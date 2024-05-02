7 best credit cards for groceries for June 2024

Garrett Yarbrough
Courtney Mihocik
Thomas Brock
Updated May 02, 2024

The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers.

Groceries are one of the most common recurring expenses for both families and individuals, and credit cards are a great way to earn rewards on those necessary expenses. 

The best grocery store credit cards earn a high rewards rate on grocery store purchases and offer solid rewards opportunities in other common spending categories for a minimal annual fee.

BEST FOR CUSTOMIZABLE REWARDS

Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for rewards on everyday purchases

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 6%

Annual fee

APR

Best for food + entertainment rewards

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 8%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for wholesale club rewards

Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR ONLINE GROCERY PURCHASES

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR TRAVEL REWARDS ON GROCERIES

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$1,200 value
Rewards rate

3X - 4X

Annual fee

APR

Best for groceries and no annual fee

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

APR

BEST FOR BACKUP GROCERY REWARDS

Image of Chase Freedom Flex&#8480;

Chase Freedom Flex℠

*

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

Info

Rewards Rate

Info

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR BUDGET SHOPPERS

Image of Capital One Walmart Rewards&reg; Mastercard&reg;

Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®

*

Bankrate score

4.0
Recommended credit score: 580 - 740
Intro offer

Info

Rewards Rate

Info

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's best credit cards for groceries

Card name Best for Rewards highlights Bankrate review score

Customizable rewards

5% cash back on your top eligible spending category each billing cycle (on up to $500 each billing cycle, then 1%)

4.4 / 5
See Rates & Fees

Rewards on everyday purchases

6% cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back on U.S. gas station and transit purchases

4.4 / 5
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Food + entertainment rewards

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through Nov. 14, 2024)

5.0 / 5
See Rates & Fees

Wholesale club rewards

3% cash back in one of the available choice categories: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

Up to $2,500 in combined choice category and 2% category purchases per quarter, then 1% back.

4.3 / 5
on Bank of America's secure site

Online grocery purchases

5X points on travel through Chase TravelSM and on Lyft rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025)

3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)

2X points on other travel purchases

4.8 / 5
on Chase's secure site

Travel rewards on groceries
4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and restaurants, including Uber Eats and other eligible delivery services
 
3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel

5.0 / 5
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Groceries and no annual fee

3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and on U.S. online retail purchases (up to $6,000 per calendar year in each category, then 1 percent)

4.6 / 5
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Image of Chase Freedom Flex&#8480;
Chase Freedom Flex℠

Backup grocery rewards
5 percent cash back on Lyft rides (through March 2025), activated bonus category purchases each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent) and on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
 
3 percent cash back on restaurants, takeout, eligible delivery services and drugstore purchases 
 
1 percent cash back on all other purchases
Image of Capital One Walmart Rewards&reg; Mastercard&reg;
Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®

Budget shoppers

5 percent cash back at Walmart.com, including pickup & delivery

2 percent cash back in Walmart stores & fuel stations, at restaurants and on travel

1 percent cash back everywhere else
Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company. The information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

What is a grocery store credit card?

Grocery rewards cards earn cash back or points on purchases at eligible grocery stores. Groceries are often one of the most lucrative bonus categories on the market considering food and household products are the backbone of most budgets. But the best credit card for groceries will go even further, offering up valuable rewards for other major spending categories too, including everyday staples like dining, gas, transit and travel. Since these versatile cards offer plenty of value even outside the supermarket, they’re ideal for just about anyone. 

Most grocery cards earn cash back, but it’s also easy to find airline, hotel and general travel cards that offer a grocery bonus category. However, only purchases at traditional grocery stores and supermarkets typically earn bonus rewards, so you may need to explore more options if you mostly shop at superstores (like Walmart and Target), wholesale clubs, online retailers or specialty food stores.

Types of grocery store credit cards

Although many popular grocery rewards cards are general-purpose cards with multiple bonus categories, some of the top options are co-branded with a particular retailer or will only work or earn rewards at specific stores. Here’s a look at the different types of grocery cards and which option will be the best fit for various cardholders.

Bankrate Insight

You’ll need to have good or excellent credit to qualify for most grocery rewards cards. If you have fair credit and want to earn cash back for your grocery purchases, take a look at cards from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. 

How much could you save with a grocery credit card?

According to the most recent data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual cost of household groceries in 2022 was around $5,700. That averages out to about $475 a month spent on groceries — a big chunk of the average person’s budget.

When used responsibly, grocery rewards cards can help you save money by giving you back a percentage of your grocery spending in the form of cash back, points or travel miles. How much you can earn depends on your spending habits and the type of grocery rewards card you choose. Take a look at the examples below to see how much you could save each year depending on the credit card.

Payment method Rewards rate Estimated rewards earned Annual fee Estimated total cost
Cash or card with no rewards N/A $0 $0 $5,700
Flat-rate 2% cash back card 2% back on eligible purchases $114 $0  $5,586
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card 3% back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target & Walmart) $171 $0 (See Rates & Fees) $5,529
Citi Custom Cash Card 5% back in your top spending eligible category (includes grocery stores, on up to $500 per billing cycle, then 1%) $285 $0 $5,415
Blue Cash Preferred from American Express 6% back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) $342 $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year) $5,453

As you can see, even a grocery rewards card with an annual fee can provide plenty of value. The trick is to take advantage of the available rewards categories enough to offset the annual fee and continue earning more cash back so you don’t just break even.

Pros and cons of grocery credit cards

Since most people shop for groceries for their everyday food needs, there’s plenty to love about cards that reward you for grocery purchases. However, you should also keep a few drawbacks in mind. 

Pros

    Cost-saving features: The chance to earn rewards on all of your grocery purchases can help ease inflation costs.

    Intro APR offers: Some grocery cards come with intro APR offers that let you make interest-free payments on purchases and balance transfers for a select period of time, typically 12 to 15 months.

    Welcome offer: Credit cards that come with a sign-up bonus give you a chance to quickly earn a one-time lump-sum bonus worth hundreds of dollars after spending a certain amount of money within the first few months of account opening.

    Return protection: This perk extends the return policy normally found with retailers. With return protection, you may be eligible for a refund on purchases made with the rewards card even if the retailer refuses to accept the return.

Cons

  • Rewards rate limits: Cards may come with monthly, quarterly or annual caps that limit the amount of rewards you earn.

  • Limited redemption options: Some grocery rewards cards only let you redeem your rewards for cash options like statement credits. If you’re interested in travel, they may not be the best fit.

  • High variable APRs: Rewards cards tend to carry high variable APRs. If you can’t pay your balances in full each month, the interest charges could cost more than the rewards you earn and make it harder to pay off your debt.

  • Fees: You’ll need to pay your balance in full each month to avoid interest charges. If you’re not careful, you could also get stuck paying late payment fees, cash advance fees or penalty APRs.

Expert advice on grocery store credit cards

Finding the right grocery credit card can help you earn maximum rewards on purchases you frequently make. Here’s some advice from our top credit card experts to help you in your search.

Here’s how a Bankrate expert uses his grocery card

Bankrate credit cards writer Ryan Flanigan uses his American Express® Gold card for groceries and restaurants to rack up tons of points for travel.

“I never go grocery shopping without this card. Membership Rewards points are very valuable to me, and this card earns a lot of them. I easily offset the annual fee with Uber and GrubHub credits, which I use regularly. The return on this card is as high as you can get with groceries and restaurants, so it’s a great choice for those frequently used categories. This card is my main vehicle to generate tons of Amex points, which helps me go on all sorts of great travel adventures using all their different travel partners.”

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards

Tips for maximizing a grocery store credit card

Once you’ve chosen the right grocery store credit card, you can start planning to get the most out of your new card. Here are some tips to help you get the most satisfying experience out of your grocery rewards card. 

    Lean into co-branded store cards

    According to dunnhumby’s sixth annual Retailer Preference Index, Aldi, Walmart and Market Basket are consistently among the top grocery stores that provide the best price, rewards and promotions for shoppers. These stores use cost-first strategies that focus on offering shoppers the best base prices on most of their groceries.

    Amazon, Target and wholesale clubs like Sam’s Club also fared well with customers. They may not offer the lowest possible price on every item, but they tend to have store cards that come with benefits and rewards that can help drive down grocery prices and provide exceptional value to savvy budget shoppers.

    Here’s a look at the rewards cards offered by some of the best and cheapest grocery stores.

    Card name Rewards Annual fee
    Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard*
    • 5% cash back at Walmart.com (including pickup & delivery)
    • 2% cash back in Walmart stores & Walmart fuel stations, at restaurants and on travel
    • 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted
    		 $0
    Target RedCard™*
    • 5% off at Target and Target.com
    • 2% for gas and dining purchases
    • 1% on all other eligible purchases
    		 $0
    Sam’s Club® Mastercard®
    • 5% cash back on gas (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent)
    • 3% cash back on dining and takeout ($5,000 cash rewards maximum per year)
    • 3% cash back on Sam’s Club purchases for Plus members.
    • 1% cash back on other purchases
    		 $0 annual fee with paid membership ($50 for Club, $110 for Plus)
    BJ's One+™ Mastercard®*
    • 5% cash back on eligible purchases at BJ’s (online and in-store)
    • 2% cash back on other eligible purchases
    • $0.15 off each gallon of gas purchased at BJ’s gas stations
    		 $0 annual fee with paid membership ($60)
    Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi*
    • 4% cash back on eligible gas and EV charging purchases including gas at Costco (for the first $7,000 per year, then 1 percent)
    • 3% cash back on restaurant and eligible travel purchases
    • 2% cash back on all Costco and Costco.com purchases
    • 1% cash back on all other purchases
    		 $0 annual fee with paid membership ($60)
    Prime Visa
    • 5% back on eligible Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market and Chase Ultimate Rewards travel purchases
    • 2% back on restaurant, gas station plus local transit and commuting purchases (including rideshares)
    • 1% back on all other purchases
    		 $0 annual fee with paid membership ($139)
    Save more with cash back apps

    Coupons and cash back apps can sprinkle even more savings on top of the rewards you earn with a grocery rewards card. Bankrate experts recommend Ibotta if you’re paying with a grocery rewards card since they find its grocery-related offers are better than what competing apps and browser extensions provide.

    Learn more: How do cash back apps and websites work?

    Pair multiple grocery cards

    Stacking multiple grocery cards can help you maximize your rewards across different stores. Grocery bonus categories typically only cover traditional supermarkets like Kroger, Harris Teeter, Publix and Whole Foods. This detail means even the best grocery cards may only earn 1 percent back at some of the biggest grocery stores, including: 

    • Superstores like Walmart, Target and Walmart Neighborhood Markets.
    • Wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club
    • Online grocery providers like Amazon and online delivery services like Uber Eats (Note: Instacart may count for your grocery category, depending on the card)
    • Drugstores like Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid
    • Variety stores like Dollar General

How we assess the best grocery store credit cards

When evaluating the best grocery store credit cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cash back and rewards cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best grocery store cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered: