Bankrate's take
Policyholders looking for affordable and robust homeowners policies over cheap car insurance rates might opt for National General as their company of choice.
Who National General may be good for: National General’s pre-packaged home insurance policies and competitive rates could make it a good choice for first-time homeowners.
Who National General may not be good for: On the auto insurance side, National General receives an exceptionally large number of complaints. Coupled with its low J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction, National General car insurance might not be a great fit for some drivers.
National General car insurance
National General, an Allstate-owned company, earned an auto Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of 5, thanks to its financial strength, discount opportunities and nationwide availability. However, this score may have been higher if it offered cheaper average premiums or had better third-party customer satisfaction scores. One thing worth noting is that National General might permanently guarantee your car’s repairs after an accident if you take your vehicle to one of the company’s Gold Medal Repair Shops. National General also sells high-risk auto insurance to some drivers with less-than-perfect driving records, such as those with DUI convictions. The company may be able to file an SR-22 or FR-44 for drivers who require it, as well.
Along with standard minimum coverage and full coverage policies, National General offers add-ons for more protection, such as roadside assistance, accidental death and dismemberment coverage and an auto protection plan. National General also offers car insurance in tiered packages, called Custom360 coverage. The two tiers, Signature and Elite, come with varying coverage limits. The company has no advertised eligibility requirements, and it's licensed to sell car insurance in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
Pros and cons of National General car insurance
When shopping for the best car insurance company, it may be helpful to narrow down your search by comparing perks and drawbacks. Here are some pros and cons we identified for National General:
-
Lifetime guarantee on auto repairs due to a covered claim if you take your vehicle to an approved shop
-
Emergency expense allowance will cover up to $500 for food, lodging and travel if you’re stranded after a covered claim
-
Independent agents located across the country
-
Rates are higher than average
-
Low J.D. Power scores for overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and digital shopping experience
-
Higher number of complaints filed than other companies
National General car insurance cost
Based on rates sourced from Quadrant Information Services, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy. For minimum coverage, the annual average is $622. In contrast, National General car insurance rates average $2,475 and $881 per year, respectively.
National General car insurance rates by driving history
Car insurance companies use several factors to calculate a car insurance rate, and your driving record is among the most significant. However, not all driving activity is weighed equally. For instance, an at-fault accident may cause a more considerable rate increase than a speeding ticket.
Bankrate has access to proprietary premium data from Quadrant Information Services, and we use this information to track rate trends over time. In the table below, you can see how different types of driving activity may impact car insurance quotes.
|National General full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,475
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,794
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,386
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$3,631
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
National General car insurance quotes by age
In the U.S., drivers aged 16 to 19 years old are almost three times as likely to be involved in a fatal car accident. To offset this higher risk, car insurance companies typically charge young drivers a higher premium. However, these drivers could see relief if they’re listed on their parents’ policy rather than their own, as demonstrated by the tables below. Please note that these rates are based on a clean driving record.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|National General full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$6,481
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$5,570
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$5,504
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$4,760
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$4,515
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
National General car insurance discounts
Although National General might not offer the cheapest car insurance, it does offer some car insurance discounts that could help you save. Discount amounts and eligibility vary, so you may want to contact the company directly for more information.
National General home insurance
National General’s standout product is its home insurance offering. We gave National General home insurance a Bankrate Score of 3.4 out of 5 points, due to its low average homeowners rates and coverage options. Still, the company’s score may have been higher if it offered a few more discounts and 24/7 customer support. Generally, though, its Bankrate Score may make it one of the best home insurance companies for some homeowners.
Choosing a tailored home policy may be easy with National General due to its Custom360 coverage packages. With three coverage packages to choose from — Signature Home, Preferred Home and Elite Home — many homeowners may find what they’re looking for, whether that be affordability or extensive coverage. Those who choose the Preferred or Elite package may even be able to add endorsements at a lower rate.
In addition to the standard homeowners coverage types you would expect, National General offers many add-ons, including home sharing coverage, which can provide financial protection for your personal property if you rent out your home overnight. Home systems coverage is also available, which may help pay to repair or replace items like your furnace or water heater if they break down.
Pros and cons of National General homeowners insurance
Comparing home insurance quotes may seem daunting, but considering a company’s pros and cons may help you to review a company holistically.
-
Custom360 coverage packages may streamline the quoting process
-
More advertised discounts than some competitors
-
Lower-than-average rates for homeowners insurance
-
Homeowners product is not rated by J.D. Power
-
NatGen does not insure mobile or manufactured homes
-
You must speak with an agent to get a homeowners quote
National General home insurance cost
According to Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of homeowners insurance with $250K in dwelling coverage in the United States is $1,428 per year. National General’s average rate for the same coverage amount is $1,242. Below, see how National General stacks up against the national average at various dwelling coverage limits.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Allstate average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$822
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,242
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,725
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,148
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$3,532
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
National General home insurance discounts
National General may be one of the cheapest homeowners insurance companies for your needs, and it offers several discounts that could help further lower your premium. However, National General does not disclose discount amounts and eligibility restrictions. For further information, you may request a quote or contact an agent, but the list below can give you better insight into its discount offerings:
Compare National General with other insurers
If you’re still not sure National General can meet your needs, you may want to consider getting quotes from the carriers below:
Is National General a good insurance company?
Our insurance editorial team includes licensed insurance agents with real-world industry experience. We researched more than 100 insurance companies and based on our holistic National General insurance review, this could be a good company depending on your needs.
This carrier may not be the best option if you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance company or car insurance with highly-rated customer service. However, it may be worth requesting a quote with National General if you’re shopping for robust homeowners insurance policies and seeking to earn one or more discounts on your premium.
National General customer satisfaction
Excellent customer service may be a priority for many shoppers. To help you evaluate an insurance company’s customer satisfaction, Bankrate reviews ratings issued by J.D. Power, AM Best and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). J.D. Power is a third-party rating company that studies a broad list of pain points that an insurance company may have, including overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and digital experience. The higher the company scores out of 1,000, the more satisfied its customers may be.
Although National General was not included in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims study, Bankrate evaluated other J.D. Power studies that rate this insurer, such as the Digital Experience Survey. National General’s score indicates that it has some room for improvement in its online shopping process.
|Study or Rating Agency
|National General
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|505/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
In contrast, National General’s high AM Best score could be thanks to the fact that it was purchased by insurance industry giant Allstate in 2021. High AM Best ratings typically signal that a company has strong financial backing — and thus a higher likelihood that it will be able to make good on claims filed by its policyholders.
National General auto claims satisfaction
National General was rated below average in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, scoring 838. J.D. Power only included National General in the Southeast region in its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, where the company fared even worse, scoring 812 in overall customer satisfaction.
National General customer complaints
In addition to J.D. Power scores, our editorial team also analyzes the NAIC complaint index. This database tracks how many complaints an insurance company receives and issues each carrier a complaint index score. The baseline complaint index score is 1.0. A score higher than 1.0 indicates that a company has received more complaints than average for a company of its size and vice versa.
According to the NAIC, National General receives more than five and a half times more customer complaints than average regarding its private passenger insurance line. With this said, drivers with customer service at top-of-mind may want to talk with friends or family insured with National General to get a true feel for the policyholder experience.
National General fared a little better on home insurance, but its scores are still not great. In 2022, National General’s NAIC complaint index entered above-average territory, meaning it received more complaints than expected for a company its size. Like with its auto insurance policies, it can be helpful to speak with an active home policyholder to see if they have a different opinion of National General home insurance.
Other National General tools and benefits
National General sells many different types of insurance, which makes it a good option for customers who want to bundle their policies for potential savings or house all their insurance needs under one insurer.
Here are some of the other policies you can purchase through National General:
- Flood insurance: National General sells private standalone flood insurance policies as well as flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
- RV insurance: National General may be one of the top insurance companies for RV insurance, with several perks like free inspections after repairs, permanent attachment coverage and search assistance if you need to replace your totaled RV after an accident.
- Motorcycle insurance: National General offers motorcycle insurance for sports bikes, cruisers, mopeds, scooters, dirt bikes and more.
- Umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance may provide peace of mind through extra liability protection. National General offers its umbrella coverage via a homeowners insurance endorsement.
- Rideshare coverage: If you drive for a rideshare company like Lyft or Uber, National General’s rideshare coverage may add a layer of financial protection.
- Identity theft coverage: This home insurance endorsement can help with costs related to restoring a stolen identity.
Frequently asked questions about National General
