The General insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.4 Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take The General may be a good fit for high-risk drivers who have trouble finding coverage elsewhere. However, The General has a high number of complaints from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), indicating that customers may have issues with the company’s customer service, billing or claim handling. Company overview

Average rates from The General

Company details Who The General may be good for: Drivers in the high-risk category due to their driving record, credit history, age or other rating factors may choose The General for coverage. Who The General may not be good for: Drivers who qualify for standard coverage or want to bundle their auto coverage with other policies may not be satisfied with The General. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,864

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $1,067

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service: 1-844-328-0306

1-844-328-0306 Claims: Can be filed online or by calling 1-800-280-1466

Can be filed online or by calling 1-800-280-1466 Live chat: Available on website homepage

Available on website homepage Claims mailing address: 6000 American Parkway, Madison, WI 53783-0001

6000 American Parkway, Madison, WI 53783-0001 State availability: The General Insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

The General car insurance

The General offers standard coverage types, several discounts and an online chat option for more convenient customer service, but the carrier falls short when it comes to endorsements. Additionally, The General is not included in J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies and the carrier has a high National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index, indicating that some customers are not satisfied with the service. The General may be a good provider for some high-risk drivers as it advertises competitive coverage options for drivers with bad credit, a lapse in coverage or a poor driving record. The General offers the most common car insurance coverage types as well as SR-22 insurance. The carrier also offers roadside assistance in select states through Nation Safe Driver. However, The General offers few endorsements, which means it may not be the best option for drivers who want to customize their policy for more protection.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with The General Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

The General home insurance

The General does not underwrite its own home insurance policies. However, you may be able to purchase home insurance from several partner companies through The General Labs program. After submitting some information about yourself and your home, you’ll be matched with several home insurance providers in your area. You can also get personalized quotes to see how much you might pay for home insurance with a partner company.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with The General Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Compare The General with other insurers

While The General could be a good insurance provider for some people, it will not be the best car insurance company for everyone. If you're not sure The General is right for your insurance needs, you could consider quotes from these companies: The General vs. Good2Go Like The General, Good2Go specializes in auto insurance for high-risk drivers. Good2Go offers a wide selection of discounts and advertises low minimum coverage rates, but the carrier doesn't write policies in every state. Like The General, Good2Go refers customers interested in homeowners insurance to a third party partner. Learn more: Good2Go Insurance review The General vs. SafeAuto SafeAuto may be another good option for high-risk drivers, but the carrier only offers coverage in 20 states. SafeAuto offers homeowners insurance underwritten by Hippo Insurance as well as motorcycle, renters, watercraft and business insurance through other underwriting partners. While SafeAuto does not offer the most robust coverage options, it does have many discounts that could help you save money on your auto insurance. Learn more: SafeAuto Insurance review The General vs. DirectAuto If you're a high-risk driver looking for policy customization, DirectAuto may be a good option. The carrier offers several endorsements including collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, towing coverage, rental reimbursement and roadside assistance. Compared to The General, DirectAuto offers more discounts as well as an app-based safe driver rewards program, called DynamicDrive, which uses telematics to track your driving habits for potential savings. DirectAuto is only available in 14 states, and like The General, has a high NAIC Complaint Index. Learn more: DirectAuto Insurance review

Is The General a good insurance company?

Based on our Bankrate insurance team's in-depth analysis, The General may be a good auto insurance provider for high-risk drivers looking for comprehensive digital tools and a variety of discounts. However, if you have a clean driving record, other car insurance companies may offer better customer service ratings and more options for policy customization.

The General customer satisfaction When comparing insurance companies, looking at third-party ratings may help you learn more about a carrier's customer service, claims satisfaction and financial strength. Some of the most notable organizations that issue third-party ratings include AM Best for financial strength and J.D. Power for customer, claims and digital tools satisfaction. Due in part to The General’s small customer base, it does not receive as many ratings as some larger insurance companies with a bigger market share. Study or Rating agency The General Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ N/A

The General customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks complaints against insurance companies and assigns each carrier complaint indexes by product type based on its size. The baseline for these indexes is 1.0. Companies that index higher than 1.0 receive more complaints than expected for their size, while companies with an index under 1.0 have fewer complaints than expected.

The General auto complaints The General has more complaints than expected lodged with the NAIC for its private passenger auto insurance product. Based on this and the lack of J.D. Power scores, you may want to speak with existing policyholders before purchasing a policy from The General.

Other The General tools and benefits In addition to auto and home insurance, The General also offers some unique perks and other insurance products: Mobile app: The General has a highly-rated mobile app which customers can use to start a new claim, download their ID cards, make payments, get a new insurance quote and more. The app receives 4.7 out of 5 stars from iOS users and 4.8 out of 5 stars from Google Play users.

The General has a highly-rated mobile app which customers can use to start a new claim, download their ID cards, make payments, get a new insurance quote and more. The app receives 4.7 out of 5 stars from iOS users and 4.8 out of 5 stars from Google Play users. The General Labs: The General Labs tests out new insurance products and services and relies on customer feedback to improve its offerings. For example, health, renters, mobile phone and pet insurance are currently being tested through The General Labs programs.

The General Labs tests out new insurance products and services and relies on customer feedback to improve its offerings. For example, health, renters, mobile phone and pet insurance are currently being tested through The General Labs programs. Motorcycle insurance: The General sells motorcycle insurance policies that are underwritten by Dairyland. There are a handful of coverages to choose from, as well as several discounts for potential savings.

Frequently asked questions about The General

Is The General a high-risk auto insurance company? Caret Down Yes. The General specializes in insuring high-risk drivers who may have a hard time finding a policy elsewhere. This may include drivers with poor driving records, bad credit history or high-risk vehicles.

Is The General a sustainable company? Caret Down The General does not advertise any information on its website about corporate sustainability or volunteer programs.

How do I file a claim with The General? Caret Down There are a few ways to file a claim with The General. You can start a new claim online, call an agent or file a claim through the mobile app. If you prefer to speak with an agent to file a claim, you can call the company’s claims department at 1-800-280-1466.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.