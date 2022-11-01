Why you might want the Discover it® Student Chrome

If you want a student credit card that helps you get your feet wet building credit while also allowing you to earn rewards, the Discover it® Student Chrome is worth a look. Its rewards program is competitive among others in the student category while being fairly easy to navigate.

Rewards: Student-centric and easy to understand

A few of the main draws of a student card include its accessibility to the student population and student-centric rewards programs, which you may not be able to get with just a regular credit-building card. The Discover it® Student Chrome’s rewards program is easy to manage and can be fairly lucrative if you spend generously in the top-earning spending categories. Dining and gas purchases are often a staple in a student budget, so this card makes earning and maximizing rewards easy.



The rewards you earn will never expire while your account is open and in good standing. You can redeem for cash back anytime or use them instantly at Amazon.com.

The full list of redemption options includes:

Electronic deposit into any eligible account you designate

Statement credit to your account

Physical or digital gift cards to partner merchants

Pay with cash back at select merchants

Charitable donations to select charities

Welcome offer: Best in show among student cards

Discover’s Cashback Match program is one of the best welcome offers available, especially for student credit cards. While many intro offers on student cards tout small bonuses for spending a certain amount in a specified timeframe, Discover takes things up a notch by offering cardholders a dollar-for-dollar match on the rewards they earn at the end of their first year with the card.



This setup means that if you earn $200 worth of rewards in your first year with the card, Discover will match those earnings at the end of your first year, so you end up earning a total of $400. This value far surpasses a lot of what’s available on the market for student cards right now, and many other issuers don’t match this value with their student cards.

Rates and fees: A relatively low-cost card

As with many student credit cards, the Discover it® Student Chrome is fairly light on fees. You won’t pay an annual fee or foreign transaction fees, the latter of which is an added plus for students hoping to study abroad. This card also offers some leeway to fresh credit-builders as they learn the ropes with a card.



Discover waives your first late payment fee with the Discover it® Student Chrome (up to $41 fee after that). Skipping this fee the first time can offer some grace to people new to credit who are getting used to making credit card payments. However, missing a payment has a negative impact on your credit score. But Discover won’t charge a penalty APR if you do miss a payment, offering new credit-builders even more room to make mistakes while building credit without incurring an excessive new interest rate.