SafeAuto insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Bankrate's take High-risk drivers who have struggled to find coverage elsewhere may want to consider SafeAuto. However, policies with SafeAuto may be more expensive than average and the carrier offers few options for customization.

Average rates from SafeAuto

Company details Who SafeAuto Insurance might be good for: SafeAuto insurance may be a good choice for drivers who have been labeled high-risk and are looking for insurers specializing in coverage for such drivers. Who SafeAuto Insurance might not be good for: SafeAuto car insurance may not be a good fit for drivers with clean records who might expect lower average rates from their car insurance company. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,521

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $687

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service: 1-800-SAFEAUTO (1-800-723-3288)

1-800-SAFEAUTO (1-800-723-3288) Customer service email: customerservice@safeauto.com

customerservice@safeauto.com Claims email: claims@safeauto.com

SafeAuto car insurance is available in AZ, IL, GA, IN, LA, MD, MO, OH, PA, TN and VA. SafeAuto home and life insurance availability may vary based on Hippo and Bestow availability. Reach out to SafeAuto for more information on these products.

SafeAuto car insurance

For drivers considered to be high-risk, SafeAuto car insurance could be one of the best car insurance companies. The company specializes in providing non-standard car insurance for drivers with incidents like multiple tickets or at-fault accidents on their driving records. Coverage is currently available in 11 states, and the company boasts an easy online quoting system. There’s also an online chat feature and a support phone number if you need assistance. SafeAuto focuses on state minimum coverage, although you can purchase higher liability limits if you need to. SafeAuto does not, however, offer liability limits as high as some other car insurance companies, so if you’re looking for a more robust policy, SafeAuto may not be the best choice. You can also add comprehensive and collision coverage, and you might be able to add some endorsements like rental car reimbursement or roadside assistance coverage, depending on your state.

SafeAuto home insurance

SafeAuto does not sell its own home insurance, but it does offer policies underwritten by Hippo Insurance. Hippo could be a good home insurance company for those who want a tech-forward experience. Coverage is available in 39 states and Washington, D.C. Keep in mind, though, that coverage from Hippo is not SafeAuto home insurance, so you may not get the benefits of bundling your auto and home insurance.

SafeAuto life insurance

SafeAuto life insurance is provided by Bestow, and policies are underwritten by North American Company for Life and Health Insurance. If you’re shopping for life insurance, SafeAuto might be a convenient option if you already have policies with the company. However, if you are looking for the best life insurance company, you may want to compare quotes from other companies. Policies offered include term life insurance with 2-, 10- and 20-year terms. Coverage amounts range from $50,000 to $1 million. Quotes are available online and policies do not require a medical exam. You can learn more about SafeAuto's partner life insurance company by contacting Bestow or SafeAuto directly.

Compare SafeAuto with other insurers

Choosing a car, home or life insurance company may mean researching and sourcing quotes from multiple companies. If you aren’t sure SafeAuto is the right fit for you, you could consider these alternatives. SafeAuto vs. Direct Auto Direct Auto is similar to SafeAuto in that it specializes in coverage for riskier drivers. However, if you prefer an agency experience, Direct Auto could be a better choice. The company has agencies in several states, so you can handle your insurance in person. The company does not offer homeowners insurance, even through a partner company, but it does offer term life insurance with slightly higher term length options. Learn more: Direct Auto Insurance review SafeAuto vs. The General The General is known for offering coverage to high-risk drivers and could be a good fit if you like to handle your insurance digitally. The company has a robust mobile app, an online customer platform and a chat feature on its website. The General has a wide variety of potential discounts, but it also has a high NAIC Complaint Index for its private passenger product. Learn more: The General Insurance review SafeAuto vs. Geico Geico won a 2023 Bankrate Award for best car insurance company overall (tied with Amica) as well as best budget car insurance company. The company features low average rates and has a long list of discounts that could help you get cheaper car insurance. Like SafeAuto, Geico home and life insurance is underwritten by third-party companies. Learn more: Geico Insurance review

Is SafeAuto a good insurance company?

With extensive insurance industry experience, Bankrate’s insurance experts aim to give you a broad overview of pricing, coverage types and customer service in our SafeAuto insurance reviews. SafeAuto specializes in minimum coverage car insurance and high-risk car insurance, which could be a good fit if these are the options you’re looking for. The carrier also has some modern touches with online chat and an online portal for policy management. However, the carrier does not write its own home and life insurance policies, which could be a drawback for those who want to manage all their policies in one place, and information on its customer experience is limited. SafeAuto customer satisfaction Customer experience can be an important factor for many when it comes to insurance. Unfortunately, SafeAuto is not scored in any of the J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies. Talking with friends and family who have SafeAuto policies may be a good way to get insights on the company's customer service. SafeAuto customer complaints To get a gauge of policyholder’s satisfaction with an insurer, you can also look to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which routinely studies complaints filed about different insurance companies. NAIC complaints are reflected in the organization's complaint index. This index has a baseline of 1.00, and companies with an index higher than the baseline have more complaints than expected for their size. Since SafeAuto’s homeowners and life insurance products are offered by other companies, we did not include complaint index information, but you can check out our full insurance reviews for Hippo and Bestow, which are the companies that underwrite SafeAuto homeowners and life insurance, respectively.

SafeAuto auto complaints SafeAuto has an NAIC Complaint Index of 6.66 for its private passenger auto product, indicating that it received significantly more complaints than expected based on its size, which could indicate that customers don’t have a great experience with the insurer.

Other SafeAuto tools and benefits Through various underwriting partners, SafeAuto also offers the following perks and types of insurance coverage: Motorcycle

Boat/personal watercraft

RV/trailer

Renters

Business

Health

Dental

Accident

May file SR-22 forms

Vehicle service plans

Roadside assistance

Mobile app for iOS and Android

Frequently asked questions about SafeAuto

How do I file a claim with SafeAuto? Caret Down Filing a SafeAuto car insurance claim can be done on its website or by calling 1-800-723-3288. You may also start the claim process from within the SafeAuto mobile app.

Does SafeAuto have 24-hour customer service? Caret Down SafeAuto does not have live representatives 24/7 but maintains some self-service options 24/7. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. For claims, agents are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. However, the claims department also maintains a 24/7 virtual assistant to help during off hours.

What is the grace period for my bill with SafeAuto? Caret Down It may depend on circumstances, but if you are running late with a payment, you may be able to contact your SafeAuto representative for a payment extension of seven to 10 business days. That may vary by state, as some states have specific laws regarding insurance grace periods. For instance, insurance grace periods are not allowed by the state of New York. If payments are not made by the extended period, you may receive a notice of policy cancellation from SafeAuto. In that case, your coverage may have up to 20 days before it lapses as the policy goes out of force. If you’re concerned you might find yourself in this situation, it may help to contact your SafeAuto agent as soon as possible to discuss options with them.

Is SafeAuto sustainable? Caret Down SafeAuto does not list any corporate, social or environmental giveback programs on its website, although its various underwriting partners may have programs of their own.

