SafeAuto insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
0.0
Home
0.0
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
High-risk drivers who have struggled to find coverage elsewhere may want to consider SafeAuto. However, policies with SafeAuto may be more expensive than average and the carrier offers few options for customization.
Who SafeAuto Insurance might be good for: SafeAuto insurance may be a good choice for drivers who have been labeled high-risk and are looking for insurers specializing in coverage for such drivers.
Who SafeAuto Insurance might not be good for: SafeAuto car insurance may not be a good fit for drivers with clean records who might expect lower average rates from their car insurance company.
SafeAuto car insurance
For drivers considered to be high-risk, SafeAuto car insurance could be one of the best car insurance companies. The company specializes in providing non-standard car insurance for drivers with incidents like multiple tickets or at-fault accidents on their driving records. Coverage is currently available in 11 states, and the company boasts an easy online quoting system. There’s also an online chat feature and a support phone number if you need assistance.
SafeAuto focuses on state minimum coverage, although you can purchase higher liability limits if you need to. SafeAuto does not, however, offer liability limits as high as some other car insurance companies, so if you’re looking for a more robust policy, SafeAuto may not be the best choice. You can also add comprehensive and collision coverage, and you might be able to add some endorsements like rental car reimbursement or roadside assistance coverage, depending on your state.
Pros and cons of SafeAuto car insurance
Comparing car insurance companies may be an important part of finding the best car insurance. Considering the pros and cons of each company may help you decide where to ask for car insurance quotes. Here’s a summary of some SafeAuto car insurance pros and cons our insurance editorial team identified:
-
SR-22 filing may be available
-
Online chat available
-
Specializes in non-standard car insurance
-
May not offer options for higher liability coverage
-
Limited optional coverage types for a more robust car insurance policy
-
Average premiums are slightly higher compared to the national average
SafeAuto car insurance cost
SafeAuto car insurance is, on average, more expensive than the average national cost of car insurance. The average cost of a minimum coverage policy with SafeAuto is $687 per year, whereas minimum coverage costs an average of $622 nationally. Full coverage is similarly more expensive, at $2,521 per year with SafeAuto versus $2,014 nationally. This trend of being slightly above average continues across multiple driver profiles we analyzed.
SafeAuto car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history is an important factor when it comes to car insurance rates. Having an incident on your record, like a speeding ticket or at-fault accident, could make your premiums more expensive compared to a driver with a clean driving record. Multiple tickets and accidents or a more serious incident, like a DUI, could make car insurance companies consider you a high-risk driver.
The incidents tables below show a comparison of average car insurance rates based on driving history. We have excluded average car insurance rates for DUIs from the table below, as some car insurance companies may not write policies for drivers with a DUI, but you can always reach out to a SafeAuto agent for more information on insurance for drivers with a DUI.
|SafeAuto full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,521
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$3,197
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,668
|$2,854
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
SafeAuto car insurance quotes by age
In most states, car insurance companies also look at a driver's age when determining premiums. Younger and newly-licensed drivers are considered higher-risk compared to older drivers with more driving experience and generally pay higher average premiums as a result. Below is a comparison of car insurance premiums by age for drivers on their parents’ car insurance and on their own standalone policy. All feature drivers with clean driving records.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|SafeAuto full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$6,420
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$5,837
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$5,589
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$5,182
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$4,972
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
SafeAuto car insurance discounts
Knowing that SafeAuto car insurance tends to be slightly more expensive than average — which could be due, in part, to the high-risk drivers it covers — you may be wondering what kinds of discounts are available. SafeAuto offers several ways to save on car insurance, but keep in mind that if you have accidents or tickets on your record, you may still pay more than a driver with a clean record.
SafeAuto’s auto insurance discounts vary by state, but some of the featured savings opportunities include the following:
SafeAuto home insurance
SafeAuto does not sell its own home insurance, but it does offer policies underwritten by Hippo Insurance. Hippo could be a good home insurance company for those who want a tech-forward experience. Coverage is available in 39 states and Washington, D.C. Keep in mind, though, that coverage from Hippo is not SafeAuto home insurance, so you may not get the benefits of bundling your auto and home insurance.
SafeAuto life insurance
SafeAuto life insurance is provided by Bestow, and policies are underwritten by North American Company for Life and Health Insurance. If you’re shopping for life insurance, SafeAuto might be a convenient option if you already have policies with the company. However, if you are looking for the best life insurance company, you may want to compare quotes from other companies.
Policies offered include term life insurance with 2-, 10- and 20-year terms. Coverage amounts range from $50,000 to $1 million. Quotes are available online and policies do not require a medical exam. You can learn more about SafeAuto's partner life insurance company by contacting Bestow or SafeAuto directly.
Compare SafeAuto with other insurers
Choosing a car, home or life insurance company may mean researching and sourcing quotes from multiple companies. If you aren’t sure SafeAuto is the right fit for you, you could consider these alternatives.
SafeAuto vs. Direct Auto
Direct Auto is similar to SafeAuto in that it specializes in coverage for riskier drivers. However, if you prefer an agency experience, Direct Auto could be a better choice. The company has agencies in several states, so you can handle your insurance in person. The company does not offer homeowners insurance, even through a partner company, but it does offer term life insurance with slightly higher term length options.
SafeAuto vs. The General
The General is known for offering coverage to high-risk drivers and could be a good fit if you like to handle your insurance digitally. The company has a robust mobile app, an online customer platform and a chat feature on its website. The General has a wide variety of potential discounts, but it also has a high NAIC Complaint Index for its private passenger product.
SafeAuto vs. Geico
Geico won a 2023 Bankrate Award for best car insurance company overall (tied with Amica) as well as best budget car insurance company. The company features low average rates and has a long list of discounts that could help you get cheaper car insurance. Like SafeAuto, Geico home and life insurance is underwritten by third-party companies.
Is SafeAuto a good insurance company?
With extensive insurance industry experience, Bankrate’s insurance experts aim to give you a broad overview of pricing, coverage types and customer service in our SafeAuto insurance reviews. SafeAuto specializes in minimum coverage car insurance and high-risk car insurance, which could be a good fit if these are the options you’re looking for. The carrier also has some modern touches with online chat and an online portal for policy management. However, the carrier does not write its own home and life insurance policies, which could be a drawback for those who want to manage all their policies in one place, and information on its customer experience is limited.
SafeAuto customer satisfaction
Customer experience can be an important factor for many when it comes to insurance. Unfortunately, SafeAuto is not scored in any of the J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies. Talking with friends and family who have SafeAuto policies may be a good way to get insights on the company's customer service.
SafeAuto customer complaints
To get a gauge of policyholder’s satisfaction with an insurer, you can also look to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which routinely studies complaints filed about different insurance companies. NAIC complaints are reflected in the organization's complaint index. This index has a baseline of 1.00, and companies with an index higher than the baseline have more complaints than expected for their size.
Since SafeAuto’s homeowners and life insurance products are offered by other companies, we did not include complaint index information, but you can check out our full insurance reviews for Hippo and Bestow, which are the companies that underwrite SafeAuto homeowners and life insurance, respectively.
SafeAuto auto complaints
SafeAuto has an NAIC Complaint Index of 6.66 for its private passenger auto product, indicating that it received significantly more complaints than expected based on its size, which could indicate that customers don’t have a great experience with the insurer.
Other SafeAuto tools and benefits
Through various underwriting partners, SafeAuto also offers the following perks and types of insurance coverage:
- Motorcycle
- Boat/personal watercraft
- RV/trailer
- Renters
- Business
- Health
- Dental
- Accident
- May file SR-22 forms
- Vehicle service plans
- Roadside assistance
- Mobile app for iOS and Android
Frequently asked questions about SafeAuto
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16–60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16–20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.