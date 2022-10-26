Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Drunk driving accidents are responsible for a third of all traffic-related deaths in the U.S. Car insurance companies consider the severe implications of driving under the influence (DUI). If you are convicted of a DUI (or a DWI or OWI in some states), you'll likely see your car insurance premiums increase substantially. On average, a full coverage auto insurance policy is $2,542 per year for a driver with a clean driving record, while a driver with a DUI conviction pays an average of $4,790 per year, which is 88 percent higher for the same coverage. Bankrate's insurance experts explore how to find affordable car insurance coverage after a DUI.
Insurance requirements after a DUI
In most states, drivers with a DUI may be required to file an SR-22. An SR-22 is not an insurance policy but rather a form filed by your insurance company that states you are maintaining minimum liability insurance coverage. If you live in Florida or Virginia, you may need an FR-44 certification instead of an SR-22. Depending on your state, your license may be suspended as a result of a DUI conviction.
If you are advised that you need an SR-22 or FR-44 filing, you will need to contact your insurance company. However, not all car insurance companies offer SR-22s or FR-44s. If your current insurance company does not offer this service, you will likely need to switch insurance carriers to find an insurer that specializes in high-risk drivers.
How to find the best cheap insurance with a DUI
Finding cheap car insurance rates after a DUI may require a little more effort, but there are a few strategies that could help lower your premium. If you're having trouble finding affordable coverage after a DUI, consider the following:
- Maintain a clean driving record: Even if your driving record isn't perfect, avoiding future tickets and accidents may help bring down your rates over time.
- Bundle your policies: Bundling discounts are often some of the most significant. Bundling your auto and home insurance or auto and renters insurance may save you money on one or both policies.
- Increase your deductible: Increasing your deductible on your collision and comprehensive coverage may help to lower your monthly payment, but you will have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim. If you increase your deductible, most insurance professionals recommend choosing an amount that you could still comfortably pay out of pocket.
- Adjust your payment method: Many car insurance companies will offer you a discount when you opt for paperless billing, automatic billing or pay your premium in full.
- Shop around and compare rates: Each insurance carrier has its own underwriting guidelines. Comparing quotes from different carriers may show you which one could offer you the lowest rates for your situation and coverage needs.
Different insurance companies have different discount opportunities. Speaking with a licensed insurance agent can help you identify the best way to save for your circumstances.
