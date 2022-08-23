National General insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.5 Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Home Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Coverage Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders looking for affordable and robust homeowners policies over cheap car insurance rates might opt for National General as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from National General

Company details Who National General may be good for: National General’s pre-packaged home insurance policies and competitive rates could make it a good choice for first-time homeowners. Who National General may not be good for: On the auto insurance side, National General receives an exceptionally large number of complaints. Coupled with its low J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction, National General car insurance might not be a great fit for some drivers. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,475

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $881

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Company website: nationalgeneral.com

nationalgeneral.com Auto customer service: 1-888-293-5108

1-888-293-5108 Homeowners customer service: 1-888-325-1190

1-888-325-1190 Sales: 1-800-462-2123

1-800-462-2123 Claims: 1-800-468-3466

1-800-468-3466 Email: service@ngic.com

service@ngic.com Mailing address: P.O. Box 3199, Winston-Salem, NC 27102

State availability: National General is licensed to sell insurance in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. However, the company may not write all policies in all states. Contact a local agent directly for further details.

National General car insurance

National General, an Allstate-owned company, earned an auto Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of 5, thanks to its financial strength, discount opportunities and nationwide availability. However, this score may have been higher if it offered cheaper average premiums or had better third-party customer satisfaction scores. One thing worth noting is that National General might permanently guarantee your car’s repairs after an accident if you take your vehicle to one of the company’s Gold Medal Repair Shops. National General also sells high-risk auto insurance to some drivers with less-than-perfect driving records, such as those with DUI convictions. The company may be able to file an SR-22 or FR-44 for drivers who require it, as well. Along with standard minimum coverage and full coverage policies, National General offers add-ons for more protection, such as roadside assistance, accidental death and dismemberment coverage and an auto protection plan. National General also offers car insurance in tiered packages, called Custom360 coverage. The two tiers, Signature and Elite, come with varying coverage limits. The company has no advertised eligibility requirements, and it's licensed to sell car insurance in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

National General home insurance

National General’s standout product is its home insurance offering. We gave National General home insurance a Bankrate Score of 3.4 out of 5 points, due to its low average homeowners rates and coverage options. Still, the company’s score may have been higher if it offered a few more discounts and 24/7 customer support. Generally, though, its Bankrate Score may make it one of the best home insurance companies for some homeowners. Choosing a tailored home policy may be easy with National General due to its Custom360 coverage packages. With three coverage packages to choose from — Signature Home, Preferred Home and Elite Home — many homeowners may find what they’re looking for, whether that be affordability or extensive coverage. Those who choose the Preferred or Elite package may even be able to add endorsements at a lower rate. In addition to the standard homeowners coverage types you would expect, National General offers many add-ons, including home sharing coverage, which can provide financial protection for your personal property if you rent out your home overnight. Home systems coverage is also available, which may help pay to repair or replace items like your furnace or water heater if they break down.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

National General home insurance discounts Pros and cons of National General homeowners insurance Comparing home insurance quotes may seem daunting, but considering a company’s pros and cons may help you to review a company holistically. Pros Custom360 coverage packages may streamline the quoting process

More advertised discounts than some competitors

Lower-than-average rates for homeowners insurance Cons Homeowners product is not rated by J.D. Power

NatGen does not insure mobile or manufactured homes

You must speak with an agent to get a homeowners quote National General home insurance cost According to Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of homeowners insurance with $250K in dwelling coverage in the United States is $1,428 per year. National General’s average rate for the same coverage amount is $1,242. Below, see how National General stacks up against the national average at various dwelling coverage limits. Dwelling coverage limit Allstate average premium National average premium $150,000 $822 $975 $250,000 $1,242 $1,428 $350,000 $1,725 $1,879 $450,000 $2,148 $2,343 $750,000 $3,532 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. National General home insurance discounts National General may be one of the cheapest homeowners insurance companies for your needs, and it offers several discounts that could help further lower your premium. However, National General does not disclose discount amounts and eligibility restrictions. For further information, you may request a quote or contact an agent, but the list below can give you better insight into its discount offerings: Age of home discount Caret Down You may save money on your policy if your home is newly built. National General does not disclose what home ages qualify for a discount. Gated community discount Caret Down National General may lower your homeowners insurance premium if your insured home is located in a gated community. Homeowners association discount Caret Down If you belong to a homeowner’s association for your neighborhood or community, you might be able to get a discount through National General. College education discount Caret Down You could qualify for a discount if you are the primary policyholder and you have a college degree.

Compare National General with other insurers

If you’re still not sure National General can meet your needs, you may want to consider getting quotes from the carriers below:

Is National General a good insurance company?

Our insurance editorial team includes licensed insurance agents with real-world industry experience. We researched more than 100 insurance companies and based on our holistic National General insurance review, this could be a good company depending on your needs. This carrier may not be the best option if you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance company or car insurance with highly-rated customer service. However, it may be worth requesting a quote with National General if you’re shopping for robust homeowners insurance policies and seeking to earn one or more discounts on your premium.

National General customer satisfaction Excellent customer service may be a priority for many shoppers. To help you evaluate an insurance company’s customer satisfaction, Bankrate reviews ratings issued by J.D. Power, AM Best and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). J.D. Power is a third-party rating company that studies a broad list of pain points that an insurance company may have, including overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and digital experience. The higher the company scores out of 1,000, the more satisfied its customers may be. Although National General was not included in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims study, Bankrate evaluated other J.D. Power studies that rate this insurer, such as the Digital Experience Survey. National General’s score indicates that it has some room for improvement in its online shopping process. Study or Rating Agency National General Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 505/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) N/A

In contrast, National General’s high AM Best score could be thanks to the fact that it was purchased by insurance industry giant Allstate in 2021. High AM Best ratings typically signal that a company has strong financial backing — and thus a higher likelihood that it will be able to make good on claims filed by its policyholders.



National General auto claims satisfaction National General was rated below average in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, scoring 838. J.D. Power only included National General in the Southeast region in its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, where the company fared even worse, scoring 812 in overall customer satisfaction. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

National General customer complaints In addition to J.D. Power scores, our editorial team also analyzes the NAIC complaint index. This database tracks how many complaints an insurance company receives and issues each carrier a complaint index score. The baseline complaint index score is 1.0. A score higher than 1.0 indicates that a company has received more complaints than average for a company of its size and vice versa.

National General auto complaints

National General home complaints According to the NAIC, National General receives more than five and a half times more customer complaints than average regarding its private passenger insurance line. With this said, drivers with customer service at top-of-mind may want to talk with friends or family insured with National General to get a true feel for the policyholder experience. National General fared a little better on home insurance, but its scores are still not great. In 2022, National General’s NAIC complaint index entered above-average territory, meaning it received more complaints than expected for a company its size. Like with its auto insurance policies, it can be helpful to speak with an active home policyholder to see if they have a different opinion of National General home insurance.

Other National General tools and benefits National General sells many different types of insurance, which makes it a good option for customers who want to bundle their policies for potential savings or house all their insurance needs under one insurer. Here are some of the other policies you can purchase through National General: Flood insurance: National General sells private standalone flood insurance policies as well as flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

National General sells private standalone flood insurance policies as well as flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). RV insurance: National General may be one of the top insurance companies for RV insurance, with several perks like free inspections after repairs, permanent attachment coverage and search assistance if you need to replace your totaled RV after an accident.

National General may be one of the top insurance companies for RV insurance, with several perks like free inspections after repairs, permanent attachment coverage and search assistance if you need to replace your totaled RV after an accident. Motorcycle insurance: National General offers motorcycle insurance for sports bikes, cruisers, mopeds, scooters, dirt bikes and more.

National General offers motorcycle insurance for sports bikes, cruisers, mopeds, scooters, dirt bikes and more. Umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance may provide peace of mind through extra liability protection. National General offers its umbrella coverage via a homeowners insurance endorsement.

Umbrella insurance may provide peace of mind through extra liability protection. National General offers its umbrella coverage via a homeowners insurance endorsement. Rideshare coverage : If you drive for a rideshare company like Lyft or Uber, National General’s rideshare coverage may add a layer of financial protection.

: If you drive for a rideshare company like Lyft or Uber, National General’s rideshare coverage may add a layer of financial protection. Identity theft coverage: This home insurance endorsement can help with costs related to restoring a stolen identity.

Frequently asked questions about National General

How do I file a claim with National General? Caret Down Generally, filing an insurance claim is straightforward, but you must provide your carrier with some information to get started. For instance, your insurance company will likely ask for the vehicle and driver information of everyone involved when you’re reporting a car accident. The claims agent will probably ask you to describe the details of the incident, and you may need to provide supporting documentation, such as a police report. When you have what you need, you can file an insurance claim with National General by calling the claims line at 1-800-468-3466, reporting the claim via the online claims portal or contacting the claims chat.

Is National General a sustainable company? Caret Down National General does not include much information about its social responsibility on its website. However, its parent company Allstate appears to have a solid dedication to community impact through various charitable partnerships, including the Allstate Foundation. This program promotes SEL (social and emotional learning) curriculum in classrooms, provides resources to those impacted by domestic violence and fights for racial equity by advocating for livable wages and lowering barriers to access in growing industries.

Is National General owned by Allstate? Caret Down Yes, National General was purchased by Allstate in January 2021 in a $4 billion deal.

What’s the phone number for National General insurance? Caret Down National General has two different customer service lines, one for auto policies (1-888-293-5108) and one for home policies (1-888-325-1190). To file a claim, you can dial the claims line at 1-800-468-3466. Or, if you are interested in an insurance quote, you can call National General at 1-800-462-2123.

Methodology

