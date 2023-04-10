Guide to landlord insurance: what it is and who needs it

Types of landlord insurance coverage

When you buy a standard landlord insurance policy, you get a broad variety of coverage. Each of these coverage types is subject to deductibles, and limits and can vary between policies. Most landlord insurance includes coverage for:

Dwelling coverage

Dwelling coverage is one of the most important parts of a landlord insurance policy. Just like a home insurance policy, the landlord insurance policy covers you financially for damage to the structure of the home against specific perils. Covered threats generally include damage from fire, wind, storms, hail and lightning.

If something happens to your property’s physical structure, dwelling coverage may help pay for repairs. For instance, if a tree limb were to fall on the house and cause damage, dwelling coverage could help. Depending on your insurer, dwelling coverage may extend to other structures on your property like a shed or garage, too.

Liability protection

This portion of your landlord insurance is especially important. When you have tenants, you’re more exposed to risk. Fortunately, your policy covers your liability so you can rest easy knowing that even if your tenant slips on a step and tries to sue you, you’re covered. Landlord liability insurance helps with medical expenses and accidental injuries. Because property owners are generally liable for what happens on their property, this is an essential piece of any landlord insurance policy.

Personal property coverage

If you don’t store any personal property in your rental, you may not need this protection. But if you rent your building furnished or leave personal property — like security cameras or lawnmowers to service the property — in place, personal property coverage on a landlord policy can offer some protection.

Loss of use coverage

Additionally, some rental property insurance policies include loss of use coverage, which steps in to cover missed rent payments if your rental becomes uninhabitable due to a covered peril. For example, if your tenant has to move out for a month so you can complete repairs after a fire, loss of use coverage may help compensate you for the rent you won’t be able to collect.

Experts recommend reviewing your policy options and talking with an agent to customize your landlord insurance policy to meet your needs.