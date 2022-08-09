Allstate insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

BANKRATE AWARDS 2023 WINNER (TIE) Best home insurance company overall 4.1 Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Auto Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Home Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 BANKRATE'S TAKE Tied for a 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Homeowners Insurance Company Overall, Allstate offers home, auto and life insurance for those who want the convenience of a single carrier for all their insurance needs.

Average rates from Allstate

Company details Who Allstate may be good for: With its diverse selection of coverage options, Allstate may be a strong option for those who find it easier to manage multiple policies by purchasing them from one company. Who Allstate may not be good for: Allstate’s lackluster J.D. Power scores for auto insurance and pricey average rates for full coverage may deter potential customers. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,630

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $545

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,340 Customer service: 1-800-726-6033

1-800-726-6033 Bill pay : 1-800-901-1732

: 1-800-901-1732 Emergency roadside assistance : 1-877-597-3393

: 1-877-597-3393 Website: allstate.com

allstate.com Payment address: Allstate Payments, 1501 N Plano Rd, Suite 100, Richardson, TX 75081

Allstate Payments, 1501 N Plano Rd, Suite 100, Richardson, TX 75081 State availability: Allstate car insurance is available in all states and Washington, D.C. Allstate home insurance is available in all states (plus D.C.) except California. Get quotes Answer a few questions to see custom rates

New What’s new with Allstate? Allstate has been steadily increasing auto rates throughout 2023 as part of a “comprehensive plan to increase profitability,” per a statement from the company. Additionally, Allstate stopped writing new home and condominium insurance policies in California. California homeowners with active Allstate home insurance were not dropped, but the insurer stated that “wildfires, higher costs for repairing homes and higher reinsurance premiums” motivated the choice to limit new business.

Allstate car insurance

In our Allstate insurance review, Allstate car insurance received a Bankrate Score of 3.8 out of 5.0 possible points. To find the best car insurance companies, our editorial team evaluated how well the auto insurance companies performed in a variety of categories, including policy options, discounts and third-party ratings from Standard & Poor’s, AM Best and J.D. Power, as well as mobile app accessibility and other attributes. To complement standard coverage and provide greater financial protection, drivers could consider adding rental reimbursement. Drivers may even consider classic car insurance or rideshare insurance if they drive a vehicle that requires more tailored coverage. Allstate’s Deductible Rewards program awards $100 off the collision deductible for every year of safe driving, up to $500. Allstate’s Safe Driving Bonus also allows drivers to earn cash back or credit to their car insurance policy for every six months without an accident. For those who want to be rewarded further for safe driving, Allstate offers Drivewise, a usage-based telematics program that provides savings for good driving habits and awards points for passing safe driving challenges.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Allstate car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Allstate car insurance When requesting car insurance quotes, comparing carriers is easier when you understand what policy options, discounts and other features are offered for the estimated premium. Here are some pros and cons of Allstate car insurance: Pros Multiple reward options, such as Deductible Rewards and Drivewise, for driving safely, though availability may vary by state laws

Strong mobile and online tools for easy claims and policy support

Driving training program available tailored for teens to reduce accident risk Cons Scored below average in a majority of regions based on J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Few additional coverage options

Some policy and coverage options may be limited by state availability Allstate car insurance cost The average cost of Allstate car insurance is $2,630 per year for a full coverage policy and $545 per year for minimum coverage, according to Bankrate’s study of 2023 premium data obtained from Quadrant Information Services. Compared to the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage, Allstate’s average rates are 31 percent higher. However, keep in mind that rates are influenced by several personal rating factors. The averages below are most useful for comparison purposes. Allstate car insurance rates by driving history Driving history plays an important role in determining car insurance rates. Drivers with a clean driving record — with no history of at-fault accidents or moving violations — typically have lower rates compared to those who have a mark on their driving record. To understand the variance in premiums between different driving histories, we’ve analyzed car insurance rates based on different driving infractions. A major violation, like a DUI, typically results in the most expensive insurance surcharges. But keep in mind that not all car insurance companies will write policies for drivers with DUI convictions. Below is a table of car insurance rates comparing Allstate’s average full coverage premiums to the national average based on driving history. Allstate full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $2,630 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $3,123 $2,427 At-fault accident $3,397 $2,854 DUI conviction $3,817 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Allstate car insurance quotes by age Car insurance companies also consider a driver’s age when determining rates in most states. On average, older drivers with more years of driving experience pay lower rates compared to young drivers who have just started driving. The rates below show average car insurance premiums by age and are based on drivers with a clean driving record. We also show the difference between rates for young drivers on their parents’ policy versus their own policy. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Allstate full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $4,461 $4,392 Age 17 $4,267 $4,102 Age 18 $4,184 $3,837 Age 19 $3,997 $3,345 Age 20 $3,888 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Allstate full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $7,089 $6,110 Age 25 $3,188 $2,473 Age 30 $2,641 $2,125 Age 40 $2,641 $2,014 Age 60 $2,376 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Allstate car insurance discounts Lowering your car insurance premium could be achieved by comparing multiple insurers to find the best rate for your current circumstances, keeping your driving record clean and/or taking advantage of discounts. Allstate offers a healthy selection of discounts, many of them linked to how you choose to pay your premium. Some of Allstate’s less common discount opportunities include: Anti-lock brake discount Caret Down If your vehicle has anti-lock brakes, you could earn a discount on your insurance. Anti-theft device discount Caret Down Having an anti-theft device in your car might help you save money on your insurance. EZ pay plan discount Caret Down Opting for automatic payments may help lower your premium. eSmart® discount Caret Down Allstate offers a paperless electronic policy that might shave some money off your premium. FullPay® discount Caret Down Allstate may reward customers who pay in full at the beginning of their policy term with a discount. Responsible payer discount Caret Down With Allstate, it might pay to pay on time. If you have not received a non-payment notice or cancellation for non-payment in the past year, you may qualify for the responsible payer discount.

Allstate home insurance

Allstate home insurance may be a good option for homeowners who appreciate local agents and want a variety of add-on home insurance options to tailor a policy to their needs. In 2023, Allstate was a Bankrate Awards winner, tied with USAA for the best home insurance overall. Additionally, the company earned a Bankrate score of 3.5 out of 5.0. On top of standard home insurance coverage like dwelling, personal property, loss of use and liability, Allstate customers may include coverage for water backups, sports equipment, electronic data recovery and even business items stored at home. Those who partake in home-sharing could purchase Allstate HostAdvantage, as well, which offers extra protection for personal belongings stolen or damaged by renters. For new customers who are also claims-free, Allstate offers a discount and a Claim-Free Bonus, which gives a 5 percent rebate on the renewal premium every year there is no claim. However, homeowners worried about a potential future claim have an additional solution in Allstate’s Claim Rateguard, which can be purchased to prevent a premium increase due to filing a single claim over a five-year period.

BEST HOME INSURANCE COMPANY (TIE) Why Allstate won Allstate was one of Bankrate’s picks for Best Home Insurance Company Overall after careful analysis of dozens of home insurance carriers. Its near-nationwide availability, as well as its array of coverage options, 24/7 customer service, local agencies and robust mobile app, make it easy for homeowners to build a home insurance plan to protect one of their biggest assets. Arrow Right

How we rated it Caret Down To find the best overall home insurance companies, we started by analyzing metrics that we felt most impact customer experience. These included average rates from Quadrant Information Services as well as third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. We know that every homeowner has different needs, so we next reviewed coverage options and discounts. Lastly, we reviewed each insurer’s local agency availability, digital tools, corporate sustainability and giveback programs and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since many insurers do not operate in Alaska or Hawaii). We strive to help homeowners understand how to choose the best company, and to that end, we chose to feature two insurers as the best — USAA and Allstate — based on their ratings in our scoring model. While our Bankrate Awards can be a good guide, every insurance company has its own operating guidelines, so the best way to find out if a carrier is right for you is to get a quote.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Allstate home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Allstate home insurance When shopping for the best homeowners insurance, comparing home insurance quotes may be more worthwhile when you understand the coverage and service you’re getting. Here’s a quick summary of Allstate home insurance to help you compare with other carriers: Pros Scored slightly below the segment average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study for customer satisfaction

Numerous discount opportunities to help you save

Customer service available 24/7 Cons Scored below segment average in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study for customer satisfaction

All endorsements may not be available in all states

Not writing new home and condo policies in California Allstate home insurance cost At $1,340 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Allstate’s home insurance costs slightly below the national average cost of homeowners insurance. On average, most U.S. homeowners pay around $1,428 per year for the same amount of dwelling coverage, but if you’re looking for cheap home insurance, comparing rates from more than one carrier can help. Dwelling coverage limit Allstate average premium National average premium $150,000 $958 $975 $250,000 $1,340 $1,428 $350,000 $1,772 $1,879 $450,000 $2,205 $2,343 $750,000 $3,464 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Allstate home insurance discounts Like many of the best homeowners insurance companies, Allstate’s home insurance discounts could help policyholders save significantly on their premiums. Some discounts available from Allstate include: Home buyer discount Caret Down You could earn this discount if you recently purchased a home or the home you bought is newly constructed. Early signing discount Caret Down This discount for up to 10 percent could be applied if you buy a new Allstate policy at least seven days before your current homeowners insurance expires. Claim-free discount Caret Down If you switch to Allstate without having a recent home insurance claim, you could save up to 20 percent off your premium. Easy Pay Plan® Caret Down Setting up automatic payments could save you up to 5 percent. Welcome & loyalty discount Caret Down If you switch to Allstate from another home insurance provider, you could save up to 10 percent on your premium as long as you maintain your policy. Responsible payment discount Caret Down Like with its car insurance policy, having a strong insurance payment history might help you lower your home insurance premium.

Allstate life insurance

Allstate life insurance can help provide financial security for a variety of needs, including college tuition, taking care of future generations and covering outstanding debts. Allstate’s term life insurance policies are underwritten by Direct General and are available in 19 states: Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Term life insurance policies through Allstate are available for 10 to 40 years, depending on your coverage choice, and do not build cash value that policy owners can leverage during their lifetime. For customers in the remaining 31 states and Washington D.C., Allstate’s broad network of insurance agents sells other types of life insurance (such as permanent life insurance) on behalf of other life insurance companies like John Hancock, Lincoln Financial and Protective Life. While policies for these companies can be purchased via an Allstate agent, they may not be managed by Allstate. For instance, if you purchase a Lincoln Financial whole life insurance policy from Allstate, Lincoln Financial will manage your specific policy. J.D. Power didn’t include Allstate in its 2023 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study. However, John Hancock received a customer satisfaction rating of 782 out of 1,000, while Lincoln Financial earned 788 points and Protective Life earned 768 points. For reference, the study average was 790 out of 1,000 for individual life insurance products.

Pros and cons

Allstate life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Allstate life insurance Understanding life insurance can be a complicated process, but don’t forget to review companies too when obtaining life insurance quotes. Here’s a quick summary of Allstate’s life coverage: Pros Term life coverage terms can span from 10 to 40 years

Online quotes process

Educational life insurance content on its website Cons Medical exam may be required for some policy types

May need to speak to a live agent before finalizing policy

Permanent policies are not managed by Allstate directly Allstate life insurance endorsements While Allstate does not list the specific endorsements available for its life insurance policies, an Allstate agent can help you with understanding what policy options are available and recommending what may be best for your personal and financial goals.

Compare Allstate with other insurers While Allstate has several useful offerings, the company may not be the right fit for each person. It may be helpful to compare Allstate to other national insurers, a few of which are listed here:

Badge 1 Featured Allstate Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review Select an option Allstate AAA Safeco State Farm Caret Down AAA Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full AAA Insurance review Select an option Allstate AAA Safeco State Farm Caret Down Safeco Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Safeco Insurance review Select an option Allstate AAA Safeco State Farm Caret Down State Farm Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Tied for a 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Homeowners Insurance Company Overall, Allstate offers home, auto and life insurance for those who want the convenience of a single carrier for all their insurance needs. AAA is another large insurance carrier offering affordable home and auto insurance options as well as membership perks. Those who like convenience may also appreciate that some of AAA’s offices also offer services like DMV transactions, notary services and travel planning. Depending on the characteristics of your home, Safeco could be worth a look, as it offers a robust selection of coverage endorsements for both home and auto insurance. Safeco also offers a highly rated mobile app and online portal for customers who want to manage their policies and claims online. Like Allstate, State Farm is a national insurer also built on a local agency model, which may be ideal for those looking for personalized or localized service. State Farm also offers two telematics options, like its Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear program, to help drivers of all ages save money on car insurance based on real-time driving habits. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $2,630 $2,562 No rates available $1,480 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,340 $1,241 No rates available $1,462 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 694/1,000 666/1,000 707/1,000 714/1,000 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 509/1,000 543/1,000 511/1,000 532/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A+ (Superior) A (Excellent) A (Excellent) A+ (Superior)

Is Allstate a good insurance company? Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Allstate’s network of over 12,000 exclusive and independent agents provides localized expertise and has helped solidify Allstate as a top insurer for millions of Americans, with more than 188 million policies for home, auto, life and other insurance products. Customers who want to have all their insurance needs and financial planning managed in a single place may find Allstate to be a solution. Understanding your insurance needs and building a financial plan can seem complex, but in the course of Bankrate’s Allstate Insurance review, we found the company has many tools to help make the process easier. Customers who want a balance between receiving personalized service from a local insurance agent and the ability to manage their policies online may find Allstate satisfies both these priorities. Although its average premiums for auto insurance may be higher compared to other insurers, its homeowners insurance is fairly competitive. Additionally, the company offers many discount and coverage options to save money on the financial protection you need.

Allstate customer satisfaction An insurance company’s customer satisfaction may be a priority to you, especially if you want strong customer service. Relying on third-party rating agencies, like J.D. Power, could be useful. J.D. Power conducts annual surveys from existing customers about some of the largest insurance companies in the country. J.D. Power results are ranked on a 1,000-point scale, with a higher score indicating more overall customer satisfaction. Study or Rating Agency Allstate Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 694/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 509/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) N/A

Allstate auto claims

Allstate homeowners claims The 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study was conducted on a regional basis. Allstate ranked above average in California, Florida, New England and New York but ranked below average in the Central, Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest regions, as well as Texas. Due to the variance by area, it can help to reach out to current policyholders in your area, especially if they’re family or friends, to understand what their experience with Allstate has been like. However, the company ranked above average for claims satisfaction per the latest J.D. Power auto claims study. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study While Allstate ranked below average for homeowners insurance satisfaction, it wasn’t far off from the average. Allstate’s homeowners complaint score with the NAIC also helps paint a more positive picture, with a score below the baseline. This means that, on average, Allstate receives fewer complaints for its home insurance than some other companies of comparable size. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Allstate customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks customer complaints against insurance companies and makes this information available to the public. It uses a baseline of 1.0 to represent the average number of complaints a company might receive for its size, with scores above the baseline meaning more complaints than average and scores below the baseline meaning less complaints than average.

Allstate auto complaints

Allstate home complaints Allstate's NAIC complaint index for its private passenger product is slightly higher than the industry baseline. However, the complaint trend seems to be remaining fairly consistent over time. Allstate's NAIC complaint index for home insurance indicates that customers may be more satisfied with the carrier's home coverage than auto coverage. However, historical data indicates that the company did see an above-average number of complaints against its home product in 2020.

Other Allstate tools and benefits Allstate’s diverse product offerings give customers an opportunity to have all of their insurance and financial needs met in a single place. These perks include: Investment planning : Allstate’s financial representatives can also assist with 529 college savings plans, annuities, mutual funds, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and workplace retirement plans. Allstate partners with several third parties — including American Funds, Franklin Templeton Investments, Fidelity, Equitable, Prudential, Protective and Lincoln Financial Group — to offer customers annuities, mutual funds and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

: Allstate’s financial representatives can also assist with 529 college savings plans, annuities, mutual funds, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and workplace retirement plans. Allstate partners with several third parties — including American Funds, Franklin Templeton Investments, Fidelity, Equitable, Prudential, Protective and Lincoln Financial Group — to offer customers annuities, mutual funds and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Renters insurance : Renters can use this policy to help insure their belongings and provide liability and loss-of-use coverage.

: Renters can use this policy to help insure their belongings and provide liability and loss-of-use coverage. Condominium insurance : This policy is specifically for condo unit owners who need coverage for the interior of their unit and their belongings. This policy also provides liability and loss-of-use coverage.

: This policy is specifically for condo unit owners who need coverage for the interior of their unit and their belongings. This policy also provides liability and loss-of-use coverage. Landlord insurance : Allstate’s landlord policy can help keep you financially protected if you rent out property.

: Allstate’s landlord policy can help keep you financially protected if you rent out property. Identity theft insurance : Allstate identity theft insurance can alert you if your data is breached and help you with the next steps.

: Allstate identity theft insurance can alert you if your data is breached and help you with the next steps. Umbrella insurance : For an added layer of liability protection, Allstate sells personal umbrella policies.

: For an added layer of liability protection, Allstate sells personal umbrella policies. Pet insurance : Allstate can help you look out for your fur baby with a pet insurance policy.

: Allstate can help you look out for your fur baby with a pet insurance policy. Motorcycle insurance : If you prefer to get around on two wheels, Allstate offers insurance policies for motorcycles.

: If you prefer to get around on two wheels, Allstate offers insurance policies for motorcycles. ATV/off-road insurance : Allstate may be able to insure an ATV or other off-road vehicle — including snowmobiles.

: Allstate may be able to insure an ATV or other off-road vehicle — including snowmobiles. Boat insurance : Allstate can help you insure your watercraft.

: Allstate can help you insure your watercraft. RV insurance : This policy can cover both towable and motorized RVs.

: This policy can cover both towable and motorized RVs. Phone protection: Whether it’s a cracked screen, busted battery or waterlogged phone, Allstate’s phone protection plan can be purchased regardless of your primary cell carrier.

Whether it’s a cracked screen, busted battery or waterlogged phone, Allstate’s phone protection plan can be purchased regardless of your primary cell carrier. Event insurance : If you’re hosting a large party at your home, purchasing event insurance may give you extra liability coverage and reimburse you if you lose deposits due to an unforeseen event.

: If you’re hosting a large party at your home, purchasing event insurance may give you extra liability coverage and reimburse you if you lose deposits due to an unforeseen event. Travel insurance : Allstate’s travel insurance even covers COVID-related occurrences, like positive tests and delays due to quarantine guidelines.

: Allstate’s travel insurance even covers COVID-related occurrences, like positive tests and delays due to quarantine guidelines. Roadside assistance : If you worry about popping a tire or an unexpected engine malfunction, you can add roadside assistance to your Allstate car insurance policy.

: If you worry about popping a tire or an unexpected engine malfunction, you can add roadside assistance to your Allstate car insurance policy. Good Life : Allstate partners with TrueCar, Rategenius, AutoZone, Valvoline and Sirius XM to help give its customers discounted rates on services and products.

: Allstate partners with TrueCar, Rategenius, AutoZone, Valvoline and Sirius XM to help give its customers discounted rates on services and products. HomeAdvisor : With Allstate, customers could receive a free one-year subscription to Home Concierge by HomeAdvisor. This service can connect homeowners with professionals who can help with anything from gardening to landscaping to installing and repairing roofing, appliances, faucets and pipes, as well as services such as electrical work.

: With Allstate, customers could receive a free one-year subscription to Home Concierge by HomeAdvisor. This service can connect homeowners with professionals who can help with anything from gardening to landscaping to installing and repairing roofing, appliances, faucets and pipes, as well as services such as electrical work. Digital Locker mobile app: This allows Allstate policyholders to take inventory of their personal belongings.

This allows Allstate policyholders to take inventory of their personal belongings. GoodHome : GoodHome is a tool that collects information about nearby home claims, weather forecasts and public records for homeowners to reference.

: GoodHome is a tool that collects information about nearby home claims, weather forecasts and public records for homeowners to reference. LifeTrek : LifeTrek may help you calculate how much life insurance you need and the right kind of policy for you.

: LifeTrek may help you calculate how much life insurance you need and the right kind of policy for you. My Money: This online tool can help with building a financial plan and investing and can even get you in touch with a financial consultant.

Frequently asked questions about Allstate

How do I file a claim with Allstate? Caret Down Filing a claim with Allstate can be done online or through the mobile app. Those who want to speak to a live agent can call 1-800-ALLSTATE (1-800-255-7828) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or their local insurance agent during normal business hours.

Is Allstate a sustainable company? Caret Down The Allstate Foundation supports a variety of causes, including diversity and inclusion efforts. These efforts focus on inclusive hiring by partnering with organizations like the Society of Women Engineers, Recruit Military and the National Association of Black Accountants. Allstate also focuses on youth empowerment and relationship violence prevention, recently investing $4 million in programs that advance these causes. In partnership with Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, the Allstate Foundation helps further the education of nonprofit leaders. Through the Helping Hands program, Allstate agency owners and employees who volunteer four to 16 hours can earn $500 to $1,000 toward the organization of their choice.

Is Allstate good about paying claims? Caret Down Allstate boasts an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an above-average J.D. Power rating for auto claims satisfaction. Both of these ratings indicate that Allstate has sufficient financial resources to pay out claims. However, Allstate scored below average in J.D. Power’s 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction study and had a higher-than-average auto insurance complaint score on the NAIC index.

How do you negotiate with Allstate? Caret Down To negotiate with a car insurance provider after a total loss, getting a written estimate from a professional body shop or asking for a Certified Collateral Corporation (CCC) report can be helpful. The more evidence you have, the more likely you are to build a strong case.

Is Allstate better than State Farm? Caret Down Although Allstate and State Farm are comparable in many ways, State Farm ranked slightly better for auto and home claims satisfaction in 2023 per J.D. Power. Whether Allstate is better than State Farm really depends on what you’re looking for in an insurance company. If price is the most important factor, get quotes from both companies to compare. If customer service matters most, you may want to read company reviews or speak with current customers. If digital tools are imperative, State Farm bests Allstate in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.

Is Allstate cheaper than Geico? Caret Down On average, Geico is cheaper than Allstate. The average annual full coverage car insurance premium for Geico is $1,297 while the average annual full coverage premium for Allstate is $2,438. In addition, Geico offers a large list of discounts that can potentially be applied.

