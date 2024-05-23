Best no-foreign-transaction-fee credit cards of June 2024

Written by
Garrett Yarbrough
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Updated May 23, 2024

The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Here's an explanation for

Foreign transaction fees are just one of the many unnecessary charges travelers and online shoppers are likely to encounter. This surcharge can be up to 3 percent of the cost when making international purchases or withdrawing funds from a foreign ATM. Here’s what you need to know about the best credit cards without foreign transaction fees from our partners, along with some tips on how to avoid other unnecessary fees when shopping internationally.

Filter by:

Info
Limited Time Offer

Best travel card for beginners

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Intro offer

Info

$1,500 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1x - 5x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for expanded travel rewards categories

Image of Bank of America&#174; Travel Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.1
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Intro offer

Info

$250 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for occasional travelers

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.1
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$340 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for flat-rate cash back

Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

3.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$200 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for bonus category variety

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Bankrate score

4.4
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for luxury perks

Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Intro offer

Info

$1,500 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1x - 10x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for flat-rate travel rewards

Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.9
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$1,275 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for lounge access

Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Info

$1,600 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

5X - 5X

Annual fee

APR

Best for budget luxury travel

Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$1,275 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for first-year value

Image of Discover it&#174; Miles

Discover it® Miles

Bankrate score

4.1
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for travel rewards on dining

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Info

$1,200 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

3X - 4X

Annual fee

APR