent cash back on gas (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent), as well as 3 percent back on dining and takeout ($5,000 cash rewards maximum per year) and 1 percent cash back on everything else. But, you can earn more rewards based on the membership program you’re a part of.
Sam’s Club currently offers 2 different membership levels: Sam’s Club and Sam’s Club Plus. Sam’s Club Plus members pay an annual fee of $110, while the standard Sam’s Club members pay only $50 per year but get fewer perks and rewards.
When using the Sam’s Club Mastercard, Plus members earn 3 percent cash back on eligible in-store and online purchases, but standard Sam’s Club members only earn 1 percent cash back. Keep in mind that these additional rewards are subject to each program’s terms, including different maximum rewards and payout dates.
Use the card as your membership ID
Is your wallet bursting from the number of cards you keep inside it? The Sam’s Club Mastercard acts as both your credit card and your Sam’s Club membership card, saving you valuable space and simplifying your life in the process.
Earn a welcome bonus
While the card’s welcome bonus is nothing to write home about, it is something. New cardholders can get a $30 statement credit after making $30 in Sam’s Club purchases within the first 30 days.
Pay no annual fee
The Sam’s Club Mastercard doesn’t come with an annual fee, and there are no foreign transaction fees, either. You will, of course, have to pay for your annual Sam’s Club membership to be eligible — which is at least $50 per year.
Get standard Mastercard benefits
As a Mastercard credit card, you’ll receive benefits like zero liability protection, Mastercard ID Theft Protection and access to Mastercard Global Service.
Enjoy a digital-first experience
Complete in-person transactions without touching cash or cards. Simply download the Sam’s Club app, select your Sam’s Club Mastercard for payment and use Sam’s Scan & Go option while in the club or at the pump to complete your shopping quickly and securely.
If you prefer to shop online, you can easily make purchases through the Sam’s Club mobile app. You can also use the mobile app to track your spending, check and pay your balances and securely manage your account. If you accidentally misplace your Sam’s Club Mastercard, the app makes it easy to freeze your credit account and request a replacement.
Maximizing the Sam’s Club Mastercard
Before you apply for the Sam’s Club Mastercard, ask yourself how much you stand to earn in cash back rewards. Looking at your monthly Sam’s Club spending — as well as your monthly spend on gas, dining and takeout — can help you determine how much you could earn as a Plus member.
If you’re on the fence, it may be helpful to see how the card compares to options offered by other wholesale retailers and standard rewards credit cards for groceries.
For example, no-annual-fee cards like the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card can help you earn 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, as well as 3 percent back on a category of your choice (including gas). This card comes with a spending cap of up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter (then 1 percent). Although the caps are smaller, it does offer a slightly more extensive list of benefits than the Sam’s Club Mastercard.
The bottom line
If you regularly shop in bulk at Sam’s Club — and, in particular, spend a lot at the pump — it may be worth considering the Sam’s Club Mastercard.
Keep in mind, however, there are a variety of other cards on the market that offer rewards on your grocery and gas spending — and many likely come with more perks and benefits to sweeten the pot. Before you apply, consider Bankrate’s list of the best credit cards for groceries.
