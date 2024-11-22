Key takeaways Your auto insurance declarations page summarizes the key aspects of your car insurance policy.

It can serve as a quick reference to your policy if you need to know what is covered and your insurance agent isn’t available.

A declarations page can also be helpful if you want to get quotes from other companies to compare to your current policy.

If you have questions about your car insurance policy, you can probably find the answer in your declarations page. This document outlines all the details of your policy, including your coverage types, limits, policy term, premium and more.

What is an auto insurance declarations page?

An auto insurance declarations page is an insurance document that lists the key details of your insurance policy. It summarizes everything that’s contained in your policy, including your coverage types, coverage limits and the covered drivers and vehicles.

Sometimes, you’ll hear the declarations page abbreviated as the “dec page.” It’s usually easy to find if you have questions about your policy, serving as the front page of your policy documents or in a prominent place on most websites and apps.

What does an auto declarations page contain?

Your auto insurance declarations page contains a summary of the most important aspects of your car insurance policy, including:

Your name and vehicle information: The page includes your name and the names of anyone else covered by the policy, as well as details about any vehicles covered by the policy, such as make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN).

Company or agency contact information: This includes the name of the insurer or agency you’ve bought coverage from and a way to get in touch if you have questions or have to file a claim.

Lender information: If you lease your car or have an auto loan, the name and contact information of the lender should be listed in case you need to file a claim.

or have an auto loan, the name and contact information of the lender should be listed in case you need to file a claim. Policy details: The page will list the specifics of your policy, such as the types of coverage included as well as the coverage limits, any deductibles , your renewal date and any exclusions.

, your renewal date and any exclusions. Premium: The page lists your auto insurance premium , including how much is due and when.

, including how much is due and when. Discounts: The dec page will also note any discounts that are currently applied to your policy.

When do I need my auto policy declarations page?

Everyone who has car insurance should keep a copy of their auto declarations page easily accessible so you can refer to it if you have an accident or other covered incident and your insurance agent isn’t available. The declarations page can help you figure out what damage is covered and what limits will apply so you can decide whether to file a claim .

It’s also useful to have your declarations page handy when it comes time to renew your policy so you can review and assess your coverage to see if you should make changes. For example, if you’ve paid off your auto loan, you’ll want to make sure that your lender is no longer listed on your policy. Or maybe you want to reduce or increase your coverage limits for your comprehensive coverage based on your vehicle’s current value. You can also use it to compare your current policy details to quotes from other insurers while shopping around for a better deal.

How do I find my declarations page?

When you purchase an auto insurance policy or make changes to an existing policy, you will receive a digital or physical copy of your declarations page. If you’re not sure where your declarations page is, don’t panic. It’s fairly easy to get a replacement. If you misplace your dec page, you may be able to download your policy documents from your insurance company’s online portal or mobile app. You could also contact your agent for a new copy.

Frequently asked questions