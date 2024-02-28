At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

It can be confusing to determine the difference between a DUI and DWI, but they are not the same thing in states that recognize both violations. What is DWI? It stands for “driving while intoxicated,” while DUI is shorthand for “driving under the influence.” To help you make sense of your state’s alcohol and drug traffic laws, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team breaks down the differences between DWI vs DUI charges and illustrates how your car insurance could be impacted if you’re convicted of driving while impaired.

Defining DUI vs. DWI

In some jurisdictions, DWI and DUI have distinctive meanings, sometimes related to the level of intoxication, while in others, they may be used interchangeably.

When both DWI and DUI are used by a particular state, the DWI may be a more serious charge. Then what is a DUI? With a DUI, the charge could mean that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It’s important to note that the drugs do not need to be illicit. Prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can also lead to a DUI charge if the person becomes impaired as a result of taking them. A DUI may even apply if the driver’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is below the legal limit, but they are still impaired.

Whether the charge is a DWI vs DUI is ultimately determined by the state in which the incident occurred and BAC limits set. In fact, some states use different terminology entirely to charge an individual who has operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated. You should be familiar with the driving laws in your state to ensure that you drive in accordance with the legal limits for alcohol and drugs at all times.

Whether you’re charged with a DUI or a DWI, the charge only arises in a situation where a law enforcement officer proves you were too impaired to drive.

OUI vs. OWI

In some states, drivers may be charged with either an OUI or OWI. An OUI means “operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor,” while an OWI means “operating while intoxicated.” Currently, there are five states that use such terminology when charging drivers with related offenses:

Indiana: OWI

OWI Iowa: OWI

OWI Maine: OUI

OUI Massachusetts: OUI

OUI Michigan: OWI

OWI Wisconsin: OWI

OWVI and DUAC

Certain states may charge drivers with an OWVI or DUAC. An OWVI means operating while visibly impaired and DUAC is driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration.

In Michigan, you can be charged with an OWVI if you are visibly impaired by alcohol or a controlled substance and try to operate a motor vehicle, although it is a lesser offense than an OWI. In South Carolina, the term DUAC is used in place of DWI. The distinction between a DUI and a DUAC in South Carolina is that a DUAC focuses on the driver’s impairment level, whatever their BAC level, while the DUAC charge is related to BAC levels above 0.08 percent.

Potential consequences of a DWI or DUI in each state

After you are convicted of a DUI or DWI, you could face heavy consequences, including fines, license and registration suspensions and even jail time. However, the specific penalties levied depend on many factors, including the state you were convicted in, whether this was your first alcohol-related traffic offense, if you had children in the car with you and how much over the legal limit you were, among others.

For instance, some states will increase your penalties if you are determined to have a “high BAC,” but the definition of high can vary. In Washington, D.C., you might not be considered to have a high BAC until you are at or over 0.20 percent, but in South Carolina, the threshold for a high BAC is only 0.10 percent. Some states require drivers to install an interlock device in their vehicle after their first DUI, while others only require one after the second offense (or don’t require one at any point).

Traffic laws are constantly evolving, so it’s important to stay abreast of any changes in your state’s statutes. As such, your state’s DMV may be the best source for the most up-to-date information regarding your state’s specific DUI penalties. If you have been charged with a DWI, DUI or other infraction, you may want to contact an attorney to help you navigate the process.

Will DUIs and DWIs impact my insurance rates?

Almost certainly, but how much so depends on your carrier and other rating factors. Your insurance company looks at the overall probability that you will be involved in an accident by evaluating certain characteristics, including your driving record and, in some states, your age, gender and credit score. Since driving under the influence is a risky behavior, your insurance company will probably raise your premium to compensate for their increased likelihood of paying out a future claim on your behalf.

Additionally, your insurance company may deem you a high-risk driver after you’re convicted of a DUI or DWI. If this is the case, it may refuse to renew your policy, forcing you to seek insurance elsewhere. Finding insurance after a DUI can take some shopping, and insurance for high-risk drivers is typically much more expensive than for standard or preferred-risk drivers.

Finally, your license may be suspended after a DUI or DWI, and your state may require you to carry a certificate of financial responsibility, or SR-22, to get it reinstated. An SR-22 is a form filed with the DMV by your insurance company that proves you are maintaining the minimum required car insurance coverage for your state. While an SR-22 should not directly impact your premium, a small fee is typically associated with the filing (usually from $25 to $50). Furthermore, some states require you to carry at least double the state-required minimum liability limits in addition to the SR-22, and these higher limits will increase your rate. In Florida and Virginia, the form you’d need to file is called an FR-44.

