Liza Carrasquillo is an editor on the Bankrate credit cards team who focuses on providing accurate educational content to those at all stages of their credit card journey.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Liza quickly dove into the world of journalism, where she wrote a variety of lifestyle articles, including home design, art, small business and travel articles, for those on a budget. She also worked for various clients in the personal finance realm, from certified public accountants to mortgage brokers and local banks, before moving back into journalism as an editor at NerdWallet. Liza brings her perspective and expertise from these positions to every article at Bankrate that she touches.

When not writing or editing, Liza can be found hanging out at the local dog bar with her rambunctious corgi or building custom terrariums for her reptiles at home.

Liza wants you to know

Growing up, finances were a difficult topic in my family. My parents drilled into me the dangers of credit cards — to the point where I was scared to use one until I was already an adult. But as I slowly learned more about them — about how they could help me build credit, earn rewards and handle an emergency — I realized that my fear was misplaced. I know how hard it can be to develop new financial habits, even if they’re good ones, which is why I’m passionate about helping others learn what the right credit cards can do for them.

