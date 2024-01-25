At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Replacement cost insurance coverage may allow homeowners to repair or replace their eligible belongings at today’s market value following a covered claim. While most homeowners insurance policies include replacement cost value for dwelling and other structures coverage, personal property is often issued at actual cash value, unless the homeowner pays to increase this coverage. Understanding what replacement cost is and how it differs from actual cash value and market value may help you make an informed decision when purchasing home insurance.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

What is replacement cost?

The value of most things depreciates over time, including your personal belongings and the materials used to build your home. A standard HO-3 home insurance policy will usually include replacement cost value (RCV) for your dwelling and other structures coverage, which means that the insurance company will pay for the covered structures to be rebuilt with materials at current costs up to your coverage limits. The same policy may only cover your personal belongings at actual cash value (ACV), or their replacement cost minus depreciation, unless you opt to add home insurance replacement cost coverage for personal belongings.

Replacement cost homeowners insurance on contents may be worth considering if you want to replace older items with newer ones. Like dwelling replacement cost, contents replacement cost usually has a coverage limit maximum as defined in your home insurance policy. If you have specific high-value items, like jewelry and fine arts, you may want to consider scheduled personal property coverage as these types of items typically have lower per-item limits.

Actual cash value vs. replacement cost value

Now that you have a better idea of the meaning of replacement cost value (RCV) coverage when it comes to renters or homeowners insurance, it is time to point out the biggest difference between actual cash value (ACV) coverage and RCV.

Replacement cost coverage is designed to reimburse you for new versions of damaged items after a covered claim. Actual cash value coverage may cost less than replacement cost value insurance, but it will only pay out the depreciated value of your item following a covered loss. For example, if you have an old couch with ACV coverage, your insurance company will subtract depreciation from the initial cost of the couch to determine your payout. If you have RCV coverage, the company will pay to replace the couch with a similar new version at today’s prices.

Replacement cost value vs. market value

RCV and market value are not the same, especially when it comes to home insurance. Market value is the amount an appraiser deems a home or property is worth or the amount that someone is willing to pay for that home or property, including the land. It is based on what the current market is willing to pay.

Homeowners insurance companies do not use market value when calculating costs for dwelling or personal property coverage. With RCV coverage, the cost to rebuild the home’s structure or replace personal property at today’s prices is accounted for in the dwelling coverage and is paid for following a covered loss. This will likely be lower than the market value, as it does not take land value into consideration.

How replacement cost is determined by insurance companies

Insurance companies evaluate your home’s characteristics, such as building materials, age, square footage and labor costs in your area to calculate your home’s dwelling coverage amount. Your personal property coverage amount is determined based on a percentage of your dwelling amount. Once those figures are determined, your policy would cover either RCV or ACV for damaged or destroyed items that fall within these coverage categories.

Therefore, the replacement cost is not determined by your insurance company, per se. The coverage amounts where replacement cost can apply, dwelling, other structures and personal property coverage, are determined by you and your insurance company. In many cases, replacement cost coverage will apply to your dwelling and other structures coverage. However, personal property coverage varies by insurer. It may be best to review how replacement cost coverage applies (or does not apply) to your coverage to avoid surprises should a claim occur.

Guaranteed vs. extended replacement cost coverage

When you first purchase your home policy, your agent calculates the current replacement value of your home. However, there are situations where the replacement cost of your home can change drastically throughout the year. Inflation impacts the cost of materials and labor throughout the year and as the economy fluctuates. In situations with widespread loss, the sudden high demand for materials and labor, along with transportation difficulties, can also drastically inflate the replacement cost of your home. To account for this, many companies offer replacement cost endorsements for your dwelling that may help you avoid expensive out-of-pocket expenses.

Guaranteed replacement: This coverage helps pay for rebuilding the structure of your home after a covered peril, even if the current cost is higher than the coverage limits listed on your declarations page. For instance, if your dwelling coverage only covers up to $250,000, but the cost to rebuild your destroyed home is $300,000, guaranteed replacement cost could cover the rebuild even though it exceeds the coverage limits.

This coverage helps pay for rebuilding the structure of your home after a covered peril, even if the current cost is higher than the coverage limits listed on your declarations page. For instance, if your dwelling coverage only covers up to $250,000, but the cost to rebuild your destroyed home is $300,000, guaranteed replacement cost could cover the rebuild even though it exceeds the coverage limits. Extended replacement: This coverage considers a certain percentage, often 25 to 30 percent, over the dwelling coverage limits specified in the policy. For example, if your coverage limit was up to $200,000, but the cost of rebuilding your home is $250,000, an extended replacement cost endorsement that covers up to 25 percent more than the policy limits would cover the cost to rebuild.

These endorsements are typically more expensive than standard dwelling coverage. However, if you want more complete financial protection over the long term, they may be options worth considering. Speaking with your insurance agent may help you determine if these types of coverage are right for you.

Frequently asked questions