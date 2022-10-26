Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Car insurance for drivers with a DUI

How does a DUI affect insurance premiums?

When car insurance companies set their rates, they assess a potential customer's risk of filing a claim. If a driver has a poor driving history, insurance companies typically see them as more likely to file a claim and raise rates accordingly.

A DUI, OWI or DWI conviction is typically considered one of the most severe driving incidents. For that reason, you can expect car insurance rates after a DUI to increase significantly. Some carriers may refuse to extend coverage to drivers with a DUI conviction. Your existing insurer could even choose to not renew your policy. However, other carriers are willing to write policies for high-risk drivers.

Fortunately, your driving record is not the only factor that impacts your rates. Car insurance companies also consider your vehicle type, location and, in most states, your age, gender and credit history. For that reason, your insurance costs after a DUI will vary.

How much does car insurance cost after a DUI?

It may be more difficult to find cheap car insurance after a DUI, but shopping around to compare rates may allow you to find the lowest price for your circumstances and coverage needs. The average cost of car insurance is $2,542 per year for a full coverage policy, but even a single DUI raises average rates substantially. As to how much insurance is with a DUI, laws surrounding the infraction vary by state, so your potential rate hike following a DUI will likely vary from the averages below based on where you live, your carrier and other personal rating factors.

Average annual premium with a clean driving record Average annual premium with a DUI Percent change
Full coverage national average $2,542 $4,790 +88%
Minimum coverage national average $740 $1,430 +93%

Average annual car insurance rates with a DUI by state

The cost of your car insurance after a DUI can vary depending on what state you live in. Each state has different insurance laws, which can affect average premiums. Additionally, location-specific factors like population density, the likelihood of causing an at-fault accident and the average cost of an auto insurance claim may impact the average auto insurance premiums in any given state. Below you can see the average full coverage premium increase following a single DUI conviction in each state.

Insurance requirements after a DUI

In most states, drivers with a DUI may be required to file an SR-22. An SR-22 is not an insurance policy but rather a form filed by your insurance company that states you are maintaining minimum liability insurance coverage. If you live in Florida or Virginia, you may need an FR-44 certification instead of an SR-22. Depending on your state, your license may be suspended as a result of a DUI conviction.

If you are advised that you need an SR-22 or FR-44 filing, you will need to contact your insurance company. However, not all car insurance companies offer SR-22s or FR-44s. If your current insurance company does not offer this service, you will likely need to switch insurance carriers to find an insurer that specializes in high-risk drivers.

How to find the best cheap insurance with a DUI

Finding cheap car insurance rates after a DUI may require a little more effort, but there are a few strategies that could help lower your premium. If you're having trouble finding affordable coverage after a DUI, consider the following:

  • Maintain a clean driving record: Even if your driving record isn't perfect, avoiding future tickets and accidents may help bring down your rates over time.
  • Bundle your policies: Bundling discounts are often some of the most significant. Bundling your auto and home insurance or auto and renters insurance may save you money on one or both policies.
  • Increase your deductible: Increasing your deductible on your collision and comprehensive coverage may help to lower your monthly payment, but you will have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim. If you increase your deductible, most insurance professionals recommend choosing an amount that you could still comfortably pay out of pocket.
  • Adjust your payment method: Many car insurance companies will offer you a discount when you opt for paperless billing, automatic billing or pay your premium in full.
  • Shop around and compare rates: Each insurance carrier has its own underwriting guidelines. Comparing quotes from different carriers may show you which one could offer you the lowest rates for your situation and coverage needs.

Different insurance companies have different discount opportunities. Speaking with a licensed insurance agent can help you identify the best way to save for your circumstances.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single DUI conviction.

