Homeowners insurance for other structures

How much other structures coverage do you need?

A standard homeowners policy typically includes coverage for other structures at 10 to 20 percent of the dwelling coverage on your policy. This amount is usually part of the policy whether you have detached structures on your property or not.

What if you have a structure on your property that is worth more than your coverage limits? For instance, maybe you own a large detached garage with indoor plumbing and electricity. In this case, you may want to speak with your insurance agent to discuss increasing your separate structures coverage.

Learn more: How much homeowners insurance do I need?

Other structures: ACV vs RCV

It may be worth checking with your agent to see if the other structures coverage in your policy is based on actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost value (RCV).

If you file a claim for other structures based on actual cash value, depreciation and wear and tear can affect your claim payout amount. For example, if your 20-year-old shed needs to be rebuilt due to a fire, the insurance company may only pay for the value of the aged shed.

Replacement cost value, on the other hand, pays you what it would cost to build a new shed, regardless of the actual value of the burned building. So, if you built that shed 20 years ago for $3,000 but now it will take $15,000 to rebuild, then you would get a check for $15,000 (if that amount doesn’t exceed the coverage limit of your other structures coverage) minus your deductible. Adding a replacement cost value endorsement may not afford you the cheapest homeowners insurance, but it could provide more robust financial protection.

It is important to note that some insurers may only cover other structures at actual cash value, even if your home is covered with replacement cost coverage.