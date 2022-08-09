Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Allstate insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.9
Home
4.2
About Bankrate Score
BANKRATE'S TAKE
Tied for a 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Homeowners Insurance Company Overall, Allstate offers home, auto and life insurance for those who want the convenience of a single carrier for all their insurance needs.
Who Allstate may be good for: With its diverse selection of coverage options, Allstate may be a strong option for those who find it easier to manage multiple policies by purchasing them from one company.
Who Allstate may not be good for: Allstate’s lackluster J.D. Power scores for auto insurance and pricey average rates for full coverage may deter potential customers.
New
Allstate has been steadily increasing auto rates throughout 2023 as part of a “comprehensive plan to increase profitability,” per a statement from the company. Additionally, Allstate stopped writing new home and condominium insurance policies in California. California homeowners with active Allstate home insurance were not dropped, but the insurer stated that “wildfires, higher costs for repairing homes and higher reinsurance premiums” motivated the choice to limit new business.
Allstate car insurance
In our Allstate insurance review, Allstate car insurance received a Bankrate Score of 3.8 out of 5.0 possible points. To find the best car insurance companies, our editorial team evaluated how well the auto insurance companies performed in a variety of categories, including policy options, discounts and third-party ratings from Standard & Poor’s, AM Best and J.D. Power, as well as mobile app accessibility and other attributes.
To complement standard coverage and provide greater financial protection, drivers could consider adding rental reimbursement. Drivers may even consider classic car insurance or rideshare insurance if they drive a vehicle that requires more tailored coverage.
Allstate’s Deductible Rewards program awards $100 off the collision deductible for every year of safe driving, up to $500. Allstate’s Safe Driving Bonus also allows drivers to earn cash back or credit to their car insurance policy for every six months without an accident. For those who want to be rewarded further for safe driving, Allstate offers Drivewise, a usage-based telematics program that provides savings for good driving habits and awards points for passing safe driving challenges.
Pros and cons of Allstate car insurance
When requesting car insurance quotes, comparing carriers is easier when you understand what policy options, discounts and other features are offered for the estimated premium. Here are some pros and cons of Allstate car insurance:
-
Multiple reward options, such as Deductible Rewards and Drivewise, for driving safely, though availability may vary by state laws
-
Strong mobile and online tools for easy claims and policy support
-
Driving training program available tailored for teens to reduce accident risk
-
Scored below average in a majority of regions based on J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
-
Few additional coverage options
-
Some policy and coverage options may be limited by state availability
Allstate car insurance cost
The average cost of Allstate car insurance is $2,630 per year for a full coverage policy and $545 per year for minimum coverage, according to Bankrate’s study of 2023 premium data obtained from Quadrant Information Services.
Compared to the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage, Allstate’s average rates are 31 percent higher. However, keep in mind that rates are influenced by several personal rating factors. The averages below are most useful for comparison purposes.
Allstate car insurance rates by driving history
Driving history plays an important role in determining car insurance rates. Drivers with a clean driving record — with no history of at-fault accidents or moving violations — typically have lower rates compared to those who have a mark on their driving record. To understand the variance in premiums between different driving histories, we’ve analyzed car insurance rates based on different driving infractions.
A major violation, like a DUI, typically results in the most expensive insurance surcharges. But keep in mind that not all car insurance companies will write policies for drivers with DUI convictions. Below is a table of car insurance rates comparing Allstate’s average full coverage premiums to the national average based on driving history.
|Allstate full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,630
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$3,123
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,397
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$3,817
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Allstate car insurance quotes by age
Car insurance companies also consider a driver’s age when determining rates in most states. On average, older drivers with more years of driving experience pay lower rates compared to young drivers who have just started driving. The rates below show average car insurance premiums by age and are based on drivers with a clean driving record. We also show the difference between rates for young drivers on their parents’ policy versus their own policy.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Allstate full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$4,461
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$4,267
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$4,184
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$3,997
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$3,888
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Allstate car insurance discounts
Lowering your car insurance premium could be achieved by comparing multiple insurers to find the best rate for your current circumstances, keeping your driving record clean and/or taking advantage of discounts. Allstate offers a healthy selection of discounts, many of them linked to how you choose to pay your premium. Some of Allstate’s less common discount opportunities include:
Allstate home insurance
Allstate home insurance may be a good option for homeowners who appreciate local agents and want a variety of add-on home insurance options to tailor a policy to their needs. In 2023, Allstate was a Bankrate Awards winner, tied with USAA for the best home insurance overall. Additionally, the company earned a Bankrate score of 3.5 out of 5.0.
On top of standard home insurance coverage like dwelling, personal property, loss of use and liability, Allstate customers may include coverage for water backups, sports equipment, electronic data recovery and even business items stored at home. Those who partake in home-sharing could purchase Allstate HostAdvantage, as well, which offers extra protection for personal belongings stolen or damaged by renters.
For new customers who are also claims-free, Allstate offers a discount and a Claim-Free Bonus, which gives a 5 percent rebate on the renewal premium every year there is no claim. However, homeowners worried about a potential future claim have an additional solution in Allstate’s Claim Rateguard, which can be purchased to prevent a premium increase due to filing a single claim over a five-year period.
Why Allstate won
Allstate was one of Bankrate’s picks for Best Home Insurance Company Overall after careful analysis of dozens of home insurance carriers. Its near-nationwide availability, as well as its array of coverage options, 24/7 customer service, local agencies and robust mobile app, make it easy for homeowners to build a home insurance plan to protect one of their biggest assets.
Pros and cons of Allstate home insurance
When shopping for the best homeowners insurance, comparing home insurance quotes may be more worthwhile when you understand the coverage and service you’re getting. Here’s a quick summary of Allstate home insurance to help you compare with other carriers:
-
Scored slightly below the segment average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study for customer satisfaction
-
Numerous discount opportunities to help you save
-
Customer service available 24/7
-
Scored below segment average in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study for customer satisfaction
-
All endorsements may not be available in all states
-
Not writing new home and condo policies in California
Allstate home insurance cost
At $1,340 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Allstate’s home insurance costs slightly below the national average cost of homeowners insurance. On average, most U.S. homeowners pay around $1,428 per year for the same amount of dwelling coverage, but if you’re looking for cheap home insurance, comparing rates from more than one carrier can help.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Allstate average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$958
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,340
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,772
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,205
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$3,464
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Allstate home insurance discounts
Like many of the best homeowners insurance companies, Allstate’s home insurance discounts could help policyholders save significantly on their premiums. Some discounts available from Allstate include:
Allstate life insurance
Allstate life insurance can help provide financial security for a variety of needs, including college tuition, taking care of future generations and covering outstanding debts. Allstate’s term life insurance policies are underwritten by Direct General and are available in 19 states: Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Term life insurance policies through Allstate are available for 10 to 40 years, depending on your coverage choice, and do not build cash value that policy owners can leverage during their lifetime.
For customers in the remaining 31 states and Washington D.C., Allstate’s broad network of insurance agents sells other types of life insurance (such as permanent life insurance) on behalf of other life insurance companies like John Hancock, Lincoln Financial and Protective Life. While policies for these companies can be purchased via an Allstate agent, they may not be managed by Allstate. For instance, if you purchase a Lincoln Financial whole life insurance policy from Allstate, Lincoln Financial will manage your specific policy.
J.D. Power didn’t include Allstate in its 2023 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study. However, John Hancock received a customer satisfaction rating of 782 out of 1,000, while Lincoln Financial earned 788 points and Protective Life earned 768 points. For reference, the study average was 790 out of 1,000 for individual life insurance products.
Pros and cons of Allstate life insurance
Understanding life insurance can be a complicated process, but don’t forget to review companies too when obtaining life insurance quotes. Here’s a quick summary of Allstate’s life coverage:
-
Term life coverage terms can span from 10 to 40 years
-
Online quotes process
-
Educational life insurance content on its website
-
Medical exam may be required for some policy types
-
May need to speak to a live agent before finalizing policy
-
Permanent policies are not managed by Allstate directly
Allstate life insurance endorsements
While Allstate does not list the specific endorsements available for its life insurance policies, an Allstate agent can help you with understanding what policy options are available and recommending what may be best for your personal and financial goals.
Compare Allstate with other insurers
While Allstate has several useful offerings, the company may not be the right fit for each person. It may be helpful to compare Allstate to other national insurers, a few of which are listed here:
|
Featured
Allstate
Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review
|
AAA
Read review Read Bankrate's full AAA Insurance review
|
Safeco
Read review Read Bankrate's full Safeco Insurance review
|
State Farm
Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
|
AAA is another large insurance carrier offering affordable home and auto insurance options as well as membership perks. Those who like convenience may also appreciate that some of AAA’s offices also offer services like DMV transactions, notary services and travel planning.
|
Depending on the characteristics of your home, Safeco could be worth a look, as it offers a robust selection of coverage endorsements for both home and auto insurance. Safeco also offers a highly rated mobile app and online portal for customers who want to manage their policies and claims online.
|
Like Allstate, State Farm is a national insurer also built on a local agency model, which may be ideal for those looking for personalized or localized service. State Farm also offers two telematics options, like its Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear program, to help drivers of all ages save money on car insurance based on real-time driving habits.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$2,630
|
$2,562
|
No rates available
|
$1,480
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,340
|
$1,241
|
No rates available
|
$1,462
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
694/1,000
|
666/1,000
|
707/1,000
|
714/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
509/1,000
|
543/1,000
|
511/1,000
|
532/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is Allstate a good insurance company?
Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Allstate’s network of over 12,000 exclusive and independent agents provides localized expertise and has helped solidify Allstate as a top insurer for millions of Americans, with more than 188 million policies for home, auto, life and other insurance products. Customers who want to have all their insurance needs and financial planning managed in a single place may find Allstate to be a solution.
Understanding your insurance needs and building a financial plan can seem complex, but in the course of Bankrate’s Allstate Insurance review, we found the company has many tools to help make the process easier. Customers who want a balance between receiving personalized service from a local insurance agent and the ability to manage their policies online may find Allstate satisfies both these priorities. Although its average premiums for auto insurance may be higher compared to other insurers, its homeowners insurance is fairly competitive. Additionally, the company offers many discount and coverage options to save money on the financial protection you need.
Allstate customer satisfaction
An insurance company’s customer satisfaction may be a priority to you, especially if you want strong customer service. Relying on third-party rating agencies, like J.D. Power, could be useful. J.D. Power conducts annual surveys from existing customers about some of the largest insurance companies in the country. J.D. Power results are ranked on a 1,000-point scale, with a higher score indicating more overall customer satisfaction.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Allstate
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|694/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|509/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
The 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study was conducted on a regional basis. Allstate ranked above average in California, Florida, New England and New York but ranked below average in the Central, Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest regions, as well as Texas. Due to the variance by area, it can help to reach out to current policyholders in your area, especially if they’re family or friends, to understand what their experience with Allstate has been like. However, the company ranked above average for claims satisfaction per the latest J.D. Power auto claims study.
Allstate customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks customer complaints against insurance companies and makes this information available to the public. It uses a baseline of 1.0 to represent the average number of complaints a company might receive for its size, with scores above the baseline meaning more complaints than average and scores below the baseline meaning less complaints than average.
Allstate's NAIC complaint index for its private passenger product is slightly higher than the industry baseline. However, the complaint trend seems to be remaining fairly consistent over time.
Allstate's NAIC complaint index for home insurance indicates that customers may be more satisfied with the carrier's home coverage than auto coverage. However, historical data indicates that the company did see an above-average number of complaints against its home product in 2020.
Other Allstate tools and benefits
Allstate’s diverse product offerings give customers an opportunity to have all of their insurance and financial needs met in a single place. These perks include:
- Investment planning: Allstate’s financial representatives can also assist with 529 college savings plans, annuities, mutual funds, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and workplace retirement plans. Allstate partners with several third parties — including American Funds, Franklin Templeton Investments, Fidelity, Equitable, Prudential, Protective and Lincoln Financial Group — to offer customers annuities, mutual funds and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
- Renters insurance: Renters can use this policy to help insure their belongings and provide liability and loss-of-use coverage.
- Condominium insurance: This policy is specifically for condo unit owners who need coverage for the interior of their unit and their belongings. This policy also provides liability and loss-of-use coverage.
- Landlord insurance: Allstate’s landlord policy can help keep you financially protected if you rent out property.
- Identity theft insurance: Allstate identity theft insurance can alert you if your data is breached and help you with the next steps.
- Umbrella insurance: For an added layer of liability protection, Allstate sells personal umbrella policies.
- Pet insurance: Allstate can help you look out for your fur baby with a pet insurance policy.
- Motorcycle insurance: If you prefer to get around on two wheels, Allstate offers insurance policies for motorcycles.
- ATV/off-road insurance: Allstate may be able to insure an ATV or other off-road vehicle — including snowmobiles.
- Boat insurance: Allstate can help you insure your watercraft.
- RV insurance: This policy can cover both towable and motorized RVs.
- Phone protection: Whether it’s a cracked screen, busted battery or waterlogged phone, Allstate’s phone protection plan can be purchased regardless of your primary cell carrier.
- Event insurance: If you’re hosting a large party at your home, purchasing event insurance may give you extra liability coverage and reimburse you if you lose deposits due to an unforeseen event.
- Travel insurance: Allstate’s travel insurance even covers COVID-related occurrences, like positive tests and delays due to quarantine guidelines.
- Roadside assistance: If you worry about popping a tire or an unexpected engine malfunction, you can add roadside assistance to your Allstate car insurance policy.
- Good Life: Allstate partners with TrueCar, Rategenius, AutoZone, Valvoline and Sirius XM to help give its customers discounted rates on services and products.
- HomeAdvisor: With Allstate, customers could receive a free one-year subscription to Home Concierge by HomeAdvisor. This service can connect homeowners with professionals who can help with anything from gardening to landscaping to installing and repairing roofing, appliances, faucets and pipes, as well as services such as electrical work.
- Digital Locker mobile app: This allows Allstate policyholders to take inventory of their personal belongings.
- GoodHome: GoodHome is a tool that collects information about nearby home claims, weather forecasts and public records for homeowners to reference.
- LifeTrek: LifeTrek may help you calculate how much life insurance you need and the right kind of policy for you.
- My Money: This online tool can help with building a financial plan and investing and can even get you in touch with a financial consultant.
Frequently asked questions about Allstate
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores methodology
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.