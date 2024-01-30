At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

When you purchase a home insurance policy, you may feel overwhelmed by the paperwork you receive, but learning to read your insurance policy is an important step in helping you understand the coverage you have. While your entire policy is important, one of the most important parts is your declarations page. Bankrate breaks down the information included on a declarations page so you can feel confident in reviewing your policy.

What is a homeowners insurance declarations page?

If you’re learning how to read a home insurance policy, it can be a good idea to start with the declarations page, which is essentially a snapshot of your coverage. Some home insurance companies will refer to it as the dec page or the policy declaration page.

Here is a list of information that can usually be found on your declarations page of insurance:

Insurance company name and contact details: Usually, you can find these at the top of your declarations page.

Usually, you can find these at the top of your declarations page. Policy information: Your declarations page will also include your policy number and the effective dates of the policy.

Your declarations page will also include your policy number and the effective dates of the policy. Personal information: Your name, location address and mailing address (if different from the location) will be listed on your dec page, as well as information about your mortgage. You may also see your date of birth listed.

Your name, location address and mailing address (if different from the location) will be listed on your dec page, as well as information about your mortgage. You may also see your date of birth listed. Coverage information: This is the bulk of your declarations page. You’ll see limits for your standard coverage types, as well as any endorsements you’ve added to your policy. Your deductible amount will also be listed.

This is the bulk of your declarations page. You’ll see limits for your standard coverage types, as well as any endorsements you’ve added to your policy. Your deductible amount will also be listed. Discounts: You may see the discounts you have applied to the policy listed on your declarations page. Some companies also list other available discounts, so you can see if you are missing any savings opportunities.

You may see the discounts you have applied to the policy listed on your declarations page. Some companies also list other available discounts, so you can see if you are missing any savings opportunities. Premium: Your declaration page will list your overall premium and may also list the amount of premium you pay for each individual coverage.

When you purchase a new insurance policy, review your declarations page and make sure the information is accurate. Do not wait until you need to file a claim before realizing an error, like an incorrect deductible.

If you have questions about anything listed on your declarations page, reach out to an agent.

Does an insurance declarations page list policy exclusions?

It is crucial to understand what perils your home insurance policy covers, but just as importantly, you should understand what it doesn’t. While most insurance declaration pages follow the same format, each provider makes minor adjustments based on how it wants to convey information to the policyholder. Home insurance exclusions are typically not on the insurance declaration page, but instead are further in your policy contract.

When a policy is first issued, you will receive either a physical or digital copy of your entire policy, usually between 20-30 pages. The declaration page is one of the first pages, followed by different sections of your contract. Search for the exclusions, limitations and conditions section of your policy contract to learn what perils are excluded as well as what losses have notable limitations and conditions you should know about.

Why is a declarations page important?

Your homeowners insurance declarations page contains valuable policy information. Whether you want to compare rates or check your coverage before filing a claim, it’s often easier to get quick information from your declarations page rather than read through your entire policy. You may need to review your declarations page in these scenarios:

You need to file a claim

If your home or personal belongings are damaged or you think you are liable for someone’s injury or property damage, you may want to review your declarations page.

Any time you think you might have grounds to file a claim, consider checking your policy. Your declarations page contains information about the coverage types and limits you have included on the policy, although more detailed information will be included further into the policy language, known as the “policy jacket.” Understanding what your policy covers could help you avoid surprises when you file a claim.

You have a question about your coverage limits

If you’re not sure how much coverage you have, your declarations page can help. Your coverage limit is the highest amount of money the insurance company will pay for a covered loss. Each individual coverage — including dwelling, personal property and other structures coverage — generally has a coverage limit. Understanding your limits can help you determine if a loss will be covered fully by the insurance company or if you will need to pay a portion of the expenses out of pocket.

You want to lower your premium

At some point, you may decide that your home insurance premium is too high, and you want to find ways to save money. On your declarations page, you will see how much you pay and you may also be able to see if any discounts have been applied.

Review your declarations page to see your coverage limits, deductible and any add-on coverage options that could be increasing your rate. If you decide to change insurance companies, you can review your current declarations page to make sure you are getting an apples-to-apples comparison with other insurers.

How to get an insurance declarations page

After purchasing an insurance policy, you will receive a copy of your entire policy, including the declarations page. This document might be provided in hard copy form or sent electronically, depending on your insurance company and the option you selected when signing up for your policy.

If you have a copy of your insurance policy forms on hand, your declarations page will be at the front of the document. It will usually contain a heading that says “Declarations Page” or a similar designation. If you do not have a copy of your insurance policy, you can easily get one from your insurance provider by calling an agent or contacting the company’s customer service team. In most cases, you have access to your policy documents online or through your carrier’s mobile app.

Once you get a new copy, keep one easily accessible in case you have to file another claim. Some agents recommend having a second copy that you keep somewhere outside your home in case important documents get damaged. Consider scanning the document and saving it digitally.

If you’re having trouble reading your policy, an insurance agent can walk you through it.

