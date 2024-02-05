At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

In California, car insurance rates for full coverage already exceed the national average. But matters only get worse if you’re deemed a high-risk driver after being convicted of an at-fault accident, speeding, DUI, reckless driving, or another moving violation. Once your driving record is blemished, insurance providers perceive you as more likely to file future claims. Consequently, they often mitigate this heightened risk by charging higher premiums for coverage. That’s why Bankrate has created this guide on how different high-risk driving profiles can impact rates in California and what steps you can take to potentially restore your reputation as a safe driver.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Rates for high-risk car insurance in California

Depending on the incident, car insurance for high-risk drivers in California can cost between 30 and 140 percent more than drivers with clean records. However, the exact surcharge will vary.

For example, you might be considered a high-risk driver if you have received a speeding ticket conviction, but a driver with multiple speeding tickets (or one charged with a greater excess of speed above the limit) may pay much more than you. For this reason, it’s helpful for high-risk drivers in California looking for car insurance to obtain multiple quotes from different insurers to find the best rate.

Bankrate collected rates from Quadrant Information Services for multiple insurance companies to help drivers see average rate impacts following different high-risk incidents.

Rates after a speeding ticket

After receiving a single speeding ticket conviction, California high-risk auto insurance costs increase by an average of 36 percent, according to quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. In addition to a higher insurance premium, high-risk drivers will also typically have to pay several fees and fines based on how much the limit was exceeded. The cost of a speeding ticket in California can range widely, depending on how fast you were driving and whether or not any injuries resulted from the speeding incident.

In the table below, we have included the average cost of car insurance before and after a single speeding ticket conviction. However, keep in mind that if you have more than one speeding ticket on your record, your high-risk car insurance premium will likely be more expensive than the average rates listed below. The following auto insurance quotes may be useful for the sake of comparison while you shop for a policy.

California average annual full coverage premium

Car insurance company Rate before a speeding ticket conviction Rate after a speeding ticket conviction % increase Wawanesa $2,424 $4,127 70% Mercury $2,149 $3,049 42% Geico $2,278 $3,169 39%

Rates after an at-fault accident

After an at-fault collision, you will almost always see a sharp increase in your high-risk auto insurance premium. Accident forgiveness would usually come in handy for this exact scenario, but California auto insurers are not allowed to offer it. In California, the average rate increase after an at-fault accident may be at least 56 percent, which is substantial for being on the low end. Depending on your coverage limits, you might also be left responsible for covering the other driver’s losses out of pocket.

The table below breaks down the average cost of high-risk auto insurance in California based on accident history. However, some car insurance companies charge even higher rates if you have been involved in more than one accident.

California average annual full coverage premium

Car insurance company Rate before an at-fault accident Rate after an at-fault accident % increase Wawanesa $2,424 $4,443 83% Mercury $2,149 $3,986 85% Geico $2,278 $3,342 47%

Rates after a DUI

Getting convicted of a DUI will almost always cause insurers to view you as a high-risk driver. In California, the average rate increase after a DUI is 127 percent. Rates may be even higher, depending on the number of DUI convictions on your record. Getting a DUI in California can also lead to other consequences, including hefty fines, jail time, license suspension and mandatory alcohol safety programs.

Many drivers with a DUI are required to carry an SR-22, which is a certificate that verifies you carry the minimum amount of insurance required in the state. You might also find that your insurance carrier will not allow you to renew your policy after receiving a DUI, which means you would have to seek coverage from a high-risk insurer. However, coverage from other insurance companies is not guaranteed after a DUI, so it is recommended to speak with an agent to determine eligibility. The table below includes the average cost of high-risk auto insurance for drivers, with and without a DUI conviction applied:

California average annual full coverage premium

Car insurance company Rate before a DUI conviction Rate after a DUI conviction % increase Wawanesa $2,424 $5,013 107% Mercury $2,149 $3,814 77% Geico $2,278 $4,950 117%

Rate after adding a teen driver

Another factor that can result in high-risk insurance premiums is age. Teen drivers who are newly licensed are generally considered high-risk because they are inexperienced and are more likely to get into accidents than older, more experienced drivers. Because of this, adding a teen driver to your insurance policy typically results in steep premium increases.

If you are a parent who is adding a teen driver to your policy, you typically won’t need a special high-risk insurance policy. However, your rate will most likely increase after adding them, due to the associated risk to insurers. As your teen driver approaches their early 20s, your rate should start to decrease.

Here is a look at the average cost of car insurance with and without a 16-year-old driver added to their parents’ policy policy.

Average annual full coverage premiums for policyholders:

Car insurance company Rate without a 16-year-old insured Rate with a 16-year-old insured Wawanesa $2,424 $4,697 Mercury $2,149 $4,169 Geico $2,278 $4,598

*Rate reflects the total average annual premium for a 16-year-old driver added to their married parents’ policy

Who is a high-risk driver?

High-risk drivers come in all ages and experience levels. Bankrate defines a high-risk driver as one with at least one speeding ticket conviction, at-fault accident, or DUI conviction on their driving record. Most car insurance companies in California also consider drivers with a DUI conviction or with more than one accident or moving violation to be high-risk.

California’s points system for violations is one of the stricter in the country. Many states may suspend or revoke your license after accumulating six points. California could suspend your license after getting four points in one year. Considering that one at-fault crash may cost you three points for driver negligence, your license could be suspended after a second accident or ticket.

How to lower your rate if you’re a high-risk driver

High-risk drivers may have limited carrier options and higher premiums. However, once you find a carrier willing to write you a policy, there are a few steps you can take to help lower your premium:

Shop around to find the cheapest car insurance company and most affordable policy based on your current needs.

to find the cheapest car insurance company and most affordable policy based on your current needs. Take advantage of as many discounts as possible , like low mileage, student driver or multi-line discounts.

, like low mileage, student driver or multi-line discounts. Enroll in your provider’s telematics program , which collects driving data to support your rededication to safe and responsible driving.

, which collects driving data to support your rededication to safe and responsible driving. Complete an approved, eight-hour traffic school course to keep points off your driving record.

to keep points off your driving record. Increase your deductible to a higher amount that you can reasonably afford.

to a higher amount that you can reasonably afford. Maintain a clean driving record by avoiding car accidents and traffic violations.

Saving even as little as 5-10 percent on your vehicle insurance by utilizing discounts could translate to hundreds of dollars per year.

Frequently asked questions



What is an SR-22? Caret Down Although it’s typically referred to as SR-22 insurance, an SR-22 isn’t an insurance policy. Rather, it is a certificate your auto insurer files on your behalf with your state’s DMV that confirms you carry the minimum amount of car insurance required to drive in California. An SR-22 is generally required after a severe moving violation, like a DUI or reckless driving, to reinstate your driving privileges. The idea of an SR-22 is to ensure high-risk drivers are properly insured in the event they become repeat traffic offenders — data from the NHTSA reports that one-third of all DUIs are actually repeat offenders.

Do I need extra car insurance if I’m a high-risk driver? Caret Down All California drivers are required to carry liability insurance with minimums of at least $15,000 in bodily injury and death per person, $30,000 total per accident and $5,000 in property damage. Some high-risk drivers may need their insurers to file an SR-22 form on their behalf, but this is a certificate — not a form of insurance.

How many points do I get in California if I cause an accident? Caret Down California assigns zero to three points if you’re a negligent operator (responsible for a car accident). The DMV may suspend or revoke your accident after you accumulate four points on your record in 12 months, six points within 24 months or eight points within 36 months.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.